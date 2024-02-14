Mercery Jewelry to Boost Global Presence with Participation in Global Exhibitions in Hong Kong and Las Vegas

HONG KONG, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercery Jewelry Co., Ltd., a leading jewellery manufacturer in Asia, is set to enhance its global presence in 2024. The company will be participating in the prestigious Hong Kong International Jewellery Show, which is scheduled to take place from February 29 to March 4. This will be followed by the company's inaugural appearance at the esteemed JCK Show in Las Vegas, which will run from May 31 to June 3.

Mercery Jewelry Invitation - Meet Mercery at HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show 2024 About Mercery Jewelry Co. Limited - Founded in 2008 with a focus on designing, manufacturing, and marketing high-quality jewelry. Our product range includes Gold, 925 Sterling Silver, Gold Vermeil, Brass, and Stainless Steel jewelry pieces. MERCERY has established a strong presence in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Australia, serving clients worldwide.

As a certified member of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), Mercery Jewelry will leverage these exhibitions as a strategic platform to connect with industry professionals globally, aiming to explore potential collaborations that can further sustainable development within the industry.

"Mercery Jewelry is committed to strengthening our sustainability practices, which will in turn boost our competitiveness in the global jewellery market. We also aim to expand our global network for sourcing materials. Our commitment to sustainability aligns with our dedication to delivering high-quality, ethically-sourced jewellery," said Fanny Lai, General Manager of Mercery Jewelry.

Through the conscious use of recycled metal in its product design and manufacturing processes, Mercery Jewelry aims to save resources and reduce environmental damage. The company uses clean energy in its production process, primarily wind power, to reduce carbon emissions. It also has implemented advanced wastewater treatment technology and invested in top-notch equipment to ensure effective purification.

The company boasts a professional team of more than 70 designers, who delivers about 1000 new designs each month, and operates a factory staffed by over 800 employees. This robust infrastructure enables Mercery Jewelry to maintain a monthly production capacity exceeding 1,000,000 pieces. Through collaboration with fine jewellery brands worldwide, products made by Mercery Jewelry enjoy a global presence.

As a regular exhibitor at the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show, one of Asia's premier and the world's second-largest jewellery exhibitions, Mercery Jewelry is committed to showcasing the latest in jewellery design and craftsmanship at the show. While to further expand its global reach, the company has also selected the JCK Show as a new platform for engagement. The JCK Show, recognized as the world's largest and most influential jewellery event since 1991, will provide Mercery Jewelry with an opportunity to increase its international influence and interact with a broader range of international industry peers.

For business inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Mercery Jewelry Co., Ltd