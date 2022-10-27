Merchants Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Merchants Bancorp

Oct 27, 2022

  • Third quarter 2022 net income of $58.5 million was equal to the third quarter of 2021 and increased 8% compared to the second quarter of 2022
  • Third quarter 2022 diluted earnings per common share of $1.22 was equal to the third quarter of 2021 and increased 10% compared to the second quarter of 2022
  • Total assets of $12.0 billion increased 8% compared to June 30, 2022, and increased 6% compared to December 31, 2021
  • Return on average assets was 2.05% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 2.29% in the third quarter of 2021 and 2.20% in the second quarter of 2022
  • Net interest margin was 3.05% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 2.73% in the third quarter of 2021 and 3.03% in the second quarter of 2022
  • Tangible book value per common share of $20.78 increased 23% compared to $16.91 in the third quarter of 2021 and increased 5% compared to $19.70 in the second quarter of 2022
  • Completed 8.25% Series D preferred stock offering in September 2022, raising approximately $137.4 million of new capital, net of $5.1 million in offering costs
  • Sold $1.2 billion of multi-family bridge loans into a private securitization via a real estate mortgage investment conduit (REMIC). As part of the transaction, purchased a $1.0 billion senior investment security that is expected to be held to maturity.

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported third quarter 2022 net income of $58.5 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.22. This compared to $58.5 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.22 in the third quarter of 2021, and compared to $53.9 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.11 in the second quarter of 2022.

"We thrived during the third quarter, as our business model allowed us to quickly adapt to the changing interest rate landscape and we prepared ourselves with the additional capital and resources to continue our trajectory of profitable growth. With a tangible book value of $20.78 per share, an industry-leading return on average assets of 2.05% and efficiency ratio of 30.5% in the quarter, our momentum remains strong, and we are optimistic about the remainder of 2022 and beyond," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants. 

Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "As our company has continued to expand, we have made it a priority to ensure our team has the necessary tools and freedom to execute effectively for our customers.  Their efforts have been the backbone of our company and their creativity and dedication will continue to be a leading factor in our ongoing success." 

Net income of $58.5 million for the third quarter 2022 was equal to the third quarter of 2021, but reflected a $16.5 million, or 24%, increase in net interest income that was offset by an $11.1 million, or 28%, decrease in noninterest income and a $5.5 million, or 19%, increase in noninterest expenses.

Net income for the third quarter 2022 increased by $4.6 million, or 8%, compared to the second quarter of 2022, primarily driven by a $13.4 million, or 19%, increase in net interest income that was partially offset by a $10.0 million, or 25%, decrease in noninterest income and a $2.0 million, or 6%, increase in noninterest expense.

Total Assets
Total assets of $12.0 billion at September 30, 2022 increased 8%, compared to June 30, 2022, and increased 6%, compared to December 31, 2021.  Increases compared to both periods were primarily due to significant growth in the multi-family loan portfolio, some of which were sold during the quarter.   On September 22, 2022, $1.2 billion in loans were sold as part of a securitization transaction that was partially offset by the purchase of a $1.0 billion held to maturity senior investment security that was established as part of the securitization transaction.

Return on average assets was 2.05% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 2.29% for the third quarter of 2021 and 2.20% for the second quarter of 2022.

Asset Quality
The allowance for credit losses on loans of $39.0 million at September 30, 2022 increased $1.5 million compared to June 30, 2022 and increased $7.7 million compared to December 31, 2021.  The increase compared to June 30, 2022 was primarily due to growth in the multi-family, commercial, residential, and healthcare loan portfolios, partially offset by the decrease in the multi-family portfolio associated with the $1.2 billion loan sale and securitization.  As of September 30, 2022, the Company had one loan remaining in a COVID-19 payment deferral arrangement, with an unpaid balance of $36.8 million.

Non-performing loans were $26.6 million, or 0.38%, of loans receivable at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.07% at June 30, 2022 and 0.01% at December 31, 2021. The increase compared to both periods was primarily due to the delinquency of one healthcare customer that is fully collateralized and full payment is expected.

Total Deposits
Total deposits of $10.3 billion at September 30, 2022 increased $2.0 billion, or 24%, compared to June 30, 2022, and increased $1.3 billion, or 15%, compared to December 31, 2021. The increase compared to both periods was primarily due to an increase in certificates of deposit and demand accounts.  

Total brokered deposits of $2.2 billion at September 30, 2022 increased $994.0 million, or 81%, from June 30, 2022 and increased $58.9 million, or 3%, from December 31, 2021. Brokered deposits represented 22% of total deposits at September 30, 2022 compared to 15% of total deposits at June 30, 2022 and 24% of total deposits at December 31, 2021. As of September 30, 2022, brokered certificates of deposit had a weighted average remaining duration of 84 days, with none exceeding 180 days.

The Company continues to offer new products, such as adjustable-rate certificates of deposits, to minimize interest rate risks by aligning the rate and duration characteristics of its deposit and loan portfolios.

Liquidity
Cash balances of $324.0 million at September 30, 2022 increased by $65.8 million compared to June 30, 2022 and decreased by $708.7 million compared to December 31, 2021. The Company continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit totaling $2.8 billion at September 30, 2022 compared to $1.7 billion at June 30, 2022 and $2.4 billion at December 31, 2021.  This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and asset levels in the future. Additionally, the Company's business model is designed to continuously sell a significant portion of its loans, which provides flexibility in managing its liquidity.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

Net Interest Income of $85.4 million increased $16.5 million, or 24% compared to $68.9 million, reflecting higher yields and average balances on loans and loans held for sale that were partially offset by higher interest rates and average balances of deposits and borrowings. 

  • Interest rate spread of 2.77% increased 10 basis points compared to 2.67%.
  • Net interest margin of 3.05% increased 32 basis points compared to 2.73%.

Interest Income of $134.1 million increased 73% compared to $77.3 million, reflecting an increase in both yields and average balances of loans and loans held for sale. 

  • Average balances of $10.2 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased 18% compared to $8.7 billion.
  • Average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 5.00% increased 167 basis points compared to 3.33%.

Interest Expense of $48.7 million increased $40.3 million, or 478%, compared to $8.4 million.  Interest expense on deposits of $45.0 million increased $38.0 million, or 545%, compared $7.0 million, primarily reflecting higher rates on interest bearing checking, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

  • Average balances of $9.0 billion for interest-bearing deposits increased 15% compared to $7.8 billion.
  • Average interest rates of 1.98% for interest-bearing deposits increased 163 basis points compared to 0.35%.

Noninterest Income of $29.2 million decreased $11.1 million, or 28%, compared to $40.3 million, primarily due to a $15.7 million decrease in gain on sale of loans, partially offset by a $2.9 million increase in loan servicing rights, which included adjustments for higher values of servicing rights.

  • The decrease in gain on sale of loans was associated with a business mix shift in multi-family lending, from volumes sold in the secondary market towards those maintained on the balance sheet.
  • Loan servicing fees included a $4.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, of which $0.9 million was in the Banking segment and $3.7 million was in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment.  This compared to a $3.0 million positive fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, of which $2.3 million was in the Banking segment and $0.7 million was in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment.
  • Syndication and asset management fees of $3.1 million increased 378% and are becoming a meaningful source of noninterest income growth.

Noninterest Expense of $35.0 million increased $5.5 million, or 19%, compared to $29.5 million, primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits to support business growth. 

  • The efficiency ratio of 30.51% increased 351 basis points compared to 27.00%.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022

Net Interest Income of $85.4 million increased $13.4 million, or 19% compared to $72.0 million, reflecting higher yields and average balances on loans and loans held for sale that were partially offset by higher interest rates on deposits and borrowings.

  • Interest rate spread of 2.77% decreased 13 basis points compared to 2.90%.
  • Net interest margin of 3.05% increased 2 basis points compared to 3.03%.

Interest Income of $134.1 million increased $44.8 million, or 50%, compared to $89.3 million, reflecting an increase in yields and average balances of loans and loans held for sale.

  • Average balances of $10.2 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased $1.6 billion, or 19%, compared to $8.6 billion.
  • Average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 5.00% increased 101 basis points compared to 3.99%.

Interest Expense of $48.7 million increased $31.5 million, or 183%, compared to $17.2 million. Interest expense on deposits of $45.0 million increased $30.2 million, or 205%, compared to $14.8 million, reflecting higher interest rates on interest bearing checking, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

  • Average balances of $9.0 billion for interest-bearing deposits increased $1.6 billion, or 22%, compared to $7.4 billion.
  • Average interest rates of 1.98% for interest-bearing deposits increased 117 basis points compared to 0.81%.

Noninterest Income of $29.2 million decreased $10.0 million, or 25%, compared $39.2 million, primarily due to a $8.2 million, or 38%, decrease in gain on sale of loans. 

  • The decrease in gain on sale of loans was associated with lower volume in the multi-family loan portfolios.
  • Loan servicing fees included a $4.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, of which $0.9 million was in the Banking segment and $3.7 million was in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $7.7 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, of which $1.1 million was in the Banking segment and $6.6 million was in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment.
  • Syndication and asset management fees of $3.1 million nearly doubled and are becoming a meaningful source of noninterest income growth.

Noninterest Expense of $35.0 million increased $2.0 million, or 6%, compared to $33.0 million, primarily due to increases in professional fees as well as salaries and employee benefits to support business growth.

  • The efficiency ratio of 30.51% increased 87 basis points compared to 29.64%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Ranked as a top performing U.S. public bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; mortgage warehouse financing; retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking; agricultural lending; and traditional community banking.  Merchants Bancorp, with $12.0 billion in assets and $10.3 billion in deposits as of September 30, 2022, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Merchants Capital Investments, LLC, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, Merchants Asset Management, LLC, Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements 

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control, such as the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the severity, magnitude, duration and businesses' and governments' responses thereto, on the Company's operations and personnel, and on activity and demand across its businesses, and other factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)













September 30,

June 30

March 31

December 31,

September 30,


2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Assets









Cash and due from banks

$              13,796

$              10,714

$                9,853

$              14,030

$              14,352

Interest-earning demand accounts

310,165

247,432

401,668

1,018,584

788,224

Cash and cash equivalents

323,961

258,146

411,521

1,032,614

802,576

Securities purchased under agreements to resell

3,497

3,520

4,798

5,888

5,923

Mortgage loans in process of securitization

137,448

323,046

324,280

569,239

634,027

Available for sale securities

322,069

336,814

314,266

310,629

301,119

Held to maturity securities 

1,005,487




Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock

39,130

39,130

28,804

29,588

70,767

Loans held for sale (includes $68,785, $41,991, $14,567,
$48,583 and $26,296, respectively, at fair value)

2,844,750

2,759,116

2,289,094

3,303,199

3,453,279

Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses on loans of
$38,996,  $37,474, $32,102, $31,344 and $29,134,
respectively

6,919,128

7,033,203

5,976,960

5,751,319

5,431,227

Premises and equipment, net

35,492

35,085

34,559

31,212

31,423

Servicing rights

144,984

130,710

121,036

110,348

105,473

Interest receivable

40,170

26,184

23,499

24,103

21,894

Goodwill 

15,845

15,845

15,845

15,845

15,845

Intangible assets, net

1,307

1,441

1,574

1,707

1,843

Other assets and receivables

145,454

123,815

104,356

92,947

76,637

Total assets

$       11,978,722

$       11,086,055

$         9,650,592

$       11,278,638

$       10,952,033

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









  Liabilities









Deposits









Noninterest-bearing

$            315,868

$            444,461

$            461,193

$            641,442

$            824,118

Interest-bearing

10,003,611

7,855,277

7,014,628

8,341,171

8,123,201

Total deposits

10,319,479

8,299,738

7,475,821

8,982,613

8,947,319

Borrowings 

97,279

1,440,904

879,929

1,033,954

809,136

Deferred and current tax liabilities, net

19,124

19,414

30,695

19,170

21,681

Other liabilities

130,250

97,460

75,644

87,492

64,019

Total liabilities

10,566,132

9,857,516

8,462,089

10,123,229

9,842,155

Commitments and  Contingencies









Shareholders' Equity









Common stock, without par value









Authorized - 75,000,000 shares, 75,000,000 shares,
50,000,000 shares, 50,000,000 shares and 50,000,000 shares 









Issued and outstanding  - 43,109,578 shares, 43,106,505 shares,
43,267,776 shares, 43,180,079 shares and 43,178,061 shares

137,226

136,671

137,882

137,565

137,200

Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares
authorized









7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation
preference









Authorized - 3,500,000 shares









Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,221

6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation
preference









Authorized - 125,000 shares









Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares (equivalent to
5,000,000 depositary shares)

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844

6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation
preference









Authorized - 200,000 shares









Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares (equivalent to
7,847,233 depositary shares) 

191,084

191,084

191,084

191,084

191,084

8.25% Series D Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation
preference









Authorized - 300,000 shares









Issued and outstanding - 142,500 shares (equivalent to
5,700,000 depositary shares) 

137,371




Retained earnings

787,530

737,789

694,776

657,149

610,267

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(11,686)

(8,070)

(6,304)

(1,454)

262

Total shareholders' equity

1,412,590

1,228,539

1,188,503

1,155,409

1,109,878

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$       11,978,722

$       11,086,055

$         9,650,592

$       11,278,638

$       10,952,033

Consolidated Statement of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)
















Three Months Ended

Change


September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

3Q22

3Q22


2022

2022

2021

vs. 2Q22

vs. 3Q21

Interest Income












Loans

$

129,101

$

85,994

$

72,924

50 %

77 %

Mortgage loans in process of securitization

2,162

1,449

2,868

49 %

-25 %

Investment securities:












Available for sale - taxable

485

917

1,115

-47 %

-57 %

Available for sale - tax exempt





12


-100 %

Held to maturity

970




100 %

100 %

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

379

284

190

33 %

99 %

Other

1,015

626

205

62 %

395 %

Total interest income

134,112

89,270

77,314

50 %

73 %

Interest Expense












Deposits

45,002

14,768

6,981

205 %

545 %

Borrowed funds

3,725

2,471

1,452

51 %

157 %

Total interest expense

48,727

17,239

8,433

183 %

478 %

Net Interest Income

85,385

72,031

68,881

19 %

24 %

Provision for credit losses

2,225

6,212

1,079

-64 %

106 %

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

83,160

65,819

67,802

26 %

23 %

Noninterest Income












Gain on sale of loans

13,354

21,564

29,013

-38 %

-54 %

Loan servicing fees, net

8,169

9,607

5,313

-15 %

54 %

Mortgage warehouse fees

1,105

1,350

2,732

-18 %

-60 %

Syndication and asset management fees

3,073

1,599

643

92 %

378 %

Other income

3,485

5,051

2,570

-31 %

36 %

Total noninterest income

29,186

39,171

40,271

-25 %

-28 %

Noninterest Expense












Salaries and employee benefits

23,027

22,475

20,197

2 %

14 %

Loan expenses

1,226

1,184

1,734

4 %

-29 %

Occupancy and equipment

1,967

2,011

1,861

-2 %

6 %

Professional fees

2,429

1,594

901

52 %

170 %

Deposit insurance expense

755

670

664

13 %

14 %

Technology expense

1,325

1,304

1,169

2 %

13 %

Other expense

4,222

3,719

2,946

14 %

43 %

Total noninterest expense

34,951

32,957

29,472

6 %

19 %

Income Before Income Taxes

77,395

72,033

78,601

7 %

-2 %

Provision for income taxes

18,907

18,098

20,098

4 %

-6 %

Net Income

$

58,488

$

53,935

$

58,503

8 %

   Dividends on preferred stock

(5,729)

(5,729)

(5,729)


Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders

$

52,759

$

48,206

$

52,774

9 %

Basic Earnings Per Share

$

1.22

$

1.12

$

1.22

9 %

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

1.22

$

1.11

$

1.22

10 %

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding












Basic

43,107,975

43,209,824

43,176,296



Diluted

43,258,925

43,335,211

43,314,755



Consolidated Statement of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)











Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2022

2021

Change

Interest Income







Loans

$

287,291

$

216,717

33 %

Mortgage loans in process of securitization

5,856

8,728

-33 %

Investment securities:







Available for sale - taxable

2,103

2,302

-9 %

Available for sale - tax exempt



32

-100 %

Held to maturity

970


100 %

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

932

966

-4 %

Other

2,242

556

303 %

Total interest income

299,394

229,301

31 %

Interest Expense







Deposits

68,583

19,764

247 %

Borrowed funds

7,670

4,286

79 %

Total interest expense

76,253

24,050

217 %

Net Interest Income

223,141

205,251

9 %

Provision for credit losses

10,888

2,427

349 %

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

212,253

202,824

5 %

Noninterest Income







Gain on sale of loans

52,883

82,755

-36 %

Loan servicing fees, net

27,507

14,991

83 %

Mortgage warehouse fees

4,313

9,927

-57 %

Syndication and asset management fees

5,286

1,178

349 %

Other income

12,965

8,211

58 %

Total noninterest income

102,954

117,062

-12 %

Noninterest Expense







Salaries and employee benefits

66,795

60,340

11 %

Loan expenses

3,621

6,178

-41 %

Occupancy and equipment

5,792

5,296

9 %

Professional fees

5,326

2,102

153 %

Deposit insurance expense

2,184

1,986

10 %

Technology expense

3,865

3,077

26 %

Other expense

11,358

8,760

30 %

Total noninterest expense

98,941

87,739

13 %

Income Before Income Taxes

216,266

232,147

-7 %

Provision for income taxes

53,701

60,244

-11 %

Net Income

$

162,565

$

171,903

-5 %

   Dividends on preferred stock

(17,186)

(15,145)

13 %

Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders

$

145,379

$

156,758

-7 %

Basic Earnings Per Share

$

3.37

$

3.63

-7 %

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

3.36

$

3.62

-7 %

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding







Basic

43,182,380

43,169,618

Diluted

43,331,148

43,300,688

Key Operating Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except share data)
















Three Months Ended

Change



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

3Q22

3Q22 



2022

2022

2021

vs. 2Q22

vs. 3Q21













Noninterest expense

$           34,951

$          32,957

$           29,472

6 %

19 %













Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)

85,385

72,031

68,881

19 %

24 %

Noninterest income

29,186

39,171

40,271

-25 %

-28 %

Total income

$         114,571

$        111,202

$         109,152

3 %

5 %













Efficiency ratio

30.51 %

29.64 %

27.00 %

87

bps

351

bps


























Average assets

$    11,437,805

$     9,820,878

$    10,236,491

16 %

12 %

Net income

$           58,488

$          53,935

$           58,503

8 %


Return on average assets before annualizing

0.51 %

0.55 %

0.57 %




Annualization factor

4.00

4.00

4.00




Return on average assets

2.05 %

2.20 %

2.29 %

(15)

bps

(24)

bps













Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)

23.92 %

23.05 %

29.83 %

87

bps

(591)

bps

Tangible book value per common share (1)

$             20.78

$            19.70

$             16.91

5 %

23 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)

7.49 %

7.67 %

6.68 %

(18)

bps

81

bps













(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:




















Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial
condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations.  As such,
the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable  to
non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use.  A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below.  Net Income Available
to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock.  Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible
assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets.  Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible
assets.  Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.     
















Three Months Ended

Change



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

3Q22

3Q22



2022

2022

2021

vs. 2Q22

vs. 3Q21













Net income

$           58,488

$          53,935

$           58,503

8 %


Less: preferred stock dividends  

(5,729)

(5,729)

(5,729)



Net income available to common shareholders

$           52,759

$          48,206

$           52,774

9 %















Average shareholders' equity

$      1,267,160

$     1,215,891

$      1,087,675

4 %

17 %

Less: average goodwill & intangibles

(17,228)

(17,361)

(17,770)

-1 %

-3 %

Less: average preferred stock

(367,726)

(362,149)

(362,149)

2 %

2 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$         882,206

$        836,381

$         707,756

5 %

25 %













Annualization factor

4.00

4.00

4.00




Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity

23.92 %

23.05 %

29.83 %

87

bps

(590)

bps


























Total equity

$      1,412,590

$     1,228,539

$      1,109,878

15 %

27 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles

(17,152)

(17,286)

(17,688)

-1 %

-3 %

Less: preferred stock

(499,520)

(362,149)

(362,149)

38 %

38 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$         895,918

$        849,104

$         730,041

6 %

23 %













Assets

$    11,978,722

$   11,086,055

$    10,952,033

8 %

9 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles

(17,152)

(17,286)

(17,688)

-1 %

-3 %

Tangible assets

$    11,961,570

$   11,068,769

$    10,934,345

8 %

9 %













Ending common shares

43,109,578

43,106,505

43,178,061
















Tangible book value per common share

$             20.78

$            19.70

$             16.91

5 %

23 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets

7.49 %

7.67 %

6.68 %

(18)

bps

81

bps

Key Operating Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except share data)












Nine Months Ended





September 30,

September 30,





2022

2021

Change









Noninterest expense

$           98,941

$          87,739

13 %









Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)

223,141

205,251

9 %

Noninterest income

102,954

117,062

-12 %

Total income

$         326,095

$        322,313

1 %









Efficiency ratio

30.34 %

27.22 %

312

bps


















Average assets

$    10,568,712

$     9,934,157

6 %

Net income

$         162,565

$        171,903

-5 %

Return on average assets before annualizing

1.54 %

1.73 %


Annualization factor

1.33

1.33


Return on average assets

2.05 %

2.30 %

(25)

bps









Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)

23.08 %

31.60 %

(852)

bps

Tangible book value per common share (1)

$             20.78

$            16.91

23 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)

7.49 %

6.68 %

81

bps









(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:














Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the
company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a
number of limitations.  As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance
with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable  to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use.  A reconciliation
of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below.  Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock. 
Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the
calculation of total assets.  Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets.  Tangible book
value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.     












Nine Months Ended





September 30,

September 30,





2022

2021

Change









Net income

$         162,565

$        171,903

-5 %

Less: preferred stock dividends  

(17,186)

(15,145)

13 %

Net income available to common shareholders

$         145,379

$        156,758

-7 %









Average shareholders' equity

$      1,219,305

$        991,467

23 %

Less: average goodwill & intangibles

(17,360)

(17,913)

-3 %

Less: average preferred stock

(364,028)

(313,689)

16 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$         837,917

$        659,865

27 %









Annualization factor

1.33

1.33


Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity

23.08 %

31.60 %

(852)

bps


















Total equity

$      1,412,590

$     1,109,878

27 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles

(17,152)

(17,688)

-3 %

Less: preferred stock

(499,520)

(362,149)

38 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$         895,918

$        730,041

23 %









Assets

$    11,978,722

$   10,952,033

9 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles

(17,152)

(17,688)

-3 %

Tangible assets

$    11,961,570

$   10,934,345

9 %









Ending common shares

43,109,578

43,178,061











Tangible book value per common share

$             20.78

$            16.91

23 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets

7.49 %

6.68 %

81

bps

Merchants Bancorp

Average Balance Analysis

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)















Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended


September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2021


Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/


Balance

Interest

Rate 

Balance

Interest

Rate 

Balance

Interest

Rate 

Assets:
























Interest-bearing deposits, and other

$       211,653

$    1,394

2.61 %

$      367,540

$       910

0.99 %

$        580,397

$       395

0.27 %

Securities available for sale - taxable

331,796

485

0.58 %

330,759

917

1.11 %

308,476

1,115

1.43 %

Securities available for sale - tax exempt





1,361

12

3.50 %

Held to maturity securities

98,363

970

3.91 %





Mortgage loans in process of securitization

235,230

2,162

3.65 %

198,349

1,449

2.93 %

437,601

2,868

2.60 %

Loans and loans held for sale

10,245,294

129,101

5.00 %

8,643,276

85,994

3.99 %

8,689,144

72,924

3.33 %

     Total interest-earning assets

11,122,336

134,112

4.78 %

9,539,924

89,270

3.75 %

10,016,979

77,314

3.06 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(39,325)


(33,401)


(28,679)


Noninterest-earning assets

354,794


314,355


248,191















Total assets

$  11,437,805


$    9,820,878


$    10,236,491




























Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:
























Interest-bearing checking

4,207,217

21,980

2.07 %

3,849,876

6,945

0.72 %

4,754,633

1,561

0.13 %

Savings deposits

239,262

162

0.27 %

#

238,944

62

0.10 %

211,494

39

0.07 %

Money market 

2,523,315

13,094

2.06 %

#

2,626,973

6,567

1.00 %

2,259,786

4,394

0.77 %

Certificates of deposit

2,030,152

9,766

1.91 %

#

639,556

1,194

0.75 %

591,093

987

0.66 %

    Total interest-bearing deposits

8,999,946

45,002

1.98 %

7,355,349

14,768

0.81 %

7,817,006

6,981

0.35 %














Borrowings

588,582

3,725

2.51 %

749,628

2,471

1.32 %

677,201

1,452

0.85 %

    Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,588,528

48,727

2.02 %

8,104,977

17,239

0.85 %

8,494,207

8,433

0.39 %














Noninterest-bearing deposits

474,925


402,328


586,981


Noninterest-bearing liabilities

107,192


97,682


67,628















    Total liabilities

10,170,645


8,604,987


9,148,816















    Shareholders' equity

1,267,160


1,215,891


1,087,675















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$  11,437,805


$    9,820,878


$    10,236,491















Net interest income

$  85,385


$   72,031


$   68,881














Net interest spread

2.77 %


2.90 %


2.67 %














Net interest-earning assets

$    1,533,808


$    1,434,947


$     1,522,772















Net interest margin

3.05 %


3.03 %


2.73 %














Average interest-earning assets to average
interest-bearing liabilities

116.00 %


117.70 %


117.93 %

Supplemental Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands)


















Net Income

Net Income




Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended




September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,




2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Segment












Multi-family Mortgage Banking


$            13,366

$          19,556

$             14,448

$         44,414

$         37,380

Mortgage Warehousing


11,801

11,868

23,217

36,828

73,848

Banking


39,344

25,932

23,463

94,040

68,229

Other


(6,023)

(3,421)

(2,625)

(12,717)

(7,554)

Total


$            58,488

$          53,935

$             58,503

$       162,565

$       171,903
































Total Assets








September 30,

June 30,

December 31,








2022

2022

2021




Segment












Multi-family Mortgage Banking


$          343,443

$        330,676

$           296,129




Mortgage Warehousing


2,735,278

2,836,998

3,977,537




Banking


8,760,416

7,835,152

6,929,565




Other


139,585

83,229

75,407




Total


$     11,978,722

$   11,086,055

$      11,278,638




































Gain on Sale of Loans

Gain on Sale of Loans




Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended




September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,




2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Loan Type












Multi-family


12,002

$          19,623

$             24,309

$         46,578

$         68,553

Single-family


138

406

1,592

1,001

7,677

Small Business Association (SBA)


1,214

1,535

3,112

5,304

6,525

Total


$            13,354

$          21,564

$             29,013

$         52,883

$         82,755
































Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale








September 30,

June 30,

December 31,








2022

2022

2021


















Mortgage warehouse lines of credit


$          815,084

$        900,585

$           781,437




Residential real estate


1,030,075

876,652

843,101




Multi-family financing


2,766,950

3,236,917

2,702,042




Healthcare financing


1,429,675

1,262,424

826,157




Commercial and commercial real estate


810,731

695,158

520,199




Agricultural production and real estate


91,913

90,070

97,060




Consumer and margin loans


13,696

8,871

12,667








6,958,124

7,070,677

5,782,663




    Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans

38,996

37,474

31,344




Loans receivable


$       6,919,128

$     7,033,203

$        5,751,319


















Loans held for sale


2,844,750

2,759,116

3,303,199




Total loans, net of allowance


$       9,763,878

$     9,792,319

$        9,054,518




SOURCE Merchants Bancorp

