Merchants Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

- Third quarter 2021 net income of $58.5 million increased 6% compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased 14% compared to the second quarter of 2021

- Third quarter 2021 diluted earnings per common share of $1.83 increased 2% compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased 16% compared to the second quarter of 2021

- Assets reached another record level of $11.0 billion, increasing 11% compared to June 30, 2021, and increasing 14% compared to December 31, 2020.

- Return on average assets was 2.29% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 2.34% in the third quarter of 2020 and 2.14% in the second quarter of 2021

- Tangible book value per common share reached a new record of $25.36 compared to $18.30 in the third quarter of 2020 and $23.59 in the second quarter of 2021

- Credit quality remained strong, as nonperforming loans represented 0.05% of loans receivable compared to 0.05% at June 30, 2021 and 0.11% at December 31, 2020

CARMEL, Indiana, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported third quarter 2021 net income of $58.5 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.83.  This compared to $55.0 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.79 in the third quarter of 2020, and compared to $51.4 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.58 in the second quarter of 2021.

"As total assets surpassed the $10 billion mark during the third quarter, Merchants continued to effectively manage its capital by organically growing its product offerings and expanding its customer base to deliver profitable growth, all while minimizing credit and interest rate risk. During the quarter our tangible book value reached $25.36 per common share, return on assets reached 2.29%, and our return on average tangible common equity was 29.8%," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.  

Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "The demand for affordable housing continues to grow and we have never been better positioned to offer both debt and equity products to support our multi-family customers.   Our low-income housing tax credit syndication business was launched late last year and has already closed several funds. We also started a new multi-family debt fund during the third quarter.  Warehouse and single-family have performed well despite an industry decline, and our SBA platform has shown significant growth and expanded nationally.  The breadth, diversity, and risk levels of our product offerings have positioned us well for profitable growth."

Net income for the third quarter 2021 increased by $3.5 million, or 6%, compared to the third quarter of 2020, driven by a $3.6 million, or 5%, increase in net interest income that reflected a 23% decrease in the cost of deposits and a 1% increase in interest income from higher loan balances.  Also contributing to the increase was a $1.6 million, or 4%, increase in noninterest income. Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 benefited from a $3.0 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights that compared to $1.0 negative fair market value adjustment in the third quarter of 2020.

Net income for the third quarter 2021 increased by $7.1 million, or 14%, compared to the second quarter of 2021, primarily driven by a $7.4 million, or 23%, increase in noninterest income, as gain on sale of loans increased by 15% and loan servicing fees more than doubled.  Loan servicing fees for the third quarter of 2021 benefited from a $3.0 million positive fair market value adjustment compared to $0.7 positive fair market value adjustment in the second quarter of 2021. Net interest income also contributed to the growth in net income, as it grew 7% compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Total Assets

Total assets of $11.0 billion at September 30, 2021 increased $1.1 billion, or 11%, compared to June 30, 2021, and increased $1.3 billion, or 14%, compared to December 31, 2020.

Return on average assets was 2.29% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 2.34% for the third quarter of 2020 and 2.14% for the second quarter of 2021. 

Asset Quality

The allowance for loan losses of $29.1 million at September 30, 2021 increased $0.4 million compared to June 30, 2021 and increased $1.6 million compared to December 31, 2020.  The increases compared to December 31, 2020 were primarily based on growth in the multi-family loan portfolio.  The portion of the allowance associated with the COVID-19 pandemic has remained relatively steady since September 30, 2020, at approximately $0.7 million.   As of September 30, 2021, the Company had only 3 loans remaining in payment deferral arrangements, with unpaid balances of $37.0 million.

Non-performing loans were $2.9 million, or 0.05%, of loans receivable at September 30, 2021, compared to $3.0 million, or 0.05% of loans receivable at June 30, 2021, and compared to $6.3 million, or 0.11% of loans receivable at December 31, 2020. 

Total Deposits

Total deposits of $8.9 billion at September 30, 2021 increased $907.7 million compared to June 30, 2021, and increased $1.5 billion, or 21%, compared to December 31, 2020. The increase compared to December 31, 2020 was primarily due to growth in brokered certificates of deposits.

Total brokered deposits of $1.7 billion at September 30, 2021 increased $813.3 million, or 95%, from June 30, 2021 and increased $492.7 million, or 42%, from December 31, 2020.   Brokered deposits represented 19% of total deposits at September 30, 2021 compared to 11% of total deposits at June 30, 2021 and 16% of total deposits at December 31, 2020.  The increases reflected a shift from borrowing at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis during the third quarter of 2021 after a change in their collateral policy to eliminate certain agency eligible mortgage loan participations.

Liquidity

Cash balances of $802.6 million at September 30, 2021 increased by $400.5 million compared to June 30, 2021 and increased by $622.8 million compared to December 31, 2020.  The Company also continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit at $2.1 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to $3.3 billion at June 30, 2021 and $2.6 billion at December 31, 2020.  This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and asset levels in the future. The decrease in borrowing capacity compared to prior periods reflected the change in collateral policy at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis to eliminate certain agency eligible mortgage loan participations.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income of $68.9 million in the third quarter of 2021 increased $3.6 million, or 5%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased $4.5 million, or 7%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. 

The 5% increase in net interest income compared to the third quarter of 2020 reflected a 23% decrease in the cost of deposits and a 1% increase in interest income from higher loan balances. The interest rate spread of 2.67% for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 7 basis points compared to 2.74% in the third quarter of 2020. The net interest margin of 2.73% for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 8 basis points compared to 2.81% for the third quarter of 2020. The modest decrease in net interest margin compared to the third quarter of 2020 reflected lower funding costs and higher loan balances that were outpaced by lower interest rates on loans.

The 7% increase in net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2021 reflected higher loan balances and lower rates on loans.  The interest rate spread of 2.67% for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 1 basis point compared to 2.68% in the second quarter of 2021.  The net interest margin of 2.73% for the third quarter of 2021 also decreased 2 basis points compared to 2.75% for the second quarter of 2021. 

Interest Income

Interest income of $77.3 million in the third quarter of 2021 increased $1.1 million, or 1%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased $4.9 million, or 7%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. 

The 1% increase in interest income compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to significant loan growth that was partially offset by lower rates.  The higher interest income reflected a $765.4 million, or 10%, increase in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $8.7 billion for the third quarter of 2021. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.33% for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 28 basis points compared to 3.61% for the third quarter of 2020.

The 7% increase in interest income compared to the second quarter of 2021 reflected a $783.4 million, or 10%, increase in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $8.7 billion for the third quarter of 2021. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.33% for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 13 basis points compared to 3.46% for the second quarter of 2021. 

Interest Expense

Total interest expense decreased $2.5 million, or 23%, to $8.4 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased $0.4 million, or 5%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. Interest expense on deposits of $7.0 million for the third quarter of 2021 decreased $2.1 million, or 23%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased $0.3 million, or 4%, compared to the second quarter of 2021.

The 23% decrease in interest expense on deposits compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to significant decreases in average balances and rates of certificates of deposits. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $7.8 billion for the third quarter of 2021 increased $576.4 million, or 8%, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The average yield of interest-bearing deposits was 0.35% for the third quarter of 2021, which was a 15 basis point decrease compared to 0.50% for the third quarter of 2020. 

The 4% increase in interest expense on deposits compared to the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to higher balances of money market and certificates of deposit that were partially offset by lower rates on certificates of deposit.  The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $7.8 billion for the third quarter of 2021 increased $427.8 million, or 6%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. The average yield of interest-bearing deposits was 0.35% for the third quarter of 2021, which was a 1 basis point decrease compared to 0.36% in the second quarter of 2021. 

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income of $40.3 million for the third quarter of 2021 increased $1.6 million, or 4%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased $7.4 million, or 23%, compared to the second quarter of 2021.

The 4% increase in noninterest income compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a $6.0 million increase in loan servicing fees that was partially offset by a $4.1 million decrease in mortgage warehouse fees. Included in loan servicing fees for the third quarter of 2021 was a $3.0 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $1.0 million negative fair market value adjustment for the third quarter of 2020.

The 23% increase in noninterest income compared to the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a $3.9 million increase in gain on sale of loans and a $3.6 million increase in loan servicing fees.   Included in loan servicing fees for the third quarter of 2021 was a $3.0 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $0.7 million positive fair market value adjustment for the second quarter of 2021.

At September 30, 2021, servicing rights were valued at $105.5 million, an increase of 39% compared to September 30, 2020 and an increase of 7% compared to June 30, 2021.  These increases were driven by higher loan balances of serviced assets and higher interest rates that impacted fair market value adjustments in the third quarter of 2021.  The value of servicing rights generally increases in rising interest rate environments and declines in falling interest rate environments.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense of $29.5 million for the third quarter of 2021 increased $3.1 million, or 12%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased $1.3 million, or 5%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. 

The 12% increase in noninterest expense compared to the third quarter of 2020 was due primarily to a $3.6 million, or 22%, increase in salaries and employee benefits, including commissions, to support higher loan production volumes.    The efficiency ratio of 27.0% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 25.4% for the third quarter of 2020.

The 5% increase in noninterest expense compared to the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a $1.3 million, or 7%, increase in salaries and employee benefits that reflected higher commissions from higher loan volumes.  The efficiency ratio of 27.0% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 29.0% for the second quarter of 2021.

Segments

Multi-family Mortgage Banking 

For the third quarter of 2021, net income of $14.5 million for Multi-family Mortgage Banking increased 145% compared with the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher noninterest income from gain on sale of loans. Noninterest income reflected a positive fair market value adjustment of $0.7 million on servicing rights in the third quarter of 2021 compared to a negative fair market value adjustment of $0.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. 

Compared to the second quarter of 2021, net income for this segment increased 32%, reflecting higher gain on sale of loans and loan servicing fees.  Included in loan servicing fees was a positive fair market value adjustment of $0.7 million on servicing rights in the third quarter of 2021 compared to a positive fair market value adjustment of $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Banking 

For the third quarter of 2021, net income of $23.5 million for Banking increased 34% from to the third quarter of 2020, reflecting higher net interest income that was partially offset by lower gains on sale of loans.  Included in noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 was a $2.3 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $0.2 million negative fair market value adjustment for the third quarter of 2020. 

Net income for this segment increased 8% from the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher net interest income and higher loan servicing fees that were partially offset by an increase in the provision for loan losses.  Included in loan servicing fees for the third quarter of 2021 was a $2.3 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $0.6 million positive fair market value adjustment for the second quarter of 2021.

Mortgage Warehousing 

For the third quarter of 2021, net income of $23.2 million for Mortgage Warehousing decreased 31% compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased 8% compared to the second quarter of 2021.  The decreases compared to the prior year period reflected lower net interest income as industry volumes declined. 

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including Federal Housing Administration ("FHA") multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; mortgage warehouse financing; retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking; agricultural lending; and traditional community banking.  Merchants Bancorp, with $11.0 billion in assets and $8.9 billion in deposits as of September 30, 2021, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements 

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control, such as the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the severity, magnitude, duration and businesses' and governments' responses thereto, on the Company's operations and personnel, and on activity and demand across its businesses, and other factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)
                     
   

September 30,

  

June 30, 

  

March 31, 

  

December 31,

  

September 30,
   

2021

  

2021

  

2021

  

2020

  

2020

Assets

                    

Cash and due from banks

  

$              14,352

  

$              13,745

  

$              12,003

  

$              10,063

  

$                9,276

Interest-earning demand accounts

  

788,224

  

388,304

  

257,436

  

169,665

  

419,926

Cash and cash equivalents

  

802,576

  

402,049

  

269,439

  

179,728

  

429,202

Securities purchased under agreements to resell

  

5,923

  

6,507

  

6,544

  

6,580

  

6,616

Mortgage loans in process of securitization

  

634,027

  

461,914

  

432,063

  

338,733

  

374,721

Available for sale securities

  

301,119

  

315,260

  

241,691

  

269,802

  

278,861

Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock

  

70,767

  

70,767

  

70,656

  

70,656

  

70,656

Loans held for sale (includes $26,296, $26,623, $57,998,
$40,044 and $41,418, respectively, at fair value)

  

3,453,279

  

2,955,390

  

2,749,662

  

3,070,154

  

3,319,619

Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $29,134, $28,696, $29,091, $27,500 and $23,436, respectively

  

5,431,227

  

5,444,227

  

5,710,291

  

5,507,926

  

4,857,554

Premises and equipment, net

  

31,423

  

31,384

  

31,261

  

29,761

  

29,261

Servicing rights

  

105,473

  

98,331

  

96,215

  

82,604

  

75,772

Interest receivable

  

21,894

  

22,068

  

22,111

  

21,770

  

19,130

Goodwill 

  

15,845

  

15,845

  

15,845

  

15,845

  

15,845

Intangible assets, net

  

1,843

  

1,990

  

2,136

  

2,283

  

2,657

Other assets and receivables

  

76,637

  

55,800

  

57,346

  

49,533

  

50,581

Total assets

  

$       10,952,033

  

$         9,881,532

  

$         9,705,260

  

$         9,645,375

  

$         9,530,475

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

                    

  Liabilities

                    

Deposits

                    

Noninterest-bearing

  

$            824,118

  

$            814,567

  

$            818,621

  

$            853,648

  

$            666,081

Interest-bearing

  

8,123,201

  

7,225,011

  

7,244,560

  

6,554,418

  

6,418,566

Total deposits

  

8,947,319

  

8,039,578

  

8,063,181

  

7,408,066

  

7,084,647

Borrowings 

  

809,136

  

701,373

  

545,160

  

1,348,256

  

1,618,201

Deferred and current tax liabilities, net

  

21,681

  

18,819

  

41,610

  

20,405

  

22,405

Other liabilities

  

64,019

  

62,698

  

44,054

  

58,027

  

48,087

Total liabilities

  

9,842,155

  

8,822,468

  

8,694,005

  

8,834,754

  

8,773,340

Commitments and  Contingencies

                    

Shareholders' Equity

                    

Common stock, without par value

                    

Authorized - 50,000,000 shares

                    

Issued and outstanding - 28,785,374 shares, 28,783,599 shares, 28,782,139 shares, 28,747,083 shares and 28,745,614 shares, respectively

  

137,200

  

136,836

  

136,474

  

135,857

  

136,103

Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares authorized

                    

8% Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference

                    

Authorized - 50,000 shares

                    

Issued and outstanding - 0 shares, 0 shares, 41,625 shares, 41,625 shares and 41,625 shares.

  

 

 

41,581

  

41,581

  

41,581

7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation preference

                    

Authorized - 3,500,000 shares

                    

Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares

  

50,221

  

50,221

  

50,221

  

50,221

  

50,221

6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference

                    

Authorized - 125,000 shares

                    

Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares (equivalent to 5,000,000 depositary shares)

  

120,844

  

120,844

  

120,844

  

120,844

  

120,844

6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference

                    

Authorized - 250,000 shares

                    

Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares at Septmeber 30, 2021, 196,181 shares at June 30, 2021 and 150,000 shares at March 31, 2021 (equivalent to 7,847,233 depositary shares at September 30, 2021, 7,847,233 depositary shares at June 30, 2021 and 6,000,000 depositary shares at March 31, 2021)

  

191,084

  

191,084

  

144,925

  

 

Retained earnings

  

610,267

  

560,083

  

516,961

  

461,744

  

407,979

Accumulated other comprehensive income

  

262

  

(4)

  

249

  

374

  

407

Total shareholders' equity

  

1,109,878

  

1,059,064

  

1,011,255

  

810,621

  

757,135

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

  

$       10,952,033

  

$         9,881,532

  

$         9,705,260

  

$         9,645,375

  

$         9,530,475
                     

Consolidated Statement of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)
                               
   

Three Months Ended

  

Nine Months Ended
   

September 30,

  

June 30, 

  

September 30,

  

September 30,

  

September 30,
   

2021

  

2021

  

2020

  

2021

  

2020

Interest Income

                            

Loans

  

$

72,924

  

$

68,276

  

$

71,857

  

$

216,717

  

$

189,400

Mortgage loans in process of securitization

    

2,868

    

2,724

    

3,250

    

8,728

    

8,580

Investment securities:

                              

Available for sale - taxable

    

1,115

    

833

    

431

    

2,302

    

2,725

Available for sale - tax exempt

    

12

    

9

    

37

    

32

    

112

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

    

190

    

392

    

531

    

966

    

1,217

Other

    

205

    

204

    

152

    

556

    

2,845

Total interest income

    

77,314

    

72,438

    

76,258

    

229,301

    

204,879

Interest Expense

                              

Deposits

    

6,981

    

6,683

    

9,104

    

19,764

    

45,132

Borrowed funds

    

1,452

    

1,348

    

1,832

    

4,286

    

4,838

Total interest expense

    

8,433

    

8,031

    

10,936

    

24,050

    

49,970

Net Interest Income

    

68,881

    

64,407

    

65,322

    

205,251

    

154,909

Provision (credit) for loan losses

    

1,079

    

(315)

    

2,981

    

2,427

    

7,724

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

    

67,802

    

64,722

    

62,341

    

202,824

    

147,185

Noninterest Income

                              

Gain on sale of loans

    

29,013

    

25,122

    

29,498

    

82,755

    

67,748

Loan servicing fees, net

    

5,313

    

1,727

    

(643)

    

14,991

    

(4,870)

Mortgage warehouse fees

    

2,732

    

3,079

    

6,833

    

9,927

    

15,054

Gains on sale of investments available for sale (1)

    

   

   

441

    

   

441

Other income

    

3,213

    

2,927

    

2,528

    

9,389

    

6,374

Total noninterest income

    

40,271

    

32,855

    

38,657

    

117,062

    

84,747

Noninterest Expense

                              

Salaries and employee benefits

    

20,197

    

18,869

    

16,567

    

60,340

    

42,635

Loan expenses

    

1,734

    

1,921

    

2,944

    

6,178

    

6,147

Occupancy and equipment

    

1,861

    

1,808

    

1,420

    

5,296

    

4,295

Professional fees

    

901

    

779

    

712

    

2,102

    

2,007

Deposit insurance expense

    

664

    

651

    

1,404

    

1,986

    

5,041

Technology expense

    

1,169

    

971

    

903

    

3,077

    

2,229

Other expense

    

2,946

    

3,184

    

2,434

    

8,760

    

6,605

Total noninterest expense

    

29,472

    

28,183

    

26,384

    

87,739

    

68,959

Income Before Income Taxes

    

78,601

    

69,394

    

74,614

    

232,147

    

162,973

Provision for income taxes (2)

    

20,098

    

17,977

    

19,612

    

60,244

    

42,226

Net Income

  

$

58,503

  

$

51,417

  

$

55,002

  

$

171,903

  

$

120,747

   Dividends on preferred stock

    

(5,729)

    

(5,659)

    

(3,618)

    

(15,145)

    

(10,855)

Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders

    

52,774

    

45,758

    

51,384

    

156,758

    

109,892

Basic Earnings Per Share

  

$

1.83

  

$

1.59

  

$

1.79

  

$

5.45

  

$

3.82

Diluted Earnings Per Share

  

$

1.83

  

$

1.58

  

$

1.79

  

$

5.43

  

$

3.82

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding

                              

Basic

    

28,784,197

    

28,782,813

    

28,745,614

    

28,779,745

    

28,741,395

Diluted

    

28,876,503

    

28,874,325

    

28,778,462

    

28,867,125

    

28,766,756
                               

(1)Includes $0, $0, $441, $0, and $441, respectively, related to accumulated other comprehensive earnings reclassifications.

        

(2) Includes $0, $0, $(97), $0 and $(97), respectively, related to income tax (expense)/benefit for reclassification items.

        
                               

Key Operating Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except share data)
                       
     

Three Months Ended

  

Nine Months Ended
     

September 30,

  

June 30,

  

September 30,

  

September 30,

  

September 30,
     

2021

  

2021

  

2020

  

2021

  

2020
                       

Noninterest expense

    

$           29,472

  

$          28,183

  

$           26,384

  

$           87,739

  

$           68,959
                       

Net interest income (before provision for losses)

    

68,881

  

64,407

  

65,322

  

205,251

  

154,909

Noninterest income

    

40,271

  

32,855

  

38,657

  

117,062

  

84,747

Total income

    

$         109,152

  

$          97,262

  

$         103,979

  

$         322,313

  

$         239,656
                       

Efficiency ratio

    

27.00%

  

28.98%

  

25.37%

  

27.22%

  

28.77%
                       
                       

Average assets

    

$    10,236,491

  

$     9,609,957

  

$      9,409,450

  

$      9,934,159

  

$      8,238,641

Net income

    

$           58,503

  

$          51,417

  

$           55,002

  

$         171,903

  

$         120,747

Return on average assets before annualizing

    

0.57%

  

0.54%

  

0.58%

  

1.73%

  

1.47%

Annualization factor

    

4.00

  

4.00

  

4.00

  

1.33

  

1.33

Return on average assets

    

2.29%

  

2.14%

  

2.34%

  

2.30%

  

1.95%
                       

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)

    

29.83%

  

27.61%

  

41.01%

  

31.60%

  

31.34%
                       

Tangible book value per common share (1)

    

$             25.36

  

$            23.59

  

$             18.30

  

$             25.36

  

$             18.30
                       

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)

    

6.68%

  

6.88%

  

5.53%

  

6.68%

  

5.53%
                       

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" 

              
                       

(1) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 

Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations.  As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable  to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use.  A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below.  Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock.  Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets.  Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets.  Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.     
                       
     

Three Months Ended

  

Nine Months Ended
     

September 30,

  

June 30,

  

September 30,

  

September 30,

  

September 30,
     

2021

  

2021

  

2020

  

2021

  

2020
                       

Net income

    

$           58,503

  

$          51,417

  

$           55,002

  

$         171,903

  

$         120,747

Less: preferred stock dividends  

    

(5,729)

  

(5,659)

  

(3,618)

  

(15,145)

  

(10,855)

Net income available to common shareholders

    

$           52,774

  

$          45,758

  

$           51,384

  

$         156,758

  

$         109,892
                       

Average shareholders' equity

    

$      1,087,675

  

$     1,031,246

  

$         732,533

  

$         991,467

  

$         698,071

Less: average goodwill & intangibles

    

(17,770)

  

(17,916)

  

(18,707)

  

(17,913)

  

(19,089)

Less: average preferred stock

    

(362,149)

  

(350,320)

  

(212,646)

  

(313,689)

  

(212,646)

Tangible common shareholders' equity

    

$         707,756

  

$        663,010

  

$         501,180

  

$         659,865

  

$         466,336
                       

Annualization factor

    

4.00

  

4.00

  

4.00

  

1.33

  

1.33

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity

    

29.83%

  

27.61%

  

41.01%

  

31.60%

  

31.34%
                       
                       

Total equity

    

$      1,109,878

  

$     1,059,064

  

$         757,135

  

$      1,109,878

  

$         757,135

Less: goodwill and intangibles

    

(17,688)

  

(17,835)

  

(18,502)

  

(17,688)

  

(18,502)

Less: preferred stock

    

(362,149)

  

(362,149)

  

(212,646)

  

(362,149)

  

(212,646)

Tangible common shareholders' equity

    

$         730,041

  

$        679,080

  

$         525,987

  

$         730,041

  

$         525,987
                       

Assets

    

$    10,952,033

  

$     9,881,532

  

$      9,530,475

  

$    10,952,033

  

$      9,530,475

Less: goodwill and intangibles

    

(17,688)

  

(17,835)

  

(18,502)

  

(17,688)

  

(18,502)

Tangible assets

    

$    10,934,345

  

$     9,863,697

  

$      9,511,973

  

$    10,934,345

  

$      9,511,973
                       

Ending common shares

    

28,785,374

  

28,783,599

  

28,745,614

  

28,785,374

  

28,745,614
                       

Tangible book value per common share

    

$             25.36

  

$            23.59

  

$             18.30

  

$             25.36

  

$             18.30

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets

    

6.68%

  

6.88%

  

5.53%

  

6.68%

  

5.53%
                       

Merchants Bancorp

Average Balance Analysis

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)
                       
 

Three Months Ended

  

Three Months Ended

  

Three Months Ended
 

September 30, 2021

  

June 30, 2021

  

September 30, 2020
 

Average

  

Yield/

  

Average

  

Yield/

  

Average

  

Yield/
 

Balance

Interest

Rate 

  

Balance

Interest

Rate 

  

Balance

Interest

Rate 

Assets:

                      
                       

Interest-bearing deposits, and other

$       580,397

$      395

0.27%

  

$      788,002

$       596

0.30%

  

$        587,804

$       683

0.46%

Securities available for sale - taxable

308,476

1,115

1.43%

  

285,536

833

1.17%

  

269,896

431

0.64%

Securities available for sale - tax exempt

1,361

12

3.50%

  

1,363

9

2.65%

  

5,145

37

2.86%

Mortgage loans in process of securitization

437,601

2,868

2.60%

  

416,559

2,724

2.62%

  

449,336

3,250

2.88%

Loans and loans held for sale

8,689,144

72,924

3.33%

  

7,905,766

68,276

3.46%

  

7,923,726

71,857

3.61%

     Total interest-earning assets

10,016,979

77,314

3.06%

  

9,397,226

72,438

3.09%

  

9,235,907

76,258

3.28%

Allowance for loan losses

(28,679)

      

(28,778)

      

(21,585)

    

Noninterest-earning assets

248,191

      

241,509

      

195,128

    
                       

Total assets

$  10,236,491

      

$    9,609,957

      

$     9,409,450

    
                       
                       

Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:

                      
                       

Interest-bearing checking

4,754,633

1,561

0.13%

  

4,473,251

1,362

0.12%

  

3,890,865

1,368

0.14%

Savings deposits

211,494

39

0.07%

  

205,884

38

0.07%

  

180,931

34

0.07%

Money market 

2,259,786

4,394

0.77%

  

2,197,750

4,175

0.76%

  

1,578,956

3,861

0.97%

Certificates of deposit

591,093

987

0.66%

  

512,316

1,108

0.87%

  

1,589,852

3,841

0.96%

    Total interest-bearing deposits

7,817,006

6,981

0.35%

  

7,389,201

6,683

0.36%

  

7,240,604

9,104

0.50%
                       

Borrowings

677,201

1,452

0.85%

  

523,942

1,348

1.03%

  

800,021

1,832

0.91%

    Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,494,207

8,433

0.39%

  

7,913,143

8,031

0.41%

  

8,040,625

10,936

0.54%
                       

Noninterest-bearing deposits

586,981

      

590,886

      

579,145

    

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

67,628

      

74,682

      

57,147

    
                       

    Total liabilities

9,148,816

      

8,578,711

      

8,676,917

    
                       

    Shareholders' equity

1,087,675

      

1,031,246

      

732,533

    
                       

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$  10,236,491

      

$    9,609,957

      

$     9,409,450

    
                       

Net interest income

  

$  68,881

      

$   64,407

      

$   65,322

  
                       

Net interest spread

    

2.67%

      

2.68%

      

2.74%
                       

Net interest-earning assets

$    1,522,772

      

$    1,484,083

      

$     1,195,282

    
                       

Net interest margin

    

2.73%

      

2.75%

      

2.81%
                       

Average interest-earning assets to average
interest-bearing liabilities

    

117.93%

      

118.75%

      

114.87%
                       

Supplemental Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands)
                           
       

Net Income

  

Net Income

  
       

Three Months Ended

  

Nine Months Ended

  
       

September 30,

  

June 30,

  

September 30,

  

September 30,

  
       

2021

  

2021

  

2020

  

2021

  

2020

  

Segment

                          

Multi-family Mortgage Banking

      

$            14,448

  

$          10,971

  

$               5,891

  

$         37,380

  

$         14,941

  

Mortgage Warehousing

      

23,217

  

21,448

  

33,793

  

73,848

  

73,942

  

Banking

      

23,463

  

21,741

  

17,486

  

68,229

  

37,248

  

Other

      

(2,625)

  

(2,743)

  

(2,168)

  

(7,554)

  

(5,384)

  

Total

      

$            58,503

  

$          51,417

  

$             55,002

  

$       171,903

  

$       120,747

  
                           
                           
       

Total Assets

          
       

September 30,

  

June 30,

  

December 31,

          
       

2021

  

2021

  

2020

          

Segment

                          

Multi-family Mortgage Banking

      

$          280,927

  

$        238,165

  

$           210,714

          

Mortgage Warehousing

      

4,685,037

  

4,265,162

  

4,893,513

          

Banking

      

5,950,316

  

5,328,684

  

4,498,880

          

Other

      

35,753

  

49,521

  

42,268

          

Total

      

$     10,952,033

  

$     9,881,532

  

$        9,645,375

          
                           
                           
       

Gain on Sale of Loans

  

Gain on Sale of Loans

  
       

Three Months Ended

  

Nine Months Ended

  
       

September 30,

  

June 30,

  

September 30,

  

September 30,

  
       

2021

  

2021

  

2020

  

2021

  

2020

  

Loan Type

                          

Multi-family

      

$            24,309

  

$          21,408

  

$             14,872

  

$         68,553

  

$         40,563

  

Single-family

      

1,592

  

1,872

  

14,093

  

7,677

  

26,225

  

Small Business Association (SBA)

      

3,112

  

1,842

  

533

  

6,525

  

960

  

Total

      

$            29,013

  

$          25,122

  

$             29,498

  

$         82,755

  

$         67,748

  
                           
                           
       

Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale

          
       

September 30,

  

June 30,

  

December 31,

          
       

2021

  

2021

  

2020

          
                           

Mortgage warehouse lines of credit

      

$          891,605

  

$     1,177,940

  

$        1,605,745

          

Residential real estate

      

828,950

  

806,325

  

678,848

          

Multi-family and healthcare financing

    

3,244,442

  

2,970,770

  

2,749,020

          

Commercial and commercial real estate

    

391,562

  

409,710

  

387,294

          

Agricultural production and real estate

    

92,113

  

92,786

  

101,268

          

Consumer and margin loans

      

11,689

  

15,392

  

13,251

          
       

5,460,361

  

5,472,923

  

5,535,426

          

    Less: Allowance for loan losses

      

29,134

  

28,696

  

27,500

          

Loans receivable

      

$       5,431,227

  

$     5,444,227

  

$        5,507,926

          
                           

Loans held for sale

      

3,453,279

  

2,955,390

  

3,070,154

          

Total loans, net of allowance

      

$       8,884,506

  

$     8,399,617

  

$        8,578,080

          
                           

