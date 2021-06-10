Merchant Service Industry Veterans Join LODE Payments International to Fuel Adoption of Stablecoins by More Businesses

BRADENTON, Fla., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fully-regulated and licensed payments company LODE Payments International (LPI), today announced Matthew Brennan as VP of Operations and Steve Trovillo as VP of Business Development. As veteran merchant services professionals, these senior executives will spearhead the expansion of LPI's all-inclusive payments platform, LODEpay, to enable businesses to process payments using stablecoins, fiat, and precious metals.

"We are confident that both Matthew and Steve are best equipped to lead our growth strategy across merchant networks," said Nick Prouten, Chief Operating Officer at LPI. "Given their successful track records in merchant and payments services, we are excited to bring them on board to push forward LPI's mission to create a more sustainable, stable, and secure payments ecosystem for businesses and consumers alike."

Prior to joining LPI, they held senior positions at Worldpay (now FIS), a global payment processor, where they led a go-to-market strategy that incorporated cloud technology with payments, which increased the company's EBITDA by 726% over four years.

"As the payments landscape evolves quickly with changing consumer behaviors, propelled by the COVID pandemic, we are excited to introduce business owners to the benefits that come with emerging technologies like digital currencies, especially stablecoins that are immune to volatility, as they are backed by real-world assets like gold and silver," said Steve Trovillo.

LODEpay's payment ecosystem enables merchants to accept payment in gold (AUX Coins), silver (AGX Coins), USDC, ETH, BTC and more digital forms of currency. Its proprietary wallet technology also provides users with global peer-to-peer transactions, point-of-sale functionality, crypto-to-fiat conversions, among other features.

"When it comes to digital asset adoption in payments, it is important to help merchants understand how these mediums of exchange can help their businesses become more self-reliant," noted Matthew Brennan. "In order to welcome the next evolution of the merchant services industry, we need to educate merchants on payment systems that are more efficient, secure, and improve their bottom lines."

Their appointment is effective immediately.

About LODE Payments International

Established in 2020, LODE Payments International LLC ("LPI") was formed to build a digital payments platform (LODEpay) that will challenge the current financial payment industry with the goal to connect consumers, small businesses, retail establishments, commerce platforms and the underbanked, to a financial system that will better serve their needs. LODEpay is a fully-integrated, global payments platform that connects merchants, card issuers, payment gateways, processors, telcos, and banks to cryptocurrencies, fiat, gold, and silver. Learn more at: https://lodepay.com/

Media Contact

Nick Prouten

[email protected]

SOURCE Entoro Capital

Related Links

http://www.entoro.com

