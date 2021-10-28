Merchants Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

CARMEL, Indiana, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported third quarter 2021 net income of $58.5 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.83. This compared to $55.0 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.79 in the third quarter of 2020, and compared to $51.4 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.58 in the second quarter of 2021.

"As total assets surpassed the $10 billion mark during the third quarter, Merchants continued to effectively manage its capital by organically growing its product offerings and expanding its customer base to deliver profitable growth, all while minimizing credit and interest rate risk. During the quarter our tangible book value reached $25.36 per common share, return on assets reached 2.29%, and our return on average tangible common equity was 29.8%," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.

Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "The demand for affordable housing continues to grow and we have never been better positioned to offer both debt and equity products to support our multi-family customers. Our low-income housing tax credit syndication business was launched late last year and has already closed several funds. We also started a new multi-family debt fund during the third quarter. Warehouse and single-family have performed well despite an industry decline, and our SBA platform has shown significant growth and expanded nationally. The breadth, diversity, and risk levels of our product offerings have positioned us well for profitable growth."

Net income for the third quarter 2021 increased by $3.5 million, or 6%, compared to the third quarter of 2020, driven by a $3.6 million, or 5%, increase in net interest income that reflected a 23% decrease in the cost of deposits and a 1% increase in interest income from higher loan balances. Also contributing to the increase was a $1.6 million, or 4%, increase in noninterest income. Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 benefited from a $3.0 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights that compared to $1.0 negative fair market value adjustment in the third quarter of 2020.

Net income for the third quarter 2021 increased by $7.1 million, or 14%, compared to the second quarter of 2021, primarily driven by a $7.4 million, or 23%, increase in noninterest income, as gain on sale of loans increased by 15% and loan servicing fees more than doubled. Loan servicing fees for the third quarter of 2021 benefited from a $3.0 million positive fair market value adjustment compared to $0.7 positive fair market value adjustment in the second quarter of 2021. Net interest income also contributed to the growth in net income, as it grew 7% compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Total Assets

Total assets of $11.0 billion at September 30, 2021 increased $1.1 billion, or 11%, compared to June 30, 2021, and increased $1.3 billion, or 14%, compared to December 31, 2020.

Return on average assets was 2.29% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 2.34% for the third quarter of 2020 and 2.14% for the second quarter of 2021.

Asset Quality

The allowance for loan losses of $29.1 million at September 30, 2021 increased $0.4 million compared to June 30, 2021 and increased $1.6 million compared to December 31, 2020. The increases compared to December 31, 2020 were primarily based on growth in the multi-family loan portfolio. The portion of the allowance associated with the COVID-19 pandemic has remained relatively steady since September 30, 2020, at approximately $0.7 million. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had only 3 loans remaining in payment deferral arrangements, with unpaid balances of $37.0 million.

Non-performing loans were $2.9 million, or 0.05%, of loans receivable at September 30, 2021, compared to $3.0 million, or 0.05% of loans receivable at June 30, 2021, and compared to $6.3 million, or 0.11% of loans receivable at December 31, 2020.

Total Deposits

Total deposits of $8.9 billion at September 30, 2021 increased $907.7 million compared to June 30, 2021, and increased $1.5 billion, or 21%, compared to December 31, 2020. The increase compared to December 31, 2020 was primarily due to growth in brokered certificates of deposits.

Total brokered deposits of $1.7 billion at September 30, 2021 increased $813.3 million, or 95%, from June 30, 2021 and increased $492.7 million, or 42%, from December 31, 2020. Brokered deposits represented 19% of total deposits at September 30, 2021 compared to 11% of total deposits at June 30, 2021 and 16% of total deposits at December 31, 2020. The increases reflected a shift from borrowing at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis during the third quarter of 2021 after a change in their collateral policy to eliminate certain agency eligible mortgage loan participations.

Liquidity

Cash balances of $802.6 million at September 30, 2021 increased by $400.5 million compared to June 30, 2021 and increased by $622.8 million compared to December 31, 2020. The Company also continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit at $2.1 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to $3.3 billion at June 30, 2021 and $2.6 billion at December 31, 2020. This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and asset levels in the future. The decrease in borrowing capacity compared to prior periods reflected the change in collateral policy at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis to eliminate certain agency eligible mortgage loan participations.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income of $68.9 million in the third quarter of 2021 increased $3.6 million, or 5%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased $4.5 million, or 7%, compared to the second quarter of 2021.

The 5% increase in net interest income compared to the third quarter of 2020 reflected a 23% decrease in the cost of deposits and a 1% increase in interest income from higher loan balances. The interest rate spread of 2.67% for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 7 basis points compared to 2.74% in the third quarter of 2020. The net interest margin of 2.73% for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 8 basis points compared to 2.81% for the third quarter of 2020. The modest decrease in net interest margin compared to the third quarter of 2020 reflected lower funding costs and higher loan balances that were outpaced by lower interest rates on loans.

The 7% increase in net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2021 reflected higher loan balances and lower rates on loans. The interest rate spread of 2.67% for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 1 basis point compared to 2.68% in the second quarter of 2021. The net interest margin of 2.73% for the third quarter of 2021 also decreased 2 basis points compared to 2.75% for the second quarter of 2021.

Interest Income

Interest income of $77.3 million in the third quarter of 2021 increased $1.1 million, or 1%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased $4.9 million, or 7%, compared to the second quarter of 2021.

The 1% increase in interest income compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to significant loan growth that was partially offset by lower rates. The higher interest income reflected a $765.4 million, or 10%, increase in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $8.7 billion for the third quarter of 2021. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.33% for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 28 basis points compared to 3.61% for the third quarter of 2020.

The 7% increase in interest income compared to the second quarter of 2021 reflected a $783.4 million, or 10%, increase in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $8.7 billion for the third quarter of 2021. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.33% for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 13 basis points compared to 3.46% for the second quarter of 2021.

Interest Expense

Total interest expense decreased $2.5 million, or 23%, to $8.4 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased $0.4 million, or 5%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. Interest expense on deposits of $7.0 million for the third quarter of 2021 decreased $2.1 million, or 23%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased $0.3 million, or 4%, compared to the second quarter of 2021.

The 23% decrease in interest expense on deposits compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to significant decreases in average balances and rates of certificates of deposits. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $7.8 billion for the third quarter of 2021 increased $576.4 million, or 8%, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The average yield of interest-bearing deposits was 0.35% for the third quarter of 2021, which was a 15 basis point decrease compared to 0.50% for the third quarter of 2020.

The 4% increase in interest expense on deposits compared to the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to higher balances of money market and certificates of deposit that were partially offset by lower rates on certificates of deposit. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $7.8 billion for the third quarter of 2021 increased $427.8 million, or 6%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. The average yield of interest-bearing deposits was 0.35% for the third quarter of 2021, which was a 1 basis point decrease compared to 0.36% in the second quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income of $40.3 million for the third quarter of 2021 increased $1.6 million, or 4%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased $7.4 million, or 23%, compared to the second quarter of 2021.

The 4% increase in noninterest income compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a $6.0 million increase in loan servicing fees that was partially offset by a $4.1 million decrease in mortgage warehouse fees. Included in loan servicing fees for the third quarter of 2021 was a $3.0 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $1.0 million negative fair market value adjustment for the third quarter of 2020.

The 23% increase in noninterest income compared to the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a $3.9 million increase in gain on sale of loans and a $3.6 million increase in loan servicing fees. Included in loan servicing fees for the third quarter of 2021 was a $3.0 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $0.7 million positive fair market value adjustment for the second quarter of 2021.

At September 30, 2021, servicing rights were valued at $105.5 million, an increase of 39% compared to September 30, 2020 and an increase of 7% compared to June 30, 2021. These increases were driven by higher loan balances of serviced assets and higher interest rates that impacted fair market value adjustments in the third quarter of 2021. The value of servicing rights generally increases in rising interest rate environments and declines in falling interest rate environments.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense of $29.5 million for the third quarter of 2021 increased $3.1 million, or 12%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased $1.3 million, or 5%, compared to the second quarter of 2021.

The 12% increase in noninterest expense compared to the third quarter of 2020 was due primarily to a $3.6 million, or 22%, increase in salaries and employee benefits, including commissions, to support higher loan production volumes. The efficiency ratio of 27.0% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 25.4% for the third quarter of 2020.

The 5% increase in noninterest expense compared to the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a $1.3 million, or 7%, increase in salaries and employee benefits that reflected higher commissions from higher loan volumes. The efficiency ratio of 27.0% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 29.0% for the second quarter of 2021.

Segments

Multi-family Mortgage Banking

For the third quarter of 2021, net income of $14.5 million for Multi-family Mortgage Banking increased 145% compared with the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher noninterest income from gain on sale of loans. Noninterest income reflected a positive fair market value adjustment of $0.7 million on servicing rights in the third quarter of 2021 compared to a negative fair market value adjustment of $0.7 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Compared to the second quarter of 2021, net income for this segment increased 32%, reflecting higher gain on sale of loans and loan servicing fees. Included in loan servicing fees was a positive fair market value adjustment of $0.7 million on servicing rights in the third quarter of 2021 compared to a positive fair market value adjustment of $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Banking

For the third quarter of 2021, net income of $23.5 million for Banking increased 34% from to the third quarter of 2020, reflecting higher net interest income that was partially offset by lower gains on sale of loans. Included in noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 was a $2.3 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $0.2 million negative fair market value adjustment for the third quarter of 2020.

Net income for this segment increased 8% from the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher net interest income and higher loan servicing fees that were partially offset by an increase in the provision for loan losses. Included in loan servicing fees for the third quarter of 2021 was a $2.3 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $0.6 million positive fair market value adjustment for the second quarter of 2021.

Mortgage Warehousing

For the third quarter of 2021, net income of $23.2 million for Mortgage Warehousing decreased 31% compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased 8% compared to the second quarter of 2021. The decreases compared to the prior year period reflected lower net interest income as industry volumes declined.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including Federal Housing Administration ("FHA") multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; mortgage warehouse financing; retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking; agricultural lending; and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $11.0 billion in assets and $8.9 billion in deposits as of September 30, 2021, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control, such as the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the severity, magnitude, duration and businesses' and governments' responses thereto, on the Company's operations and personnel, and on activity and demand across its businesses, and other factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 14,352 $ 13,745 $ 12,003 $ 10,063 $ 9,276 Interest-earning demand accounts 788,224 388,304 257,436 169,665 419,926 Cash and cash equivalents 802,576 402,049 269,439 179,728 429,202 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 5,923 6,507 6,544 6,580 6,616 Mortgage loans in process of securitization 634,027 461,914 432,063 338,733 374,721 Available for sale securities 301,119 315,260 241,691 269,802 278,861 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock 70,767 70,767 70,656 70,656 70,656 Loans held for sale (includes $26,296, $26,623, $57,998,

$40,044 and $41,418, respectively, at fair value) 3,453,279 2,955,390 2,749,662 3,070,154 3,319,619 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $29,134, $28,696, $29,091, $27,500 and $23,436, respectively 5,431,227 5,444,227 5,710,291 5,507,926 4,857,554 Premises and equipment, net 31,423 31,384 31,261 29,761 29,261 Servicing rights 105,473 98,331 96,215 82,604 75,772 Interest receivable 21,894 22,068 22,111 21,770 19,130 Goodwill 15,845 15,845 15,845 15,845 15,845 Intangible assets, net 1,843 1,990 2,136 2,283 2,657 Other assets and receivables 76,637 55,800 57,346 49,533 50,581 Total assets $ 10,952,033 $ 9,881,532 $ 9,705,260 $ 9,645,375 $ 9,530,475 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 824,118 $ 814,567 $ 818,621 $ 853,648 $ 666,081 Interest-bearing 8,123,201 7,225,011 7,244,560 6,554,418 6,418,566 Total deposits 8,947,319 8,039,578 8,063,181 7,408,066 7,084,647 Borrowings 809,136 701,373 545,160 1,348,256 1,618,201 Deferred and current tax liabilities, net 21,681 18,819 41,610 20,405 22,405 Other liabilities 64,019 62,698 44,054 58,027 48,087 Total liabilities 9,842,155 8,822,468 8,694,005 8,834,754 8,773,340 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders' Equity Common stock, without par value Authorized - 50,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 28,785,374 shares, 28,783,599 shares, 28,782,139 shares, 28,747,083 shares and 28,745,614 shares, respectively 137,200 136,836 136,474 135,857 136,103 Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares authorized 8% Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference Authorized - 50,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 0 shares, 0 shares, 41,625 shares, 41,625 shares and 41,625 shares. — — 41,581 41,581 41,581 7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation preference Authorized - 3,500,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares 50,221 50,221 50,221 50,221 50,221 6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference Authorized - 125,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares (equivalent to 5,000,000 depositary shares) 120,844 120,844 120,844 120,844 120,844 6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference Authorized - 250,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares at Septmeber 30, 2021, 196,181 shares at June 30, 2021 and 150,000 shares at March 31, 2021 (equivalent to 7,847,233 depositary shares at September 30, 2021, 7,847,233 depositary shares at June 30, 2021 and 6,000,000 depositary shares at March 31, 2021) 191,084 191,084 144,925 — — Retained earnings 610,267 560,083 516,961 461,744 407,979 Accumulated other comprehensive income 262 (4) 249 374 407 Total shareholders' equity 1,109,878 1,059,064 1,011,255 810,621 757,135 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,952,033 $ 9,881,532 $ 9,705,260 $ 9,645,375 $ 9,530,475

Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest Income Loans $ 72,924 $ 68,276 $ 71,857 $ 216,717 $ 189,400 Mortgage loans in process of securitization 2,868 2,724 3,250 8,728 8,580 Investment securities: Available for sale - taxable 1,115 833 431 2,302 2,725 Available for sale - tax exempt 12 9 37 32 112 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 190 392 531 966 1,217 Other 205 204 152 556 2,845 Total interest income 77,314 72,438 76,258 229,301 204,879 Interest Expense Deposits 6,981 6,683 9,104 19,764 45,132 Borrowed funds 1,452 1,348 1,832 4,286 4,838 Total interest expense 8,433 8,031 10,936 24,050 49,970 Net Interest Income 68,881 64,407 65,322 205,251 154,909 Provision (credit) for loan losses 1,079 (315) 2,981 2,427 7,724 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 67,802 64,722 62,341 202,824 147,185 Noninterest Income Gain on sale of loans 29,013 25,122 29,498 82,755 67,748 Loan servicing fees, net 5,313 1,727 (643) 14,991 (4,870) Mortgage warehouse fees 2,732 3,079 6,833 9,927 15,054 Gains on sale of investments available for sale (1) — — 441 — 441 Other income 3,213 2,927 2,528 9,389 6,374 Total noninterest income 40,271 32,855 38,657 117,062 84,747 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 20,197 18,869 16,567 60,340 42,635 Loan expenses 1,734 1,921 2,944 6,178 6,147 Occupancy and equipment 1,861 1,808 1,420 5,296 4,295 Professional fees 901 779 712 2,102 2,007 Deposit insurance expense 664 651 1,404 1,986 5,041 Technology expense 1,169 971 903 3,077 2,229 Other expense 2,946 3,184 2,434 8,760 6,605 Total noninterest expense 29,472 28,183 26,384 87,739 68,959 Income Before Income Taxes 78,601 69,394 74,614 232,147 162,973 Provision for income taxes (2) 20,098 17,977 19,612 60,244 42,226 Net Income $ 58,503 $ 51,417 $ 55,002 $ 171,903 $ 120,747 Dividends on preferred stock (5,729) (5,659) (3,618) (15,145) (10,855) Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders 52,774 45,758 51,384 156,758 109,892 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 1.83 $ 1.59 $ 1.79 $ 5.45 $ 3.82 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.83 $ 1.58 $ 1.79 $ 5.43 $ 3.82 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding Basic 28,784,197 28,782,813 28,745,614 28,779,745 28,741,395 Diluted 28,876,503 28,874,325 28,778,462 28,867,125 28,766,756 (1)Includes $0, $0, $441, $0, and $441, respectively, related to accumulated other comprehensive earnings reclassifications. (2) Includes $0, $0, $(97), $0 and $(97), respectively, related to income tax (expense)/benefit for reclassification items.

Key Operating Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Noninterest expense $ 29,472 $ 28,183 $ 26,384 $ 87,739 $ 68,959 Net interest income (before provision for losses) 68,881 64,407 65,322 205,251 154,909 Noninterest income 40,271 32,855 38,657 117,062 84,747 Total income $ 109,152 $ 97,262 $ 103,979 $ 322,313 $ 239,656 Efficiency ratio 27.00% 28.98% 25.37% 27.22% 28.77% Average assets $ 10,236,491 $ 9,609,957 $ 9,409,450 $ 9,934,159 $ 8,238,641 Net income $ 58,503 $ 51,417 $ 55,002 $ 171,903 $ 120,747 Return on average assets before annualizing 0.57% 0.54% 0.58% 1.73% 1.47% Annualization factor 4.00 4.00 4.00 1.33 1.33 Return on average assets 2.29% 2.14% 2.34% 2.30% 1.95% Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1) 29.83% 27.61% 41.01% 31.60% 31.34% Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 25.36 $ 23.59 $ 18.30 $ 25.36 $ 18.30 Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1) 6.68% 6.88% 5.53% 6.68% 5.53% (1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" (1) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 58,503 $ 51,417 $ 55,002 $ 171,903 $ 120,747 Less: preferred stock dividends (5,729) (5,659) (3,618) (15,145) (10,855) Net income available to common shareholders $ 52,774 $ 45,758 $ 51,384 $ 156,758 $ 109,892 Average shareholders' equity $ 1,087,675 $ 1,031,246 $ 732,533 $ 991,467 $ 698,071 Less: average goodwill & intangibles (17,770) (17,916) (18,707) (17,913) (19,089) Less: average preferred stock (362,149) (350,320) (212,646) (313,689) (212,646) Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 707,756 $ 663,010 $ 501,180 $ 659,865 $ 466,336 Annualization factor 4.00 4.00 4.00 1.33 1.33 Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity 29.83% 27.61% 41.01% 31.60% 31.34% Total equity $ 1,109,878 $ 1,059,064 $ 757,135 $ 1,109,878 $ 757,135 Less: goodwill and intangibles (17,688) (17,835) (18,502) (17,688) (18,502) Less: preferred stock (362,149) (362,149) (212,646) (362,149) (212,646) Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 730,041 $ 679,080 $ 525,987 $ 730,041 $ 525,987 Assets $ 10,952,033 $ 9,881,532 $ 9,530,475 $ 10,952,033 $ 9,530,475 Less: goodwill and intangibles (17,688) (17,835) (18,502) (17,688) (18,502) Tangible assets $ 10,934,345 $ 9,863,697 $ 9,511,973 $ 10,934,345 $ 9,511,973 Ending common shares 28,785,374 28,783,599 28,745,614 28,785,374 28,745,614 Tangible book value per common share $ 25.36 $ 23.59 $ 18.30 $ 25.36 $ 18.30 Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets 6.68% 6.88% 5.53% 6.68% 5.53%

Merchants Bancorp Average Balance Analysis ($ in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets: Interest-bearing deposits, and other $ 580,397 $ 395 0.27% $ 788,002 $ 596 0.30% $ 587,804 $ 683 0.46% Securities available for sale - taxable 308,476 1,115 1.43% 285,536 833 1.17% 269,896 431 0.64% Securities available for sale - tax exempt 1,361 12 3.50% 1,363 9 2.65% 5,145 37 2.86% Mortgage loans in process of securitization 437,601 2,868 2.60% 416,559 2,724 2.62% 449,336 3,250 2.88% Loans and loans held for sale 8,689,144 72,924 3.33% 7,905,766 68,276 3.46% 7,923,726 71,857 3.61% Total interest-earning assets 10,016,979 77,314 3.06% 9,397,226 72,438 3.09% 9,235,907 76,258 3.28% Allowance for loan losses (28,679) (28,778) (21,585) Noninterest-earning assets 248,191 241,509 195,128 Total assets $ 10,236,491 $ 9,609,957 $ 9,409,450 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing checking 4,754,633 1,561 0.13% 4,473,251 1,362 0.12% 3,890,865 1,368 0.14% Savings deposits 211,494 39 0.07% 205,884 38 0.07% 180,931 34 0.07% Money market 2,259,786 4,394 0.77% 2,197,750 4,175 0.76% 1,578,956 3,861 0.97% Certificates of deposit 591,093 987 0.66% 512,316 1,108 0.87% 1,589,852 3,841 0.96% Total interest-bearing deposits 7,817,006 6,981 0.35% 7,389,201 6,683 0.36% 7,240,604 9,104 0.50% Borrowings 677,201 1,452 0.85% 523,942 1,348 1.03% 800,021 1,832 0.91% Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,494,207 8,433 0.39% 7,913,143 8,031 0.41% 8,040,625 10,936 0.54% Noninterest-bearing deposits 586,981 590,886 579,145 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 67,628 74,682 57,147 Total liabilities 9,148,816 8,578,711 8,676,917 Shareholders' equity 1,087,675 1,031,246 732,533 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,236,491 $ 9,609,957 $ 9,409,450 Net interest income $ 68,881 $ 64,407 $ 65,322 Net interest spread 2.67% 2.68% 2.74% Net interest-earning assets $ 1,522,772 $ 1,484,083 $ 1,195,282 Net interest margin 2.73% 2.75% 2.81% Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities 117.93% 118.75% 114.87%

Supplemental Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands) Net Income Net Income Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Segment Multi-family Mortgage Banking $ 14,448 $ 10,971 $ 5,891 $ 37,380 $ 14,941 Mortgage Warehousing 23,217 21,448 33,793 73,848 73,942 Banking 23,463 21,741 17,486 68,229 37,248 Other (2,625) (2,743) (2,168) (7,554) (5,384) Total $ 58,503 $ 51,417 $ 55,002 $ 171,903 $ 120,747 Total Assets September 30, June 30, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 Segment Multi-family Mortgage Banking $ 280,927 $ 238,165 $ 210,714 Mortgage Warehousing 4,685,037 4,265,162 4,893,513 Banking 5,950,316 5,328,684 4,498,880 Other 35,753 49,521 42,268 Total $ 10,952,033 $ 9,881,532 $ 9,645,375 Gain on Sale of Loans Gain on Sale of Loans Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Loan Type Multi-family $ 24,309 $ 21,408 $ 14,872 $ 68,553 $ 40,563 Single-family 1,592 1,872 14,093 7,677 26,225 Small Business Association (SBA) 3,112 1,842 533 6,525 960 Total $ 29,013 $ 25,122 $ 29,498 $ 82,755 $ 67,748 Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale September 30, June 30, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 Mortgage warehouse lines of credit $ 891,605 $ 1,177,940 $ 1,605,745 Residential real estate 828,950 806,325 678,848 Multi-family and healthcare financing 3,244,442 2,970,770 2,749,020 Commercial and commercial real estate 391,562 409,710 387,294 Agricultural production and real estate 92,113 92,786 101,268 Consumer and margin loans 11,689 15,392 13,251 5,460,361 5,472,923 5,535,426 Less: Allowance for loan losses 29,134 28,696 27,500 Loans receivable $ 5,431,227 $ 5,444,227 $ 5,507,926 Loans held for sale 3,453,279 2,955,390 3,070,154 Total loans, net of allowance $ 8,884,506 $ 8,399,617 $ 8,578,080

