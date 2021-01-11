Mercer Advisors Acquires McGee Wealth Management, Inc.

DENVER, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors"), a national Registered Investment Adviser ("RIA"), today announced the acquisition of McGee Wealth Management, Inc. ("MWM"), a respected wealth management firm located in Portland, Oregon. MWM serves approximately 800 clients with assets under management ("AUM") of approximately $815 million. MWM was founded by Judith A. McGee, L.H.D., CFP®, ChFC® ("Judith") joined by her daughter D. Linette Dobbins, CFP® ("Linette"), focusing on delivering comprehensive wealth management services to their high net worth (HNW) clients. MWM has four shareholders that include Judith, Linette, Jennifer Currin Gutridge, CFP® ("Jennifer"), and Sarah Elise Berry, Vice President ("Sarah"). In all, fifteen (15) MWM team members will be joining the Mercer Advisors' team. The MWM transaction closed December 31, 2020.

MWM is a woman led and founded RIA that has been an industry leader for decades. A multi-family office of financial experts providing industry leading financial guidance for their clients. Judith A. McGee, L.H.D., CFP®, ChFC® has been recognized among the nation's top wealth managers by leading industry publications. Among other recognitions, Judith was inducted into Research Magazine's Advisor Hall of Fame in 2015.

Commenting on the transaction, Judith A. McGee, Founder, stated: "Throughout our history, McGee Wealth Management has been dedicated to making a positive, enduring difference in our clients' lives by employing our knowledge, experience, wisdom and passion for financial planning and wealth management. We serve our clients at the highest level and act as a generational advisor. Thus, in looking for a partner to discuss possible succession planning, finding one that shared our mission, vision and values was most important. After speaking with David Barton, Vice Chairman and head of Mergers and Acquisitions at Mercer Advisors, I knew we had found the right partner." Linette Dobbins, Co-Founder added, "I've worked closely with Dave Barton and the team over the last several months and they have guided us well through the sale and transition process. We couldn't be more excited about joining the Mercer Advisors' Team."

David Barton, who led this transaction on behalf of Mercer Advisors, added: "Judith, Linette, Jennifer, and Sarah have built an exceptionally strong and growing business in a highly desirable and competitive market. McGee Wealth Management's reputation is beyond reproach and Judith is a recognized leader in a myriad of women's initiatives across the United States. Judith and Linette also realized they needed a succession plan, and they wanted scale and leverage to better compete. They were referred to me by an industry colleague and we addressed those concerns in detail and developed a game plan to accomplish our joint objectives. Our business combination is a true win-win."

Dave Welling, Chief Executive Officer of Mercer Advisors said, "Judith McGee is a well-known advocate of women's issues including financial literacy, independence, and equality. We share her passion on these subjects and look forward to her adding her voice to our nationally recognized InvestHERs and Women & Wealth programs which focus on the advancement of women professionals in our industry and tailoring our services for our female clients. We are proud to partner with Judith and Linette and the rest of the MWM team augmenting our existing presence in Portland, Oregon."

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a full service wealth management firm that specializes in providing investment advice, financial and estate planning, and taxes, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. It is one of the largest Registered Investment Advisers and financial planning firms in the U.S. with over $25.5 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Denver, Mercer Advisors is privately held, has approximately 500 employees, and operates nationally across the country with 45+ locations. Mercer Advisors, Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. (RIA), majority owned by both Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital. Mercer Global Advisors has a related insurance agency. Mercer Advisors Insurance Services, LLC (MAIS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercer Advisors Inc. Employees of Mercer Global Advisors serve as officers of MAIS. For Mercer Global Advisors clients who wish to purchase insurance products, MAIS has entered into a non-exclusive referral agreement with Strategic Partner(s). More information about MAIS and our Strategic Partners may be found in our Form ADV 2A. Visit us at www.merceradvisors.com.

Data as of December 31, 2020. AUM includes affiliates and wholly owned subsidiaries announced to date.

