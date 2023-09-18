Merchant Lynx Services Brings on New Director of POS Solutions Team

News provided by

Merchant Lynx Services

18 Sep, 2023, 08:44 ET

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchant Lynx Services, a top fifty merchant acquirer, is pleased to announce their hire of one of the nation's leading (POS) Point of Sale Systems experts, Igor Byczkowski to head up their new POS Solutions team as part of the company's strategic expansion.

Continue Reading
Igor Byczkowski
Igor Byczkowski

In anticipation of the release of their new POS Software and Equipment, Merchant Lynx Services is creating new jobs to build out the new POS Solutions team in their 20,000 sf Corporate Office, located in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Mr. Byczkowski is considered by the company to be the best fit to lead this new division.  

"We've made a significant investment in the development of our new POS System, and we are thrilled to bring on the most talented POS programmer and expert in the industry to lead this team as we bring this exciting technology to market," said John P. Kucyk, President and CEO of Merchant Lynx Services.

Igor Byczkowski commented: "Merchant Lynx Services is well known and respected in the payment industry.  The POS product they developed is by far one of the most intuitive, versatile, and visually appealing systems I've seen in my over 25 years.  I jumped at the opportunity to run the new POS Solutions Team and help bring it to market."

About Merchant Lynx Services
Merchant Lynx Services has provided merchant solutions and credit card payment programs for over 26 years. Family owned and privately held, the company is headquartered in a 20,000-sf office in Palm Beach Gardens, which has won most beautiful workspaces. The office houses over 90 employees in 8 departments. Merchant Lynx is a top 50 Merchant Acquirer in the USA and processes close to $4 billion in transactions annually. The company is a top provider of retail, restaurant, hospitality and auto service verticals and many other fast growth businesses.

To learn more about the new POS System and POS Partner Channel, contact Mike Zavala at [email protected].

PR/Media Contact
Merchant Lynx Services
PR AJ Cross
561-365-8683
[email protected] 

SOURCE Merchant Lynx Services

Also from this source

Jeff De Petro Joins Florida Based Acquirer Merchant Lynx Services as New Chief Operating Officer

Merchant Lynx Services Acquires National Credit Card Processing Group

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.