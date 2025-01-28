Merchants Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Full year 2024 net income of $320.4 million set a new Company record, increasing 15% compared to 2023.

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank, today reported fourth quarter 2024 net income of $95.7 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.85. This compared to $77.5 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.58 in the fourth quarter of 2023, and compared to $61.3 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.17 in the third quarter of 2024.

"Our record-breaking performance in 2024, with net income of $320.4 million and earnings per share of $6.30, demonstrates that our superior business model provides for growth and higher earnings in any environment. With total assets reaching the highest levels in company history, at $18.8 billion, and tangible book value per share increasing 25%, to an all-time high of $34.15 per share, we have remained focused on effectively managing capital and delivering exceptional value to our shareholders and stakeholders," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.

Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "Looking ahead, we remain focused on leveraging our financial flexibility to drive sustainable growth. Despite increases in nonperforming loans over the last few quarters, delinquencies have declined, and charge-offs have been minimal. Our strategic initiatives, including the recent credit risk transfer transactions, as well as common and preferred stock offerings, strengthened our capital position and further mitigated risk. We are confident in our exceptional team's ability to continue delivering profitable growth in the coming years."

Net income of $95.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by $18.2 million, or 23%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily driven by a $24.7 million, or 72%, increase in noninterest income and a $10.3 million, or 8%, increase in net interest income, which was partially offset by a $10.6 million, or 20%, increase in noninterest expense. Noninterest income included a $10.4 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights and a $2.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to derivatives, which compared to a $7.6 million negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights and a positive fair market value adjustment of $6.6 million to derivatives in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net income of $95.7 million for the fourth quarter 2024 increased by $34.4 million, or 56%, compared to the third quarter of 2024, primarily driven by a $42.4 million, or 253%, increase in noninterest income that reflected higher gain on sale of loans, loan servicing fees, syndication and asset management fees, and other income. Noninterest income included a $10.4 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights and a $2.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to derivatives, which compared to negative adjustments of $6.7 million and $7.7 million, respectively, in the third quarter of 2024.

Total Assets

Total assets of $18.8 billion at December 31, 2024 increased by $152.8 million, or 1%, compared to September 30, 2024, and increased by $1.9 billion, or 11%, compared to December 31, 2023. The increase compared to December 31, 2023 was primarily due to growth in loans held for sale and in the warehouse, and multi-family loan portfolios. There was also an increase in securities held to maturity compared to December 31, 2023, reflecting the purchase of a security representing healthcare loans sold into a securitization in the third quarter of 2024 that was offset by a decline in loans in the healthcare portfolio that were sold into the securitization.

Return on average assets was 2.07% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 1.86% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 1.34% for the third quarter of 2024. Return on average assets was 1.79% for the full year 2024 compared to 1.85% for the full year 2023.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses on loans of $84.4 million, as of December 31, 2024, decreased by $163,000 compared to September 30, 2024, and increased by $12.6 million, or 18%, compared to December 31, 2023. The $163,000 decrease compared to September 30, 2024 reflected an increase in provision for credit losses on loans in the multi-family portfolio that was essentially offset by a partial charge-off of one multi-family loan that was previously fully reserved. The increase compared to December 31, 2023 was driven by a $16.7 million increase in specific reserves, primarily related to five customers. This increase was partially offset by lower loan balances due to the securitization of healthcare loans, which reduced the allowance by approximately $4.4 million.

The $84.4 million allowance for credit losses on loans as of December 31, 2024, compared to the net charge-offs of $10.5 million over the last twelve months ended December 31, 2024, could absorb eight years of losses, assuming recent loss levels continue.

The Company recorded charge-offs for three customers, primarily in the multi-family loan portfolio, totaling $4.2 million, and recorded $113,000 of recoveries during the fourth quarter 2024. This compares to $238,000 in charge-offs and $1,000 in recoveries during the fourth quarter of 2023 and to $2.1 million in charge-offs and $7,000 of recoveries in the third quarter of 2024.

As of December 31, 2024, non-performing loans were $279.7 million, or 2.68% of gross loans receivable, compared to $210.9 million, or 2.04%, as of September 30, 2024, and $82.0 million, or 0.80%, as of December 31, 2023. The increase in non-performing loans compared to both periods was primarily driven by multi-family and healthcare customers with delinquent payments on variable rate loans that have required higher payments largely due to higher interest rates since the loans were originated and the financial deterioration of a few sponsors. Delinquency levels on total loans have declined by $56.3 million, to $324.6 million, compared to September 30, 2024.

All substandard loans as of December 31, 2024 have been evaluated for impairment and these loans have specific reserves of $23.4 million, including $4.2 million added during the fourth quarter of 2024. Although there has been an increase in adversely classified loans, underlying asset values remain strong overall and loans are well-collateralized.

In addition to elevated reserves for credit losses on loans compared to December 2023, the Company has been making additional efforts to reduce its credit risk through loan sale and securitization activities since 2019. In April of 2023, as well as March and December of 2024, the Company strategically executed credit protection arrangements through a credit linked note and credit default swaps totaling $2.9 billion in loans to reduce risk of losses, with incremental coverage ranging from 13-14% of the unpaid principal balances for each arrangement. Despite having credit protection on these loans, the Company also continues to carry an allowance for credit losses on loans held for investment. As of December 31, 2024, the balance of loans in credit protection arrangements was $2.3 billion.

Securities Available for Sale

Total securities available for sale of $980.0 million as of December 31, 2024 increased by $27.0 million, or 3%, compared to September 30, 2024, and decreased by $133.6 million, or 12%, compared to December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to maturities and repayments, as well as fair value adjustments that were partially offset by purchases.

Securities Held to Maturity

Total securities held to maturity of $1.7 billion as of December 31, 2024 decreased by $90.4 million, or 5%, compared to September 30, 2024, and increased $460.5 million, or 38%, compared to December 31, 2023. The decrease compared to September 30, 2024 was primarily due to repayments. The increase from December 31, 2023 was primarily due to purchases of senior investment securities backed by residential and healthcare loans retained as part of credit risk transfer securitization transactions originated by the Company.

Total Deposits

Total deposits of $11.9 billion at December 31, 2024 decreased by $971.9 million, or 8%, compared to September 30, 2024, and decreased by $2.1 billion, or 15%, compared to December 31, 2023. The change compared to both periods was driven by decreases in brokered certificates of deposit accounts and demand accounts.

Core deposits of $9.4 billion at December 31, 2024 decreased by $708.1 million, or 7%, from September 30, 2024 and increased by $1.3 billion, or 16%, from December 31, 2023. Core deposits represented 79% of total deposits at December 31, 2024, 78% of total deposits at September 30, 2024, and 58% of total deposits at December 31, 2023.

Total brokered deposits of $2.5 billion at December 31, 2024 decreased $263.8 million, or 9%, from September 30, 2024 and decreased $3.4 billion, or 58%, from December 31, 2023. As of December 31, 2024, brokered certificates of deposit had a weighted average remaining duration of 49 days.

Liquidity

Cash balances of $476.6 million as of December 31, 2024 decreased by $125.3 million, or 21%, compared to September 30, 2024 and decreased by $107.8 million, or 18%, compared to December 31, 2023. The Company continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit totaling $4.3 billion as of December 31, 2024 compared to $5.1 billion at September 30, 2024 and $6.0 billion at December 31, 2023. Furthermore, its $3.1 billion line of credit availability with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago alone could fund 111% of its uninsured deposits, which represented approximately 24% of total deposits as of December 31, 2024.

This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and asset levels in the future. Additionally, the Company's business model is designed to continuously sell or securitize a significant portion of its loans, which provides flexibility in managing its liquidity.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024 and 2023

Net Interest Income of $134.6 million increased $10.3 million, or 8%, compared to $124.3 million, primarily due to higher interest income reflecting increases in average balances in loans and loans held for sale, as well as securities held to maturity, which were partially offset by lower average yields on loans and loans held for sale.

Net interest margin of 2.99% decreased 6 basis points compared to 3.05%. The margin was negatively impacted by 5 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2024 from the net reversal of $2.1 million in accrued interest income associated with the movement of loans into nonaccrual status.

in accrued interest income associated with the movement of loans into nonaccrual status. Interest rate spread of 2.46% decreased 2 basis points compared to 2.48%.

Interest Income of $321.3 million increased $9.6 million, or 3%, primarily reflecting an increase in average balances of loans and loans held for sale, securities held to maturity, partially offset by lower average yields on loans and loans held for sale.

Average balances of $14.3 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased $611.1 million , or 4% compared to $13.7 billion .

for loans and loans held for sale increased , or 4% compared to . Average balances of $1.7 billion for securities held to maturity increased $559.9 million , or 49%, compared to $1.1 billion .

for securities held to maturity increased , or 49%, compared to . Average yields on loans and loans held for sale of 7.43% decreased 55 basis points compared to 7.98%.

Interest Expense of $186.7 million decreased $0.7 million compared to $187.4 million. The decrease reflected higher average balances on borrowings at lower average rates and lower average balances on certificates of deposit at lower average rates.

Average balances of $3.0 billion for borrowings increased by $2.3 billion , or 323%, compared to $720.5 million .

for borrowings increased by , or 323%, compared to . Average interest rates of 5.58% for borrowings decreased by 288 basis points compared to 8.46%.

Average balances of $4.1 billion for certificates decreased by $908.0 million , or 18%, compared to $5.0 billion .

for certificates decreased by , or 18%, compared to . Average interest rates of 5.02% for certificates of deposit decreased by 41 basis points compared to 5.43%.

Noninterest Income of $59.1 million increased $24.7 million, or 72%, primarily due to a $17.1 million, or 792%, increase in net loan servicing fees, a $5.7 million, or 29%, increase in gain on sale of loans, and a $4.4 million, or 91%, increase in syndication and asset management fees.

Loan servicing fees included a $10.4 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a $2.5 million positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a $7.9 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $7.6 million negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights in the prior period with a $1.1 million negative adjustment in the Banking segment and a $6.5 million negative adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. The value of servicing rights generally increases in rising 10-year interest rate environments and declines in falling interest rate environments due to expected prepayments and earning rates on escrow deposits.

positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights in the prior period with a negative adjustment in the Banking segment and a negative adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. The value of servicing rights generally increases in rising 10-year interest rate environments and declines in falling interest rate environments due to expected prepayments and earning rates on escrow deposits. Gain on sale of loans increased $5.7 million , or 29%, reflecting higher volume in the multi-family loan portfolio.

, or 29%, reflecting higher volume in the multi-family loan portfolio. Other income included a $2.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to derivatives compared to a $6.6 million positive fair market value adjustment in the prior period.

Noninterest Expense of $63.2 million increased $10.6 million, or 20%, compared to $52.6 million, primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits to support business growth, as well as a $2.4 million, or 61%, increase in deposit insurance expenses. The higher noninterest expense also reflected a $1.9 million increase in credit risk transfer premium expense associated with ongoing credit default swaps that were executed in March and December 2024.

The efficiency ratio of 32.62% decreased 49 basis points compared to 33.11%.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024

Net Interest Income of $134.6 million increased $1.8 million, or 1%, compared to $132.8 million, primarily due to higher average balances on borrowings at lower average interest rates. Lower average balances on loans and loans held for sale and certificates of deposit continued to reprice at lower rates, which also contributed to higher net interest income.

Net interest margin of 2.99% remain unchanged. The margin was negatively impacted by 5 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2024 from the net reversal of $2.1 million in accrued interest income associated with the movement of loans into nonaccrual status. This compared to 6 basis points, or $2.9 million in accrued interest income in the third quarter of 2024.

in accrued interest income associated with the movement of loans into nonaccrual status. This compared to 6 basis points, or in accrued interest income in the third quarter of 2024. Interest rate spread of 2.46% increased 3 basis points compared to 2.43%.

Interest Income of $321.3 million decreased $17.6 million, or 5%, compared to $338.9 million, primarily reflecting a decrease in average yield and balances on loans and loans held for sale, partially offset by increased average balances on securities held to maturity.

Average yields on loans and loans held for sale of 7.43% decreased 48 basis points compared to 7.91%.

Average balances of $14.3 billion for loans and loans held for sale decreased $317.9 million , or 2%, compared to $14.6 billion .

for loans and loans held for sale decreased , or 2%, compared to . Average balances of $1.7 billion for securities held to maturity increased 413.1 million, or 32%, compared to $1.3 billion .

Interest Expense of $186.7 million decreased $19.4 million, or 9% compared to $206.1 million. The decrease was primarily driven by lower average balances and rates on certificates of deposit, as well as lower average rates on interest-bearing checking accounts. The decreases were partially offset by higher average balances on borrowings at lower average rates.

Average balances of $4.1 billion for certificate of deposit accounts decreased $916.7 million , or 18%, compared to $5.0 billion .

for certificate of deposit accounts decreased , or 18%, compared to . Average interest rates of 5.02% for certificate of deposit accounts decreased 45 basis points compared to 5.47%.

Average interest rates of 4.19% for interest-bearing checking accounts decreased 51 basis points compared to 4.70%.

Average balances of $3.0 billion for borrowings increased $529.2 million , or 21%, compared to $2.5 billion .

for borrowings increased , or 21%, compared to . Average interest rates of 5.58% for borrowings decreased 81 basis points compared to 6.39%.

Noninterest Income of $59.1 million increased $42.4 million, or 253%, compared $16.7 million, primarily due to a $16.5 million, or 1091%, increase in net loan servicing fees, a $10.4 million, or 536%, increase in other income, an $8.3 million, or 50%, increase in gain on sale of loans, and a $7.5 million, or 408%, increase in syndication and asset management fees.

Loan servicing fees included a $10.4 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a $2.5 million positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a $7.9 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $6.7 million negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights in the prior period, with a $1.6 million negative adjustment in the Banking segment and a $5.1 million negative adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. The value of servicing rights generally increases in rising 10-year interest rate environments and declines in falling interest rate environments due to expected prepayments and earning rates on escrow deposits.

positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights in the prior period, with a negative adjustment in the Banking segment and a negative adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. The value of servicing rights generally increases in rising 10-year interest rate environments and declines in falling interest rate environments due to expected prepayments and earning rates on escrow deposits. Other income included a $2.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to derivatives compared to a $7.7 million negative fair market value adjustment to derivatives in the third quarter of 2024.

positive fair market value adjustment to derivatives compared to a negative fair market value adjustment to derivatives in the third quarter of 2024. Gain on sale of loans increased $8.3 million reflecting higher volume in the multi-family loan portfolio.

Noninterest Expense of $63.2 million increased $1.9 million, or 3%, compared to $61.3 million, primarily driven by a $2.3 million, or 7%, increase in salaries and employee benefits reflecting higher commissions on higher production volume and a 49% increase in professional fees, which was partially offset by a 28% decrease in deposit insurance expense.

The efficiency ratio of 32.62% decreased 838 basis points compared to 41.00%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Ranked as a top performing U.S. public bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple segments, including Multi-family Mortgage Banking that primarily offers multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing (through this segment it also serves as a syndicator of low-income housing tax credit and debt funds); Mortgage Warehousing that offers mortgage warehouse financing, commercial loans, and deposit services; and Banking that offers retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending, and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $18.8 billion in assets and $11.9 billion in deposits as of December 31, 2024, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Merchants Capital Investments, LLC, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, Merchants Asset Management, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)

























December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,



2024

2024

2024

2024

2023 Assets



















Cash and due from banks

$ 10,989

$ 12,214

$ 10,242

$ 17,924

$ 15,592 Interest-earning demand accounts

465,621

589,692

530,640

490,831

568,830 Cash and cash equivalents

476,610

601,906

540,882

508,755

584,422 Securities purchased under agreements to resell

1,559

3,279

3,304

3,329

3,349 Mortgage loans in process of securitization

428,206

430,966

209,244

142,629

110,599 Securities available for sale ($635,946, $682,975, $682,774,

$700,640 and $722,497 utilizing fair value option, respectively)

980,050

953,063

1,017,019

1,061,288

1,113,687 Securities held to maturity ($1,664,674, $1,756,203, $1,291,960,

$1,176,178 and $1,203,535 at fair value, respectively)

1,664,686

1,755,047

1,291,110

1,175,167

1,204,217 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock and other equity securities

217,804

184,050

67,499

64,215

48,578 Loans held for sale (includes $78,170, $91,084, $102,873,

$84,513 and $86,663 at fair value, respectively)

3,771,510

3,808,234

3,483,076

3,503,131

3,144,756 Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses on loans

of $84,386, $84,549, $81,028, $75,712 and $71,752, respectively

10,354,002

10,261,890

10,933,189

10,690,513

10,127,801 Premises and equipment, net

58,617

53,161

46,833

42,450

42,342 Servicing rights

189,935

177,327

178,776

172,200

158,457 Interest receivable

83,409

86,612

90,360

90,303

91,346 Goodwill

8,014

8,014

8,014

8,014

15,845 Other assets and receivables

571,330

329,427

343,116

360,582

307,117 Total assets

$ 18,805,732

$ 18,652,976

$ 18,212,422

$ 17,822,576

$ 16,952,516 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Liabilities



















Deposits



















Noninterest-bearing

$ 239,005

$ 311,386

$ 383,260

$ 319,872

$ 520,070 Interest-bearing

11,680,971

12,580,501

14,533,807

13,655,789

13,541,390 Total deposits

11,919,976

12,891,887

14,917,067

13,975,661

14,061,460 Borrowings

4,386,122

3,568,721

1,159,206

1,835,985

964,127 Deferred tax liabilities

25,289

19,530

25,098

43,935

19,923 Other liabilities

231,035

233,731

222,904

190,527

205,922 Total liabilities

16,562,422

16,713,869

16,324,275

16,046,108

15,251,432 Commitments and Contingencies



















Shareholders' Equity



















Common stock, without par value



















Authorized - 75,000,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 45,767,166 shares, 45,764,023 shares,

45,757,567 shares, 43,354,718 shares and 43,242,928 shares

240,313

239,448

238,492

139,950

140,365 Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares authorized



















7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - no shares at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024

or June 30, 2024 and 3,500,000 shares at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023



















Issued and outstanding - no shares at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024

or June 30, 2024 and 2,081,800 shares at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

—

—

—

50,221

50,221 6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 125,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares (equivalent to 5,000,000

depositary shares)

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844 6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 200,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares (equivalent to 7,847,233

depositary shares)

191,084

191,084

191,084

191,084

191,084 8.25% Series D Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 300,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 142,500 shares (equivalent to 5,700,000

depositary shares)

137,459

137,459

137,459

137,459

137,459 7.625% Series E Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 230,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 230,000 shares (equivalent to 9,200,000

depositary shares)

222,748

—

—

—

— Retained earnings

1,330,995

1,250,176

1,200,778

1,138,083

1,063,599 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(133)

96

(510)

(1,173)

(2,488) Total shareholders' equity

2,243,310

1,939,107

1,888,147

1,776,468

1,701,084 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 18,805,732

$ 18,652,976

$ 18,212,422

$ 17,822,576

$ 16,952,516























Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)































Three Months Ended

Change



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

4Q24

4Q24



2024

2024

2023

vs. 3Q24

vs. 4Q23 Interest Income

























Loans

$ 266,719

$ 290,259

$ 274,971

-8 %

-3 % Mortgage loans in process of securitization



5,662



4,062



5,294

39 %

7 % Investment securities:

























Available for sale



13,453



14,855



7,609

-9 %

77 % Held to maturity



27,673



22,081



19,491

25 %

42 % FHLB stock and other equity securities (dividends)



4,123



3,128



735

32 %

461 % Other



3,716



4,543



3,659

-18 %

2 % Total interest income



321,346



338,928



311,759

-5 %

3 % Interest Expense

























Deposits



144,009



165,675



172,061

-13 %

-16 % Borrowed funds



42,713



40,432



15,373

6 %

178 % Total interest expense



186,722



206,107



187,434

-9 %

— Net Interest Income



134,624



132,821



124,325

1 %

8 % Provision for credit losses



2,689



6,898



6,747

-61 %

-60 % Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



131,935



125,923



117,578

5 %

12 % Noninterest Income

























Gain on sale of loans



25,020



16,731



19,342

50 %

29 % Loan servicing fees, net



14,953



(1,509)



(2,162)

1091 %

792 % Mortgage warehouse fees



1,413



1,620



1,950

-13 %

-28 % Syndication and asset management fees



9,323



1,834



4,879

408 %

91 % Other income



8,436



(1,934)



10,445

536 %

-19 % Total noninterest income



59,145



16,742



34,454

253 %

72 % Noninterest Expense

























Salaries and employee benefits



37,536



35,218



33,259

7 %

13 % Loan expense



704



1,114



660

-37 %

7 % Occupancy and equipment



2,284



2,231



2,336

2 %

-2 % Professional fees



5,135



3,439



4,157

49 %

24 % Deposit insurance expense



6,473



8,981



4,030

-28 %

61 % Technology expense



2,038



2,068



1,758

-1 %

16 % Credit risk transfer premium expense



1,947



2,079



—

-6 %

100 % Other expense



7,085



6,188



6,379

14 %

11 % Total noninterest expense



63,202



61,318



52,579

3 %

20 % Income Before Income Taxes



127,878



81,347



99,453

57 %

29 % Provision for income taxes



32,212



20,074



21,980

60 %

47 % Net Income

$ 95,666

$ 61,273

$ 77,473

56 %

23 % Dividends on preferred stock



(10,728)



(7,757)



(8,667)

38 %

24 % Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$ 84,938

$ 53,516

$ 68,806

59 %

23 % Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 1.86

$ 1.17

$ 1.59

59 %

17 % Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 1.85

$ 1.17

$ 1.58

58 %

17 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding

























Basic



45,765,458



45,759,667



43,241,600







Diluted



45,924,176



45,910,052



43,430,973





































Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)





















Twelve Months Ended







December 31,

December 31,







2024

2023

Change Interest Income















Loans

$ 1,113,397

$ 959,714

16 % Mortgage loans in process of securitization



14,488



12,652

15 % Investment securities:















Available for sale



57,480



21,621

166 % Held to maturity



90,075



69,983

29 % FHLB stock and other equity securities (dividends)



9,372



2,205

325 % Other



17,908



11,623

54 % Total interest income



1,302,720



1,077,798

21 % Interest Expense















Deposits



660,357



577,210

14 % Borrowed funds



119,743



52,517

128 % Total interest expense



780,100



629,727

24 % Net Interest Income



522,620



448,071

17 % Provision for credit losses



24,278



40,231

-40 % Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



498,342



407,840

22 % Noninterest Income















Gain on sale of loans



62,275



48,183

29 % Loan servicing fees, net



43,673



26,198

67 % Mortgage warehouse fees



5,539



7,701

-28 % Loss on sale of investments available for sale (1)



(108)



—

-100 % Syndication and asset management fees



19,693



12,355

59 % Other income



17,040



20,231

-16 % Total noninterest income



148,112



114,668

29 % Noninterest Expense















Salaries and employee benefits



130,723



108,181

21 % Loan expense



3,767



3,409

11 % Occupancy and equipment



8,991



9,220

-2 % Professional fees



16,229



12,704

28 % Deposit insurance expense



26,158



13,582

93 % Technology expense



7,819



6,515

20 % Credit risk transfer premium expense



6,320



—

100 % Other expense



23,805



20,990

13 % Total noninterest expense



223,812



174,601

28 % Income Before Income Taxes



422,642



347,907

21 % Provision for income taxes (2)



102,256



68,673

49 % Net Income

$ 320,386

$ 279,234

15 % Dividends on preferred stock



(34,909)



(34,670)

1 % Impact of preferred stock redemption



(1,823)



—

-100 % Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$ 283,654

$ 244,564

16 % Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 6.32

$ 5.66

12 % Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 6.30

$ 5.64

12 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding















Basic



44,855,100



43,224,042



Diluted



45,004,786



43,345,799























(1) Includes $(108) and $0 respectively, related to accumulated other comprehensive earnings reclassifications.













(2) Includes $26 and $0 respectively, related to income tax benefit for reclassification items.



































Key Operating Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share data)































Three Months Ended

Change







December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

4Q24

4Q24







2024

2024

2023

vs. 3Q24

vs. 4Q23



























Noninterest expense



$ 63,202

$ 61,318

$ 52,579

3 %

20 %



























Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)



134,624

132,821

124,325

1 %

8 %

Noninterest income



59,145

16,742

34,454

253 %

72 %

Total income



$ 193,769

$ 149,563

$ 158,779

30 %

22 %



























Efficiency ratio



32.62 %

41.00 %

33.11 %

(838) bps (49) bps



















































Average assets



$ 18,512,380

$ 18,311,393

$ 16,671,484

1 %

11 %

Net income



95,666

61,273

77,473

56 %

23 %

Return on average assets before annualizing



0.52 %

0.33 %

0.46 %









Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00









Return on average assets



2.07 %

1.34 %

1.86 %

73 bps 21 bps

























Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)



22.10 %

14.43 %

23.60 %

767 bps (150) bps

























Tangible book value per common share (1)



$ 34.15

$ 32.38

$ 27.40

5 %

25 %



























Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)



8.32 %

7.95 %

7.00 %

37 bps 132 bps

























Consolidated ratios























Total capital/risk-weighted assets(2)



13.6 % 12.2 % 11.6 %







Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets(2)



13.0 % 11.6 % 11.1 %







Common Equity Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets(2)



9.1 % 8.9 % 7.8 %







Tier I capital/average assets(2)



12.1 % 10.5 % 10.1 %

































(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:







































(2) As defined by regulatory agencies; December 31, 2024 shown as estimates and prior periods shown as reported.































Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock dividends. Tangible common shareholders' equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total equity. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common shareholders' equity by the number of shares outstanding.



























































Three Months Ended

Change







December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

4Q24

4Q24







2024

2024

2023

vs. 3Q24

vs. 4Q23



























Net income



$ 95,666

$ 61,273

$ 77,473

56 %

23 %

Less: preferred stock dividends



(10,728)

(7,757)

(8,667)

38 %

24 %

Net income available to common shareholders



$ 84,938

$ 53,516

$ 68,806

59 %

23 %



























Average shareholders' equity



$ 2,084,627

$ 1,941,026

$ 1,682,270

7 %

24 %

Less: average goodwill & intangibles



(8,076)

(8,092)

(16,629)

-0 %

-51 %

Less: average preferred stock



(538,970)

(449,387)

(499,608)

20 %

8 %

Average tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 1,537,581

$ 1,483,547

$ 1,166,033

4 %

32 %



























Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00









Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity



22.10 %

14.43 %

23.60 %

767 bps (150) bps

























Total equity



$ 2,243,310

$ 1,939,107

$ 1,701,084

16 %

32 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(8,073)

(8,079)

(16,587)

—

-51 %

Less: preferred stock



(672,135)

(449,387)

(499,608)

50 %

35 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 1,563,102

$ 1,481,641

$ 1,184,889

5 %

32 %



























Assets



$ 18,805,732

$ 18,652,976

$ 16,952,516

1 %

11 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(8,073)

(8,079)

(16,587)

—

-51 %

Tangible assets



$ 18,797,659

$ 18,644,897

$ 16,935,929

1 %

11 %



























Ending common shares



45,767,166

45,764,023

43,242,928



































Tangible book value per common share



$ 34.15

$ 32.38

$ 27.40

5 %

25 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets



8.32 %

7.95 %

7.00 %

37 bps 132 bps



























Key Operating Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share data)























Twelve Months Ended











December 31,

December 31,











2024

2023

Change



















Noninterest expense



$ 223,812

$ 174,601

28 %



















Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)



522,620

448,071

17 %

Noninterest income



148,112

114,668

29 %

Total income



$ 670,732

$ 562,739

19 %



















Efficiency ratio



33.37 %

31.03 %

234 bps



































Average assets



$ 17,860,787

$ 15,078,390

18 %

Net income



320,386

279,234

15 %

Return on average assets before annualizing



1.79 %

1.85 %





Annualization factor



1.00

1.00





Return on average assets



1.79 %

1.85 %

(6) bps

















Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)



20.16 %

22.92 %

(276) bps

















Tangible book value per common share (1)



$ 34.15

$ 27.40

25 %



















Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)



8.32 %

7.00 %

132 bps

















(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:



















Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock dividends. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.

























Twelve Months Ended











December 31,

December 31,











2024

2023

Change



















Net income



$ 320,386

$ 279,234

15 %

Less: preferred stock dividends



(34,909)

(34,670)

1 %

Less: preferred stock redemption



(1,823)

-

-100 %

Net income available to common shareholders



$ 283,654

$ 244,564

16 %



















Average shareholders' equity



$ 1,900,130

$ 1,583,485

20 %

Less: average goodwill & intangibles



(8,697)

(16,801)

-48 %

Less: average preferred stock



(484,391)

(499,608)

-3 %

Average tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 1,407,042

$ 1,067,076

32 %



















Annualization factor



1.00

1.00





Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity



20.16 %

22.92 %

(276) bps

















Total equity



$ 2,243,310

$ 1,701,084

32 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(8,073)

(16,587)

-51 %

Less: preferred stock



(672,135)

(499,608)

35 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 1,563,102

$ 1,184,889

32 %



















Assets



$ 18,805,732

$ 16,952,516

11 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(8,073)

(16,587)

-51 %

Tangible assets



$ 18,797,659

$ 16,935,929

11 %



















Ending common shares



45,767,166

43,242,928























Tangible book value per common share



$ 34.15

$ 27.40

25 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets



8.32 %

7.00 %

132 bps



















Merchants Bancorp Average Balance Analysis ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate Assets:













































Interest-earning deposits, and other interest

or dividends $ 499,308 $ 7,839 6.25 %

$ 484,712 $ 7,671 6.30 %

$ 268,083 $ 4,394 6.50 % Securities available for sale 986,063 13,453 5.43 %

1,011,146 14,855 5.84 %

716,315 7,609 4.21 % Securities held to maturity 1,701,595 27,673 6.47 %

1,288,466 22,081 6.82 %

1,141,664 19,491 6.77 % Mortgage loans in process of securitization 414,883 5,662 5.43 %

308,362 4,062 5.24 %

380,645 5,294 5.52 % Loans and loans held for sale 14,285,852 266,719 7.43 %

14,603,750 290,259 7.91 %

13,674,793 274,971 7.98 % Total interest-earning assets 17,887,701 321,346 7.15 %

17,696,436 338,928 7.62 %

16,181,500 311,759 7.64 % Allowance for credit losses on loans (85,772)





(81,178)





(67,114)



Noninterest-earning assets 710,451





696,135





557,098



























Total assets $ 18,512,380





$ 18,311,393





$ 16,671,484



















































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:













































Interest-bearing checking $ 5,579,688 58,781 4.19 %

$ 5,297,908 62,603 4.70 %

5,607,744 68,899 4.87 % Savings deposits 145,599 15 0.04 %

145,305 17 0.05 %

242,788 346 0.57 % Money market 2,961,272 33,288 4.47 %

2,816,906 33,858 4.78 %

2,825,051 34,058 4.78 % Certificates of deposit 4,115,462 51,925 5.02 %

5,032,159 69,197 5.47 %

5,023,434 68,758 5.43 % Total interest-bearing deposits 12,802,021 144,009 4.48 %

13,292,278 165,675 4.96 %

13,699,017 172,061 4.98 %























Borrowings 3,047,586 42,713 5.58 %

2,518,405 40,432 6.39 %

720,521 15,373 8.46 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 15,849,607 186,722 4.69 %

15,810,683 206,107 5.19 %

14,419,538 187,434 5.16 %























Noninterest-bearing deposits 352,374





327,930





366,152



Noninterest-bearing liabilities 225,772





231,754





203,524



























Total liabilities 16,427,753





16,370,367





14,989,214



























Shareholders' equity 2,084,627





1,941,026





1,682,270



























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 18,512,380





$ 18,311,393





$ 16,671,484



























Net interest income

$ 134,624





$ 132,821





$ 124,325

























Net interest spread



2.46 %





2.43 %





2.48 %























Net interest-earning assets $ 2,038,094





$ 1,885,753





$ 1,761,962



























Net interest margin



2.99 %





2.99 %





3.05 %























Average interest-earning assets to

average interest-bearing liabilities



112.86 %





111.93 %





112.22 %

























Supplemental Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)









































Net Income



Net Income









Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended









December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December 31,









2024



2024



2023



2024

2023

Segment































Multi-family Mortgage Banking





$ 22,183



$ 8,068



$ 8,580



$ 55,897

$ 36,473

Mortgage Warehousing





24,402



15,940



26,362



82,802

73,525

Banking





56,287



44,983



49,996



210,073

194,398

Other





(7,206)



(7,718)



(7,465)



(28,386)

(25,162)

Total





$ 95,666



$ 61,273



$ 77,473



$ 320,386

$ 279,234













































































Total Assets



















December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

















Amount %

Amount %

Amount %









Segment































Multi-family Mortgage Banking





$ 479,099 2 %

$ 453,281 2 %

$ 411,097 2 %









Mortgage Warehousing





6,000,624 32 %

5,842,489 31 %

4,522,175 27 %









Banking





11,761,202 63 %

12,035,581 65 %

11,760,943 69 %









Other





564,807 3 %

321,625 2 %

258,301 2 %









Total





$ 18,805,732 100 %

$ 18,652,976 100 %

$ 16,952,516 100 %





















































































Gain on Sale of Loans



Gain on Sale of Loans









Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended









December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December 31,









2024



2024



2023



2024

2023

Loan Type































Multi-family





$ 24,026



$ 15,302



$ 19,082



$ 56,834

$ 42,979

Single-family





413



690



(183)



1,907

1,247

Small Business Association (SBA)





581



739



443



3,534

3,957

Total





$ 25,020



$ 16,731



$ 19,342



$ 62,275

$ 48,183













































































Servicing Rights



Servicing Rights









Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended









December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December 31,









2024



2024



2023



2024

2023



































Balance, beginning of period





$ 177,327



$ 178,776



$ 162,141



$ 158,457

$ 146,248

Additions































Purchased servicing





-



-



513



$ -

$ 513

Originated servicing





5,373



7,370



5,591



$ 18,670

$ 14,755

Subtractions































Paydowns





(3,172)



(2,090)



(2,190)



$ (9,901)

$ (7,621)

Changes in fair value





10,407



(6,729)



(7,598)



22,709

4,562

Balance, end of period





$ 189,935



$ 177,327



$ 158,457



$ 189,935

$ 158,457





































Supplemental Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)

































Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale











December 31,



September 30,



December 31,











2024



2024



2023





























Mortgage warehouse repurchase agreements





$ 1,446,068



$ 1,213,429



$ 752,468



Residential real estate (1)





1,322,853



1,317,234



1,324,305



Multi-family financing





4,624,299



4,456,129



4,006,160



Healthcare financing





1,484,483



1,733,674



2,356,689



Commercial and commercial real estate (2)(3)





1,476,211



1,548,689



1,643,081



Agricultural production and real estate





77,631



71,391



103,150



Consumer and margin loans





6,843



5,893



13,700



Loans receivable





10,438,388



10,346,439



10,199,553



Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans





84,386



84,549



71,752



Loans receivable, net





$ 10,354,002



$ 10,261,890



$ 10,127,801





























Loans held for sale





3,771,510



3,808,234



3,144,756



Total loans, net of allowance





$ 14,125,512



$ 14,070,124



$ 13,272,557





























(1) Includes $1.2 billion, $1.2 billion and $1.2 billion of All-In-One © first-lien home equity lines of credit as of December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. (2) Includes $0.9 billion, $0.9 billion and $1.1 billion of revolving lines of credit collateralized primarily by mortgage servicing rights as of December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. (3) Includes only $18.7 million, $19.3 million and $8.4 million of non-owner occupied commercial real estate as of December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

































Loan Credit Risk Profile









December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023









Amount %

Amount %

Amount %



























Pass





$ 9,741,087 93.4 %

$ 9,707,205 93.8 %

$ 9,879,659 96.9 %

Special mention





379,969 3.6 %

351,407 3.4 %

191,267 1.9 %

Substandard





317,332 3.0 %

287,827 2.8 %

128,577 1.2 %

Doubtful





— —

— —

50 —

Loans receivable





$ 10,438,388 100.0 %

$ 10,346,439 100.0 %

$ 10,199,553 100.0 %

Charge-offs (year-to-date)





$ 10,587



$ 6,437



$ 9,791



Recoveries (year-to-date)





$ 136



$ 23



$ 41





































Nonperforming Loans











December 31,



September 30,



December 31,











2024



2024



2023





























Nonaccrual loans





$ 279,716



$ 210,811



$ 73,847



90 days past due and still accruing





6



91



8,168



Total nonperforming loans





$ 279,722



$ 210,902



$ 82,015



Other real estate owned





$ 8,209



$ 896



—



Total nonperforming assets





$ 287,931



$ 211,798



$ 82,015



Nonperforming loans to total loans receivable





2.68 %



2.04 %



0.80 %



Nonperforming assets to total assets





1.53 %



1.14 %



0.48 %





































Delinquent Loans











December 31,



September 30,



December 31,











2024



2024



2023





























Delinquent loans:























Loans receivable





$ 292,263



$ 257,459



$ 183,529



Loans held for sale





32,343



123,445



16,500



Total delinquent loans





$ 324,606



$ 380,904



$ 200,029



Total loans receivable and loans held for sale





$ 14,209,898



$ 14,154,673



$ 13,344,309



Delinquent loans to total loans





2.28 %



2.69 %



1.50 %































