Merchants Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

First quarter 2024 net income of $87.1 million was the Company's highest quarterly earnings ever recorded, increasing 58% compared to first quarter of 2023 and increasing 12% compared to the fourth quarter 2023.

First quarter 2024 diluted earnings per common share of $1.80 increased 68% compared to the first quarter of 2023 and increased 14% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

Total assets of $17.8 billion surpassed any level previously reported by the Company, increasing 25% compared to March 31, 2023 and increasing 5% compared to December 31, 2023.

Tangible book value per common share of $29.26 increased 28% compared to $22.88 in the first quarter of 2023 and increased 7% compared to $27.40 in the fourth quarter of 2023.

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had $5.6 billion in unused borrowing capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Discount window, representing 32% of total assets.

The Company's most liquid assets are in unrestricted cash, short-term investments, including interest-bearing demand deposits, mortgage loans in process of securitization, loans held for sale, and warehouse repurchase agreements included in loans receivable. Taken together, with unused borrowing capacity, these totaled $10.9 billion, or 61%, of the $17.8 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2024.

Loans receivable of $10.7 billion, net of allowance for credit losses on loans, increased $2.1 billion, or 25%, compared to March 31, 2023, and increased $562.7 million, or 6%, compared to December 31, 2023.

, net of allowance for credit losses on loans, increased , or 25%, compared to , and increased , or 6%, compared to . The efficiency ratio was 29.1% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 30.3% in the first quarter of 2023 and 33.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Quarterly dividends of $0.09 per common share increased 13% compared to the first quarter of 2023.

The previously announced agreement to sell several Illinois bank branches was completed on January 26, 2024, resulting in a gain of $0.7 million.

The Company redeemed all outstanding shares of the Series A Preferred Stock for approximately $52 million on April 1, 2024, at the liquidation preference of $25.00 per share.

On March 27, 2024, the Company executed a credit default swap on a $544 million pool of its multi-family mortgage loans, to provide credit protection for the loan pool and reduce risk-based capital requirements.

CARMEL, Ind., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank, today reported first quarter 2024 net income of $87.1 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.80. This compared to $55.0 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.07 in the first quarter of 2023, and compared to $77.5 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.58 in the fourth quarter of 2023.

"Our financial results are off to a strong start in 2024, as we achieved the highest quarterly earnings in Company history. Loan growth continued to accelerate, with total assets reaching a record level of nearly $18 billion at the end of the quarter. The momentum of our profitability continued, as we grew net income by 58% compared to the same period in 2023, all while decreasing our efficiency ratio to 29.1%, increasing our return on average assets to 2.07%, and increasing our tangible book value by 28%, to $29.26 per share," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.

Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "We are proud of the culture we have established at Merchants and believe it has contributed to the entrepreneurial creativity and successes we have had since becoming a public company in 2017. We have created a unique business model, with a focus on well-collateralized, affordable multi-family housing that is underwritten to agency guidelines. We can operate in any interest rate environment, and we are managing our capital and strong liquidity to maximize future growth opportunities."

Net income of $87.1 million for the first quarter 2024 increased by $32.1 million, or 58%, compared to the first quarter of 2023. The higher net income was primarily driven by a $26.4 million increase in net interest income and a higher fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which was partially offset by a $14.1 million increase in noninterest expenses. Results for the first quarter 2024 included a $14.0 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights compared to a $2.9 million negative adjustment in the first quarter of 2023.

Net income of $87.1 million for the first quarter 2024 increased by $9.6 million, or 12%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in net income was primarily driven by a $21.6 million higher fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which was partially offset by a $10.0 million decrease in gain on sale of loans. Results for the first quarter of 2024 included $14.0 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights compared to a $7.6 million negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights in the fourth quarter 2023.

Total Assets

Total assets of $17.8 billion at March 31, 2024 increased $3.6 billion, or 25%, compared to March 31, 2023, and increased $870 million, or 5%, compared to December 31, 2023. The increase compared to December 31, 2023 was primarily due to growth in the warehouse, healthcare, and multi-family loan portfolios as well as loans held for sale.

Return on average assets was 2.07% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 1.71% for the first quarter of 2023 and 1.86% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses on loans of $75.7 million, as of March 31, 2024, increased $23.9 million, or 46%, compared to March 31, 2023 and increased $4.0 million, or 6%, compared to December 31, 2023. The increase compared to both periods was primarily due to loan growth in the multi-family and healthcare portfolios, as well as changes in specific reserves and loss factors to reflect industry conditions. The Company experienced one charge-off of a commercial loan for $0.9 million and $1,000 of recoveries during the first quarter 2024.

As of March 31, 2024, non-performing loans were $131.8 million, or 1.22% of loans receivable before the allowance for credit losses on loans, compared to $65.3 million, or 0.76%, as of March 31, 2023, and $82.0 million, or 0.80%, as of December 31, 2023. The increase in non-performing loans compared to December 31, 2023 was primarily due to 3 customers with delinquent payments of 90 days or more. As of March 31, 2024, there were 13 customers classified in nonaccrual status and 8 customers delinquent by 90 or more days, but still accruing interest with full repayment expected.

Securities Available for Sale

Total securities available for sale of $1.1 billion as of March 31, 2024 increased $381.8 million, or 56%, compared to March 31, 2023, and decreased $52.4 million, or 5%, compared to December 31, 2023. The increase compared to March 31, 2023 was primarily associated with the acquisition of certain securities from a warehouse customer that provides protective put options and interest rate floor derivatives to prevent losses in value. The decrease in securities from December 31, 2023 was partially due to the sale of securities held by Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois ("FMBI") prior to the completion of the sale of its branches.

As of March 31, 2024, Accumulated Other Comprehensive Losses ("AOCL") of $1.2 million, related to securities available for sale, decreased $6.6 million, or 85%, compared to March 31, 2023, and decreased $1.3 million, or 53%, compared to December 31, 2023. The $1.2 million of AOCL as of March 31, 2024 represented less than 1% of total equity and less than 1% of total investment securities.

Total Deposits

Total deposits of $14.0 billion at March 31, 2024 increased $2.6 billion compared to March 31, 2023, and decreased $85.8 million, or 1%, compared to December 31, 2023. The change compared to March 31, 2023 was primarily due to increases in brokered certificates of deposit and brokered demand deposit accounts. The change compared to December 31, 2023 was primarily due to decreases in brokered demand deposit accounts that were partially offset by increases in brokered certificates of deposit.

Total brokered deposits of $5.8 billion at March 31, 2024 increased $2.0 billion, or 54%, from March 31, 2023 and decreased $0.2 million, or 4%, from December 31, 2023. Brokered deposits represented 41% of total deposits at March 31, 2024 compared to 33% of total deposits at March 31, 2023 and 42% of total deposits at December 31, 2023. As of March 31, 2024, brokered certificates of deposit had a weighted average remaining duration of 57 days.

The Company continues to offer new products, such as adjustable-rate certificates of deposits, to minimize interest rate risks by aligning the rate and short duration characteristics of its deposit and loan portfolios. Additionally, the Company has offered an insured cash sweep program since 2018, which extends FDIC protection up to $100 million per depositor. The balance of deposits in this program was $1.7 billion as of March 31, 2024 compared to $1.5 billion at March 31, 2023 and $1.6 billion at December 31, 2023, and has contributed to the Company's low level of uninsured deposits, which were below 15% of total deposits.

Liquidity

Cash balances of $508.8 million as of March 31, 2024 increased by $139.2 million compared to March 31, 2023 and decreased by $75.7 million compared to December 31, 2023. The Company continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit totaling $5.6 billion as of March 31, 2024 compared to $4.0 billion at March 31, 2023 and $6.0 billion at December 31, 2023.

This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and asset levels in the future. Additionally, the Company's business model is designed to continuously sell or securitize a significant portion of its loans, which provides flexibility in managing its liquidity.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 and 2023

Net Interest Income of $127.1 million increased $26.4 million, or 26%, compared to $100.7 million, primarily reflecting an increase in both average balances and yields on loans and loans held for sale, as well as higher average yields and balances of securities available for sale, which were partially offset by higher average balances and interest rates on deposits, as well as higher rates on borrowings.

Interest rate spread of 2.58% decreased 18 basis points compared to 2.76%.

Net interest margin of 3.14% decreased 13 basis points compared to 3.27%.

Interest Income of $314.2 million increased $102.9 million, or 49%, compared to $211.3 million, reflecting an increase in both average balances and higher yields of loans and loans held for sale, as well as securities available for sale.

Average balances of $13.5 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased 27% compared to $10.6 billion .

for loans and loans held for sale increased 27% compared to . Average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 8.11% increased 86 basis points compared to 7.25%.

Average balances of $1.1 billion for securities available for sale increased 144% compared to $445.6 million .

for securities available for sale increased 144% compared to . Average yield on securities available for sale of 5.33% increased 327 basis points compared to 2.06%.

Interest Expense of $187.1 million increased $76.5 million, or 69%, compared to $110.6 million. The increase was primarily due to higher average balances and rates on certificates of deposit and interest-bearing checking, as well as higher rates on borrowings.

Average balances of $5.7 billion for certificates of deposit increased 71% compared to $3.3 billion .

for certificates of deposit increased 71% compared to . Average interest rates of 5.40% for certificates of deposit increased 114 basis points compared to 4.26%.

Average balances of $5.1 billion for interest-bearing deposits increased 25% compared to $4.1 billion .

for interest-bearing deposits increased 25% compared to . Average interest rates of 4.81% for interest-bearing deposits increased 74 basis points compared to 4.07%.

Noninterest Income of $40.9 million increased $26.6 million, or 187%, compared to $14.3 million, primarily due to a $17.0 million, or 722%, increase in loan servicing fees, a $4.1 million, or 338% increase in syndication and asset management fees, a $3.0 million, or 103%, increase in other income and a $2.6 million, or 39%, increase in gain on sale of loans.

Loan servicing fees included a $14.0 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a $0.8 million positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a $13.2 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $2.9 million negative fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights in the prior period, of which $0.7 million negative adjustment in the Banking segment and $2.2 million negative adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment.

Noninterest Expense of $48.9 million increased $14.1 million, or 41%, compared to $34.8 million partially due to increases in salaries and employee benefits associated with higher commissions on higher production volume, as well as increases in deposit insurance expense.

The efficiency ratio of 29.1% decreased 112 basis points compared to 30.3%.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

Net Interest Income of $127.1 million increased 2% compared to $124.3 million, reflecting higher yields and average balances of securities available for sale, partially offset by a decrease in average balances on loans and loans held for sale, while interest expense held relatively unchanged.

Interest rate spread of 2.58% increased 10 basis points compared to 2.48%.

Net interest margin of 3.14% increased 9 basis points compared to 3.05%.

Interest Income of $314.2 million increased $2.4 million, or 1%, compared to $311.8 million, reflecting an increase in average yields and balances of securities available for sale, partially offset by a decrease in average balances on loans and loans held for sale, as well as decreases in average balances of mortgage loans in process of securitization.

Average yields of 5.33% for securities available for sale increased 112 basis points compared to 4.21%.

Average balances of $1.1 billion for securities available for sale increased 51% compared to $716.3 million .

for securities available for sale increased 51% compared to . Average balances of $13.5 billion for loans and loans held for sale decreased 1% compared to $13.7 billion .

for loans and loans held for sale decreased 1% compared to . Average balances of $137.9 million for mortgage loans in process of securitization decreased 64% compared to $380.6 million .

Interest Expense of $187.1 million decreased $0.3 million, compared to $187.4 million. The decrease was primarily driven by lower rates on interest-bearing checking and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as lower average balances of interest-bearing checking accounts, which were partially offset by higher average certificate of deposit balances.

Average interest rates of 4.81% for interest-bearing checking accounts decreased 6 basis points compared to 4.87%.

Average interest rates of 5.40% for certificate of deposit accounts decreased 3 basis points compared to 5.43%.

Average balances of $5.1 billion for interest-bearing checking accounts decreased 10% compared to $5.6 billion .

for interest-bearing checking accounts decreased 10% compared to . Average balances of $5.7 billion for certificate of deposit accounts increased 13% compared to $5.0 billion .

Noninterest Income of $40.9 million increased $6.4 million, or 19%, compared $34.5 million, primarily due to a $21.6 million, or 997%, increase in loan servicing fees, partially offset by a decrease of $10.0 million, or 52%, in gain on sale of loans and a $4.5 million, or 43%, decrease in other income.

Loan servicing fees included a $14.0 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a $0.8 million positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a $13.2 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $7.6 million negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights in the prior period, with a $1.1 million negative adjustment in the Banking segment and a $6.5 million negative adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment.

positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights in the prior period, with a negative adjustment in the Banking segment and a negative adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. The decrease in gain on sale of loans was associated with decrease in production volume of multi-family loans that were sold in the secondary market.

Noninterest Expense of $48.9 million decreased $3.7 million, or 7%, compared to $52.6 million, primarily due to decreases in salaries and employee benefits associated with lower commissions on lower production volume.

The efficiency ratio of 29.1% decreased 398 basis points compared to 33.1%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Ranked as a top performing U.S. public bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple segments, including Multi-family Mortgage Banking that primarily offers multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing (through this segment it also serves as a syndicator of low-income housing tax credit and debt funds); Mortgage Warehousing that offers mortgage warehouse financing, commercial loans, and deposit services; and Banking that offers retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending, and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $17.8 billion in assets and $14.0 billion in deposits as of March 31, 2024, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Merchants Capital Investments, LLC, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, Merchants Asset Management, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)

























March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,



2024

2023

2023

2023

2023 Assets



















Cash and due from banks

$ 17,924

$ 15,592

$ 10,633

$ 15,390

$ 19,002 Interest-earning demand accounts

490,831

568,830

396,605

361,920

350,584 Cash and cash equivalents

508,755

584,422

407,238

377,310

369,586 Securities purchased under agreements to resell

3,329

3,349

3,385

3,412

3,438 Mortgage loans in process of securitization

142,629

110,599

476,047

298,907

197,074 Securities available for sale ($700,640 and $722,497 utilizing fair value option at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023)

1,061,288

1,113,687

624,586

648,003

679,518 Securities held to maturity ($1,176,178, $1,203,535, $1,010,745, $1,058,590 and $1,106,582 at fair value, respectively)

1,175,167

1,204,217

1,012,801

1,062,017

1,104,835 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock

64,215

48,578

48,219

39,130

39,130 Loans held for sale (includes $84,513, $86,663, $90,875, $82,931 and $85,516 at fair value, respectively)

3,503,131

3,144,756

3,477,036

3,058,013

2,855,250 Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses on loans of $75,712, $71,752, $66,864, $62,986 and $51,838, respectively

10,690,513

10,127,801

9,910,681

9,854,018

8,575,210 Premises and equipment, net

42,450

42,342

36,730

36,947

35,793 Servicing rights

172,200

158,457

162,141

147,288

143,867 Interest receivable

90,303

91,346

78,401

70,509

64,282 Goodwill

8,014

15,845

15,845

15,845

15,845 Intangible assets, net

149

742

831

949

1,068 Other assets and receivables

360,433

306,375

241,295

262,524

156,070 Total assets

$17,822,576

$ 16,952,516

$ 16,495,236

$15,874,872

$14,240,966 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Liabilities



















Deposits



















Noninterest-bearing

$ 319,872

$ 520,070

$ 287,846

$ 349,387

$ 313,733 Interest-bearing

13,655,789

13,541,390

12,719,492

12,710,477

11,031,498 Total deposits

13,975,661

14,061,460

13,007,338

13,059,864

11,345,231 Borrowings

1,835,985

964,127

1,654,075

1,016,836

1,233,762 Deferred and current tax liabilities, net

43,935

19,923

18,006

16,084

32,827 Other liabilities

190,527

205,922

183,102

221,788

123,462 Total liabilities

16,046,108

15,251,432

14,862,521

14,314,572

12,735,282 Commitments and Contingencies



















Shareholders' Equity



















Common stock, without par value



















Authorized - 75,000,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 43,354,718 shares, 43,242,928 shares, 43,240,212 shares, 43,237,300 shares and 43,233,618 shares

139,950

140,365

139,609

138,853

138,105 Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares authorized



















7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 3,500,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,221 (All shares were redeemed as of April 1, 2024)



















6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 125,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares (equivalent to 5,000,000 depositary shares)

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844 6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 200,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares (equivalent to 7,847,233 depositary shares)

191,084

191,084

191,084

191,084

191,084 8.25% Series D Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 300,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 142,500 shares (equivalent to 5,700,000 depositary shares)

137,459

137,459

137,459

137,459

137,459 Retained earnings

1,138,083

1,063,599

998,252

928,875

875,700 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,173)

(2,488)

(4,754)

(7,036)

(7,729) Total shareholders' equity

1,776,468

1,701,084

1,632,715

1,560,300

1,505,684 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$17,822,576

$ 16,952,516

$ 16,495,236

$15,874,872

$14,240,966

Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)































Three Months Ended

Change



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

1Q24

1Q24



2024

2023

2023

vs. 4Q23

vs. 1Q23 Interest Income

























Loans

$ 271,998

$ 274,971

$ 189,450

-1 %

44 % Mortgage loans in process of securitization



1,720



5,294



1,648

-68 %

4 % Investment securities:

























Available for sale



14,388



7,609



2,266

89 %

535 % Held to maturity



20,522



19,491



15,754

5 %

30 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock



844



735



427

15 %

98 % Other



4,701



3,659



1,749

28 %

169 % Total interest income



314,173



311,759



211,294

1 %

49 % Interest Expense

























Deposits



171,022



172,061



104,442

-1 %

64 % Borrowed funds



16,095



15,373



6,159

5 %

161 % Total interest expense



187,117



187,434



110,601

-0 %

69 % Net Interest Income



127,056



124,325



100,693

2 %

26 % Provision for credit losses



4,726



6,747



6,867

-30 %

-31 % Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



122,330



117,578



93,826

4 %

30 % Noninterest Income

























Gain on sale of loans



9,356



19,342



6,733

-52 %

39 % Loan servicing fees, net



19,402



(2,162)



2,360

-997 %

722 % Mortgage warehouse fees



982



1,950



1,028

-50 %

-4 % Losses on sale of investments available for sale (1)



(108)



—



—

-100 %

-100 % Syndication and asset management fees



5,303



4,879



1,212

9 %

338 % Other income



5,939



10,445



2,931

-43 %

103 % Total noninterest income



40,874



34,454



14,264

19 %

187 % Noninterest Expense

























Salaries and employee benefits



29,596



33,259



22,146

-11 %

34 % Loan expenses



956



660



804

45 %

19 % Occupancy and equipment



2,237



2,336



2,232

-4 %

0 % Professional fees



4,099



4,157



2,269

-1 %

81 % Deposit insurance expense



5,125



4,030



2,178

27 %

135 % Technology expense



1,854



1,758



1,577

5 %

18 % Other expense



5,045



6,379



3,566

-21 %

41 % Total noninterest expense



48,912



52,579



34,772

-7 %

41 % Income Before Income Taxes



114,292



99,453



73,318

15 %

56 % Provision for income taxes (2)



27,238



21,980



18,363

24 %

48 % Net Income

$ 87,054

$ 77,473

$ 54,955

12 %

58 % Dividends on preferred stock



(8,667)



(8,667)



(8,667)

—

— Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders

$ 78,387

$ 68,806

$ 46,288

14 %

69 % Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 1.81

$ 1.59

$ 1.07

14 %

69 % Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 1.80

$ 1.58

$ 1.07

14 %

68 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding

























Basic



43,305,985



43,241,600



43,179,604







Diluted



43,466,647



43,430,973



43,290,779











(1) Includes $(108), $0, and $0 respectively, related to accumulated other comprehensive losses reclassifications. (2) Includes $26, $0, and $0 respectively, related to income tax benefit for reclassification items.

Key Operating Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share data)































Three Months Ended

Change







March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

1Q24

1Q24







2024

2023

2023

vs. 4Q23

vs. 1Q23



























Noninterest expense



$ 48,912

$ 52,579

$ 34,772

-7 %

41 %



























Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)



127,056

124,325

100,693

2 %

26 %

Noninterest income



40,874

34,454

14,264

19 %

187 %

Total income



$ 167,930

$ 158,779

$ 114,957

6 %

46 %



























Efficiency ratio



29.13 %

33.11 %

30.25 %

(398) bps (112) bps



















































Average assets



$ 16,793,072

$ 16,671,484

$ 12,885,735

1 %

30 %

Net income



87,054

77,473

54,955

12 %

58 %

Return on average assets before annualizing



0.52 %

0.46 %

0.43 %









Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00









Return on average assets



2.07 %

1.86 %

1.71 %

21 bps 36 bps

























Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)



25.34 %

23.60 %

18.89 %

174 bps 645 bps

























Tangible book value per common share (1)



$ 29.26

$ 27.40

$ 22.88

7 %

28 %



























Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)



7.12 %

7.00 %

6.95 %

12 bps 17 bps

























Consolidated ratios























Total capital/risk-weighted assets(2)



11.6 % 11.6 % 12.4 %





Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets(2)



11.1 % 11.1 % 11.9 %





Common Equity Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets(2)



7.9 % 7.8 % 7.9 %





Tier I capital/average assets(2)



10.5 % 10.1 % 11.6 %









(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below: (2) As defined by regulatory agencies; March 31, 2024 shown as estimates and prior periods shown as reported.

Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock. Tangible common shareholders' equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total equity. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common shareholders' equity by the number of shares outstanding.







Three Months Ended

Change







March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

1Q24

1Q24







2024

2023

2023

vs. 4Q23

vs. 1Q23



























Net income



$ 87,054

$ 77,473

$ 54,955

12 %

58 %

Less: preferred stock dividends



(8,667)

(8,667)

(8,667)

—

—

Net income available to common shareholders



$ 78,387

$ 68,806

$ 46,288

14 %

69 %



























Average shareholders' equity



$ 1,747,660

$ 1,682,270

$ 1,496,610

4 %

17 %

Less: average goodwill & intangibles



(10,494)

(16,629)

(16,980)

-37 %

-38 %

Less: average preferred stock



(499,608)

(499,608)

(499,608)

—

—

Average tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 1,237,558

$ 1,166,033

$ 980,022

6 %

26 %



























Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00









Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity



25.34 %

23.60 %

18.89 %

174 bps 645 bps

























Total equity



$ 1,776,468

$ 1,701,084

$ 1,505,684

4 %

18 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(8,163)

(16,587)

(16,913)

-51 %

-52 %

Less: preferred stock



(499,608)

(499,608)

(499,608)

—

—

Tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 1,268,697

$ 1,184,889

$ 989,163

7 %

28 %



























Assets



$ 17,822,576

$ 16,952,516

$ 14,240,966

5 %

25 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(8,163)

(16,587)

(16,913)

-51 %

-52 %

Tangible assets



$ 17,814,413

$ 16,935,929

$ 14,224,053

5 %

25 %



























Ending common shares



43,354,718

43,242,928

43,233,618



































Tangible book value per common share



$ 29.26

$ 27.40

$ 22.88

7 %

28 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets



7.12 %

7.00 %

6.95 %

12 bps 17 bps

Merchants Bancorp Average Balance Analysis ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate Assets:













































Interest-bearing deposits, and other $ 346,150 $ 5,545 6.44 %

$ 268,083 $ 4,394 6.50 %

$ 184,470 $ 2,176 4.78 % Securities available for sale 1,085,114 14,388 5.33 %

716,315 7,609 4.21 %

445,614 2,266 2.06 % Securities held to maturity 1,196,633 20,522 6.90 %

1,141,664 19,491 6.77 %

1,115,243 15,754 5.73 % Mortgage loans in process of securitization 137,890 1,720 5.02 %

380,645 5,294 5.52 %

159,333 1,648 4.19 % Loans and loans held for sale 13,494,961 271,998 8.11 %

13,674,793 274,971 7.98 %

10,595,669 189,450 7.25 % Total interest-earning assets 16,260,748 314,173 7.77 %

16,181,500 311,759 7.64 %

12,500,329 211,294 6.86 % Allowance for credit losses on loans (71,544)





(67,114)





(45,190)



Noninterest-earning assets 603,868





557,098





430,596



























Total assets $ 16,793,072





$ 16,671,484





$ 12,885,735



















































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:













































Interest-bearing checking 5,070,393 60,688 4.81 %

5,607,744 68,899 4.87 %

4,052,081 40,647 4.07 % Savings deposits 201,860 219 0.44 %

242,788 346 0.57 %

237,289 265 0.45 % Money market 2,817,382 33,644 4.80 %

2,825,051 34,058 4.78 %

2,848,500 28,608 4.07 % Certificates of deposit 5,694,933 76,471 5.40 %

5,023,434 68,758 5.43 %

3,322,991 34,922 4.26 % Total interest-bearing deposits 13,784,568 171,022 4.99 %

13,699,017 172,061 4.98 %

10,460,861 104,442 4.05 %























Borrowings 716,853 16,095 9.03 %

720,521 15,373 8.46 %

482,723 6,159 5.17 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 14,501,421 187,117 5.19 %

14,419,538 187,434 5.16 %

10,943,584 110,601 4.10 %























Noninterest-bearing deposits 332,172





366,152





304,119



Noninterest-bearing liabilities 211,819





203,524





141,422



























Total liabilities 15,045,412





14,989,214





11,389,125



























Shareholders' equity 1,747,660





1,682,270





1,496,610



























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 16,793,072





$ 16,671,484





$ 12,885,735



























Net interest income

$ 127,056





$ 124,325





$ 100,693

























Net interest spread



2.58 %





2.48 %





2.76 %























Net interest-earning assets $ 1,759,327





$ 1,761,962





$ 1,556,745



























Net interest margin



3.14 %





3.05 %





3.27 %























Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities



112.13 %





112.22 %





114.23 %

Supplemental Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)



























Net Income









Three Months Ended









March 31,

December 31,

March 31,









2024

2023

2023

Segment

















Multi-family Mortgage Banking





$ 16,609

$ 8,580

$ 1,966

Mortgage Warehousing





20,190

26,362

8,641

Banking





56,425

49,996

49,307

Other





(6,170)

(7,465)

(4,959)

Total





$ 87,054

$ 77,473

$ 54,955

















































Total Assets









March 31,

December 31,

March 31,









2024

2023

2023

Segment

















Multi-family Mortgage Banking





$ 416,454

$ 411,097

$ 341,487

Mortgage Warehousing





5,369,299

4,522,175

3,318,491

Banking





11,760,028

11,760,943

10,430,293

Other





276,795

258,301

150,695

Total





$ 17,822,576

$ 16,952,516

$ 14,240,966

















































Gain on Sale of Loans









Three Months Ended









March 31,

December 31,

March 31,









2024

2023

2023

Loan Type

















Multi-family





8,423

$ 19,082

$ 4,920

Single-family





280

(183)

277

Small Business Association (SBA)





653

443

1,536

Total





$ 9,356

$ 19,342

$ 6,733

















































Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale









March 31,

December 31,

March 31,









2024

2023

2023





















Mortgage warehouse repurchase agreements





$ 1,142,994

$ 752,468

$ 604,445

Residential real estate (1)





1,321,300

1,324,305

1,215,252

Multi-family financing





4,096,606

4,006,160

3,566,530

Healthcare financing





2,464,685

2,356,689

1,941,204

Commercial and commercial real estate (2)(3)





1,666,751

1,643,081

1,194,320

Agricultural production and real estate





65,977

103,150

89,516

Consumer and margin loans





7,912

13,700

15,781









10,766,225

10,199,553

8,627,048

Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans





75,712

71,752

51,838

Loans receivable





$ 10,690,513

$ 10,127,801

$ 8,575,210





















Loans held for sale





3,503,131

3,144,756

2,855,250

Total loans, net of allowance





$ 14,193,644

$ 13,272,557

$ 11,430,460





(1) Includes $1.2 billion, $1.2 billion and $1.1 billion of All-In-One © first-lien home equity lines of credit as of March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. (2) Includes $1.1 billion, $1.1 billion and $672.9 million of revolving lines of credit collateralized primarily by mortgage servicing rights as of March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. (3) Includes only $6.8 million, $8.4 million and $9.1 million of non-owner occupied commerical real estate as of March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

