Mercer Advisors Acquires Empyrion Wealth Management, Inc.

Expanding Mercer Advisors' California Presence

DENVER, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. ("Mercer Advisors"), a national Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), today announced the acquisition of Empyrion Wealth Management, Inc. (hereinafter "Empyrion"). Empyrion is a comprehensive wealth management firm located in Roseville, California focusing on serving the financial needs of family stewards, women in transition, and thriving retirees. President and Founder Kimberly Foss founded Empyrion in 2002, and she and her team service 90 clients with assets under management ("AUM") of approximately $250 million.

Kimberly Foss, CFP®, CPWA®, is the Founder and President of Empyrion Wealth Management and author of Wealthy by Design: A 5-Step Plan for Financial Security. Kimberly has shared her financial expertise on media outlets, including The Today Show, Good Morning America, CNBC, Fox News, Fox Business, The Wall Street Journal, MSN Money, Forbes, Investor's Business Daily and U.S. News & World Report. Empyrion Wealth Management was founded with a mission to provide investors with the power of choice. Today, they continue to help clients make wise and informed choices with their money through intentional investment strategies and high-quality service grounded in authentic concern for their values, ambitions, and objectives.

Kimberly Foss, Founder, commenting on the transaction, stated: "Empyrion focuses on delivering the highest caliber financial advice to our clients, and we wanted to join a leading national RIA to add more scale and leverage capabilities to our team and clients. I had known about Mercer Advisors for years through our shared relationship with Dimensional Fund Advisors and personally know David Barton, Mercer Advisors' Vice Chairman, who leads mergers and acquisitions. Their comprehensive "family office" approach to client care with in-house services like estate planning, tax consultation and tax return preparation, etc., adds the depth and breadth of service I was looking for and allows me to offload burdensome back-office work so that I can focus on what is most important – my clients. Best of all our cultural fit was extremely high. Mercer Advisors was a natural choice for me, my team, and our clients."

David Barton, Vice Chairman, who led the acquisition of Empyrion on behalf of Mercer Advisors stated: "Kimberly is an exceptional financial planner, speaker, author, a real renaissance woman, and her skill set is highly distinct and valuable. We are proud to add Kimberly's voice to our team and help share our message of financial freedom across multiple media platforms."

Dave Welling, Chief Executive Officer of Mercer Advisors, said, "The business combination between Mercer Advisors and Empyrion is an ideal fit with both firms anchoring on financial planning. We are thrilled they are joining the Mercer Advisors team and look forward to working together to help deliver meaningful results for our shared clients."

Empyrion is the fifteenth women-owned advisory practice that Mercer Advisors has acquired since 2016. Empyrion was exclusively represented by Republic Capital Group, a leading financial services company and investment banker in the RIA space.

About Mercer Advisors

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a total wealth management firm that provides comprehensive, fee-based investment management, financial planning, family office services, retirement benefits and distribution planning, estate and tax planning, insurance solutions, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. (RIA), majority owned by both Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital, one of the largest Registered Investment Advisors and financial planning firms in the U.S. with over $46 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Denver, Mercer Advisors is privately held, has over 870 employees, and operates nationally through 90+ offices across the country. For more information, visit www.merceradvisors.com.

Company data as of November 30, 2022. "Client Assets Managed" includes assets gained from recent acquisitions where the advisory agreements have been properly assigned to Mercer Global Advisors, but the custodial accounts have yet to be transferred and/or the accounts have yet to be migrated to Mercer Global Advisors' portfolio management system.

"Mercer Advisors" is a brand name comprising Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Management Company. Regis Management Company is a tradename used by Regis Acquisition, Inc. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition, Inc. are affiliated SEC registered investment advisers and deliver investment advisory and family office related services. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition, Inc., are subsidiaries of Mercer Advisors Inc., a parent company not involved with investment services.

Mercer Advisors is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice to clients. All estate planning document preparation and other legal advice is provided through its affiliation with Advanced Services Law Group, Inc. Tax preparation and tax filing are a separate fee from Mercer Advisors' investment management and planning services.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) owns the CFP® certification mark, the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification mark, and the CFP® certification mark (with plaque design) logo in the United States, which it authorizes use of by individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements. Investments & Wealth Institute® (the Institute) is the owner of the Certified Private Wealth Advisor® certification mark, "CPWA®." Use of CPWA® signifies that the user has successfully completed the Institute's initial and ongoing credentialing requirements for wealth advisors.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

SOURCE Mercer Global Advisors Inc.