Merchants Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

CARMEL, Ind., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported second quarter 2021 net income of $51.4 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.58. This compared to $41.2 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.31 in the second quarter of 2020, and compared to $62.0 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $2.02 in the first quarter of 2021.

The $10.3 million, or 25%, increase in net income for the second quarter 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 was driven by a $13.2 million, or 26%, increase in net interest income that reflected a 57% decrease in the cost of deposits and a 7% increase in interest income from higher loan balances.

The $10.6 million, or 17%, decrease in net income for the second quarter 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily driven by a $7.6 million, or 10%, decrease in net interest income that reflected a 10% decrease in interest income on loans. The decrease in net income also reflected a $6.2 million decrease in loan servicing fees, which included a $6.2 million lower fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights. The second quarter of 2021 benefited from a $0.7 million positive fair market value adjustment compared to $6.9 positive fair market value adjustment in the first quarter of 2021.

"Following the record-setting income reported in the first quarter, we continued to effectively manage our capital and resources to reach the highest asset levels achieved in Company history, with $9.9 billion in total assets at June 30, 2021. During the second quarter we also maintained one of the lowest efficiency ratios in the industry at 29.0%, had nonperforming loans at only .05% of loans receivable, and achieved tangible book value of $23.59 per share, which demonstrates our ongoing commitment to conservative underwriting, capital management and profitable growth," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.

Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "The entrepreneurial culture at Merchants has provided our team with the product diversity that is enabling our businesses to evolve and expand, regardless of the changing market dynamics."

Total Assets

Total assets of $9.9 billion at June 30, 2021 increased $176.3 million, or 2%, compared to March 31, 2021, and increased $236.2 million, or 2%, compared to December 31, 2020.

The asset levels increased compared to both periods despite a $262.1 million multi-family loan sale to Freddie Mac in May of 2021, which was subsequently securitized. The Company also acquired $28.7 million of those securities.

Return on average assets was 2.14% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 1.89% for the second quarter of 2020 and 2.49% for the first quarter of 2021.

Asset Quality

The allowance for loan losses of $28.7 million at June 30, 2021 decreased $0.4 million compared to March 31, 2021 and increased $1.2 million compared to December 31, 2020. The increase compared to December 31, 2020 was primarily based on growth in the multi-family loan portfolio. The portion of the allowance associated with the COVID-19 pandemic has remained relatively steady since September 30, 2020, at approximately $0.6 million. Because it is still too early to know the full extent of potential future losses associated with the impact of COVID-19, the Company continues to monitor the situation and may need to adjust future expectations as developments occur.

Merchants believes it has minimal direct exposure to consumer, commercial and other small businesses that may be negatively impacted by COVID-19 but continues to assist customers facing financial setbacks. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had only 4 loans remaining in payment deferral arrangements, with unpaid balances of $37.0 million.

Non-performing loans were $3.0 million, or 0.05%, of loans receivable at June 30, 2021, compared to $4.7 million, or 0.08% of loans receivable at March 31, 2021, and compared to $6.3 million, or 0.11% of loans receivable at December 31, 2020.

Total Deposits

Total deposits of $8.0 billion at June 30, 2021 decreased $23.6 million compared to March 31, 2021, and increased $631.5 million, or 9%, compared to December 31, 2020. The increase compared to December 31, 2020 was primarily due to growth in savings accounts.

Total brokered deposits of $853.1 million at June 30, 2021 decreased $5.0 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2021 and decreased $320.6 million, or 27%, from December 31, 2020. Brokered deposits represented 11% of total deposits at June 30, 2021 compared to 11% of total deposits at March 31, 2021 and 16% of total deposits at December 31, 2020.

Liquidity

The Company continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit at $3.3 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to $3.7 billion at March 31, 2021 and $2.6 billion at December 31, 2020. This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and asset levels in the future. The Company began utilizing the Federal Reserve's discount window and the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF") during 2020, which have contributed to lower interest expenses and increased borrowing capacity. Participation in the American Financial Exchange began during the first quarter of 2021 and is also contributing to lower interest expense and increased borrowing capacity.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income of $64.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 increased $13.2 million, or 26%, compared to the second quarter of 2020 and decreased $7.6 million, or 10%, compared to the first quarter of 2021.

The 26% increase in net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2020 reflected a 57% decrease in the cost of deposits and a 7% increase in interest income from higher loan balances. The interest rate spread of 2.68% for the second quarter of 2021 increased 37 basis points compared to 2.31% in the second quarter of 2020. The net interest margin of 2.75% for the second quarter of 2021 increased 33 basis points compared to 2.42% for the second quarter of 2020. The increase in net interest margin compared to the second quarter of 2020 reflected lower funding costs and higher loan balances that outpaced lower interest rates on loans.

The 10% decrease in net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2021 reflected lower balances and lower rates on loans. The interest rate spread of 2.68% for the second quarter of 2021 decreased 25 basis points compared to 2.93% in the first quarter of 2021. The net interest margin of 2.75% for the second quarter of 2021 also decreased 24 basis points compared to 2.99% for the first quarter of 2021.

Interest Income

Interest income of $72.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 increased $4.2 million, or 6%, compared to the second quarter of 2020 and decreased $7.1 million, or 9%, compared to the first quarter of 2021.

The 6% increase in interest income compared to the second quarter of 2020 was primarily due to significant loan growth that was partially offset by lower rates. The higher interest income reflected a $969.4 million, or 14%, increase in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $7.9 billion for the second quarter of 2021. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.46% for the second quarter of 2021 decreased 25 basis points compared to 3.71% for the second quarter of 2020. The decline in average yields reflected higher loan volume and lower overall interest rates in the second quarter of 2021.

The 9% decrease in interest income compared to the first quarter of 2021 reflected a $473.5 million, or 6%, decrease in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $7.9 billion for the second quarter of 2021. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.46% for the second quarter of 2021 decreased 20 basis points compared to 3.66% for the first quarter of 2021.

Interest Expense

Total interest expense decreased $8.9 million, or 53%, to $8.0 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 and increased $0.4 million, or 6%, compared to the first quarter of 2021. Interest expense on deposits of $6.7 million for the second quarter of 2021 decreased $8.7 million, or 57%, compared to the second quarter of 2020 and increased $0.6 million, or 10%, compared to the first quarter of 2021.

The 57% decrease in interest expense on deposits compared to the second quarter of 2020 was primarily due to significant decreases in balances and rates of brokered certificates of deposits, as well as higher balances of custodial interest-bearing checking accounts with warehouse customers that are tied to short-term LIBOR rates, which declined significantly. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $7.4 billion for the second quarter of 2021 increased $390.1 million, or 6%, compared to the second quarter of 2020. The average yield of interest-bearing deposits was 0.36% for the second quarter of 2021, which was a 52 basis point decrease compared to 0.88% for the second quarter of 2020.

The 10% increase in interest expense on deposits compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to the higher balances and rates for money market accounts. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $7.4 billion for the second quarter of 2021 decreased $91.3 million, or 1%, compared to the first quarter of 2021. The average yield of interest-bearing deposits was 0.36% for the second quarter of 2021, which was a 3 basis point decrease compared to 0.33% in the first quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income of $32.9 million for the second quarter of 2021 increased $6.7 million, or 25%, compared to the second quarter of 2020 and decreased $11.1 million, or 25%, compared to the first quarter of 2021.

The 25% increase in noninterest income compared to the second quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a $8.0 million, or 47%, increase in gain on sale of loans reflecting higher volume of multi-family loans.

The 25% decrease in noninterest income compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a $6.2 million decrease in loan servicing fees. Included in loan servicing fees for the second quarter of 2021 was a $0.7 million positive fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, which compared to a $6.9 million positive fair market value adjustment for the first quarter of 2021.

At June 30, 2021, the mortgage servicing rights asset was valued at $98.3 million, an increase of 35% compared to June 30, 2020 and an increase of 2% compared to March 31, 2021. These increases were driven by higher loan balances of mortgages serviced and higher interest rates that impacted fair market value adjustments in the second quarter of 2021. The value of mortgage servicing rights generally increases in rising interest rate environments and declines in falling interest rate environments.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense of $28.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 increased $7.9 million, or 39%, compared to the second quarter of 2020 and decreased $1.9 million, or 6%, compared to the first quarter of 2021.

The 39% increase in noninterest expense compared to the second quarter of 2020 was due primarily to a $7.0 million, or 60%, increase in salaries and employee benefits, including commissions, to support higher loan production volumes. The efficiency ratio of 29.0% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 26.2% for the second quarter of 2020.

The 6% decrease in noninterest expense compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a $2.4 million, or 11%, decrease in salaries and employee benefits that reflected lower commissions from lower loan volumes. The efficiency ratio of 29.0% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 26.0% for the first quarter of 2021.

Segments

For the second quarter of 2021, net income of $11.0 million for Multi-family Mortgage Banking increased 200% compared with the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher noninterest income from gain on sale of loans. Noninterest income reflected a positive fair market value adjustment of $0.1 million on mortgage servicing rights in the second quarter of 2021 compared to a negative fair market value adjustment of $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. Compared to the first quarter of 2021, net income for this segment decreased 8%, reflecting lower gain on sale of loans and loan servicing fees. Included in loan servicing fees was a positive fair market value adjustment of $0.1 million on mortgage servicing rights in the second quarter of 2021 compared to a positive fair market value adjustment of $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2021.

For the second quarter of 2021, net income of $21.7 million for Banking increased 84% from to the second quarter of 2020, reflecting higher net interest income. Net income for this segment decreased 6% from the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to lower loan servicing fees. Included in loan servicing fees for the second quarter of 2021 was a $0.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, which compared to a $4.7 million positive fair market value adjustment for the first quarter of 2021.

For the second quarter of 2021, net income of $21.4 million for Mortgage Warehousing decreased 23% compared to the second quarter of 2020 and decreased 27% compared to the first quarter of 2021. The decreases reflected lower net interest income as warehouse lines of credit and loans held for sale declined.

About Merchants Bancorp

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)

























June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,



2021

2021

2020

2020

2020 Assets



















Cash and due from banks

$ 13,745

$ 12,003

$ 10,063

$ 9,276

$ 13,830 Interest-earning demand accounts

388,304

257,436

169,665

419,926

389,357 Cash and cash equivalents

402,049

269,439

179,728

429,202

403,187 Securities purchased under agreements to resell

6,507

6,544

6,580

6,616

6,651 Mortgage loans in process of securitization

461,914

432,063

338,733

374,721

518,788 Available for sale securities

315,260

241,691

269,802

278,861

259,656 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock

70,767

70,656

70,656

70,656

53,224 Loans held for sale (includes $26,623, $57,998, $40,044, $41,418 and $42,000, respectively, at fair value)

2,955,390

2,749,662

3,070,154

3,319,619

3,877,769 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $28,696, $29,091, $27,500, $23,436 and $20,497, respectively

5,444,227

5,710,291

5,507,926

4,857,554

4,133,315 Premises and equipment, net

31,384

31,261

29,761

29,261

29,362 Mortgage servicing rights

98,331

96,215

82,604

75,772

72,889 Interest receivable

22,068

22,111

21,770

19,130

18,574 Goodwill

15,845

15,845

15,845

15,845

15,845 Intangible assets, net

1,990

2,136

2,283

2,657

3,038 Other assets and receivables

55,800

57,346

49,533

50,581

47,102 Total assets

$ 9,881,532

$ 9,705,260

$ 9,645,375

$ 9,530,475

$ 9,439,400 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Liabilities



















Deposits



















Noninterest-bearing

$ 814,567

$ 818,621

$ 853,648

$ 666,081

$ 601,265 Interest-bearing

7,225,011

7,244,560

6,554,418

6,418,566

6,307,363 Total deposits

8,039,578

8,063,181

7,408,066

7,084,647

6,908,628 Borrowings

701,373

545,160

1,348,256

1,618,201

1,761,113 Deferred and current tax liabilities, net

18,819

41,610

20,405

22,405

21,020 Other liabilities

62,698

44,054

58,027

48,087

40,441 Total liabilities

8,822,468

8,694,005

8,834,754

8,773,340

8,731,202 Commitments and Contingencies



















Shareholders' Equity



















Common stock, without par value



















Authorized - 50,000,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 28,783,599 shares, 28,782,139 shares, 28,747,083 shares, 28,745,614 shares and 28,745,614 shares, respectively

136,836

136,474

135,857

136,103

135,949 Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares authorized



















8% Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 50,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 0 shares, 41,625 shares, 41,625 shares, 41,625 shares and 41,625 shares

—

41,581

41,581

41,581

41,581 7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 3,500,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,221 6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 125,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares (equivalent to 5,000,000 depositary shares)

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844 6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 250,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares at June 30, 2021 and 150,000 shares at March 31, 2021 (equivalent to 7,847,233 depositary shares at June 30, 2021 and 6,000,000 depositary shares at March 31, 2021)

191,084

144,925

—

—

— Retained earnings

560,083

516,961

461,744

407,979

358,895 Accumulated other comprehensive income

(4)

249

374

407

708 Total shareholders' equity

1,059,064

1,011,255

810,621

757,135

708,198 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 9,881,532

$ 9,705,260

$ 9,645,375

$ 9,530,475

$ 9,439,400

Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)



































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 Interest Income



























Loans

$ 68,276

$ 75,517

$ 63,979

$ 143,793

$ 117,543 Mortgage loans in process of securitization



2,724



3,136



2,534



5,860



5,330 Investment securities:





























Available for sale - taxable



833



354



972



1,187



2,294 Available for sale - tax exempt



9



11



38



20



75 Federal Home Loan Bank stock



392



384



447



776



686 Other



204



147



234



351



2,693 Total interest income



72,438



79,549



68,204



151,987



128,621 Interest Expense





























Deposits



6,683



6,100



15,398



12,783



36,028 Borrowed funds



1,348



1,486



1,572



2,834



3,006 Total interest expense



8,031



7,586



16,970



15,617



39,034 Net Interest Income



64,407



71,963



51,234



136,370



89,587 Provision (credit) for loan losses



(315)



1,663



1,745



1,348



4,743 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses



64,722



70,300



49,489



135,022



84,844 Noninterest Income





























Gain on sale of loans



25,122



28,620



17,084



53,742



38,250 Loan servicing fees, net



1,727



7,951



1,597



9,678



(4,227) Mortgage warehouse fees



3,079



4,116



5,475



7,195



8,221 Other income



2,927



3,249



2,032



6,176



3,846 Total noninterest income



32,855



43,936



26,188



76,791



46,090 Noninterest Expense





























Salaries and employee benefits



18,869



21,274



11,828



40,143



26,068 Loan expenses



1,921



2,523



2,039



4,444



3,203 Occupancy and equipment



1,808



1,627



1,383



3,435



2,875 Professional fees



779



422



726



1,201



1,295 Deposit insurance expense



651



671



1,851



1,322



3,637 Technology expense



971



937



716



1,908



1,326 Other expense



3,184



2,630



1,739



5,814



4,171 Total noninterest expense



28,183



30,084



20,282



58,267



42,575 Income Before Income Taxes



69,394



84,152



55,395



153,546



88,359 Provision for income taxes



17,977



22,169



14,233



40,146



22,614 Net Income

$ 51,417

$ 61,983

$ 41,162

$ 113,400

$ 65,745 Dividends on preferred stock



(5,659)



(3,757)



(3,619)



(9,416)



(7,237) Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders



45,758



58,226



37,543



103,984



58,508 Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 1.59

$ 2.02

$ 1.31

$ 3.61

$ 2.04 Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 1.58

$ 2.02

$ 1.31

$ 3.60

$ 2.03 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding





























Basic



28,782,813



28,772,092



28,743,894



28,777,482



28,739,263 Diluted



28,874,325



28,850,414



28,762,349



28,862,399



28,760,880

Key Operating Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share data)





























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,





2021

2021

2020

2021

2020























Noninterest expense



$ 28,183

$ 30,084

$ 20,282

$ 58,267

$ 42,575























Net interest income (before provision for losses)



64,407

71,963

51,234

136,370

89,587 Noninterest income



32,855

43,936

26,188

76,791

46,090 Total income



$ 97,262

$ 115,899

$ 77,422

$ 213,161

$ 135,677























Efficiency ratio



28.98%

25.96%

26.20%

27.33%

31.38%















































Average assets



$ 9,609,957

$ 9,952,911

$ 8,689,212

$ 9,780,487

$ 7,646,803 Net income



$ 51,417

$ 61,983

$ 41,162

$ 113,400

$ 65,745 Return on average assets before annualizing



0.54%

0.62%

0.47%

1.16%

0.86% Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00

2.00

2.00 Return on average assets



2.14%

2.49%

1.89%

2.32%

1.72%























Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)



27.61%

38.32%

32.62%

32.72%

26.08%























Tangible book value per common share (1)



$ 23.59

$ 22.09

$ 16.58

$ 23.59

$ 16.58























Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)



6.88%

6.56%

5.06%

6.88%

5.06%























(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures"























(1) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.





























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,





2021

2021

2020

2021

2020























Net income



$ 51,417

$ 61,983

$ 41,162

$ 113,400

$ 65,745 Less: preferred stock dividends



(5,659)

(3,757)

(3,619)

(9,416)

(7,237) Net income available to common shareholders



$ 45,758

$ 58,226

$ 37,543

$ 103,984

$ 58,508























Average shareholders' equity



$ 1,031,246

$ 852,900

$ 692,132

$ 942,566

$ 680,651 Less: average goodwill & intangibles



(17,916)

(18,057)

(19,083)

(17,986)

(19,283) Less: average preferred stock



(350,320)

(227,115)

(212,646)

(289,058)

(212,646) Tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 663,010

$ 607,728

$ 460,403

$ 635,522

$ 448,722























Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00

2.00

2.00 Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity



27.61%

38.32%

32.62%

32.72%

26.08%















































Total equity



$ 1,059,064

$ 1,011,255

$ 708,198

$ 1,059,064

$ 708,198 Less: goodwill and intangibles



(17,835)

(17,981)

(18,883)

(17,835)

(18,883) Less: preferred stock



(362,149)

(357,571)

(212,646)

(362,149)

(212,646) Tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 679,080

$ 635,703

$ 476,669

$ 679,080

$ 476,669























Assets



$ 9,881,532

$ 9,705,260

$ 9,439,400

$ 9,881,532

$ 9,439,400 Less: goodwill and intangibles



(17,835)

(17,981)

(18,883)

(17,835)

(18,883) Tangible assets



$ 9,863,697

$ 9,687,279

$ 9,420,517

$ 9,863,697

$ 9,420,517























Ending common shares



28,783,599

28,782,139

28,745,614

28,783,599

28,745,614























Tangible book value per common share



$ 23.59

$ 22.09

$ 16.58

$ 23.59

$ 16.58 Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets



6.88%

6.56%

5.06%

6.88%

5.06%

Merchants Bancorp Average Balance Analysis ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate Assets:













































Interest-bearing deposits, and other $ 788,002 $ 596 0.30%

$ 610,884 $ 531 0.35%

$ 971,350 $ 681 0.28% Securities available for sale - taxable 285,536 833 1.17%

267,428 354 0.54%

276,928 972 1.41% Securities available for sale - tax exempt 1,363 9 2.65%

1,366 11 3.27%

5,294 38 2.89% Mortgage loans in process of securitization 416,559 2,724 2.62%

500,234 3,136 2.54%

328,089 2,534 3.11% Loans and loans held for sale 7,905,766 68,276 3.46%

8,379,227 75,517 3.66%

6,936,368 63,979 3.71% Total interest-earning assets 9,397,226 72,438 3.09%

9,759,139 79,549 3.31%

8,518,029 68,204 3.22% Allowance for loan losses (28,778)





(28,308)





(19,474)



Noninterest-earning assets 241,509





222,080





190,657



























Total assets $ 9,609,957





$ 9,952,911





$ 8,689,212



















































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:













































Interest-bearing checking 4,473,251 1,362 0.12%

4,806,665 1,210 0.10%

2,656,105 2,327 0.35% Savings deposits 205,884 38 0.07%

192,196 37 0.08%

176,546 27 0.06% Money market 2,197,750 4,175 0.76%

2,065,218 3,738 0.73%

1,402,562 3,966 1.14% Certificates of deposit 512,316 1,108 0.87%

416,426 1,115 1.09%

2,763,853 9,078 1.32% Total interest-bearing deposits 7,389,201 6,683 0.36%

7,480,505 6,100 0.33%

6,999,066 15,398 0.88%























Borrowings 523,942 1,348 1.03%

810,856 1,486 0.74%

518,207 1,572 1.22% Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,913,143 8,031 0.41%

8,291,361 7,586 0.37%

7,517,273 16,970 0.91%























Noninterest-bearing deposits 590,886





740,807





372,195



Noninterest-bearing liabilities 74,682





67,843





107,612



























Total liabilities 8,578,711





9,100,011





7,997,080



























Shareholders' equity 1,031,246





852,900





692,132



























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,609,957





$ 9,952,911





$ 8,689,212



























Net interest income

$ 64,407





$ 71,963





$ 51,234

























Net interest spread



2.68%





2.93%





2.31%























Net interest-earning assets $ 1,484,083





$ 1,467,778





$ 1,000,756



























Net interest margin



2.75%





2.99%





2.42%























Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities



118.75%





117.70%





113.31%

Supplemental Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)



































Net Income

Net Income









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended









June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,









2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Segment

























Multi-family Mortgage Banking





$ 10,971

$ 11,961

$ 3,651

$ 22,932

$ 9,050

Mortgage Warehousing





21,448

29,183

27,712

50,631

40,149

Banking





21,741

23,025

11,812

44,766

19,762

Other





(2,743)

(2,186)

(2,013)

(4,929)

(3,216)

Total





$ 51,417

$ 61,983

$ 41,162

$ 113,400

$ 65,745

































































Total Assets

















June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

















2021

2021

2020









Segment

























Multi-family Mortgage Banking





$ 238,165

$ 219,954

$ 210,714









Mortgage Warehousing





4,265,162

4,383,759

4,893,513









Banking





5,328,684

5,010,799

4,498,880









Other





49,521

90,748

42,268









Total





$ 9,881,532

$ 9,705,260

$ 9,645,375









































































Gain on Sale of Loans

Gain on Sale of Loans









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended









June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,









2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Loan Type

























Multi-family





$ 21,408

$ 22,836

$ 6,839

$ 44,244

$ 25,691

Single-family





1,872

4,213

10,059

6,085

12,133

Small Business Association (SBA)





1,842

1,571

186

3,413

426

Total





$ 25,122

$ 28,620

$ 17,084

$ 53,742

$ 38,250

































































Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale

















June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

















2021

2021

2020





































Mortgage warehouse lines of credit



$ 1,177,940

$ 1,334,548

$ 1,605,745









Residential real estate





806,325

731,334

678,848









Multi-family and healthcare financing



2,970,770

3,206,633

2,749,020









Commercial and commercial real estate



409,710

357,682

387,294









Agricultural production and real estate



92,786

96,108

101,268









Consumer and margin loans





15,392

13,077

13,251

















5,472,923

5,739,382

5,535,426









Less: Allowance for loan losses





28,696

29,091

27,500









Loans receivable





$ 5,444,227

$ 5,710,291

$ 5,507,926





































Loans held for sale





2,955,390

2,749,662

3,070,154









Total loans, net of allowance





$ 8,399,617

$ 8,459,953

$ 8,578,080











