Merchants Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

CARMEL, Ind., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported first quarter 2019 net income of $10.6 million, or $0.34 per common share, compared with $15.1 million, or $0.50 per common share in the first quarter of 2018.

"During the first quarter of 2019, our loan growth and net interest income growth remained strong, with a 1.14% return on average assets, despite the lower gain on sale of loans that resulted in lower net income," said Michael Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants. "We have also continued to make significant investments across all our businesses to ensure we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on future growth opportunities. While part of our business continues to be subject to some volatility on a quarterly basis, we continue to view our annual outlook positively and expect to effectively utilize the additional $50 million of capital raised from our preferred offering in a way that will add value to our investors, customers, and employees," added Petrie.

Total Assets

Total assets increased $92.6 million, or 2%, to $4.0 billion at March 31, 2019, compared with $3.9 billion at December 31, 2018. The increase was due primarily to loan growth, partially offset by sales of available for sale securities and a decrease in trading securities. Return on average assets was 1.14% for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared with 1.79% for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

Total loans receivable before allowance for loan losses increased $123.5 million, or 6%, to $2.2 billion at March 31, 2019, compared with $2.1 billion at December 31, 2018. This increase was primarily a result of growth in mortgage warehouse lines of credit, as well as multi-family and healthcare financing.

Asset Quality

The allowance for loan losses increased $652,000, to $13.4 million, at March 31, 2019, compared with $12.7 million at December 31, 2018, reflecting growth in loans held for investment. Non-performing loans were $2.6 million, or 0.12% of total loans at March 31, 2019, compared with $2.4 million, or 0.12% of total loans at December 31, 2018.

Total Deposits

Total deposits decreased $110.1 million, or 3%, to $3.1 billion at March 31, 2019, compared with $3.2 billion at December 31, 2018. The decrease was due primarily to fewer brokered demand deposits, partially offset by growth in savings accounts during the quarter. The reduction in demand accounts reflected a strategy to reduce reliance on brokered deposits, in favor of additional borrowing for more effective liquidity management. Total brokered deposits decreased by 23%, to $757.1 million, or 24% of total deposits at March 31, 2019, compared with 31% at December 31, 2018.

Interest Income

Interest income increased $10.6 million, or 37%, to $39.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared with $29.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018. This increase was due to both higher loan yields and loan growth. The average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, during the three months ended March 31, 2019, increased by $498.7 million, or 22%, to $2.7 billion, compared with $2.2 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2018. The average yield on loans increased 65 basis points, to 5.09%, for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared with 4.44% for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

Interest Expense

Total interest expense increased $6.6 million, or 74%, to $15.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared with the three months ended March 31, 2018. Interest expense on deposits increased $7.2 million, or 103%, to $14.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared with the three months ended March 31, 2018. The increase in the cost of deposits was due primarily to the overall increase in interest rates since last year, but also the higher volume of interest-bearing checking deposits. There was a 67 basis point increase in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits, to 1.94%, for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared with 1.27% for the same period in 2018, and an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $730.9 million, or 33%, to $3.0 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $4.0 million, or 20%, to $24.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to the growth in loans and loans held for sale and a 44 basis point increase in our interest rate spread, to 2.50%, for the three months ended March 31, 2019, from 2.06% for the three months ended March 31, 2018. The net interest margin increased 25 basis points to 2.77% for the three months ended March 31, 2019, from 2.52% for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $7.6 million, or 68%, to $3.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared with the three months ended March 31, 2018. The decrease was due to a $8.2 million decrease in gain on sale of loans. The lower gain on sale of loans reflects the volatility reported from quarter to quarter based on loan closing volumes, which were also negatively impacted by loan processing delays caused by the federal government shutdown during January 2019. Loan servicing fees were also reduced by a $1.5 million fair market value adjustment in mortgage servicing rights.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $2.8 million, or 27%, to $13.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared with $10.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018. The increase was due primarily to a $2.1 million, or 32%, increase in salaries and employee benefits. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was due primarily to an increase in the number of employees resulting from business growth and acquisitions during the fourth quarter of 2018. The efficiency ratio was 46.9% in the first quarter of 2019, compared with 32.7% for the first quarter of 2018.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense decreased $1.1 million, or 24%, to $3.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared with the three months ended March 31, 2018. The decrease was due primarily to a 29% decrease in pre-tax income over the same period. The effective tax rate was 25.1% for the three months ended March 31, 2019 compared with 23.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

Segments

For the three months ended March 31, 2019, net income increased 47% for Banking, decreased 113% for Multi-family Mortgage Banking, and decreased 17% for Mortgage Warehousing, compared with the first quarter of 2018.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including Federal Housing Administration ("FHA") multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; mortgage warehouse financing; retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking; agricultural lending; and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $4.0 billion in assets and $3.1 billion in deposits as of March 31, 2019, conducts its business through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbankofindiana.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including those factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)













March 31,

December 31,



2019

2018 Assets







Cash and due from banks

$ 19,554

$ 25,855 Interest-earning demand accounts

293,897

310,669 Cash and cash equivalents

313,451

336,524 Securities purchased under agreements to resell

6,838

6,875 Trading securities

129,914

163,419 Available for sale securities

296,669

331,071 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock

18,880

7,974 Loans held for sale (includes $6,307 and $11,886, respectively at fair value)

882,071

832,455 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $13,356 and $12,704, respectively

2,168,256

2,045,423 Premises and equipment, net

21,078

15,136 Mortgage servicing rights

76,249

77,844 Interest receivable

14,365

13,827 Goodwill

17,144

17,477 Intangible assets, net

3,381

3,542 Other assets and receivables

28,429

32,596 Total assets

$ 3,976,725

$ 3,884,163 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Liabilities







Deposits







Noninterest-bearing

$ 128,029

$ 182,879 Interest-bearing

2,992,998

3,048,207 Total deposits

3,121,027

3,231,086 Borrowings

338,031

195,453









Deferred and current tax liabilities, net

18,274

15,444 Other liabilities

21,562

20,943 Total liabilities

3,498,894

3,462,926 Commitments and Contingencies







Shareholders' Equity







Common stock, without par value







Authorized - 50,000,000 shares







Issued and outstanding - 28,704,163 shares at March 31, 2018 and 28,694,036 shares at December 31, 2018

135,190

135,057 Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares authorized







8% Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference







Authorized - 50,000 shares







Issued and outstanding - 41,625 shares

41,581

41,581 7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation preference







Authorized - 3,500,000 shares







Issued and outstanding - 2,000,000 shares

48,269

— Retained earnings

252,637

244,909 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

154

(310) Total shareholders' equity

477,831

421,237 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,976,725

$ 3,884,163

Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)

















Three Months Ended



March 31,



2019

2018 Interest Income











Loans

$ 34,455

$ 24,612 Investment securities:











Trading



1,045



989 Available for sale - taxable



1,551



1,542 Available for sale - tax exempt



96



— Federal Home Loan Bank stock



223



129 Other



2,304



1,766 Total interest income



39,674



29,038 Interest Expense











Deposits



14,227



7,016 Borrowed funds



1,316



1,914 Total interest expense



15,543



8,930 Net Interest Income



24,131



20,108 Provision for loan losses



649



1,406 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses



23,482



18,702 Noninterest Income











Gain on sale of loans



2,643



10,892 Loan servicing fees, net



(347)



(322) Mortgage warehouse fees



753



486 Gains on sale of investments available for sale



127



— Other income



488



257 Total noninterest income



3,664



11,313 Noninterest Expense











Salaries and employee benefits



8,567



6,487 Loan expenses



934



956 Occupancy and equipment



876



565 Professional fees



539



488 Deposit insurance expense



277



246 Technology expense



472



291 Other expense



1,370



1,237 Total noninterest expense



13,035



10,270 Income Before Income Taxes



14,111



19,745 Provision for Income Taxes



3,541



4,684 Net Income

$ 10,570

$ 15,061 Dividends on preferred stock



(833)



(833) Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders



9,737



14,228 Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 0.34

$ 0.50 Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 0.34

$ 0.50 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding











Basic



28,702,250



28,690,876 Diluted



28,737,439



28,710,480 Dividends Per Share

$ 0.07

$ 0.06

Key Operating Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)





















Three Months Ended





March 31,

December 31,

March 31,





2019

2018

2018















Noninterest expense



13,035

16,181

10,270















Net interest income (before provision for losses)



24,131

24,175

20,108 Noninterest income



3,664

14,735

11,313 Total income



27,795

38,910

31,421















Efficiency ratio



46.90%

41.59%

32.69%































Average assets



3,697,945

3,839,594

3,364,165 Net income



10,570

15,422

15,061 Return on average assets before annualizing



0.29%

0.40%

0.45% Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00 Return on average assets



1.14%

1.61%

1.79%















Return on average tangible common equity (1)



10.67%

16.24%

17.38%















Tangible book value per common share (1)



$ 12.80

$ 12.50

$ 11.54















Tangible common equity/tangible assets (1)



9.29%

9.28%

9.02%















(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures"



















(1) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.





















Three Months Ended





March 31,

December 31,

March 31,





2019

2018

2018















Net income



10,570

15,422

15,061 Less: preferred stock dividends



(833)

(832)

(833) Net income available to common shareholders



9,737

14,590

14,228















Average shareholders equity



429,230

417,072

375,687 Less: average goodwill & intangibles



(20,982)

(16,127)

(6,616) Less: average preferred stock



(43,190)

(41,581)

(41,581) Average tangible common shareholder's equity



365,058

359,364

327,490















Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00 Return on average tangible common equity



10.67%

16.24%

17.38%































Total equity



477,831

421,237

379,713 Less: goodwill and intangibles



(20,525)

(21,019)

(7,054) Less: preferred stock



(89,850)

(41,581)

(41,581) Tangible common equity



367,456

358,637

331,078















Assets



3,976,725

3,884,163

3,675,849 Less: goodwill and intangibles



(20,525)

(21,019)

(7,054) Tangible assets



3,956,200

3,863,144

3,668,795















Ending common shares



28,704,163

28,694,036

28,692,206















Tangible book balue per common share



$ 12.80

$ 12.50

$ 11.54 Tangible common equity/tangible assets



9.29%

9.28%

9.02%

















Merchants Bancorp Average Balance Analysis ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

March 31, 2018

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance Int. Rate

Balance Int. Rate

Balance Int. Rate Assets:













































Interest-bearing deposits, and other $ 369,736 $ 2,527 2.77%

$ 490,189 $ 2,851 2.31%

$ 457,235 $ 1,895 1.68% Securities available for sale - taxable 292,500 1,551 2.15%

331,613 1,740 2.08%

416,266 1,542 1.50% Securities available for sale - tax exempt 12,460 96 3.12%

- - -

- - - Trading securities 109,423 1,045 3.87%

125,582 1,235 3.90%

121,029 989 3.31% Loans and loans held for sale 2,746,562 34,455 5.09%

2,736,228 33,999 4.93%

2,247,890 24,612 4.44% Total interest-earning assets 3,530,681 39,674 4.56%

3,683,612 39,825 4.29%

3,242,420 29,038 3.63% Allowance for loan losses (12,704)





(11,495)





(9,071)



Noninterest-earning assets 179,968





167,477





130,816



























Total assets $ 3,697,945





$ 3,839,594





$ 3,364,165



















































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:













































Interest-bearing checking 1,314,733 6,434 1.98%

1,335,051 6,122 1.82%

645,339 2,425 1.52% Savings deposits 147,534 80 0.22%

149,454 78 0.21%

381,749 215 0.23% Money market 892,806 4,208 1.91%

904,838 4,234 1.86%

816,707 2,887 1.43% Certificates of deposit 618,646 3,505 2.30%

627,929 3,355 2.12%

398,992 1,489 1.51% Total interest-bearing deposits 2,973,719 14,227 1.94%

3,017,272 13,789 1.81%

2,242,787 7,016 1.27%























Borrowings 88,353 1,316 6.04%

74,072 1,861 9.97%

65,635 1,914 11.83% Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,062,072 15,543 2.06%

3,091,344 15,650 2.01%

2,308,422 8,930 1.57%























Noninterest-bearing deposits 155,218





293,197





656,284



Noninterest-bearing liabilities 51,425





37,981





23,772



























Total liabilities 3,268,715





3,422,522





2,988,478



























Shareholders' equity 429,230





417,072





375,687



























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,697,945





$ 3,839,594





$ 3,364,165



























Net interest income

$ 24,131





$ 24,175





$ 20,108

























Net interest spread



2.50%





2.28%





2.06%























Net interest-earning assets $ 468,609





$ 592,268





$ 933,998



























Net interest margin



2.77%





2.60%





2.52%























Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities



115.30%





119.16%





140.46%

Segment Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)



















































Net Income











Three Months Ended

Total Assets







March 31,

March 31,

December 31,







2019

2018

2019

2018 Segment



















Multi-family Mortgage Banking

$ (712)

$ 5,484

$ 160,609

$ 166,102 Mortgage Warehousing

3,832

4,630

1,554,233

1,430,776 Banking





8,769

5,980

2,223,890

2,256,687 Other





(1,319)

(1,033)

37,993

30,598 Total





$ 10,570

$ 15,061

$ 3,976,725

$ 3,884,163

