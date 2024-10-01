Mercer Advisors Adds to Strong North Carolina Presence with Addition of Kiely Wealth Advisory Group

DENVER, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. ("Mercer Advisors"), a national Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), today announced the acquisition of Kiely Wealth Advisory Group ("KWAG") of North Carolina.

KWAG, with $523 million in assets under management, serves individuals and organizations to help them plan for a secure financial future. The firm's long-tenured management team has worked together for more than 20 years and serves 530+ clients.

KWAG was seeking a partner that offers expanded wealth management capabilities for clients, has a shared philosophy around client service and financial planning, and would help them bolster new client development efforts. "For more than 25 years, we've focused on serving clients as a fiduciary with financial planning at the center of our service model. We were intrigued that Mercer Advisors shares our values and would help us scale," said Joe Kiely, Ph.D., President, CEO and Founder of the firm. Dr. Kiely also places a strong emphasis on client education and empowering investors to make better decisions.

David Barton, Vice Chairman, who led the acquisition on behalf of Mercer Advisors added: "Joe and the team at KWAG think about the world in ways that are hyper-compatible with our family office model and our commitment to serving clients as a fiduciary. They are a natural fit for our organization."

"With the union of our firms, the clients of KWAG will gain access to our suite of wealth solutions, including estate, tax, and insurance planning. Together, we will enhance the financial well-being of our shared clients," said Dave Welling, CEO of Mercer Advisors. "We are excited to welcome this experienced team as we continue to grow our presence in North Carolina."

Cambridge International Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to Kiely Wealth Advisory Group.

About Mercer Advisors

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a total wealth management and financial planning firm that provides comprehensive, fee-based investment management, financial planning, family office services, retirement benefits and distribution planning, estate and tax planning, insurance solutions, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and is majority owned by Oak Hill Capital, Genstar Capital, and Altas Partners. Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is privately held, has 1,150+ employees, and operates nationally through more than 90 locations. Mercer Advisors has $63 billion in client assets. For more information, visit merceradvisors.com.

Important Information

Company statistics as of July 31, 2024. Client assets refer to client assets under management (AUM) and client assets under advisement (AUA) as well as assets gained from recent acquisitions where the advisory agreements have been properly assigned to Mercer Global Advisors, but the custodial accounts have yet to be transferred and/or the accounts have yet to be migrated to Mercer Global Advisors' portfolio management system.

Mercer Advisors is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice to clients. All estate planning documentation preparation and other legal advice is provided through select third parties unaffiliated to Mercer Advisors. Tax preparation and tax filing are a separate fee from Mercer Advisors' investment management and planning services. Trustee services are offered through select third parties with which a client would engage directly, as such additional fees may apply. Mercer Global Advisors has a related insurance agency. Mercer Advisors Insurance Services, LLC (MAIS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercer Advisors Inc. Employees of Mercer Global Advisors serve as officers of MAIS. MAIS provides individual life, disability, long term care coverage, and property and casualty coverage through various insurance companies.

