Mercer Advisors Acquires Quest Capital Management, Inc.

DENVER, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. ("Mercer Advisors"), a national Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), today announced the acquisition of Quest Capital Management, Inc. ("Quest"), a respected wealth management firm located in Dallas, Texas. Quest serves approximately 660 clients with assets under management ("AUM") of approximately $1.5 billion. Quest was founded in 1987 and is managed by its six shareholders Kalita Blessing, CFP®, CAP®, AEP®, CSRIC®, President, Dennis Moore, CFP®, MBA, Chief Operating Officer, Robert Cox, CFP®, CDFA®, Wealth Advisor, Chandler Ferguson, CFP®, CIMA®, Wealth Advisor, Carl Kunhardt, CFP®, CIMA®, AEP®, Wealth Advisor, and Chris Young, CFP®, CPWA®, AEP®. Quest offers comprehensive wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals, families, and their businesses. Quest's shareholders and seventeen staff members will all be joining the Mercer Advisors' team.

Commenting on the transaction, Kalita Blessing stated: "We are very proud of the firm we have built and remain dedicated to serving our clients with excellence. As a fiduciary to our clients, we have an obligation to ensure their needs are met for generations to come. With that in mind, we needed to consider partnering with a national firm that could deliver on that promise beyond our lifetimes. My partners and I have no intention of exiting our practices anytime soon but solving for succession sooner rather than later brings immediate benefits to our clients by accessing Mercer Advisors' in-house family office services such as estate planning and tax return preparation. This merger will also provide career development opportunities for our staff beyond what we could offer and that is most important to us." Dennis Moore, Chief Operating Officer, added: "We were keen to expand our service offering, and add real horsepower to our middle and back-office resources to create scaled efficiency. Dave Barton, Mercer Advisors Vice Chairman, whom we worked with to complete this business combination, communicated this strong value proposition early and often, and the Quest partners agreed it was best for Quest, our loyal clients, and our staff."

David Barton, Vice Chairman, added, "Kalita, Dennis, Chris, Rob, Chandler, and Carl, have built an incredible business with a strong brand in Texas. They represent the very definition of trust, dependability, and exceptionalism. We are proud to partner with them and increase our already strong presence in Dallas, Houston, and Austin. We make each other better."

Dave Welling, Chief Executive Officer of Mercer Advisors said, "The Quest leadership group have assembled a strong team and are highly respected in our industry. Their involvement and contributions to their community and local philanthropic organizations demonstrate their strong character. This is the type of talent we seek to add to our team and we look forward to expanding on the services to help better serve the current and future Quest clients."

About Mercer Advisors

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a total wealth management firm that provides comprehensive, fee-based investment management, financial planning, family office services, retirement benefits and distribution planning, estate and tax planning, insurance solutions, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. (RIA), majority owned by both Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital, one of the largest Registered Investment Advisors and financial planning firms in the U.S. with over $32 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Denver, Mercer Advisors is privately held, has over 560 employees, and operates nationally through 55+ offices across the country. For more information, visit www.merceradvisors.com.

Data as of August 31, 2021. AUM includes affiliates and wholly owned subsidiaries.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and delivers all investment-related services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is the parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and is not involved with investment services.

Mercer Advisors is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice to clients. All estate planning documentation preparation and other legal advice is provided through its affiliation with Advanced Services Law Group, Inc.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) owns the CFP® certification mark, the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification mark, and the CFP® certification mark (with plaque design) logo in the United States, which it authorizes use of by individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements. The CDFA® and CAP® marks are the property of The American College, which reserve sole rights to its use, and is used by permission. Investments & Wealth Institute® (the Institute) is the owner of the certification marks "CIMA," and "CPWA" Use of CIMA, and/or CPWAM signifies that the user has successfully completed the Institute's initial and ongoing credentialing requirements for wealth advisors. The AEP® mark is the property of The National Associate of Estate Planners & Councils, which reserves sole rights to its use, and is used by permission. The CSRIC® mark is the property of The College for Financial Planning, which reserves sole rights to its use, and is used by permission.

