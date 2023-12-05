Mercer Advisors Acquires Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC

Expanding Mercer Advisors' Florida Presence

DENVER, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. ("Mercer Advisors"), a national Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), today announced the acquisition of Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC (hereinafter "Paragon"). Paragon is a comprehensive wealth management firm located in Jacksonville, Florida. The firm was founded by Jonathan Castle, MSFS, CFP®, and Michelle Ash, MSFS, CFP®, Managing Partners, in 2008. Scott Snider, CFP®, RICP® and Ian Aquilar, MBA, CFP® later joined and became shareholders in Paragon rounding out a highly qualified management team and deep bench of professionals serving more than 400 clients with assets under management (AUM) of $495 million.

Paragon, as the name implies, operates to serve their clients with excellence. In order to provide that highest level of advice and service, they service clients as a TEAM instead of as individual advisors. This helps them be objective, understand, and better communicate with, their clients. Their commitment to clients is one of honesty, education, hard work, and service as they strive to be the best retirement planners in the North Florida area.

Jonathan Castle, MSFS, CFP®, Managing Partner stated: "Paragon strives to flawlessly serve our clients in our steadfast endeavor to help them achieve Economic Freedom™ by making their job "optional." As we sought the ideal partner, a cultural alignment of commitment to clients as deep as ours was an absolute must. After meeting David Barton, Vice Chairman who heads up mergers and acquisitions for Mercer Advisors, and Dave Welling Mercer Advisors' CEO, as well as other members of the Mercer Advisors' team, we knew we had found the right partners." Michelle Ash, MSFS, CFP®, Managing Partner added: "We were looking to join a national firm that added not only scale and additional support for our team, but also added new services that we could share with our clients. In this regard, Mercer Advisors was a perfect fit for us."

David Barton, Vice Chairman, who led the acquisition of Paragon on behalf of Mercer Advisors stated: "Jon, Michelle, Scott and Ian have built a high-quality comprehensive wealth management firm standing out as market leaders in North Florida. Their significant footprint and prestige bolster our already strong Florida presence. We are thrilled to be partnering with them."

Dave Welling, Chief Executive Officer of Mercer Advisors, said, "Paragon is an excellent fit for our culture and growth plans for Florida. Jon, Michelle, Scott and Ian are high-integrity professionals with a fantastic team supporting them. We are thrilled they are joining Mercer Advisors and look forward to working together to deliver meaningful results for our shared clients."

Paragon was advised and represented by Park Sutton Advisors, a Waller Helms Company, as financial advisor and investment banker. Riezman Berger, P.C., represented Paragon as their legal counsel in this transaction.

About Mercer Advisors

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a total wealth management and financial planning firm that provides comprehensive, fee-based investment management, financial planning, family office services, retirement benefits and distribution planning, estate and tax planning, insurance solutions, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. (RIA), and Regis Acquisitions, Inc. (RIA). Both are majority owned by Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital. Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is privately held, has 990 employees, and operates nationally through 80 locations across the country. Mercer Advisors manages over $50 billion in client assets. For more information, visit www.merceradvisors.com.

Company statistics as of September 30, 2023. Client assets refers to client assets under management (AUM) and client asset under advisement (AUA) by both Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition Inc. Client Assets includes assets gained from recent acquisitions where the advisory agreements have been properly assigned to Mercer Global Advisors, but the custodial accounts have yet to be transferred and/or the accounts have yet to be migrated to Mercer Global Advisors' portfolio management system. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition, Inc. are affiliated SEC registered investment advisers and deliver investment advisory and family office related services. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition, Inc., are subsidiaries of Mercer Advisors Inc., a parent company not involved with investment services.

Mercer Advisors is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice to clients. All estate planning documentation preparation and other legal advice is provided through select third parties unrelated to Mercer Advisors. Tax preparation and tax filing are a separate fee from Mercer Advisors' investment management and planning services. Trustee services are offered through select third parties with which a client would engage directly. Mercer Global Advisors has a related insurance agency. Mercer Advisors Insurance Services, LLC (MAIS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercer Advisors Inc. Employees of Mercer Global Advisors serve as officers of MAIS. MAIS provides individual life, disability, long term care coverage, and property and casualty coverage through various insurance companies.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) owns the CFP® certification mark, the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification mark, and the CFP® certification mark (with plaque design) logo in the United States, which it authorizes use of by individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements.

