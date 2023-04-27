Merchants Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

First quarter 2023 net income of $55.0 million increased 10% compared to first quarter of 2022 and decreased 4% compared to the fourth quarter 2022.

increased 10% compared to first quarter of 2022 and decreased 4% compared to the fourth quarter 2022. First quarter 2023 diluted earnings per common share of $1.07 increased 5% compared to the first quarter of 2022 and decreased 4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

increased 5% compared to the first quarter of 2022 and decreased 4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Total assets of $14.2 billion increased 48% compared to March 31, 2022 , and increased 13% compared to December 31, 2022 .

increased 48% compared to , and increased 13% compared to . Loans receivable of $8.6 billion , net of allowance for credit losses on loans, increased $2.6 billion , or 43%, compared to March 31, 2022 , and increased $1.1 billion , or 15% compared to December 31, 2022 .

, net of allowance for credit losses on loans, increased , or 43%, compared to , and increased , or 15% compared to . Net interest margin was 3.27% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 2.62% in the first quarter of 2022 and 3.13% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Efficiency ratio was 30.3% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 30.9% in the first quarter of 2022 and 31.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

As of March 31, 2023 , the Company had $4.0 billion in unused borrowing capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Discount window, based on available collateral.

, the Company had in unused borrowing capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Discount window, based on available collateral. The Company's most liquid assets are in unrestricted cash, short-term investments, including interest-bearing demand deposits, mortgage loans in process of securitization, loans held for sale, and warehouse lines of credit included in loans receivable. Taken together, with unused borrowing capacity, these totaled $7.8 billion , or 55%, of the $14.2 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2023 .

, or 55%, of the in total assets as of . Uninsured deposits totaled approximately $2 billion as of March 31, 2023 , representing less than 25% of total deposits.

as of , representing less than 25% of total deposits. Tangible book value per common share of $22.88 increased 22% compared to $18.70 in the first quarter of 2022 and increased 5% compared to $21.88 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

increased 22% compared to in the first quarter of 2022 and increased 5% compared to in the fourth quarter of 2022. Quarterly dividends were increased by 14%, to $.08 per common share.

per common share. On March 30, 2023 , the Company issued and sold $158.1 million senior credit linked notes, due May 26, 2028 . The net proceeds of the offering were approximately $153.5 million and resulted in a reduction of risk-weighted assets, which will benefit regulatory capital ratios as the loan pipeline continues to expand.

CARMEL, Ind., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported first quarter 2023 net income of $55.0 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.07. This compared to $50.1 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.02 in the first quarter of 2022, and compared to $57.2 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.12 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

"We continued to deliver superior results in the first quarter by consistently minimizing interest rate and credit risk in a way that has differentiated Merchants though many economic cycles. Our strategy continues to focus on originating and selling adjustable-rate loans that typically reprice within 30 days. We have stayed short to the yield curve to conservatively match the duration of our assets and liabilities. We have also created a natural hedge between our lines of business to ensure we do well in rising or falling rate environments," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.

Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "Recent bank failures have had minimal impact to our deposit base or operations. Our liquidity continued to expand organically during the quarter, without the need to utilize the Fed's Bank Term Funding Program. Our unused borrowing capacity increased to $4.0 billion. Although more than 75% of our deposit balances were already insured through the FDIC as of March 31, 2023, we have also seen an elevated interest in our Insured Cash Sweep, or ICS, program that extends FDIC protection up to $100 million."

Net income of $55.0 million for the first quarter 2023 increased by $4.8 million, or 10% compared to the first quarter of 2022, primarily driven by a $35.0 million, or 53% increase in net interest income that was partially offset by a $11.2 million, or 63%, decrease in gain on sale of loans, a $7.4 million, or 76%, decrease in loan servicing fees, and a $4.4 million, or 180%, increase in provision for credit losses. Results for the first quarter 2023 included a $2.9 million negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights compared to a $7.6 million positive adjustment in the first quarter of 2022.

Net income of $55.0 million for the first quarter 2023 decreased by $2.2 million, or 4%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily driven by a $4.5 million, or 40%, decrease in gain on sale of loans and a $3.0 million decrease in syndication and asset management fees that were partially offset by a $5.3 million, or 6% increase in net interest income. Results for the first quarter of 2023 included a $2.9 million negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights compared to a $0.2 million negative adjustment in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Total Assets

Total assets of $14.2 billion at March 31, 2023 increased $4.6 billion, or 48%, compared to March 31, 2022, and increased $1.6 billion, or 13%, compared to December 31, 2022. Increases compared to both periods were primarily due to significant growth in the multi-family and healthcare loan portfolios. Additionally, the increase compared to March 31, 2022 reflected new balances in securities held to maturity.

Return on average assets was 1.71% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 1.92% for the first quarter of 2022 and 1.84% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses on loans of $51.8 million as of March 31, 2023 increased $19.7 million, or 61%, compared to March 31, 2022 and increased $7.8 million, or 18%, compared to December 31, 2022. The increases were primarily due to growth in the multi-family, commercial and commercial real estate, and healthcare loan portfolios.

Non-performing loans were $65.3 million, or 0.76%, of loans receivable at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.08% at March 31, 2022 and 0.36% at December 31, 2022. The increase compared to March 31, 2022 was due to the delinquency of one multi-family customer and one healthcare customer.

Securities Available for Sale

Total securities available for sale of $679.5 million as of March 31, 2023 increased $365.3 million, or 116%, compared to March 31, 2022, and increased $356.2 million, or 110%, compared to December 31, 2022.

As of March 31, 2023, Accumulated Other Comprehensive Losses ("AOCI") of $7.7 million, related to securities available for sale, increased $1.4 million compared to March 31, 2022, and decreased $2.8 million, or 28%, compared to December 31, 2022. The $7.7 million of AOCI as of March 31, 2023 represented less than 1% of total equity and less than 1% of total investment securities.

Total Deposits

Total deposits of $11.3 billion at March 31, 2023 increased $3.9 billion, or 52%, compared to March 31, 2022, and increased $1.3 billion, or 13%, compared to December 31, 2022. The increase for both periods was primarily due to an increase in brokered certificates of deposit.

Total brokered deposits of $3.7 billion at March 31, 2023 increased $3.4 billion, or 882%, from March 31, 2022 and increased $967.4 million, or 35%, from December 31, 2022. Brokered deposits represented 33% of total deposits at March 31, 2023 compared to 5% of total deposits at March 31, 2022 and 27% of total deposits at December 31, 2022. As of March 31, 2023, brokered certificates of deposit had a weighted average remaining duration of 70 days.

The Company continues to offer new products, such as adjustable-rate certificates of deposits, to minimize interest rate risks by aligning the rate and short duration characteristics of its deposit and loan portfolios. Additionally, the Company has offered its ICS program since 2018, which extends FDIC protection up to $100 million. This program has contributed to its low level of uninsured deposits, which were below 25% of total deposits as of March 31, 2023.

Liquidity

Cash balances of $369.6 million as of March 31, 2023 decreased by $41.9 million compared to March 31, 2022 and increased by $143.4 million compared to December 31, 2022. The Company continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit totaling $4.0 billion as of March 31, 2023 compared to $2.2 billion at March 31, 2022 and $3.1 billion at December 31, 2022.

This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and asset levels in the future. Additionally, the Company's business model is designed to continuously sell a significant portion of its loans, which provides flexibility in managing its liquidity.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 and 2022

Net Interest Income of $100.7 million increased $35.0 million, or 53% compared to $65.7 million, reflecting higher yields and average balances on loans and loans held for sale, and new balances of securities held to maturity, which were partially offset by higher interest rates on deposits and borrowings.

Interest rate spread of 2.76% increased 21 basis points compared to 2.55%.

Net interest margin of 3.27% increased 65 basis points compared to 2.62%.

Interest Income of $211.3 million increased 178% compared to $76.0 million, reflecting an increase in both yields and average balances of loans and loans held for sale, as well as new balances in securities held to maturity.

Average balances of $10.6 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased 32% compared to $8.0 billion .

for loans and loans held for sale increased 32% compared to . Average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 7.25% increased 361 basis points compared to 3.64%.

Interest Expense of $110.6 million increased $100.3 million, or 975%, compared to $10.3 million. Interest expense on deposits of $104.4 million increased $95.6 million, or 1,085%, compared $8.8 million, primarily reflecting higher rates on interest bearing checking, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Average balances of $10.5 billion for interest-bearing deposits increased 30% compared to $8.0 billion .

for interest-bearing deposits increased 30% compared to . Average interest rates of 4.05% for interest-bearing deposits increased 361 basis points compared to 0.44%.

Noninterest Income of $14.3 million decreased $20.3 million, or 59%, compared to $34.6 million, primarily due to a $11.2 million, or 63%, decrease in gain on sale of loans, and a $7.4 million, or 76% decrease in loan servicing fees that included a $10.5 million lower fair market value adjustments to mortgage servicing rights.

The decrease in gain on sale of loans was associated with a business mix shift in multi-family lending, from volumes sold in the secondary market towards those maintained on the balance sheet.

Loan servicing fees included a $2.9 million negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a $0.7 million negative adjustment in the Banking segment and a $2.2 million negative adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $7.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, of which $4.3 million was in the Banking segment and $3.3 million was in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment.

Noninterest Expense of $34.8 million increased $3.7 million, or 12%, compared to $31.0 million, primarily due to increases in deposit insurance expense and professional fees.

The efficiency ratio of 30.25% decreased 68 basis points compared to 30.93%.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

Net Interest Income of $100.7 million increased $5.3 million, or 6% compared to $95.4 million, reflecting higher yields and average balances on loans and loans held for sale that were partially offset by higher interest rates and average balances on deposits and borrowings.

Interest rate spread of 2.76% increased 7 basis points compared to 2.69%.

Net interest margin of 3.27% increased 14 basis points compared to 3.13%.

Interest Income of $211.3 million increased $29.9 million, or 16%, compared to $181.4 million, reflecting an increase in yields and average balances of loans and loans held for sale, as well securities held to maturity.

Average balances of $10.6 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased $295.9 million , or 3%, compared to $10.3 billion .

for loans and loans held for sale increased , or 3%, compared to . Average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 7.25% increased 91 basis points compared to 6.34%.

Interest Expense of $110.6 million increased $24.6 million, or 29%, compared to $86.0 million. Interest expense on deposits of $104.4 million increased $23.4 million, or 29%, compared to $81.1 million, primarily due to higher interest rates on certificates of deposit, interest bearing checking, and money market accounts.

Average balances of $10.5 billion for interest-bearing deposits increased $467.0 million , or 5%, compared to $10.0 billion .

for interest-bearing deposits increased , or 5%, compared to . Average interest rates of 4.05% for interest-bearing deposits increased 83 basis points compared to 3.22%.

Noninterest Income of $14.3 million decreased $8.7 million, or 38%, compared $23.0 million, primarily due to a $4.5 million, or 40%, decrease in gain on sale of loans and a $3.0 million, or 71% decrease in syndication and asset management fees.

The decrease in gain on sale of loans was associated with lower volume in the secondary market for multi-family loans resulting from higher interest rates across the industry.

Loan servicing fees included a $2.9 million negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a $0.7 million negative adjustment in the Banking segment and a $2.2 million negative adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $0.2 million negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a $0.6 million negative adjustment in the Banking segment and a $0.4 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment.

Noninterest Expense of $34.8 million decreased $2.3 million, or 6%, compared to $37.1 million, primarily due to decreases in professional fees and lower commission expenses.

The efficiency ratio of 30.3% decreased 109 basis points compared to 31.3%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Ranked as a top performing U.S. public bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple segments, including Multi-family Mortgage Banking that primarily offers multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing. Through this segment it also serves as a syndicator of low-income housing tax credit and debt funds; Mortgage Warehousing that offers mortgage warehouse financing, commercial loans, and deposit services; and Banking that offers retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending, and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $14.2 billion in assets and $11.3 billion in deposits as of March 31, 2023, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Merchants Capital Investments, LLC, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, Merchants Asset Management, LLC, Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)

























March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,



2023

2022

2022

2022

2022 Assets



















Cash and due from banks

$ 19,002

$ 22,170

$ 13,796

$ 10,714

$ 9,853 Interest-earning demand accounts

350,584

203,994

310,165

247,432

401,668 Cash and cash equivalents

369,586

226,164

323,961

258,146

411,521 Securities purchased under agreements to resell

3,438

3,464

3,497

3,520

4,798 Mortgage loans in process of securitization

197,074

154,194

137,448

323,046

324,280 Securities available for sale

679,518

323,337

322,069

336,814

314,266 Securities held to maturity (includes $1,106,582, $1,118,966,

$1,005,487, $0 and $0 at fair value, respectively)

1,104,835

1,119,078

1,005,487

—

— Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock

39,130

39,130

39,130

39,130

28,804 Loans held for sale (includes $85,516, $82,192, $68,785, $41,991

and $14,567 at fair value, respectively)

2,855,250

2,910,576

2,844,750

2,759,116

2,289,094 Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses on loans of $51,838,

$44,014, $38,996, $37,474 and $32,102, respectively

8,575,210

7,426,858

6,919,128

7,033,203

5,976,960 Premises and equipment, net

35,793

35,438

35,492

35,085

34,559 Servicing rights

143,867

146,248

144,984

130,710

121,036 Interest receivable

64,282

56,262

40,170

26,184

23,499 Goodwill

15,845

15,845

15,845

15,845

15,845 Intangible assets, net

1,068

1,186

1,307

1,441

1,574 Other assets and receivables

156,070

157,447

145,454

123,815

104,356 Total assets

$14,240,966

$ 12,615,227

$ 11,978,722

$11,086,055

$9,650,592 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Liabilities



















Deposits



















Noninterest-bearing

$ 313,733

$ 326,875

$ 315,868

$ 444,461

$ 461,193 Interest-bearing

11,031,498

9,744,470

10,003,611

7,855,277

7,014,628 Total deposits

11,345,231

10,071,345

10,319,479

8,299,738

7,475,821 Borrowings

1,233,762

930,392

97,279

1,440,904

879,929 Deferred and current tax liabilities, net

32,827

19,613

19,124

19,414

30,695 Other liabilities

123,462

134,138

130,250

97,460

75,644 Total liabilities

12,735,282

11,155,488

10,566,132

9,857,516

8,462,089 Commitments and Contingencies



















Shareholders' Equity



















Common stock, without par value



















Authorized - 75,000,000 shares, 75,000,000 shares, 75,000,000 shares, 75,000,000

shares and 50,000,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 43,233,618 shares, 43,113,127 shares, 43,109,578 shares,

43,106,505 shares and 43,267,776 shares

138,105

137,781

137,226

136,671

137,882 Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares authorized



















7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 3,500,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,221 6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 125,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares (equivalent to 5,000,000 depositary shares)

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844 6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 200,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares (equivalent to 7,847,233 depositary shares)

191,084

191,084

191,084

191,084

191,084 8.25% Series D Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 300,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 142,500 shares (equivalent to 5,700,000 depositary shares)

137,459

137,459

137,371

—

— Retained earnings

875,700

832,871

787,530

737,789

694,776 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,729)

(10,521)

(11,686)

(8,070)

(6,304) Total shareholders' equity

1,505,684

1,459,739

1,412,590

1,228,539

1,188,503 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$14,240,966

$ 12,615,227

$ 11,978,722

$11,086,055

$9,650,592

Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)































Three Months Ended

Change



March 31,

December 31,

March, 31

1Q23

1Q23



2023

2022

2022

vs. 4Q22

vs. 1Q22 Interest Income

























Loans

$ 189,450

$ 164,682

$ 72,196

15 %

162 % Mortgage loans in process of securitization



1,648



2,551



2,245

-35 %

-27 % Investment securities:

























Available for sale - taxable



2,266



704



701

222 %

223 % Held to maturity



15,754



11,412



—

38 %

100 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock



427



288



269

48 %

59 % Other



1,749



1,802



601

-3 %

191 % Total interest income



211,294



181,439



76,012

16 %

178 % Interest Expense

























Deposits



104,442



81,062



8,813

29 %

1085 % Borrowed funds



6,159



4,967



1,474

24 %

318 % Total interest expense



110,601



86,029



10,287

29 %

975 % Net Interest Income



100,693



95,410



65,725

6 %

53 % Provision for credit losses



6,867



6,407



2,451

7 %

180 % Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



93,826



89,003



63,274

5 %

48 % Noninterest Income

























Gain on sale of loans



6,733



11,267



17,965

-40 %

-63 % Loan servicing fees, net



2,360



2,691



9,731

-12 %

-76 % Mortgage warehouse fees



1,028



1,081



1,858

-5 %

-45 % Syndication and asset management fees



1,212



4,207



614

-71 %

97 % Other income



2,931



3,736



4,429

-22 %

-34 % Total noninterest income



14,264



22,982



34,597

-38 %

-59 % Noninterest Expense

























Salaries and employee benefits



22,146



22,290



21,293

-1 %

4 % Loan expenses



804



1,082



1,211

-26 %

-34 % Occupancy and equipment



2,232



2,377



1,814

-6 %

23 % Professional fees



2,269



3,739



1,303

-39 %

74 % Deposit insurance expense



2,178



1,279



759

70 %

187 % Technology expense



1,577



1,417



1,236

11 %

28 % Other expense



3,566



4,925



3,417

-28 %

4 % Total noninterest expense



34,772



37,109



31,033

-6 %

12 % Income Before Income Taxes



73,318



74,876



66,838

-2 %

10 % Provision for income taxes



18,363



17,720



16,696

4 %

10 % Net Income

$ 54,955

$ 57,156

$ 50,142

-4 %

10 % Dividends on preferred stock



(8,667)



(8,797)



(5,728)

-1 %

51 % Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders

$ 46,288

$ 48,359

$ 44,414

-4 %

4 % Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 1.07

$ 1.12

$ 1.03

-4 %

4 % Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 1.07

$ 1.12

$ 1.02

-4 %

5 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding

























Basic



43,179,604



43,111,353



43,190,066







Diluted



43,290,779



43,274,758



43,360,034









Key Operating Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share data)



























Three Months Ended

Change





March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

1Q23

1Q23





2023

2022

2022

vs. 4Q22

vs. 1Q22

























Noninterest expense

$ 34,772

$ 37,109

$ 31,033

-6 %

12 %

























Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)

100,693

95,410

65,725

6 %

53 %

Noninterest income

14,264

22,982

34,597

-38 %

-59 %

Total income

$ 114,957

$ 118,392

$ 100,322

-3 %

15 %

























Efficiency ratio

30.25 %

31.34 %

30.93 %

(109) bps (68) bps















































Average assets

$ 12,885,735

$ 12,457,893

$ 10,436,448

3 %

23 %

Net income

54,955

57,156

50,142

-4 %

10 %

Return on average assets before annualizing

0.43 %

0.46 %

0.48 %









Annualization factor

4.00

4.00

4.00









Return on average assets

1.71 %

1.84 %

1.92 %

(13) bps (21) bps























Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)

18.89 %

20.81 %

22.37 %

(192) bps (348) bps























Tangible book value per common share (1)

$ 22.88

$ 21.88

$ 18.70

5 %

22 %

























Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)

6.95 %

7.49 %

8.40 %

(54) bps (145) bps























Consolidated ratios





















Total capital/risk-weighted assets(2)

12.3 % 12.2 % N/A









Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets(2)

11.8 % 11.7 % N/A









Common Equity Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets(2)

7.9 % 7.7 % N/A









Tier I capital/average assets(2)

11.6 % 11.7 % 11.3 %











(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:



(2) As defined by regulatory agencies; March 31, 2023 shown as estimates and prior periods shown as reported.





Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.





























Three Months Ended

Change





March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

1Q23

1Q23





2023

2022

2022

vs. 4Q22

vs. 1Q22

























Net income

$ 54,955

$ 57,156

$ 50,142

-4 %

10 %

Less: preferred stock dividends

(8,667)

(8,797)

(5,728)

-1 %

51 %

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 46,288

$ 48,359

$ 44,414

-4 %

4 %

























Average shareholders' equity

$ 1,496,610

$ 1,445,995

$ 1,173,837

4 %

27 %

Less: average goodwill & intangibles

(16,980)

(17,094)

(17,495)

-1 %

-3 %

Less: average preferred stock

(499,608)

(499,529)

(362,149)

—

38 %

Average tangible common shareholders' equity

$ 980,022

$ 929,372

$ 794,193

5 %

23 %

























Annualization factor

4.00

4.00

4.00









Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity

18.89 %

20.81 %

22.37 %

(192) bps (348) bps























Total equity

$ 1,505,684

$ 1,459,739

$ 1,188,503

3 %

27 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles

(16,913)

(17,031)

(17,419)

-1 %

-3 %

Less: preferred stock

(499,608)

(499,608)

(362,149)

—

38 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$ 989,163

$ 943,100

$ 808,935

5 %

22 %

























Assets

$ 14,240,966

$ 12,615,227

$ 9,650,592

13 %

48 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles

(16,913)

(17,031)

(17,419)

-1 %

-3 %

Tangible assets

$ 14,224,053

$ 12,598,196

$ 9,633,173

13 %

48 %

























Ending common shares

43,233,618

43,113,127

43,267,776

































Tangible book value per common share

$ 22.88

$ 21.88

$ 18.70

5 %

22 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets

6.95 %

7.49 %

8.40 %

(54) bps (145) bps

Merchants Bancorp Average Balance Analysis ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate Assets:













































Interest-bearing deposits, and other $ 184,470 $ 2,176 4.78 %

$ 225,274 $ 2,090 3.68 %

$ 1,460,486 $ 870 0.24 % Securities available for sale - taxable 445,614 2,266 2.06 %

323,510 704 0.86 %

305,600 701 0.93 % Securities held to maturity 1,115,243 15,754 5.73 %

1,002,446 11,412 4.52 %

— —

Mortgage loans in process of securitization 159,333 1,648 4.19 %

234,248 2,551 4.32 %

349,027 2,245 2.61 % Loans and loans held for sale 10,595,669 189,450 7.25 %

10,299,795 164,682 6.34 %

8,049,877 72,196 3.64 % Total interest-earning assets 12,500,329 211,294 6.86 %

12,085,273 181,439 5.96 %

10,164,990 76,012 3.03 % Allowance for credit losses on loans (45,190)





(40,339)





(31,023)



Noninterest-earning assets 430,596





412,959





302,481



























Total assets $ 12,885,735





$ 12,457,893





$ 10,436,448



















































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:













































Interest-bearing checking 4,052,081 40,647 4.07 %

4,520,785 37,929 3.33 %

4,015,709 2,204 0.22 % Savings deposits 237,289 265 0.45 %

252,787 304 0.48 %

230,702 33 0.06 % Money market 2,848,500 28,608 4.07 %

2,745,904 23,958 3.46 %

2,710,961 5,252 0.79 % Certificates of deposit 3,322,991 34,922 4.26 %

2,474,427 18,871 3.03 %

1,080,438 1,324 0.50 % Total interest-bearing deposits 10,460,861 104,442 4.05 %

9,993,903 81,062 3.22 %

8,037,810 8,813 0.44 %























Borrowings 482,723 6,159 5.17 %

451,467 4,967 4.36 %

589,597 1,474 1.01 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,943,584 110,601 4.10 %

10,445,370 86,029 3.27 %

8,627,407 10,287 0.48 %























Noninterest-bearing deposits 304,119





419,008





518,140



Noninterest-bearing liabilities 141,422





147,520





117,064



























Total liabilities 11,389,125





11,011,898





9,262,611



























Shareholders' equity 1,496,610





1,445,995





1,173,837



























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,885,735





$ 12,457,893





$ 10,436,448



























Net interest income

$ 100,693





$ 95,410





$ 65,725

























Net interest spread



2.76 %





2.69 %





2.55 %























Net interest-earning assets $ 1,556,745





$ 1,639,903





$ 1,537,583



























Net interest margin



3.27 %





3.13 %





2.62 %























Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities



114.23 %





115.70 %





117.82 %

Supplemental Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)

















Net Income



Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2023

2022

2022 Segment











Multi-family Mortgage Banking

$ 1,966

$ 10,228

$ 11,492 Mortgage Warehousing

8,641

11,776

13,159 Banking

49,307

40,181

28,764 Other

(4,959)

(5,029)

(3,273) Total

$ 54,955

$ 57,156

$ 50,142































Total Assets



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2023

2022

2022 Segment











Multi-family Mortgage Banking

$ 341,487

$ 351,274

$ 293,286 Mortgage Warehousing

3,318,491

2,519,810

2,863,907 Banking

10,430,293

9,587,544

6,409,943 Other

150,695

156,599

83,456 Total

$ 14,240,966

$ 12,615,227

$ 9,650,592































Gain on Sale of Loans



Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2023

2022

2022 Loan Type











Multi-family

4,920

$ 10,241

$ 14,953 Single-family

277

132

457 Small Business Association (SBA)

1,536

894

2,555 Total

$ 6,733

$ 11,267

$ 17,965































Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2023

2022

2022













Mortgage warehouse lines of credit

$ 604,445

$ 464,785

$ 752,447 Residential real estate

1,215,252

1,178,401

858,325 Multi-family financing

3,566,530

3,135,535

2,876,005 Healthcare financing

1,941,204

1,604,341

850,751 Commercial and commercial real estate (1)

1,194,320

978,661

567,971 Agricultural production and real estate

89,516

95,651

90,688 Consumer and margin loans

15,781

13,498

12,875



8,627,048

7,470,872

6,009,062 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 51,838

44,014

32,102 Loans receivable

$ 8,575,210

$ 7,426,858

$ 5,976,960













Loans held for sale

2,855,250

2,910,576

2,289,094 Total loans, net of allowance

$ 11,430,460

$ 10,337,434

$ 8,266,054





(1) Includes $672.9 million and $497.0 million of revolving lines of credit collateralized primarily by single-family mortgage servicing rights as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

