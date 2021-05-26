Mercer Advisors Acquires ET George Investment Management, LLC

DENVER, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. ("Mercer Advisors"), a national Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), today announced the merger of ET George Investment Management, LLC ("George"), a respected wealth management firm located in Starkville, Mississippi. George serves approximately 155 clients with assets under management ("AUM") of approximately $170 million. George was founded in 1974 by Ernie George, CFP®, CLU® focusing on delivering comprehensive wealth management services to their successful clients. The entire George team will be joining Mercer Advisors.

Founder Ernie George entered the financial services business in 1974 in Starkville after graduating from Mississippi State University. He has served as a board member of the Society of Financial Services Practitioners (formerly the American Society of CLU® and CHFC®), Financial Planning Association (formerly the International Association for Financial Planning), Northeast MS Planned Giving Council, and the MS Estate Planning Council.

Commenting on the transaction, Ernie George, Founder ("Ernie"), stated: "It was time for our firm to implement our business succession strategy. I had heard of Dave Barton, Mercer Advisors' Vice Chairman who leads mergers and acquisitions for them and reached out. I liked Dave's vision for the future based on his experience. Dave, as the former CEO of Mercer Advisors, understood my business concerns, helped problem solve with me, and together we forged a partnership I'm very proud of. I love Mercer Advisors' family office service offering, and that they could take over with back-office responsibilities and help us to offer a broader range of services for our clients. Most importantly, however, was their commitment to serving their clients with excellence, and likewise committed to providing career development opportunities for their staff. We shared key business values and virtues – this was most important to me."

David Barton, Vice Chairman, who led this transaction on behalf of Mercer Advisors added, "Ernie and I first talked in July 2020 discussing business succession strategies for him and what that might look like including the challenges he was facing. We also talked about our families, our children, our interests, and generally got to know one another. Over the coming months Ernie and I became close, and that trust and confidence in one another led to our business partnership. Ernie is all about serving his clients at the highest level and is deeply loyal to his staff. In these and other areas we shared a common bond. This transaction is founded upon high cultural alignment, bedrock for any successful partnership. We are thrilled to have Ernie and his team join Mercer Advisors."

Dave Welling, Chief Executive Officer of Mercer Advisors said, "Ernie has assembled a very strong team and is highly respected. His involvement and contributions to his community, this industry, and local philanthropic organizations demonstrates his strong character. This is the type of talent we seek to add to our team. We are excited to partner with the George team and look forward to serving their clients with expanded wealth management services for years to come."

About Mercer Advisors

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a full-service wealth management firm that specializes in providing investment advice, financial and estate planning, and taxes, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. It is one of the largest Registered Investment Advisers and financial planning firms in the U.S. with approximately $30.5 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Denver, Mercer Advisors is privately held, has approximately 559 employees, and operates nationally across the country with 45+ locations. Mercer Advisors, Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. (RIA), majority owned by both Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital. Mercer Global Advisors has a related insurance agency. Mercer Advisors Insurance Services, LLC (MAIS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercer Advisors Inc. Employees of Mercer Global Advisors serve as officers of MAIS. For Mercer Global Advisors clients who wish to purchase insurance products, MAIS has entered into a non-exclusive referral agreement with Strategic Partner(s). More information about MAIS and our Strategic Partners may be found in our Form ADV 2A. Visit us at www.merceradvisors.com.

Data as of May 26, 2021. AUM includes affiliates and wholly owned subsidiaries announced to date.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and delivers all investment-related services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is the parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and is not involved with investment services.

Mercer Advisors is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice to clients. All estate planning documentation preparation and other legal advice is provided through its affiliation with Advanced Services Law Group, Inc.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) owns the CFP® certification mark, the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification mark, and the CFP® certification mark (with plaque design) logo in the United States, which it authorizes use of by individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements. The ChFC®, ChFA® and CLU® marks are the property of The American College, which reserves sole rights to its use, and is used by permission.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

SOURCE Mercer Global Advisors, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.merceradvisors.com/

