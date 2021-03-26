Merchant Launches the Best Handyman Network to Connect Consumers With the Services They Need

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Custom Screens (BCS), a leading provider of window and door screens as well as blinds and other window treatments, is launching the Best Handyman Network (BHN) to aid consumers looking for basic home improvements. The network will extend nationwide, promising help with window and door installations, plumbing, electrical, painting, flooring, and more.

Steve Tristan, Best Custom Screen's founder, says the pandemic helped motivate him to start the Best Handyman Network. "My company was expanding nationally, and we were having a hard time finding and training skilled installers," he explains. "I realized that creating a nationwide network of skilled handymen would get us the installers we needed while also providing them a valuable opportunity to expand their businesses. It was a win-win!"

The real winners are consumers, however. Once the Best Handyman Network launches in earnest, customers will be able to find affordable, local handymen covering a variety of specialties. Best of all, because BCS uses the service to find installation help for their customers, it will remain free for consumers and handyman services.

Along with a free consumer-facing business directory listing, handymen will receive referrals for window and blind installations from BCS, as well as access to low-cost digital marketing services. "I remember how difficult it was when my wife and I started our first company," said Steve, drawing a parallel between himself and the handymen he represents. "We wanted to create something that helps them find new customers and scale their businesses. It's our chance to give back to the community that's given us so much."

Best Handymen Network is adding new business listings daily. Steve and company are planning to launch BHN officially on March 29, 2021. Handyman companies interested in getting involved should visit handyman.bestcustomscreens.com to create a free profile. Consumers in need of handyman help will use the same site to find the best match for their project. Says Steve, "It's an exciting time for the industry, and we're happy to make the Best Handyman Network available to our customers and everyone else."

About Best Custom Screens

Best Custom Screens in the online leader of screen doors, window screens, and blinds. For Best Custom Screens, it's all about service; service to our customers, the community, God, and each other.

Please visit handyman.bestcustomscreens.com, bestcustomscreens.com, www.facebook.com/BestCustomScreens, www.youtube.com/user/Tristanvideos1000/videos, www.instagram.com/bestcustomscreensofficial, email [email protected], or call 800-341-9054.

