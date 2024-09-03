Mercer Advisors Adds to Footprint in the Northeast with HNW Specialist Benchmark Wealth Management

DENVER, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. ("Mercer Advisors"), a national Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), today announced the acquisition of Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC ("Benchmark").

Located in Old Lyme, Connecticut, Benchmark provides holistic financial planning and wealth management for high-net-worth professionals and retirees. Principals Richard (Rick) Stout III, CFP® and Thomas (Tom) Britt, CFP® merged their separate practices in 2007 to form Benchmark. Today, they serve more than 300 clients, primarily high-net-worth, representing approximately $412M in assets under advisement.

In Mercer Advisors, Benchmark found a like-minded philosophy around client experience and financial planning. "We have spent nearly two decades building a client experience that is focused on building depth and trust in our client relationships. Financial planning, which is at the core of how we operate, is foundational to how we deliver on the white-glove experience that we promise," said Stout. "Once we got to know the team at Mercer Advisors, we became confident that our clients would continue to receive top-notch care and that we would have opportunities to further deepen these relationships by adding services such as estate planning, tax guidance, and more."

David Barton, Vice Chairman, who led the acquisition of Benchmark on behalf of Mercer Advisors added: "Rick and Tom are highly experienced planners with sophistication in managing larger clients. In addition to a like-minded service model, Mercer Advisors gains additional expertise in serving high-net-worth clients and more coverage in an important market for us."

"With both firms anchoring on financial planning and client experience, it was easy to see that the Benchmark team would fit right in and integrate smoothly," said Dave Welling, CEO of Mercer Advisors. "We are thrilled they are joining the Mercer Advisors team and bolstering our growing presence in Connecticut and the Northeast area. We look forward to working together to help deliver meaningful results for our shared clients."

Benchmark Wealth Management was represented by DeVoe & Company, a leading consulting firm and investment bank to RIAs.

About Mercer Advisors

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a total wealth management and financial planning firm that provides comprehensive, fee-based investment management, financial planning, family office services, retirement benefits and distribution planning, estate and tax planning, insurance solutions, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and is majority owned by Oak Hill Capital, Genstar Capital, and Altas Partners. Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is privately held, has 1,150+ employees, and operates nationally through more than 90 locations. Mercer Advisors has $63 billion in client assets. For more information, visit merceradvisors.com.

Important Information



Company statistics as of July 31, 2024. Client assets refer to client assets under management (AUM) and client asset under advisement (AUA) as well as assets gained from recent acquisitions where the advisory agreements have been properly assigned to Mercer Global Advisors, but the custodial accounts have yet to be transferred and/or the accounts have yet to be migrated to Mercer Global Advisors' portfolio management system.

Mercer Advisors is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice to clients. All estate planning documentation preparation and other legal advice is provided through select third parties unaffiliated to Mercer Advisors. Tax preparation and tax filing are a separate fee from Mercer Advisors' investment management and planning services. Trustee services are offered through select third parties with which a client would engage directly, as such additional fees may apply. Mercer Global Advisors has a related insurance agency. Mercer Advisors Insurance Services, LLC (MAIS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercer Advisors Inc. Employees of Mercer Global Advisors serve as officers of MAIS. MAIS provides individual life, disability, long term care coverage, and property and casualty coverage through various insurance companies.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) owns the CFP® certification mark, the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification mark, and the CFP® certification mark (with plaque design) logo in the United States, which it authorizes use of by individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements. CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute. The ChFC® mark is the property of The American College, which reserves sole rights to its use, and is used by permission.

