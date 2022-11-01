Merchant Banking Services Market to Grow by USD 24.46 Bn, 46% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global merchant banking services market size is set to grow by USD 24.46 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.13% during the forecast period. The increased adoption of M&A deals is driving the merchant banking services market growth. However, factors such as increasing data security concerns may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Merchant Banking Services Market 2022-2026

Merchant Banking Services Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Business - size and forecast 2021-2026

Individuals - size and forecast 2021-2026

Merchant Banking Services Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing expansion of global merchant banks in China and India. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and India are the key countries for the merchant banking services market in APAC.

Market Driver and Trend

The increased adoption of M&A deals is driving market growth. Enterprises have started to outsource merchant bankers for M&A deals, with the rising number of M&A transactions and a shift toward increased risk management and cost-saving. Merchant banks offer advisory services for M&A deals and due diligence data. The inherent cost advantages associated with merchant banking services have increased their demand among large enterprises. These banks make the M&A process easier for buyers. Therefore, the rise in M&A deals will drive the growth of the market.

The growing number of unicorn startups in APAC is a trend in the market. The increasing number of startups and M&A activities is increasing steadily in countries such as China and India. China has some of the most valued global unicorns, such as ByteDance Ltd. and Ant Group CO., Ltd. Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen are some of the major cities contributing to the list of the global unicorn index in APAC. The significant increase in the number of unicorn startups in APAC will propel the demand for merchant banking services in fundraising activities. Such factors are expected to create growth opportunities for vendors in the market.

Major Merchant Banking Services Companies

Bank of America Corp.

Canara bank Ltd.

Citigroup Inc.

Credit Suisse Group AG

DBS Bank Ltd.

Deutsche Bank AG

ICICI Bank Ltd.

JPMorgan Chase and Co.

Morgan Stanley

Punjab National Bank

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

UBS Group AG

Wells Fargo and Co.

Merchant Banking Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.13% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 24.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.43 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Bank of America Corp., Canara bank Ltd., Citigroup Inc., Credit Suisse Group AG, DBS Bank Ltd., Deutsche Bank AG, ICICI Bank Ltd., JPMorgan Chase and Co., Morgan Stanley, Punjab National Bank, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., UBS Group AG, and Wells Fargo and Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

