Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Securities Fraud Investigation - Levi & Korsinsky

Merchants Bancorp told investors deposit growth was strong. The GAAP figures told a different story -- brokered deposits had fallen roughly 50% year over year.

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBIN) investors lost 9.3% of their share value after Q1 2026 earnings revealed a funding picture that looked nothing like the one management had presented. The Company reported "strong deposit growth" to shareholders. Under GAAP, brokered deposits -- a key component of that growth -- had declined approximately 50% year over year.

Shareholders who lost money on MBIN are encouraged to submit their information to Levi & Korsinsky . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The Company's public statements highlighted deposit expansion without breaking out the brokered-deposit component. When Q1 2026 results were released, the data showed brokered deposits had contracted by roughly half compared to the prior-year period. The stock fell over 9% as investors repriced the gap between the reported narrative and the underlying figures.

If you purchased Merchants Bancorp shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal rights with Levi & Korsinsky . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the MBIN Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the MBIN investigation? A: Investors who purchased MBIN stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Merchants Bancorp made materially false or misleading statements regarding the composition and sustainability of its deposit growth. When the actual brokered-deposit figures surfaced in Q1 2026 earnings, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How much did MBIN stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 9.3% after the company's Q1 2026 earnings release revealed a roughly 50% year-over-year decline in brokered deposits and rising funding costs that had not been highlighted in prior public statements.

Q: What do MBIN investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my MBIN shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought MBIN and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP