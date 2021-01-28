Merchants Bancorp Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported fourth quarter 2020 net income of $59.8 million, or diluted earnings per share of $1.95. This compared to $30.1 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.92 in the fourth quarter of 2019, and compared to $55.0 million, or diluted earnings per share of $1.79 in the third quarter of 2020.

The $29.7 million, or 99%, increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was driven by a $31.6 million, or 84%, increase in net interest income that reflected significant growth in mortgage warehouse loans, and an 88% increase in gain on sale of loans, primarily from higher growth in both single-family and multi-family mortgages.

The $4.8 million, or 9%, increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by a $3.9 million, or 6%, increase in net interest income that also reflected significant growth in mortgage warehouse loans and a 20 basis point increase in the net interest margin.

"The continued strength of our results in the fourth quarter capped off a year of record-setting performance that defied the economic challenges of a global pandemic. Our investments in technology, talent, and home-grown synergistic businesses, along with conservative underwriting, allowed us to capitalize on historically low interest rates to generate a 133% increase in net income during 2020. We also saw our earnings per share grow by 143% and assets grow by 51% compared to 2019. Additionally, during the fourth quarter we delivered a return on average assets of 2.57%, a return on average tangible shareholders' equity of 40.6%, a tangible book value of $20.17 per share, and an industry-leading efficiency ratio of 24.5%," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.

Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "We are entering 2021 in a strong position to deliver financial solutions within our unique and successful business model. We remain optimistic about our future because of the hard work and dedication of our employees."

Total Assets

Total assets of $9.6 billion at December 31, 2020 increased $3.3 billion, or 51%, compared to December 31, 2019, and increased $114.9 million, or 1%, compared to September 30, 2020.

The 51% increase compared to December 31, 2019 was primarily due to growth in loans held for sale and loans receivable, which increased a combined total of $3.5 billion, or 68%. The increase reflected the significant loan growth generated from mortgage warehouse business, primarily resulting from lower interest rates that increased the origination volume and refinancing in the single-family mortgage market, as well as higher loan volume generated in multi-family business.

Return on average assets was 2.57% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 1.81% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2.34% for the third quarter of 2020.

Asset Quality

The allowance for loan losses of $27.5 million at December 31, 2020 increased $11.7 million compared to December 31, 2019 and increased $4.1 million compared to September 30, 2020. The increases were primarily based on growth in the loan portfolio, but also reflected uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Approximately 87% of the $11.7 million increase compared to December 31, 2019, was related primarily to loan growth, while an additional provision associated with the COVID-19 pandemic represented approximately $0.6 million, or 5%, of the increase. Because it is still too early to know the full extent of potential future losses associated with the impact of COVID-19, the Company continues to monitor the situation and may need to adjust future expectations as developments occur.

Merchants believes it has minimal direct exposure to consumer, commercial and other small businesses that may be negatively impacted by COVID-19 but continues to assist customers facing financial setbacks. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had only 11 loans remaining in payment deferral arrangements, with unpaid balances of $0.9 million that represented 0.01% of total loans and loans held for sale. This compared favorably to the unpaid balances of $1.6 million at September 30, 2020.

Non-performing loans were $6.3 million, or 0.11%, of loans receivable at December 31, 2020, compared to $4.7 million, or 0.15% of loans receivable at December 31, 2019, and compared to $7.9 million, or 0.16% of loans receivable at September 30, 2020. The increase in non-performing loans compared to December 31, 2019 was primarily related to one collateralized agricultural loan that was delinquent greater than 90 days, with repayment still anticipated.

Total Deposits

Total deposits of $7.4 billion at December 31, 2020 increased $1.9 billion, or 35%, compared to December 31, 2019, and increased $323.4 million, or 5%, compared to September 30, 2020. The increases compared to both periods were primarily due to growth in traditional demand accounts, as the Company significantly reduced its balances of brokered certificates of deposits.

Total brokered deposits of $1.2 billion at December 31, 2020 decreased $983.3 million, or 46%, from December 31, 2019 and decreased $554.2 million from September 30, 2020. Brokered deposits represented 16% of total deposits at December 31, 2020 compared to 39% of total deposits at December 31, 2019 and 24% of total deposits at September 30, 2020.

Liquidity

The Company continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit at $2.6 billion at December 31, 2020. This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and assets levels in the future. The Company began utilizing the Federal Reserve's discount window during the second quarter of 2020 and the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF") during the third quarter of 2020, which have contributed to lower interest expenses and increased borrowing capacity.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income of $69.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $31.6 million, or 84%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and increased $3.9 million, or 6%, compared to the third quarter of 2020.

The 84% increase in net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 reflected significantly higher loan growth and a higher net interest margin. The interest rate spread of 2.95% for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 88 basis points compared to 2.07% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The net interest margin of 3.01% for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 70 basis points compared to 2.31% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in net interest margin compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 reflected lower funding costs that outpaced the lower interest rates on loans.

The 6% increase in net interest income compared to the third quarter of 2020 reflected an interest rate spread of 2.95% that increased 21 basis points compared to 2.74% in the third quarter of 2020. The net interest margin of 3.01% for the fourth quarter of 2020 also increased 20 basis points compared to 2.81% for the third quarter of 2020. The increase in net interest margin compared to the third quarter of 2020 reflected lower funding costs and modestly higher interest rates on loans.

Interest Income

Interest income of $77.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $14.1 million, or 22%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and increased $1.6 million, or 2%, compared to the third quarter of 2020.

The 22% increase in interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to significant loan growth that was partially offset by lower rates. The higher interest income reflected a $3.0 billion, or 57%, increase in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $8.1 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.64% for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased 71 basis points compared to 4.35% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decline in average yields reflected higher loan volume and lower overall interest rates in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The 2% increase in interest income compared to the third quarter of 2020 reflected a $217.8 million, or 3%, increase in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $8.1 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.64% for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 3 basis points compared to 3.61% for the third quarter of 2020.

Interest Expense

Total interest expense of $8.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased $17.5 million, or 67%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and decreased $2.3 million, or 21%, compared to the third quarter of 2020. Interest expense on deposits of $7.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased $17.9 million, or 72%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and decreased $2.0 million, or 22%, compared to the third quarter of 2020.

The 72% decrease in interest expense on deposits compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to significant decreases in balances and rates of brokered certificates of deposits, as well as higher balances of custodial interest-bearing checking accounts with warehouse customers that are tied to short-term LIBOR rates, which declined significantly. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $6.8 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $1.3 billion, or 23%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.41% for the fourth quarter of 2020, which was a 137 basis point decrease compared to 1.78% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The 22% decrease in interest expense on deposits compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to the decreases in balances of brokered certificates of deposits. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $6.8 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased $402.7 million, or 6%, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.41% for the fourth quarter of 2020, which was a 9 basis point decrease compared to 0.50% in the third quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income of $42.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $20.0 million, or 88%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and increased $4.1 million, or 11%, compared to the third quarter of 2020.

The 88% increase in noninterest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a $13.5 million, or 88%, increase in gain on sale of loans and a $3.4 million increase in mortgage warehouse fees. Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 included a $2.1 million positive fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, which compared to a $1.1 million positive fair market value adjustment for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The 11% increase in noninterest income compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a $3.7 million increase in loan servicing fees. Included in loan servicing fees for the fourth quarter of 2020 was a $2.1 million positive fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, which compared to a $1.0 million negative fair market value adjustment for the third quarter of 2020.

At December 31, 2020, the mortgage servicing rights asset was valued at $82.6 million, an increase of 11% compared to December 31, 2019 and an increase of 9% compared to September 30, 2020. The value of mortgage servicing rights generally increases in rising interest rate environments and declines in falling interest rate environments.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense of $27.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $8.6 million, or 46%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and increased $1.1 million, or 4%, compared to the third quarter of 2020.

The 46% increase in noninterest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was due primarily to a $6.1 million, or 59%, increase in salaries and employee benefits to support business growth and a $1.9 million, or 192%, increase in loan expenses. The efficiency ratio of 24.5% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 31.2% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The 4% increase in noninterest expense compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a $0.9 million, or 133%, increase in professional fees. The efficiency ratio of 24.5% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 25.4% for the third quarter of 2020.

Segments

For the fourth quarter of 2020, net income for Mortgage Warehousing increased 137% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, reflecting significant growth in net interest income from higher loan volume.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, net income for Multi-family Mortgage Banking increased 39% compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to higher gain on sale of loans that was partially offset by higher salaries and benefit expenses to support growth. The segment increased 142% compared to the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher noninterest income from gain on sale of loans and loan servicing fees that reflected a positive fair market value adjustment.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, net income for Banking increased 133% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, reflecting higher net interest income and gain on sale of loans in the single-family mortgage business.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including Federal Housing Administration ("FHA") multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; mortgage warehouse financing; retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking; agricultural lending; and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $9.6 billion in assets and $7.4 billion in deposits as of December 31, 2020, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control, such as the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the severity, magnitude, duration and businesses' and governments' responses thereto, on the Company's operations and personnel, and on activity and demand across its businesses, and other factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)

























December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,



2020

2020

2020

2020

2019 Assets



















Cash and due from banks

$ 10,063

$ 9,276

$ 13,830

$ 8,168

$ 13,909 Interest-earning demand accounts

169,665

419,926

389,357

559,914

492,800 Cash and cash equivalents

179,728

429,202

403,187

568,082

506,709 Securities purchased under agreements to resell

6,580

6,616

6,651

6,685

6,723 Mortgage loans in process of securitization

338,733

374,721

518,788

465,157

269,891 Available for sale securities

269,802

278,861

259,656

339,053

290,243 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock

70,656

70,656

53,224

46,156

20,369 Loans held for sale (includes $40,044, $41,418, $42,000,

$18,938 and $19,592, respectively, at fair value)

3,070,154

3,319,619

3,877,769

2,796,008

2,093,789 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $27,500,

$23,436, $20,497, $18,883 and $15,842, respectively

5,507,926

4,857,554

4,133,315

3,501,770

3,012,468 Premises and equipment, net

29,761

29,261

29,362

29,415

29,274 Mortgage servicing rights

82,604

75,772

72,889

69,978

74,387 Interest receivable

21,770

19,130

18,574

18,139

18,359 Goodwill

15,845

15,845

15,845

15,845

15,845 Intangible assets, net

2,283

2,657

3,038

3,419

3,799 Other assets and receivables

49,533

50,581

47,102

48,691

30,072 Total assets

$ 9,645,375

$ 9,530,475

$ 9,439,400

$ 7,908,398

$ 6,371,928 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Liabilities



















Deposits



















Noninterest-bearing

$ 853,648

$ 666,081

$ 601,265

$ 327,805

$ 272,037 Interest-bearing

6,554,418

6,418,566

6,307,363

6,394,900

5,206,038 Total deposits

7,408,066

7,084,647

6,908,628

6,722,705

5,478,075 Borrowings

1,348,256

1,618,201

1,761,113

444,567

181,439 Deferred and current tax liabilities, net

20,405

22,405

21,020

25,013

16,917 Other liabilities

58,027

48,087

40,441

43,144

41,769 Total liabilities

8,834,754

8,773,340

8,731,202

7,235,429

5,718,200 Commitments and Contingencies



















Shareholders' Equity



















Common stock, without par value



















Authorized - 50,000,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 28,747,083 shares, 28,745,614

shares, 28,745,614 shares, 28,742,484 shares and

28,706,438 shares, respectively

135,857

136,103

135,949

135,746

135,640 Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares

authorized



















8% Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation

preference



















Authorized - 50,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 41,625 shares

41,581

41,581

41,581

41,581

41,581 7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation

preference



















Authorized - 3,500,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,221 6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation

preference



















Authorized - 125,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares (all equivalent

to 5,000,000 depositary shares)

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844 Retained earnings

461,744

407,979

358,895

323,651

304,984 Accumulated other comprehensive income

374

407

708

926

458 Total shareholders' equity

810,621

757,135

708,198

672,969

653,728 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 9,645,375

$ 9,530,475

$ 9,439,400

$ 7,908,398

$ 6,371,928























Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)



































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 Interest Income



























Loans

$ 74,515

$ 71,857

$ 56,829

$ 263,915

$ 186,428 Mortgage loans in process of securitization



2,542



3,250



2,256



11,122



6,690 Investment securities:





























Available for sale - taxable



422



431



1,576



3,147



6,208 Available for sale - tax exempt



11



37



55



123



272 Federal Home Loan Bank stock



341



531



190



1,558



932 Other



80



152



2,893



2,925



11,465 Total interest income



77,911



76,258



63,799



282,790



211,995 Interest Expense





























Deposits



7,106



9,104



25,051



52,238



84,661 Borrowed funds



1,568



1,832



1,127



6,406



5,036 Total interest expense



8,674



10,936



26,178



58,644



89,697 Net Interest Income



69,237



65,322



37,621



224,146



122,298 Provision for loan losses



4,114



2,981



1,993



11,838



3,940 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses



65,123



62,341



35,628



212,308



118,358 Noninterest Income





























Gain on sale of loans



28,830



29,498



15,352



96,578



35,411 Loan servicing fees, net



3,069



(643)



2,200



(1,801)



(1,118) Mortgage warehouse fees



5,926



6,833



2,555



20,980



7,145 Gains on sale of investments available for sale (1)



—



441



352



441



476 Other income



4,901



2,528



2,244



11,275



5,175 Total noninterest income



42,726



38,657



22,703



127,473



47,089 Noninterest Expense





























Salaries and employee benefits



16,565



16,567



10,422



59,200



38,093 Loan expenses



2,938



2,944



1,007



9,085



4,534 Occupancy and equipment



1,438



1,420



1,793



5,733



4,609 Professional fees



1,657



712



826



3,664



2,326 Deposit insurance expense



759



1,404



1,393



5,800



2,747 Technology expense



832



903



848



3,061



2,623 Other expense



3,276



2,434



2,547



9,881



8,381 Total noninterest expense



27,465



26,384



18,836



96,424



63,313 Income Before Income Taxes



80,384



74,614



39,495



243,357



102,134 Provision for income taxes (2)



20,598



19,612



9,434



62,824



24,805 Net Income

$ 59,786

$ 55,002

$ 30,061

$ 180,533

$ 77,329 Dividends on preferred stock



(3,618)



(3,618)



(3,618)



(14,473)



(9,216) Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders



56,168



51,384



26,443



166,060



68,113 Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 1.95

$ 1.79

$ 0.92

$ 5.78

$ 2.37 Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 1.95

$ 1.79

$ 0.92

$ 5.77

$ 2.37 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding





























Basic



28,745,767



28,745,614



28,706,438



28,742,494



28,705,125 Diluted



28,812,009



28,778,462



28,754,078



28,778,075



28,745,707































(1) Includes $0, $441, $352, $441, and $476, respectively, related to accumulated other comprehensive earnings reclassifications.







(2) Includes $0, $(97), $(86), $(97), and $(117), respectively, related to income tax (expense)/benefit for reclassification items.











Key Operating Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share data)





























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,





2020

2020

2019

2020

2019























Noninterest expense



$ 27,465

$ 26,384

$ 18,836

$ 96,424

$ 63,313























Net interest income (before provision for losses)



69,237

65,322

37,621

224,146

122,298 Noninterest income



42,726

38,657

22,703

127,473

47,089 Total income



$ 111,963

$ 103,979

$ 60,324

$ 351,619

$ 169,387























Efficiency ratio



24.53%

25.37%

31.22%

27.42%

37.38%















































Average assets



$ 9,317,570

$ 9,409,450

$ 6,639,736

$ 8,509,847

$ 5,262,300 Net income



$ 59,786

$ 55,002

$ 30,061

$ 180,533

$ 77,329 Return on average assets before annualizing



0.64%

0.58%

0.45%

2.12%

1.47% Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00

1.00

1.00 Return on average assets



2.57%

2.34%

1.81%

2.12%

1.47%























Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)



40.64%

41.01%

25.65%

34.02%

17.56%























Tangible book value per common share (1)



$ 20.17

$ 18.30

$ 14.68

$ 20.17

$ 14.68























Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)



6.02%

5.53%

6.63%

6.02%

6.63%























(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures"









































(1) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.







Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,





2020

2020

2019

2020

2019























Net income



$ 59,786

$ 55,002

$ 30,061

$ 180,533

$ 77,329 Less: preferred stock dividends



(3,618)

(3,618)

(3,618)

(14,473)

(9,216) Net income available to common shareholders



$ 56,168

$ 51,384

$ 26,443

$ 166,060

$ 68,113























Average shareholders' equity



$ 783,837

$ 732,533

$ 644,588

$ 719,630

$ 537,946 Less: average goodwill & intangibles



(18,334)

(18,707)

(19,607)

(18,899)

(20,243) Less: average preferred stock



(212,646)

(212,646)

(212,675)

(212,646)

(129,881) Tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 552,857

$ 501,180

$ 412,306

$ 488,085

$ 387,822























Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00

1.00

1.00 Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity



40.64%

41.01%

25.65%

34.02%

17.56%















































Total equity



$ 810,621

$ 757,135

$ 653,728

$ 810,621

$ 653,728 Less: goodwill and intangibles



(18,128)

(18,502)

(19,644)

(18,128)

(19,644) Less: preferred stock



(212,646)

(212,646)

(212,646)

(212,646)

(212,646) Tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 579,847

$ 525,987

$ 421,438

$ 579,847

$ 421,438























Assets



$ 9,645,375

$ 9,530,475

$ 6,371,928

$ 9,645,375

$ 6,371,928 Less: goodwill and intangibles



(18,128)

(18,502)

(19,644)

(18,128)

(19,644) Tangible assets



$ 9,627,247

$ 9,511,973

$ 6,352,284

$ 9,627,247

$ 6,352,284























Ending common shares



28,747,083

28,745,614

28,706,438

28,747,083

28,706,438























Tangible book value per common share



$ 20.17

$ 18.30

$ 14.68

$ 20.17

$ 14.68 Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets



6.02%

5.53%

6.63%

6.02%

6.63%

Merchants Bancorp Average Balance Analysis ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate Assets:













































Interest-bearing deposits, and other $ 328,635 $ 421 0.51%

$ 587,804 $ 683 0.46%

$ 702,706 $ 3,083 1.74% Securities available for sale - taxable 276,358 422 0.61%

269,896 431 0.64%

288,935 1,576 2.16% Securities available for sale - tax exempt 1,368 11 3.20%

5,145 37 2.86%

7,527 55 2.90% Mortgage loans in process of securitization 397,237 2,542 2.55%

449,336 3,250 2.88%

286,712 2,256 3.12% Loans and loans held for sale 8,141,559 74,515 3.64%

7,923,726 71,857 3.61%

5,182,530 56,829 4.35% Total interest-earning assets 9,145,157 77,911 3.39%

9,235,907 76,258 3.28%

6,468,410 63,799 3.91% Allowance for loan losses (24,684)





(21,585)





(14,126)



Noninterest-earning assets 197,097





195,128





185,452



























Total assets $ 9,317,570





$ 9,409,450





$ 6,639,736



















































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:













































Interest-bearing checking 4,301,607 1,256 0.12%

3,890,865 1,368 0.14%

1,971,710 7,652 1.54% Savings deposits 185,515 41 0.09%

180,931 34 0.07%

154,997 76 0.19% Money market 1,734,321 4,312 0.99%

1,578,956 3,861 0.97%

1,000,971 4,339 1.72% Certificates of deposit 616,493 1,497 0.97%

1,589,852 3,841 0.96%

2,453,211 12,984 2.10% Total interest-bearing deposits 6,837,936 7,106 0.41%

7,240,604 9,104 0.50%

5,580,889 25,051 1.78%























Borrowings 990,707 1,568 0.63%

800,021 1,832 0.91%

69,556 1,127 6.43% Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,828,643 8,674 0.44%

8,040,625 10,936 0.54%

5,650,445 26,178 1.84%























Noninterest-bearing deposits 634,231





579,145





278,447



Noninterest-bearing liabilities 70,859





57,147





66,256



























Total liabilities 8,533,733





8,676,917





5,995,148



























Shareholders' equity 783,837





732,533





644,588



























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,317,570





$ 9,409,450





$ 6,639,736



























Net interest income

$ 69,237





$ 65,322





$ 37,621

























Net interest spread



2.95%





2.74%





2.07%























Net interest-earning assets $ 1,316,514





$ 1,195,282





$ 817,965



























Net interest margin



3.01%





2.81%





2.31%























Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities



116.82%





114.87%





114.48%

























Supplemental Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)



































Net Income

Net Income









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended









December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,









2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Segment

























Multi-family Mortgage Banking





$ 14,231

$ 5,891

$ 10,217

$ 29,172

$ 14,763

Mortgage Warehousing





32,387

33,793

13,690

106,329

34,766

Banking





16,389

17,486

7,028

53,637

31,854

Other





(3,221)

(2,168)

(874)

(8,605)

(4,054)

Total





$ 59,786

$ 55,002

$ 30,061

$ 180,533

$ 77,329

































































Total Assets

















December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

















2020

2020

2019









Segment

























Multi-family Mortgage Banking





$ 210,714

$ 194,624

$ 188,866









Mortgage Warehousing





4,893,513

5,179,664

3,124,684









Banking





4,498,880

4,111,984

3,018,568









Other





42,268

44,203

39,810









Total





$ 9,645,375

$ 9,530,475

$ 6,371,928









































































Gain on Sale of Loans

Gain on Sale of Loans









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended









December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,









2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Loan Type

























Multi-family





$ 17,070

$ 14,872

$ 14,177

$ 57,633

$ 32,891

Single-family





10,902

14,093

1,171

37,127

2,451

Small Business Association (SBA)



858

533

4

1,818

69

Total





$ 28,830

$ 29,498

$ 15,352

$ 96,578

$ 35,411

































































Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale

















December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

















2020

2020

2019





































Mortgage warehouse lines of credit



$ 1,605,745

$ 1,647,521

$ 765,151









Residential real estate





678,848

572,527

413,835









Multi-family and healthcare financing

2,749,020

2,125,516

1,347,125









Commercial and commercial real estate 387,294

419,812

398,601









Agricultural production and real estate 101,268

101,636

85,210









Consumer and margin loans





13,251

13,978

18,388

















5,535,426

4,880,990

3,028,310









Less: Allowance for loan losses



27,500

23,436

15,842









Loans receivable





$ 5,507,926

$ 4,857,554

$ 3,012,468





































Loans held for sale





3,070,154

3,319,619

2,093,789









Total loans, net of allowance





$ 8,578,080

$ 8,177,173

$ 5,106,257







































SOURCE Merchants Bancorp

