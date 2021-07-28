Merchants Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

- Second quarter 2021 net income of $51.4 million increased 25% compared to the second quarter of 2020 and decreased 17% compared to the first quarter of 2021

- Second quarter 2021 diluted earnings per common share of $1.58 increased 21% compared to the second quarter of 2020 and decreased 22% compared to the first quarter of 2021

- Assets reached a record level of $9.9 billion, increasing 2% compared to March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

- Return on average assets was 2.14% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 1.89% in the second quarter of 2020 and 2.49% in the first quarter of 2021

- Credit quality remained strong, as nonperforming loans decreased to 0.05% of loans receivable compared to 0.08% at March 31, 2021 and 0.11% at December 31, 2020

- All of the outstanding shares of the Company's 8% preferred stock were redeemed for $41.6 million and were replaced with a $46.2 million private offering of its 6% Series C preferred stock for those 8% preferred shareholders.

CARMEL, Ind., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported second quarter 2021 net income of $51.4 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.58.  This compared to $41.2 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.31 in the second quarter of 2020, and compared to $62.0 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $2.02 in the first quarter of 2021.

The $10.3 million, or 25%, increase in net income for the second quarter 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 was driven by a $13.2 million, or 26%, increase in net interest income that reflected a 57% decrease in the cost of deposits and a 7% increase in interest income from higher loan balances.

The $10.6 million, or 17%, decrease in net income for the second quarter 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily driven by a $7.6 million, or 10%, decrease in net interest income that reflected a 10% decrease in interest income on loans.  The decrease in net income also reflected a $6.2 million decrease in loan servicing fees, which included a $6.2 million lower fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights.  The second quarter of 2021 benefited from a $0.7 million positive fair market value adjustment compared to $6.9 positive fair market value adjustment in the first quarter of 2021.

"Following the record-setting income reported in the first quarter, we continued to effectively manage our capital and resources to reach the highest asset levels achieved in Company history, with $9.9 billion in total assets at June 30, 2021.  During the second quarter we also maintained one of the lowest efficiency ratios in the industry at 29.0%, had nonperforming loans at only .05% of loans receivable, and achieved tangible book value of $23.59 per share, which demonstrates our ongoing commitment to conservative underwriting, capital management and profitable growth," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.  

Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "The entrepreneurial culture at Merchants has provided our team with the product diversity that is enabling our businesses to evolve and expand, regardless of the changing market dynamics."

Total Assets

Total assets of $9.9 billion at June 30, 2021 increased $176.3 million, or 2%, compared to March 31, 2021, and increased $236.2 million, or 2%, compared to December 31, 2020.

The asset levels increased compared to both periods despite a $262.1 million multi-family loan sale to Freddie Mac in May of 2021, which was subsequently securitized. The Company also acquired $28.7 million of those securities.

Return on average assets was 2.14% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 1.89% for the second quarter of 2020 and 2.49% for the first quarter of 2021. 

Asset Quality

The allowance for loan losses of $28.7 million at June 30, 2021 decreased $0.4 million compared to March 31, 2021 and increased $1.2 million compared to December 31, 2020.  The increase compared to December 31, 2020 was primarily based on growth in the multi-family loan portfolio.  The portion of the allowance associated with the COVID-19 pandemic has remained relatively steady since September 30, 2020, at approximately $0.6 million.   Because it is still too early to know the full extent of potential future losses associated with the impact of COVID-19, the Company continues to monitor the situation and may need to adjust future expectations as developments occur.

Merchants believes it has minimal direct exposure to consumer, commercial and other small businesses that may be negatively impacted by COVID-19 but continues to assist customers facing financial setbacks.  As of June 30, 2021, the Company had only 4 loans remaining in payment deferral arrangements, with unpaid balances of $37.0 million.

Non-performing loans were $3.0 million, or 0.05%, of loans receivable at June 30, 2021, compared to $4.7 million, or 0.08% of loans receivable at March 31, 2021, and compared to $6.3 million, or 0.11% of loans receivable at December 31, 2020. 

Total Deposits

Total deposits of $8.0 billion at June 30, 2021 decreased $23.6 million compared to March 31, 2021, and increased $631.5 million, or 9%, compared to December 31, 2020. The increase compared to December 31, 2020 was primarily due to growth in savings accounts.

Total brokered deposits of $853.1 million at June 30, 2021 decreased $5.0 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2021 and decreased $320.6 million, or 27%, from December 31, 2020.   Brokered deposits represented 11% of total deposits at June 30, 2021 compared to 11% of total deposits at March 31, 2021 and 16% of total deposits at December 31, 2020.

Liquidity

The Company continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit at $3.3 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to $3.7 billion at March 31, 2021 and $2.6 billion at December 31, 2020.  This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and asset levels in the future.  The Company began utilizing the Federal Reserve's discount window and the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF") during 2020, which have contributed to lower interest expenses and increased borrowing capacity. Participation in the American Financial Exchange began during the first quarter of 2021 and is also contributing to lower interest expense and increased borrowing capacity.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income of $64.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 increased $13.2 million, or 26%, compared to the second quarter of 2020 and decreased $7.6 million, or 10%, compared to the first quarter of 2021. 

The 26% increase in net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2020 reflected a 57% decrease in the cost of deposits and a 7% increase in interest income from higher loan balances. The interest rate spread of 2.68% for the second quarter of 2021 increased 37 basis points compared to 2.31% in the second quarter of 2020. The net interest margin of 2.75% for the second quarter of 2021 increased 33 basis points compared to 2.42% for the second quarter of 2020. The increase in net interest margin compared to the second quarter of 2020 reflected lower funding costs and higher loan balances that outpaced lower interest rates on loans.

The 10% decrease in net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2021 reflected lower balances and lower rates on loans.  The interest rate spread of 2.68% for the second quarter of 2021 decreased 25 basis points compared to 2.93% in the first quarter of 2021.  The net interest margin of 2.75% for the second quarter of 2021 also decreased 24 basis points compared to 2.99% for the first quarter of 2021. 

Interest Income

Interest income of $72.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 increased $4.2 million, or 6%, compared to the second quarter of 2020 and decreased $7.1 million, or 9%, compared to the first quarter of 2021. 

The 6% increase in interest income compared to the second quarter of 2020 was primarily due to significant loan growth that was partially offset by lower rates.  The higher interest income reflected a $969.4 million, or 14%, increase in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $7.9 billion for the second quarter of 2021. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.46% for the second quarter of 2021 decreased 25 basis points compared to 3.71% for the second quarter of 2020. The decline in average yields reflected higher loan volume and lower overall interest rates in the second quarter of 2021.

The 9% decrease in interest income compared to the first quarter of 2021 reflected a $473.5 million, or 6%, decrease in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $7.9 billion for the second quarter of 2021. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.46% for the second quarter of 2021 decreased 20 basis points compared to 3.66% for the first quarter of 2021. 

Interest Expense

Total interest expense decreased $8.9 million, or 53%, to $8.0 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 and increased $0.4 million, or 6%, compared to the first quarter of 2021. Interest expense on deposits of $6.7 million for the second quarter of 2021 decreased $8.7 million, or 57%, compared to the second quarter of 2020 and increased $0.6 million, or 10%, compared to the first quarter of 2021.

The 57% decrease in interest expense on deposits compared to the second quarter of 2020 was primarily due to significant decreases in balances and rates of brokered certificates of deposits, as well as higher balances of custodial interest-bearing checking accounts with warehouse customers that are tied to short-term LIBOR rates, which declined significantly. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $7.4 billion for the second quarter of 2021 increased $390.1 million, or 6%, compared to the second quarter of 2020. The average yield of interest-bearing deposits was 0.36% for the second quarter of 2021, which was a 52 basis point decrease compared to 0.88% for the second quarter of 2020. 

The 10% increase in interest expense on deposits compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to the higher balances and rates for money market accounts.  The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $7.4 billion for the second quarter of 2021 decreased $91.3 million, or 1%, compared to the first quarter of 2021. The average yield of interest-bearing deposits was 0.36% for the second quarter of 2021, which was a 3 basis point decrease compared to 0.33% in the first quarter of 2021. 

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income of $32.9 million for the second quarter of 2021 increased $6.7 million, or 25%, compared to the second quarter of 2020 and decreased $11.1 million, or 25%, compared to the first quarter of 2021.

The 25% increase in noninterest income compared to the second quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a $8.0 million, or 47%, increase in gain on sale of loans reflecting higher volume of multi-family loans. 

The 25% decrease in noninterest income compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a $6.2 million decrease in loan servicing fees.   Included in loan servicing fees for the second quarter of 2021 was a $0.7 million positive fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, which compared to a $6.9 million positive fair market value adjustment for the first quarter of 2021.

At June 30, 2021, the mortgage servicing rights asset was valued at $98.3 million, an increase of 35% compared to June 30, 2020 and an increase of 2% compared to March 31, 2021.  These increases were driven by higher loan balances of mortgages serviced and higher interest rates that impacted fair market value adjustments in the second quarter of 2021.  The value of mortgage servicing rights generally increases in rising interest rate environments and declines in falling interest rate environments.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense of $28.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 increased $7.9 million, or 39%, compared to the second quarter of 2020 and decreased $1.9 million, or 6%, compared to the first quarter of 2021. 

The 39% increase in noninterest expense compared to the second quarter of 2020 was due primarily to a $7.0 million, or 60%, increase in salaries and employee benefits, including commissions, to support higher loan production volumes.    The efficiency ratio of 29.0% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 26.2% for the second quarter of 2020.

The 6% decrease in noninterest expense compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a $2.4 million, or 11%, decrease in salaries and employee benefits that reflected lower commissions from lower loan volumes.  The efficiency ratio of 29.0% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 26.0% for the first quarter of 2021.

Segments

For the second quarter of 2021, net income of $11.0 million for Multi-family Mortgage Banking increased 200% compared with the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher noninterest income from gain on sale of loans. Noninterest income reflected a positive fair market value adjustment of $0.1 million on mortgage servicing rights in the second quarter of 2021 compared to a negative fair market value adjustment of $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2020.  Compared to the first quarter of 2021, net income for this segment decreased 8%, reflecting lower gain on sale of loans and loan servicing fees.  Included in loan servicing fees was a positive fair market value adjustment of $0.1 million on mortgage servicing rights in the second quarter of 2021 compared to a positive fair market value adjustment of $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2021.

For the second quarter of 2021, net income of $21.7 million for Banking increased 84% from to the second quarter of 2020, reflecting higher net interest income.  Net income for this segment decreased 6% from the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to lower loan servicing fees.  Included in loan servicing fees for the second quarter of 2021 was a $0.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, which compared to a $4.7 million positive fair market value adjustment for the first quarter of 2021.

For the second quarter of 2021, net income of $21.4 million for Mortgage Warehousing decreased 23% compared to the second quarter of 2020 and decreased 27% compared to the first quarter of 2021.  The decreases reflected lower net interest income as warehouse lines of credit and loans held for sale declined. 

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including Federal Housing Administration ("FHA") multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; mortgage warehouse financing; retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking; agricultural lending; and traditional community banking.  Merchants Bancorp, with $9.9 billion in assets and $8.0 billion in deposits as of June 30, 2021, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements 

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control, such as the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the severity, magnitude, duration and businesses' and governments' responses thereto, on the Company's operations and personnel, and on activity and demand across its businesses, and other factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)













June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,


2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

Assets









Cash and due from banks

$                13,745

$                12,003

$                10,063

$                  9,276

$                13,830

Interest-earning demand accounts

388,304

257,436

169,665

419,926

389,357

Cash and cash equivalents

402,049

269,439

179,728

429,202

403,187

Securities purchased under agreements to resell

6,507

6,544

6,580

6,616

6,651

Mortgage loans in process of securitization

461,914

432,063

338,733

374,721

518,788

Available for sale securities

315,260

241,691

269,802

278,861

259,656

Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock

70,767

70,656

70,656

70,656

53,224

Loans held for sale (includes $26,623, $57,998, $40,044, $41,418 and $42,000, respectively, at fair value)

2,955,390

2,749,662

3,070,154

3,319,619

3,877,769

Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $28,696, $29,091, $27,500, $23,436 and $20,497, respectively

5,444,227

5,710,291

5,507,926

4,857,554

4,133,315

Premises and equipment, net

31,384

31,261

29,761

29,261

29,362

Mortgage servicing rights

98,331

96,215

82,604

75,772

72,889

Interest receivable

22,068

22,111

21,770

19,130

18,574

Goodwill 

15,845

15,845

15,845

15,845

15,845

Intangible assets, net

1,990

2,136

2,283

2,657

3,038

Other assets and receivables

55,800

57,346

49,533

50,581

47,102

Total assets

$           9,881,532

$           9,705,260

$           9,645,375

$           9,530,475

$           9,439,400

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









  Liabilities









Deposits









Noninterest-bearing

$              814,567

$              818,621

$              853,648

$              666,081

$              601,265

Interest-bearing

7,225,011

7,244,560

6,554,418

6,418,566

6,307,363

Total deposits

8,039,578

8,063,181

7,408,066

7,084,647

6,908,628

Borrowings 

701,373

545,160

1,348,256

1,618,201

1,761,113

Deferred and current tax liabilities, net

18,819

41,610

20,405

22,405

21,020

Other liabilities

62,698

44,054

58,027

48,087

40,441

Total liabilities

8,822,468

8,694,005

8,834,754

8,773,340

8,731,202

Commitments and  Contingencies









Shareholders' Equity









Common stock, without par value









Authorized - 50,000,000 shares









Issued and outstanding - 28,783,599 shares, 28,782,139 shares, 28,747,083 shares, 28,745,614 shares and 28,745,614 shares, respectively

136,836

136,474

135,857

136,103

135,949

Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares authorized









8% Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference









Authorized - 50,000 shares









Issued and outstanding - 0 shares, 41,625 shares, 41,625 shares, 41,625 shares and 41,625 shares


41,581

41,581

41,581

41,581

7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation preference









Authorized - 3,500,000 shares









Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,221

6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference









Authorized - 125,000 shares









Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares (equivalent to 5,000,000 depositary shares)

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844

6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference









Authorized - 250,000 shares









Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares at June 30, 2021 and 150,000 shares at March 31, 2021 (equivalent to 7,847,233 depositary shares at June 30, 2021 and 6,000,000 depositary shares at March 31, 2021)

191,084

144,925



Retained earnings

560,083

516,961

461,744

407,979

358,895

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(4)

249

374

407

708

Total shareholders' equity

1,059,064

1,011,255

810,621

757,135

708,198

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$           9,881,532

$           9,705,260

$           9,645,375

$           9,530,475

$           9,439,400

Consolidated Statement of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)


















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

March 31, 

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,


2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Interest Income













Loans

$

68,276

$

75,517

$

63,979

$

143,793

$

117,543

Mortgage loans in process of securitization

2,724

3,136

2,534

5,860

5,330

Investment securities:














Available for sale - taxable

833

354

972

1,187

2,294

Available for sale - tax exempt

9

11

38

20

75

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

392

384

447

776

686

Other

204

147

234

351

2,693

Total interest income

72,438

79,549

68,204

151,987

128,621

Interest Expense














Deposits

6,683

6,100

15,398

12,783

36,028

Borrowed funds

1,348

1,486

1,572

2,834

3,006

Total interest expense

8,031

7,586

16,970

15,617

39,034

Net Interest Income

64,407

71,963

51,234

136,370

89,587

Provision (credit) for loan losses

(315)

1,663

1,745

1,348

4,743

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

64,722

70,300

49,489

135,022

84,844

Noninterest Income














Gain on sale of loans

25,122

28,620

17,084

53,742

38,250

Loan servicing fees, net

1,727

7,951

1,597

9,678

(4,227)

Mortgage warehouse fees

3,079

4,116

5,475

7,195

8,221

Other income

2,927

3,249

2,032

6,176

3,846

Total noninterest income

32,855

43,936

26,188

76,791

46,090

Noninterest Expense














Salaries and employee benefits

18,869

21,274

11,828

40,143

26,068

Loan expenses

1,921

2,523

2,039

4,444

3,203

Occupancy and equipment

1,808

1,627

1,383

3,435

2,875

Professional fees

779

422

726

1,201

1,295

Deposit insurance expense

651

671

1,851

1,322

3,637

Technology expense

971

937

716

1,908

1,326

Other expense

3,184

2,630

1,739

5,814

4,171

Total noninterest expense

28,183

30,084

20,282

58,267

42,575

Income Before Income Taxes

69,394

84,152

55,395

153,546

88,359

Provision for income taxes

17,977

22,169

14,233

40,146

22,614

Net Income

$

51,417

$

61,983

$

41,162

$

113,400

$

65,745

   Dividends on preferred stock

(5,659)

(3,757)

(3,619)

(9,416)

(7,237)

Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders

45,758

58,226

37,543

103,984

58,508

Basic Earnings Per Share

$

1.59

$

2.02

$

1.31

$

3.61

$

2.04

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

1.58

$

2.02

$

1.31

$

3.60

$

2.03

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding














Basic

28,782,813

28,772,092

28,743,894

28,777,482

28,739,263

Diluted

28,874,325

28,850,414

28,762,349

28,862,399

28,760,880

Key Operating Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except share data)















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2021

2021

2020

2021

2020












Noninterest expense

$             28,183

$            30,084

$             20,282

$             58,267

$             42,575












Net interest income (before provision for losses)

64,407

71,963

51,234

136,370

89,587

Noninterest income

32,855

43,936

26,188

76,791

46,090

Total income

$             97,262

$          115,899

$             77,422

$           213,161

$           135,677












Efficiency ratio

28.98%

25.96%

26.20%

27.33%

31.38%
























Average assets

$        9,609,957

$       9,952,911

$        8,689,212

$        9,780,487

$        7,646,803

Net income

$             51,417

$            61,983

$             41,162

$           113,400

$             65,745

Return on average assets before annualizing

0.54%

0.62%

0.47%

1.16%

0.86%

Annualization factor

4.00

4.00

4.00

2.00

2.00

Return on average assets

2.14%

2.49%

1.89%

2.32%

1.72%












Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)

27.61%

38.32%

32.62%

32.72%

26.08%












Tangible book value per common share (1)

$               23.59

$              22.09

$               16.58

$               23.59

$               16.58












Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)

6.88%

6.56%

5.06%

6.88%

5.06%












(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" 












(1) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations.  As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable  to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use.  A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below.  Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock.  Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets.  Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets.  Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.     















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2021

2021

2020

2021

2020












Net income

$             51,417

$            61,983

$             41,162

$           113,400

$             65,745

Less: preferred stock dividends  

(5,659)

(3,757)

(3,619)

(9,416)

(7,237)

Net income available to common shareholders

$             45,758

$            58,226

$             37,543

$           103,984

$             58,508












Average shareholders' equity

$        1,031,246

$          852,900

$           692,132

$           942,566

$           680,651

Less: average goodwill & intangibles

(17,916)

(18,057)

(19,083)

(17,986)

(19,283)

Less: average preferred stock

(350,320)

(227,115)

(212,646)

(289,058)

(212,646)

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$           663,010

$          607,728

$           460,403

$           635,522

$           448,722












Annualization factor

4.00

4.00

4.00

2.00

2.00

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity

27.61%

38.32%

32.62%

32.72%

26.08%
























Total equity

$        1,059,064

$       1,011,255

$           708,198

$        1,059,064

$           708,198

Less: goodwill and intangibles

(17,835)

(17,981)

(18,883)

(17,835)

(18,883)

Less: preferred stock

(362,149)

(357,571)

(212,646)

(362,149)

(212,646)

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$           679,080

$          635,703

$           476,669

$           679,080

$           476,669












Assets

$        9,881,532

$       9,705,260

$        9,439,400

$        9,881,532

$        9,439,400

Less: goodwill and intangibles

(17,835)

(17,981)

(18,883)

(17,835)

(18,883)

Tangible assets

$        9,863,697

$       9,687,279

$        9,420,517

$        9,863,697

$        9,420,517












Ending common shares

28,783,599

28,782,139

28,745,614

28,783,599

28,745,614












Tangible book value per common share

$               23.59

$              22.09

$               16.58

$               23.59

$               16.58

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets

6.88%

6.56%

5.06%

6.88%

5.06%

Merchants Bancorp

Average Balance Analysis

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)













Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance

Interest

Rate 

Balance

Interest

Rate 

Balance

Interest

Rate 

Assets:






















Interest-bearing deposits, and other

$      788,002

$      596

0.30%

$      610,884

$       531

0.35%

$        971,350

$       681

0.28%

Securities available for sale - taxable

285,536

833

1.17%

267,428

354

0.54%

276,928

972

1.41%

Securities available for sale - tax exempt

1,363

9

2.65%

1,366

11

3.27%

5,294

38

2.89%

Mortgage loans in process of securitization

416,559

2,724

2.62%

500,234

3,136

2.54%

328,089

2,534

3.11%

Loans and loans held for sale

7,905,766

68,276

3.46%

8,379,227

75,517

3.66%

6,936,368

63,979

3.71%

     Total interest-earning assets

9,397,226

72,438

3.09%

9,759,139

79,549

3.31%

8,518,029

68,204

3.22%

Allowance for loan losses

(28,778)


(28,308)


(19,474)

Noninterest-earning assets

241,509


222,080


190,657













Total assets

$    9,609,957


$   9,952,911


$     8,689,212

























Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:






















Interest-bearing checking

4,473,251

1,362

0.12%

4,806,665

1,210

0.10%

2,656,105

2,327

0.35%

Savings deposits

205,884

38

0.07%

192,196

37

0.08%

176,546

27

0.06%

Money market 

2,197,750

4,175

0.76%

2,065,218

3,738

0.73%

1,402,562

3,966

1.14%

Certificates of deposit

512,316

1,108

0.87%

416,426

1,115

1.09%

2,763,853

9,078

1.32%

    Total interest-bearing deposits

7,389,201

6,683

0.36%

7,480,505

6,100

0.33%

6,999,066

15,398

0.88%












Borrowings

523,942

1,348

1.03%

810,856

1,486

0.74%

518,207

1,572

1.22%

    Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,913,143

8,031

0.41%

8,291,361

7,586

0.37%

7,517,273

16,970

0.91%












Noninterest-bearing deposits

590,886


740,807


372,195

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

74,682


67,843


107,612













    Total liabilities

8,578,711


9,100,011


7,997,080













    Shareholders' equity

1,031,246


852,900


692,132













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$    9,609,957


$   9,952,911


$     8,689,212













Net interest income

$  64,407


$   71,963


$   51,234












Net interest spread

2.68%


2.93%


2.31%












Net interest-earning assets

$    1,484,083


$   1,467,778


$     1,000,756













Net interest margin

2.75%


2.99%


2.42%












Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

118.75%


117.70%


113.31%

Supplemental Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands)


















Net Income

Net Income




Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended




June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,




2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Segment












Multi-family Mortgage Banking


$              10,971

$            11,961

$                 3,651

$          22,932

$            9,050

Mortgage Warehousing


21,448

29,183

27,712

50,631

40,149

Banking


21,741

23,025

11,812

44,766

19,762

Other


(2,743)

(2,186)

(2,013)

(4,929)

(3,216)

Total


$              51,417

$            61,983

$               41,162

$        113,400

$          65,745
































Total Assets








June 30,

March 31,

December 31,








2021

2021

2020




Segment












Multi-family Mortgage Banking


$            238,165

$          219,954

$             210,714




Mortgage Warehousing


4,265,162

4,383,759

4,893,513




Banking


5,328,684

5,010,799

4,498,880




Other


49,521

90,748

42,268




Total


$         9,881,532

$       9,705,260

$          9,645,375




































Gain on Sale of Loans

Gain on Sale of Loans




Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended




June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,




2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Loan Type












Multi-family


$              21,408

$            22,836

$                 6,839

$          44,244

$          25,691

Single-family


1,872

4,213

10,059

6,085

12,133

Small Business Association (SBA)


1,842

1,571

186

3,413

426

Total


$              25,122

$            28,620

$               17,084

$          53,742

$          38,250
































Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale








June 30,

March 31,

December 31,








2021

2021

2020


















Mortgage warehouse lines of credit

$         1,177,940

$       1,334,548

$          1,605,745




Residential real estate


806,325

731,334

678,848




Multi-family and healthcare financing

2,970,770

3,206,633

2,749,020




Commercial and commercial real estate

409,710

357,682

387,294




Agricultural production and real estate

92,786

96,108

101,268




Consumer and margin loans


15,392

13,077

13,251








5,472,923

5,739,382

5,535,426




    Less: Allowance for loan losses


28,696

29,091

27,500




Loans receivable


$         5,444,227

$       5,710,291

$          5,507,926


















Loans held for sale


2,955,390

2,749,662

3,070,154




Total loans, net of allowance


$         8,399,617

$       8,459,953

$          8,578,080




