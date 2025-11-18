Mercer Mass Timber Honors Place, Heritage, and Ecology through Alabama's Largest Mass Timber Project at Cheaha State Park Lodge

Perched atop Alabama's highest peak, the new Cheaha State Park Lodge marks a defining moment for sustainable design and regional craftsmanship

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercer Mass Timber (MMT ), a leading manufacturer of sustainable timber building materials and a subsidiary of Mercer International Inc ., announces its role in the design and fabrication of Alabama's largest mass timber project—the new Cheaha State Park Lodge in Delta, Alabama. The 26,000-square-foot lodge exemplifies how material innovation can honor place, heritage, and ecology through modern mass timber construction.

The new Cheaha State Park Lodge design reinterprets legacy through a contemporary lens, employing a hybrid structural system of cross-laminated timber (CLT) and glulam, all manufactured by Mercer Mass Timber in Conway, AR using FSC-certified, locally sourced Southern Yellow Pine (SYP) from within Alabama. Known for its high density and stiffness, SYP is well-suited to the elevation and climate demands of the Appalachian foothills.

Designed by Chambless King Architects for the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the lodge draws inspiration from the park's original 1930s-era stone structures, built by the Civilian Conservation Corps during the New Deal. Throughout, the architecture invites visitors to reconnect with nature through the tactility and warmth of exposed wood, and a biophilic design approach that intersects forest and structure.

"Designing the new lodge at Cheaha has truly been the project of a lifetime," said Jared Fulton, AIA, principal at Chambless King Architects. "We sought to design the space as an extension of the mountain, cascading the building form to follow the site grades and connect visitors back to nature. The material choices—specifically the inclusion of mass timber—celebrate renewable building materials in their raw, natural state and complement the distinctive features of Cheaha's New Deal Era Civilian Conservation Corps structures. Beyond enriching the guest experience, we hope the new lodge becomes a meaningful asset to the local community and a lasting tribute to the mountain's legacy."

The name Cheaha derives from the Creek word Chaha, meaning "high place," a fitting appreciation of a site long revered by Indigenous peoples for its elevation and spiritual significance. Mercer Mass Timber and its project partners acknowledge and honor this history, recognizing the enduring connection between the mountain and those who first named it.

"We are proud to support Alabama's embrace of renewable materials that tell the story of place through design, performance, and respect for the land," said Ricardo Brites, Director of Engineering & VDC at Mercer Mass Timber. "This four-story project, featuring an extensive amount of exposed mass timber components, is made possible through our strong partnerships. We are thankful to The Westervelt Company, our fiber sourcing partner, and Carpentry Plus, Inc., the mass timber integrator, for their partnership in bringing this signature project to life."

Set for completion in early 2026, Cheaha State Park Lodge stands as a public commitment to low-carbon construction, regional identity, and the timeless dialogue between nature and craft.

