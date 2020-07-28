Merchants Bancorp Reports Record Second Quarter 2020 Results

CARMEL, Ind., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported second quarter 2020 net income of $41.2 million, or $1.31 per common share. This compared to $16.4 million, or $0.51 per common share in the second quarter of 2019, and $24.6 million, or $0.73 per common share, in the first quarter of 2020.

The $24.7 million, or 150%, increase in net income for the second quarter 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2019 was driven by an 83% increase in net interest income that reflected significant growth in mortgage warehouse loans, and an 88% increase in gain on sale of loans, primarily from higher growth in single-family mortgages.

The $16.6 million, or 67%, increase in net income for the second quarter 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by a $12.9 million, or 34%, increase in net interest income that also reflected significant growth in mortgage warehouse loans and a 2 basis point increase in the net interest margin.

"During the second quarter, the unique, low-risk nature of our business model was a catalyst to delivering the highest asset levels and quarterly net income ever reported in the history of our company, despite being in the middle of an unprecedented global pandemic and an environment of historically low interest rates," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.

Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "Our team has worked tirelessly to support our customers with their financing needs during the quarter, resulting in a 57% increase in total loans and loans held for sale since the end of December 2019 and a return on average assets of 1.89%. All our businesses delivered growth in loan volume that contributed significantly to our bottom line. Our Small Business Administration team also financed $88 million in loans during the second quarter through the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP")."

Total Assets

Total assets of $9.4 billion at June 30, 2020 increased $3.1 billion, or 48%, compared to December 31, 2019, and increased $1.5 billion, or 19%, compared to $7.9 billion at March 31, 2020.

The increase compared to December 31, 2019 was primarily due to growth in loans held for sale and net loans receivable, which increased a combined total of $2.9 billion. The increase reflected the significant loan growth generated from mortgage warehouse business, primarily resulting from lower interest rates that increased the origination volume and refinancing in the single-family mortgage market, as well as higher loan volume generated in multi-family business.

Return on average assets was 1.89% for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 1.41% for the second quarter of 2019 and 1.49% for the first quarter of 2020.

Asset Quality

The allowance for loan losses of $20.5 million at June 30, 2020 increased $4.7 million compared to December 31, 2019 and increased $1.6 million compared to March 31, 2020. The increases were primarily based on growth in the loan portfolio, but also reflected uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Approximately 79% of the $4.7 million increase compared to December 31, 2019, was related primarily to loan growth, while additional provision associated with the COVID-19 pandemic represented approximately $595,000, or 13%, of the increase. An additional $48,000 of COVID-19 related provision was added during the second quarter of 2020. Because it is still too early to know the full extent of potential future losses associated with the impact of COVID-19, the Company continues to monitor the situation and may need to adjust future expectations as developments occur throughout the remainder of 2020.

Merchants believes it has minimal direct exposure to consumer, commercial and other small businesses that may be negatively impacted by COVID-19 but continues to assist customers facing financial setbacks. As of June 30, 2020, the Company granted customer requests to defer payments on 52 loans with unpaid balances of $80.6 million, representing only 1.0% of total loans and loans held for sale.

Non-performing loans were $6.7 million, or 0.16% of total loans at June 30, 2020, compared to $4.7 million, or 0.15% of total loans at December 31, 2019, and compared to $6.6 million, or 0.19% of total loans at March 31, 2020. The increase in non-performing loans compared to December 31, 2019 was primarily related to one collateralized agricultural loan that is delinquent greater than 90 days late, with repayment still anticipated.

Total Deposits

Total deposits of $6.9 billion at June 30, 2020 increased $1.4 billion, or 26%, compared to December 31, 2019, and increased $185.9 million, or 3%, compared to March 31, 2020. The increases compared to both periods were primarily due to growth in traditional and brokered demand accounts, while the Company significantly reduced its balances of brokered certificates of deposits.

Total brokered deposits of $2.4 billion at June 30, 2020 increased $197.9 million from December 31, 2019 and decreased $473.3 million from March 31, 2020. Brokered deposits represented 34% of total deposits at June 30, 2020 compared to 39% of total deposits at December 31, 2019 and 42% of total deposits at March 31, 2020.

Liquidity

The Company increased its available borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit at $1.9 billion, compared to $1.2 billion at March 31, 2020. This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and assets levels in the future. The Company also began utilizing the Federal Reserve's discount window during the second quarter of 2020, which has contributed to lower interest expenses and increased borrowing capacity.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income of $51.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 increased $23.3 million, or 83%, compared to the second quarter of 2019 and increased $12.9 million, or 34%, compared to the first quarter of 2020.

The 83% increase in net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2019 reflected significantly higher loan growth and a slightly lower net interest margin. The interest rate spread of 2.31% for the second quarter of 2020 increased 9 basis points compared to 2.22% in the second quarter of 2019. The net interest margin of 2.42% for the second quarter of 2020 decreased 7 basis points compared to 2.49% for the second quarter of 2019. The decline in net interest margin compared to the second quarter of 2019 reflected lower overall market interest rates.

The 34% increase in net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2020 reflected an interest rate spread of 2.31% that increased 12 basis points compared to 2.19% in the first quarter of 2020. The net interest margin of 2.42% for the second quarter of 2020 also increased 2 basis points compared to 2.40% for the first quarter of 2020.

Interest Income

Interest income of $68.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 increased $19.4 million, or 40%, compared to the second quarter of 2019 and increased $7.8 million, or 13%, compared to the first quarter of 2020.

The 40% increase in interest income compared to the second quarter of 2019 was primarily due to significant loan growth that was partially offset by lower rates. The higher interest income reflected a $3.4 billion, or 94%, increase in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $6.9 billion for the second quarter of 2020. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.71% for the second quarter of 2020 decreased 104 basis points compared to 4.75% for the second quarter of 2019. The decline in average yields reflected lower overall interest rates in the second quarter of 2020.

The 13% increase in interest income compared to the first quarter of 2020 reflected a $1.9 billion, or 38%, increase in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $6.9 billion for the second quarter of 2020. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.71% for the second quarter of 2020 also decreased 59 basis points compared to 4.30% for the first quarter of 2020.

Interest Expense

Total interest expense of $17.0 million for the second quarter of 2020 decreased $3.9 million, or 19%, compared to the second quarter of 2019 and decreased $5.1 million, or 23%, compared to the first quarter of 2020. Interest expense on deposits of $15.4 million for the second quarter of 2020 decreased $3.9 million, or 20%, compared to the second quarter of 2019 and decreased $5.2 million, or 25%, compared to the first quarter of 2020.

The 20% decrease in interest expense on deposits compared to the second quarter of 2019 was primarily due to custodial interest-bearing checking accounts that are tied to short-term LIBOR rates, which declined significantly. Also contributing significantly to the decline were lower rates on brokered certificates of deposits. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $7.0 billion for the second quarter of 2020 increased $3.2 billion, or 84%, compared to the second quarter of 2019. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.88% for the second quarter of 2020, which was a 116 basis point decrease compared to 2.04% for the second quarter of 2019.

The 25% decrease in interest expense on deposits compared to the first quarter of 2020 was also primarily due to custodial interest-bearing checking accounts that are tied to short-term LIBOR rates, which declined significantly. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.88% for the second quarter of 2020, which was a 67 basis point decrease compared to 1.55% in the first quarter of 2020. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $7.0 billion for the second quarter of 2020 also increased $1.7 billion, or 31%, compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income of $26.2 million for the second quarter of 2020 increased $16.3 million, or 165%, compared to the second quarter of 2019 and increased $6.3 million, or 32%, compared to the first quarter of 2020.

The 165% increase in noninterest income compared to the second quarter of 2019 was primarily due to an $8.0 million increase in gain on sale of loans and a $4.3 million increase in mortgage warehouse fees. Also included in noninterest income for the second quarter of 2020 was a $500,000 negative fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, which compared to a $2.9 million negative fair market value adjustment for the second quarter of 2019.

The 32% increase in noninterest income compared to the first quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a $7.4 million increase in loan servicing fees and $2.7 million increase in mortgage warehouse fees, that were partially offset by a $4.1 million decrease in gain on sale of loans. Included in loan servicing fees for the second quarter of 2020 was a $500,000 negative fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, which compared to a $6.5 million negative fair market value adjustment for the first quarter of 2020.

At June 30, 2020, the mortgage servicing rights asset was valued at $72.9 million, a decrease of 2% compared to both June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2019. The value of mortgage servicing rights generally declines in falling interest rate environments and increases in rising interest rate environments.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense of $20.3 million for the second quarter of 2020 increased $4.4 million, or 27%, compared to the second quarter of 2019 and decreased $2.0 million, or 9%, compared to the first quarter of 2020.

The 27% increase in noninterest expense compared to the second quarter of 2019 was due primarily to a $1.9 million, or 19%, increase in salaries and employee benefits to support business growth and a $1.6 million, or 749%, increase in deposit insurance related to the growth in deposits and assets. The efficiency ratio of 26.2% for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 42.1% for the second quarter of 2019.

The 9% decrease in noninterest expense compared to the first quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a $2.4 million, or 17%, decrease in salaries and employee benefits that reflected lower commissions on lower gain on sale of loans. The efficiency ratio of 26.2% for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 38.3% for the first quarter of 2020.

Segments

For the second quarter of 2020, net income for Mortgage Warehousing increased 338% compared to the second quarter of 2019, and increased 123% compared to the first quarter of 2020, reflecting significant growth in net interest income from higher loan volume.

For the second quarter of 2020, net income for Multi-family Mortgage Banking increased 45% compared with the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to a lower negative fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights. Net income decreased 32% compared to the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to lower gains on sale of loans that were partially offset by a lower negative fair market adjustment to mortgage servicing rights. The second quarter of 2020 included a smaller negative fair market value adjustment than the negative fair value adjustment of $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2019 and the negative fair market value adjustment of $6.5 million for the first quarter of 2020.

For the second quarter of 2020, net income for Banking increased 40% compared to the second quarter of 2019, and increased 49% compared to the first quarter of 2020, reflecting higher gain on sale of loans in the single-family mortgage business for both periods.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including Federal Housing Administration ("FHA") multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; mortgage warehouse financing; retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking; agricultural lending; and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $9.4 billion in assets and $6.9 billion in deposits as of June 30, 2020, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbankofindiana.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control, such as the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the severity, magnitude, duration and businesses' and governments' responses thereto, on the Company's operations and personnel, and on activity and demand across its businesses, and other factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)

























June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,



2020

2020

2019

2019

2019 Assets



















Cash and due from banks

$ 13,830

$ 8,168

$ 13,909

$ 15,614

$ 15,176 Interest-earning demand accounts

389,357

559,914

492,800

349,362

445,713 Cash and cash equivalents

403,187

568,082

506,709

364,976

460,889 Securities purchased under agreements to resell

6,651

6,685

6,723

6,760

6,798 Mortgage loans in process of securitization

518,788

465,157

269,891

227,914

101,514 Available for sale securities

259,656

339,053

290,243

308,673

261,485 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock

53,224

46,156

20,369

18,808

18,820 Loans held for sale (includes $42,000, $18,938, $19,592, $23,357, and $9,592, respectively, at fair value)

3,877,769

2,796,008

2,093,789

2,498,538

1,918,118 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $20,497, $18,883, $15,842, $13,705, and $12,604, respectively

4,133,315

3,501,770

3,012,468

2,742,088

2,347,906 Premises and equipment, net

29,362

29,415

29,274

29,211

26,580 Mortgage servicing rights

72,889

69,978

74,387

71,989

74,550 Interest receivable

18,574

18,139

18,359

18,780

17,415 Goodwill

15,845

15,845

15,845

15,574

15,574 Intangible assets, net

3,038

3,419

3,799

4,182

4,567 Other assets and receivables

47,102

48,691

30,072

29,693

33,174 Total assets

$ 9,439,400

$ 7,908,398

$ 6,371,928

$ 6,337,186

$ 5,287,390 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Liabilities



















Deposits



















Noninterest-bearing

$ 601,265

$ 327,805

$ 272,037

$ 198,843

$ 192,521 Interest-bearing

6,307,363

6,394,900

5,206,038

5,300,806

4,463,469 Total deposits

6,908,628

6,722,705

5,478,075

5,499,649

4,655,990 Borrowings

1,761,113

444,567

181,439

159,673

62,225





















Other liabilities

61,461

68,157

58,686

48,425

54,162 Total liabilities

8,731,202

7,235,429

5,718,200

5,707,747

4,772,377 Commitments and Contingencies



















Shareholders' Equity



















Common stock, without par value



















Authorized - 50,000,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 28,745,614 shares, 28,742,484 shares, 28,706,438 shares, 28,706,438 shares, and 28,706,438 shares, respectively

135,949

135,746

135,640

135,507

135,374 Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares authorized



















8% Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 50,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 41,625 shares

41,581

41,581

41,581

41,581

41,581 7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 3,500,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares, 2,081,800 shares, 2,081,800 shares, 2,081,800 shares, and 2,955,800 shares, respectively

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,245

72,095 6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 125,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares, 125,000 shares, 125,000 shares, and 125,000 shares (all equivalent to 5,000,000 depositary shares)

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,863

— Retained earnings

358,895

323,651

304,984

280,551

265,323 Accumulated other comprehensive income

708

926

458

692

640 Total shareholders' equity

708,198

672,969

653,728

629,439

515,013 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 9,439,400

$ 7,908,398

$ 6,371,928

$ 6,337,186

$ 5,287,390























Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)



































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 Interest Income



























Loans

$ 63,979

$ 53,564

$ 42,365

$ 117,543

$ 76,820 Mortgage loans in process of securitization



2,534



2,796



1,967



5,330



3,012 Investment securities:





























Available for sale - taxable



972



1,322



1,477



2,294



3,028 Available for sale - tax exempt



38



37



53



75



149 Federal Home Loan Bank stock



447



239



257



686



480 Other



234



2,459



2,642



2,693



4,946 Total interest income



68,204



60,417



48,761



128,621



88,435 Interest Expense





























Deposits



15,398



20,630



19,344



36,028



33,571 Borrowed funds



1,572



1,434



1,495



3,006



2,811 Total interest expense



16,970



22,064



20,839



39,034



36,382 Net Interest Income



51,234



38,353



27,922



89,587



52,053 Provision for loan losses



1,745



2,998



105



4,743



754 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses



49,489



35,355



27,817



84,844



51,299 Noninterest Income





























Gain on sale of loans



17,084



21,166



9,104



38,250



11,747 Loan servicing fees, net



1,597



(5,824)



(1,561)



(4,227)



(1,908) Mortgage warehouse fees



5,475



2,746



1,138



8,221



1,891 Gains/(losses) on sale of investments available for sale (1)



—



—



(3)



—



124 Other income



2,032



1,814



1,192



3,846



1,680 Total noninterest income



26,188



19,902



9,870



46,090



13,534 Noninterest Expense





























Salaries and employee benefits



11,828



14,240



9,965



26,068



18,532 Loan expenses



2,039



1,164



1,345



3,203



2,279 Occupancy and equipment



1,383



1,492



946



2,875



1,822 Professional fees



726



569



453



1,295



992 Deposit insurance expense



1,851



1,786



218



3,637



495 Technology expense



716



610



629



1,326



1,101 Other expense



1,739



2,432



2,364



4,171



3,734 Total noninterest expense



20,282



22,293



15,920



42,575



28,955 Income Before Income Taxes



55,395



32,964



21,767



88,359



35,878 Provision for income taxes (2)



14,233



8,381



5,328



22,614



8,869 Net Income

$ 41,162

$ 24,583

$ 16,439

$ 65,745

$ 27,009 Dividends on preferred stock



(3,619)



(3,618)



(1,743)



(7,237)



(2,576) Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders



37,543



20,965



14,696



58,508



24,433 Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 1.31

$ 0.73

$ 0.51

$ 2.04

$ 0.85 Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 1.31

$ 0.73

$ 0.51

$ 2.03

$ 0.85 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding





























Basic



28,743,894



28,734,632



28,705,313



28,739,263



28,703,790 Diluted



28,762,349



28,759,412



28,746,297



28,760,880



28,741,877































(1)Includes $0, $0, $(3), $0, and $124, respectively, related to accumulated other comprehensive earnings reclassifications.

(2) Includes $0, $0, $1, $0, and $(31), respectively, related to income tax (expense)/benefit for reclassification items.







Key Operating Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)





























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,





2020

2020

2019

2020

2019























Noninterest expense



20,282

22,293

15,920

42,575

28,955























Net interest income (before provision for losses)



51,234

38,353

27,922

89,587

52,053 Noninterest income



26,188

19,902

9,870

46,090

13,534 Total income



77,422

58,255

37,792

135,677

65,587























Efficiency ratio



26.20%

38.27%

42.13%

31.38%

44.15%















































Average assets



8,689,212

6,604,394

4,661,138

7,646,803

4,182,203 Net income



41,162

24,583

16,439

65,745

27,009 Return on average assets before annualizing



0.47%

0.37%

0.35%

0.86%

0.65% Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00

2.00

2.00 Return on average assets



1.89%

1.49%

1.41%

1.72%

1.29%























Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)



32.62%

19.19%

15.38%

26.08%

13.08%























Tangible book value per common share (1)



$ 16.58

$ 15.35

$ 13.28

$ 16.58

$ 13.28























Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)



5.06%

5.59%

7.24%

5.06%

7.24%























(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures"































(1) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.





























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,





2020

2020

2019

2020

2019























Net income



41,162

24,583

16,439

65,745

27,009 Less: preferred stock dividends



(3,619)

(3,618)

(1,743)

(7,237)

(2,576) Net income available to common shareholders



37,543

20,965

14,696

58,508

24,433























Average shareholders' equity



692,132

669,169

495,789

680,651

462,694 Less: average goodwill & intangibles



(19,083)

(19,483)

(20,396)

(19,283)

(20,688) Less: average preferred stock



(212,646)

(212,646)

(93,108)

(212,646)

(68,287) Tangible common shareholders' equity



460,403

437,040

382,285

448,722

373,719























Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00

2.00

2.00 Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity



32.62%

19.19%

15.38%

26.08%

13.08%















































Total equity



708,198

672,969

515,013

708,198

515,013 Less: goodwill and intangibles



(18,883)

(19,264)

(20,141)

(18,883)

(20,141) Less: preferred stock



(212,646)

(212,646)

(113,676)

(212,646)

(113,676) Tangible common shareholders' equity



476,669

441,059

381,196

476,669

381,196























Assets



9,439,400

7,908,398

5,287,390

9,439,400

5,287,390 Less: goodwill and intangibles



(18,883)

(19,264)

(20,141)

(18,883)

(20,141) Tangible assets



9,420,517

7,889,134

5,267,249

9,420,517

5,267,249























Ending common shares



28,745,614

28,742,484

28,706,438

28,745,614

28,706,438























Tangible book value per common share



$ 16.58

$ 15.35

$ 13.28

$ 16.58

$ 13.28 Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets



5.06%

5.59%

7.24%

5.06%

7.24%

Merchants Bancorp Average Balance Analysis ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate Assets:













































Interest-bearing deposits, and other $ 971,350 $ 681 0.28%

$ 777,820 $ 2,698 1.40%

$ 440,502 $ 2,899 2.64% Securities available for sale - taxable 276,928 972 1.41%

293,964 1,322 1.81%

266,950 1,477 2.22% Securities available for sale - tax exempt 5,294 38 2.89%

5,305 37 2.81%

9,052 53 2.35% Mortgage loans in process of securitization 328,089 2,534 3.11%

349,746 2,796 3.22%

194,411 1,967 4.06% Loans and loans held for sale 6,936,368 63,979 3.71%

5,012,324 53,564 4.30%

3,580,620 42,365 4.75% Total interest-earning assets 8,518,029 68,204 3.22%

6,439,159 60,417 3.77%

4,491,535 48,761 4.35% Allowance for loan losses (19,474)





(15,841)





(13,466)



Noninterest-earning assets 190,657





181,076





183,069



























Total assets $ 8,689,212





$ 6,604,394





$ 4,661,138



















































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:













































Interest-bearing checking 2,656,105 2,327 0.35%

2,064,967 6,891 1.34%

1,527,971 7,567 1.99% Savings deposits 176,546 27 0.06%

163,154 58 0.14%

144,315 81 0.23% Money market 1,402,562 3,966 1.14%

1,143,249 4,575 1.61%

959,296 4,725 1.98% Certificates of deposit 2,763,853 9,078 1.32%

1,964,622 9,106 1.86%

1,174,106 6,971 2.38% Total interest-bearing deposits 6,999,066 15,398 0.88%

5,335,992 20,630 1.55%

3,805,688 19,344 2.04%























Borrowings 518,207 1,572 1.22%

289,263 1,434 1.99%

117,647 1,495 5.10% Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,517,273 16,970 0.91%

5,625,255 22,064 1.58%

3,923,335 20,839 2.13%























Noninterest-bearing deposits 372,195





235,020





194,530



Noninterest-bearing liabilities 107,612





74,950





47,484



























Total liabilities 7,997,080





5,935,225





4,165,349



























Shareholders' equity 692,132





669,169





495,789



























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,689,212





$ 6,604,394





$ 4,661,138



























Net interest income

$ 51,234





$ 38,353





$ 27,922

























Net interest spread



2.31%





2.19%





2.22%























Net interest-earning assets $ 1,000,756





$ 813,904





$ 568,200



























Net interest margin



2.42%





2.40%





2.49%























Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities



113.31%





114.47%





114.48%

























Segment Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)



















































































Net Income

Net Income











Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Total Assets







June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,







2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2020

2019 Segment



































Multi-family Mortgage Banking

$ 3,651

$ 5,399

$ 2,517

$ 9,050

$ 1,805

$ 182,072

$ 180,772

$ 188,866 Mortgage Warehousing

27,712

12,437

6,320

40,149

10,152

5,575,169

4,362,423

3,124,684 Banking





11,812

7,950

8,408

19,762

17,177

3,639,638

3,323,750

3,018,568 Other





(2,013)

(1,203)

(806)

(3,216)

(2,125)

42,521

41,453

39,810 Total





$ 41,162

$ 24,583

$ 16,439

$ 65,745

$ 27,009

$ 9,439,400

$ 7,908,398

$ 6,371,928







































