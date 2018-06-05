ABOUT MERCHANTS BANCORP

Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business with a focus on Federal Housing Administration ("FHA") multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing, mortgage warehouse financing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $3.7 billion in assets and $3.1 billion in deposits as of March 31, 2018, conducts its business through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, P/R Mortgage and Investment Corp., Joy State Bank, RICHMAC Funding LLC and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbankofindiana.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/merchants-bancorp-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-300660323.html

SOURCE Merchants Bancorp