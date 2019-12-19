Mercer Advisors Acquires SD Financial Pathways, LLC

DENVER, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. ("Mercer Advisors"), a national Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), today announced the acquisition of SD Financial Pathways, LLC ("SD Financial"), a respected wealth management firm located in Dearborn, Michigan serving approximately 85 households with assets under management (AUM) of approximately $100MM. Steven Deceuninck, CFP®, CFS® is the firm's President and sole Managing Member. SD Financial has been providing investment advisory services since July, 2013. SD Financial will be consolidating with Mercer Advisors' existing office in Detroit and Steve Deceuninck will be joining the Mercer Advisors' team.

Commenting on the transaction, Steve said: "As my business continued to grow in this rapidly changing industry, I found myself spending too much time on activities not related to the client experience. I knew I wanted to spend more time being an advocate for those people looking for honest, independent financial advice. After vetting multiple firms, it was clear to me that Mercer Advisors most closely shares my founding philosophy and brings a deep bench of subject matter experts, allowing me to further strengthen my role as an advisor."

David Barton, Vice Chairman of Mergers and Acquisitions for Mercer Advisors, who led the acquisition stated: "Steve has been in the financial services industry for over 21 years. He's also built an impressive business over a relatively short period of time. He brings thought leadership and quality financial planning capability to the table. He's a great add to the team."

Dave Welling, Chief Executive Officer of Mercer Advisors said, "We are thrilled that Steve selected Mercer Advisors as the right partner and are looking forward to serving clients of SD Financial Pathways for years to come. We are also excited to expand our presence in the Detroit area where we have had a local presence serving clients for over 15 years."

About Mercer Advisors

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a total wealth management firm that provides comprehensive, fee-based investment management, financial planning, family office services, retirement benefits and distribution planning, estate and tax planning, asset protection expertise, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. (RIA), majority owned by both Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital, one of the largest Registered Investment Advisors and financial planning firms in the U.S. with over $18 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Denver, Mercer Advisors is privately held, has over 400 employees, and operates nationally through 47 offices across the country. For more information, visit www.merceradvisors.com.

Data as of December 19, 2019. AUM includes affiliates and wholly owned subsidiaries.

