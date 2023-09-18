Merchant Lynx Services Brings on New Director of POS Solutions Team

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchant Lynx Services, a top fifty merchant acquirer, is pleased to announce their hire of one of the nation's leading (POS) Point of Sale Systems experts, Igor Byczkowski to head up their new POS Solutions team as part of the company's strategic expansion.

Igor Byczkowski

In anticipation of the release of their new POS Software and Equipment, Merchant Lynx Services is creating new jobs to build out the new POS Solutions team in their 20,000 sf Corporate Office, located in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Mr. Byczkowski is considered by the company to be the best fit to lead this new division.

"We've made a significant investment in the development of our new POS System, and we are thrilled to bring on the most talented POS programmer and expert in the industry to lead this team as we bring this exciting technology to market," said John P. Kucyk, President and CEO of Merchant Lynx Services.

Igor Byczkowski commented: "Merchant Lynx Services is well known and respected in the payment industry. The POS product they developed is by far one of the most intuitive, versatile, and visually appealing systems I've seen in my over 25 years. I jumped at the opportunity to run the new POS Solutions Team and help bring it to market."

About Merchant Lynx Services

Merchant Lynx Services has provided merchant solutions and credit card payment programs for over 26 years. Family owned and privately held, the company is headquartered in a 20,000-sf office in Palm Beach Gardens, which has won most beautiful workspaces. The office houses over 90 employees in 8 departments. Merchant Lynx is a top 50 Merchant Acquirer in the USA and processes close to $4 billion in transactions annually. The company is a top provider of retail, restaurant, hospitality and auto service verticals and many other fast growth businesses.

