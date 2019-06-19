Merchant Account Solutions Firm DirectPayNet Celebrates Big Business Growth For Nine-Year Anniversary

MONTREAL, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global high-risk payments solutions provider DirectPayNet is celebrating nine years in the world of merchant services. The company has evolved from being a local start-up merchant account provider to specializing in tailored payment solutions for multinational medium and high-risk online businesses. Additionally, its workforce has grown by over 50% just within the last 24 months.

"Since the beginning of 2019, there has been exciting news headlines about big players like Apple Pay and Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency entering the payments market," said founder and CEO Maria Sparagis. "DirectPayNet has always been a huge proponent of virtual currency and other card-not-present payment methods that are shaking up the industry. In the last nine years, we have carved out our own niche expertise in the merchant services space. As evidenced by our growth, we are poised to be an even bigger and a more engaging player in the e-commerce sector, particularly with virtual currencies. I am extremely proud of what our team has accomplished."

DirectPayNet is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, but has always maintained a global business presence. It has increased its alliance with reputable acquirers across Europe, the US, Canada and Latin America. Moreover, clients have benefited from additional support including, but not limited to:

- Cross border payments and management

- International banking consultation

- Fraud prevention and detection

- Strategic e-commerce consultation and auditing

DirectPayNet has expanded the markets it serves to recently include cryptocurrency, forex, fee-based hotline and consultation (e.g. psychic, therapist, etc.), and sports betting merchants. Plans are already underway to expand further into the Latin American, Asian and African continents recognizing that these markets are keen to overcome trade barriers on a global level.

About DirectPayNet

DirectPayNet is a full service merchant service provider specializing in international high-risk payment solutions for e-commerce businesses. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services in cooperation with several major global banks. The company's success rate can be attributed to the knowledgeable professionals who work to bring satisfaction and excellence to merchants worldwide.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE DirectPayNet