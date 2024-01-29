Merchants Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Full year 2023 net income of $279.2 million set a new Company record, increasing 27% compared to 2022.

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported fourth quarter 2023 net income of $77.5 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.58. This compared to $57.2 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.12 in the fourth quarter of 2022, and compared to $81.5 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.68 in the third quarter of 2023.

"While 2023 was a turbulent environment for the financial industry, we continued to deliver unmatched financial solutions that improve the quality of life in the communities we serve. Through the hard work of our entire Merchants team, we achieved significant success, with 34% growth in assets, 26% growth in earnings per share, and 25% growth in tangible book value that reached a record level of $27.40 per share, just to name a few. We strive to be at the forefront of industry trends and are poised to be strategically positioned for the future," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.

Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "By continuously executing on our vision, mission and values throughout 2023, we achieved record results that surpassed our expectations. We are grateful to all our employees for fostering long-term relationships, providing innovative products, and delivering unparalleled service that adds value to our customers."

Net income of $77.5 million for the fourth quarter 2023 increased by $20.3 million, or 36%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily driven by a $28.9 million, or 30%, increase in net interest income. Results for the fourth quarter 2023 included a $7.6 million negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights compared to a $0.2 million negative adjustment in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net income of $77.5 million for the fourth quarter 2023 decreased by $4.0 million, or 5%, compared to the third quarter of 2023, primarily driven by a $9.6 million, or 22%, increase in noninterest expense and a $1.6 million, or 4%, decrease in noninterest income that were partially offset by a $6.9 million, or 6%, increase in net interest income. Noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2023 included a $7.6 million negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights compared to a $11.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights in the third quarter 2023.

Total Assets

Total assets of $17.0 billion at December 31, 2023 increased $457.3 million, or 3%, compared to September 30, 2023, and increased $4.3 billion, or 34%, compared to December 31, 2022. The increase compared to December 31, 2022 was primarily due to significant growth in the multi-family, healthcare, commercial lines of credit on collateralized mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse repurchase agreement portfolios.

Return on average assets was 1.86% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 1.84% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2.03% for the third quarter of 2023.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses on loans of $71.8 million, as of December 31, 2023, increased $4.9 million, or 7%, compared to September 30, 2023 and increased $27.7 million, or 63%, compared to December 31, 2022. The increase compared to September 30, 2023 was primarily in the healthcare financing portfolio, due to a combination of specific reserves, loan growth, and changes in qualitative loss factors. The increase compared to December 31, 2022 was primarily due to loan growth in the period, as well as increases in qualitative factors to reflect changes in industry conditions, in addition to credit events that were recorded during the second quarter 2023. The Company experienced charge offs of $238,000 and recoveries of $1,000 during the fourth quarter 2023.

Non-performing loans were $82.0 million, or 0.80% of loans receivable before the allowance for credit losses on loans, as of December 31, 2023 compared to $60.2 million, or 0.60%, as of September 30, 2023, and $26.7 million, or 0.36%, as of December 31, 2022. The increase in non-performing loans compared to September 30, 2023 was primarily due to three customers.

Securities Available for Sale

Total securities available for sale of $1.1 billion as of December 31, 2023 increased $489.1 million, or 78%, compared to September 30, 2023, and increased $790.4 million, or 244%, compared to December 31, 2022.

The increases in securities available for sale compared to both periods were primarily associated with the acquisition of certain securities from a warehouse customer that provide protective put options and interest rate floor derivatives to prevent losses in value.

As of December 31, 2023, Accumulated Other Comprehensive Losses ("AOCL") of $2.5 million, related to securities available for sale, decreased $2.3 million, or 48%, compared to September 30, 2023, and decreased $8.0 million, or 76%, compared to December 31, 2022. The $2.5 million of AOCL as of December 31, 2023 represented less than 1% of total equity and less than 1% of total investment securities.

Total Deposits

Total deposits of $14.1 billion at December 31, 2023 increased $1.1 billion compared to September 30, 2023, and increased $4.0 billion, or 40%, compared to December 31, 2022. The change compared to September 30, 2023 was primarily due to increases in brokered demand deposit accounts. The change compared to December 31, 2022 was primarily due to increases in brokered certificates of deposit accounts.

Total brokered deposits of $6.0 billion at December 31, 2023 increased $1.6 billion, or 36%, from September 30, 2023 and increased $3.2 billion, or 116%, from December 31, 2022. Brokered deposits represented 42% of total deposits at December 31, 2023 compared to 34% of total deposits at September 30, 2023 and 27% of total deposits at December 31, 2022. As of December 31, 2023, brokered certificates of deposit had a weighted average remaining duration of 55 days.

The Company continues to offer new products, such as adjustable-rate certificates of deposits, to minimize interest rate risks by aligning the rate and short duration characteristics of its deposit and loan portfolios. As of December 31, 2023, deposit balances in Flex CD products increased by $324.8 million, or 222%, compared to December 31, 2022. Additionally, the Company has offered an insured cash sweep program since 2018, which extends FDIC protection up to $100 million per depositor. The balance of deposits in this program was $1.6 billion as of December 31, 2023 compared to $1.8 billion at September 30, 2023 and $1.5 billion at December 31, 2022, and has contributed to the Company's low level of uninsured deposits, which were below 20% of total deposits.

Liquidity

Cash balances of $584.4 million as of December 31, 2023 increased by $177.2 million compared to September 30, 2023 and increased by $358.3 million compared to December 31, 2022. The Company continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit totaling $6.0 billion as of December 31, 2023 compared to $5.4 billion at September 30, 2023 and $3.1 billion at December 31, 2022.

This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and asset levels in the future. Additionally, the Company's business model is designed to continuously sell or securitize a significant portion of its loans, which provides flexibility in managing its liquidity.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023 and 2022

Net Interest Income of $124.3 million increased $28.9 million, or 30%, compared to $95.4 million, reflecting higher yields and average balances on loans and loans held for sale, and higher average balances of securities held to maturity, which were partially offset by higher rates and average balances on deposits, as well as higher rates on borrowings that were primarily related to the credit linked notes issued by the Company during the first quarter of 2023.

Interest rate spread of 2.48% decreased 21 basis points compared to 2.69%.

Net interest margin of 3.05% decreased 8 basis points compared to 3.13%.

Interest Income of $311.8 million increased 72% compared to $181.4 million, reflecting an increase in both yields and average balances of loans and loans held for sale, as well as higher yields in securities held to maturity and securities available for sale.

Average balances of $13.7 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased 33% compared to $10.3 billion .

for loans and loans held for sale increased 33% compared to . Average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 7.98% increased 164 basis points compared to 6.34%.

Interest Expense of $187.4 million increased $101.4 million, or 118%, compared to $86.0 million. The increase was primarily due to higher rates on certificates of deposit, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts, as well higher average balances of certificates of deposit and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Average balances of $13.7 billion for interest-bearing deposits increased 37% compared to $10.0 billion .

for interest-bearing deposits increased 37% compared to . Average interest rates of 4.98% for interest-bearing deposits increased 176 basis points compared to 3.22%.

Noninterest Income of $34.5 million increased $11.5 million, or 50%, compared to $23.0 million, primarily due to an $8.1 million, or 72%, increase in gain on sale of loans and a $6.7 million, or 180%, increase in other income. These increases were partially offset by a $4.9 million, or 180%, decrease in loan servicing fees.

The increase in gain on sale of loans was associated with significant growth in production volume of multi-family loans that were sold in the secondary market.

The increase in other income reflected a $6.6 million benefit to record the value of a protective interest rate floor derivative that was provided with the acquisition of certain securities available for sale.

benefit to record the value of a protective interest rate floor derivative that was provided with the acquisition of certain securities available for sale. Loan servicing fees included a $7.6 million negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a $1.1 million negative adjustment in the Banking segment and a $6.5 million negative adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $0.2 million negative fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights in the prior period, of which $0.6 million negative adjustment in the Banking segment and $0.4 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment.

Noninterest Expense of $52.6 million increased $15.5 million, or 42%, compared to $37.1 million primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits associated with higher commissions on higher production volume, as well as increases in deposit insurance expense.

The efficiency ratio of 33.1% increased 177 basis points compared to 31.3%.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023

Net Interest Income of $124.3 million increased $6.9 million, or 6%, compared to $117.4 million, reflecting higher average balances and yields on loans and loans held for sale, which were partially offset by higher average balances and rates and on deposits.

Interest rate spread of 2.48% increased 4 basis points compared to 2.44%.

Net interest margin of 3.05% increased 6 basis points compared to 2.99%.

Interest Income of $311.8 million increased $15.1 million, or 5%, compared to $296.7 million, reflecting an increase in average balances and yields on loans and loans held for sale.

Average balances of $13.7 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased 2% compared to $13.4 billion .

for loans and loans held for sale increased 2% compared to . Average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 7.98% increased 9 basis points compared to 7.89%.

Interest Expense of $187.4 million increased $8.2 million, or 5%, compared to $179.2 million. The increase was primarily due to higher average balances and rates on interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as higher rates on certificates of deposit. The increases were partially offset by lower average balances of certificates of deposits and lower rates on borrowings.

Average balances of $13.7 billion for interest-bearing deposits increased 4% compared to $13.2 billion .

for interest-bearing deposits increased 4% compared to . Average interest rates of 4.98% for interest-bearing deposits increased 8 basis points compared to 4.90%.

Noninterest Income of $34.5 million decreased $1.6 million, or 4%, compared $36.1 million, primarily due to a $19.6 million, or 112%, decrease in loan servicing fees, partially offset by an increase of $8.6 million, or 80%, in gain on sale and a $6.7 million, or 182%, increase in other income.

Loan servicing fees included a $7.6 million negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a $1.1 million negative adjustment in the Banking segment and a $6.5 million negative adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $11.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights in the prior period, with a $1.2 million positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a $10.4 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment.

negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a negative adjustment in the Banking segment and a negative adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights in the prior period, with a positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. The increase in gain on sale of loans was associated with significant growth in production volume of multi-family loans that were sold in the secondary market.

The increase in other income reflected a $6.6 million benefit to record the value of a protective interest rate floor derivative that was provided with the acquisition of certain securities available for sale.

Noninterest Expense of $52.6 million increased $9.6 million, or 22%, primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits associated with higher commissions on higher production volume, as well as increases in professional fees.

The efficiency ratio of 33.1% increased 514 basis points compared to 28.0%.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)

























December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,



2023

2023

2023

2023

2022 Assets



















Cash and due from banks

$ 15,592

$ 10,633

$ 15,390

$ 19,002

$ 22,170 Interest-earning demand accounts

568,830

396,605

361,920

350,584

203,994 Cash and cash equivalents

584,422

407,238

377,310

369,586

226,164 Securities purchased under agreements to resell

3,349

3,385

3,412

3,438

3,464 Mortgage loans in process of securitization

110,599

476,047

298,907

197,074

154,194 Securities available for sale ($722,497 utilizing fair value option at

December 31, 2023)

1,113,687

624,586

648,003

679,518

323,337 Securities held to maturity ($1,203,535, $1,010,745, $1,058,590,

$1,106,582 and $1,118,966 at fair value, respectively)

1,204,217

1,012,801

1,062,017

1,104,835

1,119,078 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock

48,578

48,219

39,130

39,130

39,130 Loans held for sale (includes $86,663, $90,875, $82,931, $85,516

and $82,192 at fair value, respectively)

3,144,756

3,477,036

3,058,013

2,855,250

2,910,576 Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses on loans of

$71,752, $66,864, $62,986, $51,838 and $44,014, respectively

10,127,801

9,910,681

9,854,018

8,575,210

7,426,858 Premises and equipment, net

42,342

36,730

36,947

35,793

35,438 Servicing rights

158,457

162,141

147,288

143,867

146,248 Interest receivable

91,346

78,401

70,509

64,282

56,262 Goodwill

15,845

15,845

15,845

15,845

15,845 Intangible assets, net

742

831

949

1,068

1,186 Other assets and receivables

306,375

241,295

262,524

156,070

157,447 Total assets

$ 16,952,516

$ 16,495,236

$ 15,874,872

$ 14,240,966

$ 12,615,227 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Liabilities



















Deposits



















Noninterest-bearing

$ 520,070

$ 287,846

$ 349,387

$ 313,733

$ 326,875 Interest-bearing

13,541,390

12,719,492

12,710,477

11,031,498

9,744,470 Total deposits

14,061,460

13,007,338

13,059,864

11,345,231

10,071,345 Borrowings

964,127

1,654,075

1,016,836

1,233,762

930,392 Deferred and current tax liabilities, net

19,923

18,006

16,084

32,827

19,613 Other liabilities

205,922

183,102

221,788

123,462

134,138 Total liabilities

15,251,432

14,862,521

14,314,572

12,735,282

11,155,488 Commitments and Contingencies



















Shareholders' Equity



















Common stock, without par value



















Authorized - 75,000,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 43,242,928 shares, 43,240,212 shares,

43,237,300 shares, 43,233,618 shares and 43,113,127 shares

140,365

139,609

138,853

138,105

137,781 Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares authorized



















7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation

preference



















Authorized - 3,500,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,221 6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation

preference



















Authorized - 125,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares (equivalent to

5,000,000 depositary shares)

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844 6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation

preference



















Authorized - 200,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares (equivalent to

7,847,233 depositary shares)

191,084

191,084

191,084

191,084

191,084 8.25% Series D Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation

preference



















Authorized - 300,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 142,500 shares (equivalent to

5,700,000 depositary shares)

137,459

137,459

137,459

137,459

137,459 Retained earnings

1,063,599

998,252

928,875

875,700

832,871 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,488)

(4,754)

(7,036)

(7,729)

(10,521) Total shareholders' equity

1,701,084

1,632,715

1,560,300

1,505,684

1,459,739 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 16,952,516

$ 16,495,236

$ 15,874,872

$ 14,240,966

$ 12,615,227

Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)































Three Months Ended

Change



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

4Q23

4Q23



2023

2023

2022

vs. 3Q23

vs. 4Q22 Interest Income

























Loans

$ 274,971

$ 266,561

$ 164,682

3 %

67 % Mortgage loans in process of securitization



5,294



2,583



2,551

105 %

108 % Investment securities:

























Available for sale



7,609



6,182



704

23 %

981 % Held to maturity



19,491



17,427



11,412

12 %

71 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock



735



572



288

28 %

155 % Other



3,659



3,351



1,802

9 %

103 % Total interest income



311,759



296,676



181,439

5 %

72 % Interest Expense

























Deposits



172,061



162,906



81,062

6 %

112 % Borrowed funds



15,373



16,334



4,967

-6 %

210 % Total interest expense



187,434



179,240



86,029

5 %

118 % Net Interest Income



124,325



117,436



95,410

6 %

30 % Provision for credit losses



6,747



4,014



6,407

68 %

5 % Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



117,578



113,422



89,003

4 %

32 % Noninterest Income

























Gain on sale of loans



19,342



10,758



11,267

80 %

72 % Loan servicing fees, net



(2,162)



17,384



2,691

-112 %

-180 % Mortgage warehouse fees



1,950



1,858



1,081

5 %

80 % Syndication and asset management fees



4,879



2,368



4,207

106 %

16 % Other income



10,445



3,700



3,736

182 %

180 % Total noninterest income



34,454



36,068



22,982

-4 %

50 % Noninterest Expense

























Salaries and employee benefits



33,259



27,052



22,290

23 %

49 % Loan expenses



660



1,038



1,082

-36 %

-39 % Occupancy and equipment



2,336



2,196



2,377

6 %

-2 % Professional fees



4,157



2,555



3,739

63 %

11 % Deposit insurance expense



4,030



3,568



1,279

13 %

215 % Technology expense



1,758



1,609



1,417

9 %

24 % Other expense



6,379



4,912



4,925

30 %

30 % Total noninterest expense



52,579



42,930



37,109

22 %

42 % Income Before Income Taxes



99,453



106,560



74,876

-7 %

33 % Provision for income taxes



21,980



25,056



17,720

-12 %

24 % Net Income

$ 77,473

$ 81,504

$ 57,156

-5 %

36 % Dividends on preferred stock



(8,667)



(8,668)



(8,797)

—

-1 % Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders

$ 68,806

$ 72,836

$ 48,359

-6 %

42 % Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 1.59

$ 1.68

$ 1.12

-5 %

42 % Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 1.58

$ 1.68

$ 1.12

-6 %

41 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding

























Basic



43,241,600



43,238,724



43,111,353







Diluted



43,430,973



43,351,208



43,274,758









Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)





















Twelve Months Ended







December 31,

December 31,







2023

2022

Change Interest Income















Loans

$ 959,714

$ 451,973

112 % Mortgage loans in process of securitization



12,652



8,407

50 % Investment securities:















Available for sale



21,621



2,807

670 % Held to maturity



69,983



12,382

465 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock



2,205



1,220

81 % Other



11,623



4,044

187 % Total interest income



1,077,798



480,833

124 % Interest Expense















Deposits



577,210



149,645

286 % Borrowed funds



52,517



12,637

316 % Total interest expense



629,727



162,282

288 % Net Interest Income



448,071



318,551

41 % Provision for credit losses



40,231



17,295

133 % Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



407,840



301,256

35 % Noninterest Income















Gain on sale of loans



48,183



64,150

-25 % Loan servicing fees, net



26,198



30,198

-13 % Mortgage warehouse fees



7,701



5,394

43 % Syndication and asset management fees



12,355



9,493

30 % Other income



20,231



16,701

21 % Total noninterest income



114,668



125,936

-9 % Noninterest Expense















Salaries and employee benefits



108,181



89,085

21 % Loan expenses



3,409



4,703

-28 % Occupancy and equipment



9,220



8,169

13 % Professional fees



12,704



9,065

40 % Deposit insurance expense



13,582



3,463

292 % Technology expense



6,515



5,282

23 % Other expense



20,990



16,283

29 % Total noninterest expense



174,601



136,050

28 % Income Before Income Taxes



347,907



291,142

19 % Provision for income taxes



68,673



71,421

-4 % Net Income

$ 279,234

$ 219,721

27 % Dividends on preferred stock



(34,670)



(25,983)

33 % Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders

$ 244,564

$ 193,738

26 % Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 5.66

$ 4.49

26 % Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 5.64

$ 4.47

26 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding















Basic



43,224,042



43,164,477



Diluted



43,345,799



43,316,904





Key Operating Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share data)































Three Months Ended

Change







December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

4Q23

4Q23







2023

2023

2022

vs. 3Q23

vs. 4Q22



























Noninterest expense



$ 52,579

$ 42,930

$ 37,109

22 %

42 %



























Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)



124,325

117,436

95,410

6 %

30 %

Noninterest income



34,454

36,068

22,982

-4 %

50 %

Total income



$ 158,779

$ 153,504

$ 118,392

3 %

34 %



























Efficiency ratio



33.11 %

27.97 %

31.34 %

514 bps 177 bps



















































Average assets



$ 16,671,484

$ 16,031,015

$ 12,457,893

4 %

34 %

Net income



77,473

81,504

57,156

-5 %

36 %

Return on average assets before annualizing



0.46 %

0.51 %

0.46 %









Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00









Return on average assets



1.86 %

2.03 %

1.84 %

(17) bps 2 bps

























Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)



23.60 %

26.69 %

20.81 %

(309) bps 279 bps

























Tangible book value per common share (1)



$ 27.40

$ 25.82

$ 21.88

6 %

25 %



























Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)



7.00 %

6.78 %

7.49 %

22 bps (49) bps

























Consolidated ratios























Total capital/risk-weighted assets(2)



11.6 % 11.5 % 12.2 %





Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets(2)



11.1 % 10.9 % 11.7 %





Common Equity Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets(2)



7.8 % 7.6 % 7.7 %





Tier I capital/average assets(2)



10.1 % 10.1 % 11.7 %































(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:











































(2) As defined by regulatory agencies; December 31, 2023 shown as estimates and prior periods shown as reported.



























Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial condition, results of operations

and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for

results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to

non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the

balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and

intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.



























































Three Months Ended

Change







December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

4Q23

4Q23







2023

2023

2022

vs. 3Q23

vs. 4Q22



























Net income



$ 77,473

$ 81,504

$ 57,156

-5 %

36 %

Less: preferred stock dividends



(8,667)

(8,668)

(8,797)

—

-1 %

Net income available to common shareholders



$ 68,806

$ 72,836

$ 48,359

-6 %

42 %



























Average shareholders' equity



$ 1,682,270

$ 1,607,779

$ 1,445,995

5 %

16 %

Less: average goodwill & intangibles



(16,629)

(16,742)

(17,094)

-1 %

-3 %

Less: average preferred stock



(499,608)

(499,608)

(499,529)

—

—

Average tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 1,166,033

$ 1,091,429

$ 929,372

7 %

25 %



























Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00









Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity



23.60 %

26.69 %

20.81 %

(309) bps 279 bps

























Total equity



$ 1,701,084

$ 1,632,715

$ 1,459,739

4 %

17 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(16,587)

(16,676)

(17,031)

-1 %

-3 %

Less: preferred stock



(499,608)

(499,608)

(499,608)

—

—

Tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 1,184,889

$ 1,116,431

$ 943,100

6 %

26 %



























Assets



$ 16,952,516

$ 16,495,236

$ 12,615,227

3 %

34 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(16,587)

(16,676)

(17,031)

-1 %

-3 %

Tangible assets



$ 16,935,929

$ 16,478,560

$ 12,598,196

3 %

34 %



























Ending common shares



43,242,928

43,240,212

43,113,127



































Tangible book value per common share



$ 27.40

$ 25.82

$ 21.88

6 %

25 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets



7.00 %

6.78 %

7.49 %

22 bps (49) bps

Key Operating Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share data)























Twelve Months Ended











December 31,

December 31,











2023

2022

Change



















Noninterest expense



$ 174,601

$ 136,050

28 %



















Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)



448,071

318,551

41 %

Noninterest income



114,668

125,936

-9 %

Total income



$ 562,739

$ 444,487

27 %



















Efficiency ratio



31.03 %

30.61 %

42 bps



































Average assets



$ 15,078,390

$ 11,044,889

37 %

Net income



279,234

219,721

27 %

Return on average assets before annualizing



1.85 %

1.99 %





Annualization factor



1.00

1.00





Return on average assets



1.85 %

1.99 %

(14) bps

















Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)



22.92 %

22.50 %

42 bps

















Tangible book value per common share (1)



$ 27.40

$ 21.88

25 %



















Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)



7.00 %

7.49 %

(49) bps

















(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:





























Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's

financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations.

As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not

necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial

measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock. Tangible common equity is calculated by

excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets. Tangible Assets is

calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible

common equity by the number of shares outstanding.

























Twelve Months Ended











December 31,

December 31,











2023

2022

Change



















Net income



$ 279,234

$ 219,721

27 %

Less: preferred stock dividends



(34,670)

(25,983)

33 %

Net income available to common shareholders



$ 244,564

$ 193,738

26 %



















Average shareholders' equity



$ 1,583,485

$ 1,276,443

24 %

Less: average goodwill & intangibles



(16,801)

(17,293)

-3 %

Less: average preferred stock



(499,608)

(398,182)

25 %

Average tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 1,067,076

$ 860,968

24 %



















Annualization factor



1.00

1.00





Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity



22.92 %

22.50 %

42 bps

















Total equity



$ 1,701,084

$ 1,459,739

17 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(16,587)

(17,031)

-3 %

Less: preferred stock



(499,608)

(499,608)

—

Tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 1,184,889

$ 943,100

26 %



















Assets



$ 16,952,516

$ 12,615,227

34 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(16,587)

(17,031)

-3 %

Tangible assets



$ 16,935,929

$ 12,598,196

34 %



















Ending common shares



43,242,928

43,113,127























Tangible book value per common share



$ 27.40

$ 21.88

25 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets



7.00 %

7.49 %

(49) bps

Merchants Bancorp Average Balance Analysis ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate Assets:













































Interest-bearing deposits, and other $ 268,083 $ 4,394 6.50 %

$ 259,630 $ 3,923 5.99 %

$ 225,274 $ 2,090 3.68 % Securities available for sale 716,315 7,609 4.21 %

656,561 6,182 3.74 %

323,510 704 0.86 % Securities held to maturity 1,141,664 19,491 6.77 %

1,040,070 17,427 6.65 %

1,002,446 11,412 4.52 % Mortgage loans in process of securitization 380,645 5,294 5.52 %

208,767 2,583 4.91 %

234,248 2,551 4.32 % Loans and loans held for sale 13,674,793 274,971 7.98 %

13,399,854 266,561 7.89 %

10,299,795 164,682 6.34 % Total interest-earning assets 16,181,500 311,759 7.64 %

15,564,882 296,676 7.56 %

12,085,273 181,439 5.96 % Allowance for credit losses on loans (67,114)





(63,449)





(40,339)



Noninterest-earning assets 557,098





529,582





412,959



























Total assets $ 16,671,484





$ 16,031,015





$ 12,457,893



















































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:













































Interest-bearing checking 5,607,744 68,899 4.87 %

4,882,727 58,642 4.76 %

4,520,785 37,929 3.33 % Savings deposits 242,788 346 0.57 % # 241,861 340 0.56 %

252,787 304 0.48 % Money market 2,825,051 34,058 4.78 % # 2,798,325 33,235 4.71 %

2,745,904 23,958 3.46 % Certificates of deposit 5,023,434 68,758 5.43 % # 5,255,573 70,689 5.34 %

2,474,427 18,871 3.03 % Total interest-bearing deposits 13,699,017 172,061 4.98 %

13,178,486 162,906 4.90 %

9,993,903 81,062 3.22 %























Borrowings 720,521 15,373 8.46 %

711,948 16,334 9.10 %

451,467 4,967 4.36 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 14,419,538 187,434 5.16 %

13,890,434 179,240 5.12 %

10,445,370 86,029 3.27 %























Noninterest-bearing deposits 366,152





333,155





419,008



Noninterest-bearing liabilities 203,524





199,647





147,520



























Total liabilities 14,989,214





14,423,236





11,011,898



























Shareholders' equity 1,682,270





1,607,779





1,445,995



























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 16,671,484





$ 16,031,015





$ 12,457,893



























Net interest income

$ 124,325





$ 117,436





$ 95,410

























Net interest spread



2.48 %





2.44 %





2.69 %























Net interest-earning assets $ 1,761,962





$ 1,674,448





$ 1,639,903



























Net interest margin



3.05 %





2.99 %





3.13 %























Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities



112.22 %





112.05 %





115.70 %

Supplemental Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)



































Net Income

Net Income









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended









December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,









2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Segment

























Multi-family Mortgage Banking





$ 8,580

$ 14,685

$ 10,228

$ 36,473

$ 54,642

Mortgage Warehousing





26,362

19,926

11,776

73,525

48,604

Banking





49,996

52,445

40,181

194,398

134,221

Other





(7,465)

(5,552)

(5,029)

(25,162)

(17,746)

Total





$ 77,473

$ 81,504

$ 57,156

$ 279,234

$ 219,721

































































Total Assets

















December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

















2023

2023

2022









Segment

























Multi-family Mortgage Banking





$ 411,097

$ 392,754

$ 351,274









Mortgage Warehousing





4,522,175

4,757,817

2,519,810









Banking





11,760,943

11,135,651

9,587,544









Other





258,301

209,014

156,599









Total





$ 16,952,516

$ 16,495,236

$ 12,615,227









































































Gain on Sale of Loans

Gain on Sale of Loans









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended









December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,









2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Loan Type

























Multi-family





19,082

$ 8,616

$ 10,241

$ 42,979

$ 56,819

Single-family





(183)

951

132

1,247

1,133

Small Business Association (SBA)





443

1,191

894

3,957

6,198

Total





$ 19,342

$ 10,758

$ 11,267

$ 48,183

$ 64,150

































































Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale

















December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

















2023

2023

2022





































Mortgage warehouse repurchase agreements





$ 752,468

$ 1,022,692

$ 464,785









Residential real estate (1)





1,324,305

1,358,908

1,178,401









Multi-family financing





4,006,160

3,709,320

3,135,535









Healthcare financing





2,356,689

2,218,559

1,604,341









Commercial and commercial real estate (2)(3)





1,643,081

1,560,031

978,661









Agricultural production and real estate





103,150

96,490

95,651









Consumer and margin loans





13,700

11,545

13,498

















10,199,553

9,977,545

7,470,872









Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans





71,752

66,864

44,014









Loans receivable





$ 10,127,801

$ 9,910,681

$ 7,426,858





































Loans held for sale





3,144,756

3,477,036

2,910,576









Total loans, net of allowance





$ 13,272,557

$ 13,387,717

$ 10,337,434





































(1) Includes $1.2 billion, $1.2 billion and $1.1 billion of All-In-One © first-lien home equity lines of credit as of December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and

December 31, 2022, respectively.

(2) Includes $1.1 billion, $1.0 billion and $497.0 million of revolving lines of credit collateralized primarily by mortgage servicing rights as of December 31,

2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

(3) Includes only $8.4 million, $8.1 million and $12.8 million of non-owner occupied commercial real estate as of December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and

December 31, 2022, respectively.



SOURCE Merchants Bancorp