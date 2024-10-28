Merchants Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Third quarter 2024 net income of $61.3 million , decreased 25% compared to third quarter of 2023 and decreased 20% compared to the second quarter 2024, reflecting unfavorable fair market value adjustments to derivatives and servicing rights, and an increase in specific reserves on loans as part of the allowance for credit losses.

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank, today reported third quarter 2024 net income of $61.3 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.17. This compared to $81.5 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.68 in the third quarter of 2023, and compared to $76.4 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.49 in the second quarter of 2024.

"Despite a few isolated credit issues and unfavorable fair market value adjustments related to derivatives and servicing rights, our quarterly results underscore the robust, underlying strength of our core businesses. We surpassed several previous records, reaching $18.7 billion in assets and increasing our tangible book value to $32.38, a 25% rise from the prior year. The declining interest rate environment also positions us well to capitalize on promising growth opportunities across various aspects of our operations," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.

Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "We remain at the forefront of effective capital management, successfully executing another credit risk transfer transaction this quarter through the securitization of $629 million in healthcare loans. This strategy not only protects us from potential credit losses, but also enables us to efficiently deploy capital for our future growth initiatives."

Net income of $61.3 million for the third quarter 2024 decreased by $20.2 million, or 25%, compared to the third quarter of 2023, primarily driven by:

a $15.4 million , or 13%, increase in net interest income,

, or 13%, increase in net interest income, a $6.0 million , or 56%, increase in gain on sale of loans,

, or 56%, increase in gain on sale of loans, a $5.0 million , or 20%, decrease in provision for income taxes,

, or 20%, decrease in provision for income taxes, an $18.9 million , or 109%, decrease in loan servicing fees, primarily due to negative fair market value adjustments to servicing rights,

, or 109%, decrease in loan servicing fees, primarily due to negative fair market value adjustments to servicing rights, an $18.4 million , or 43%, increase in noninterest expense, primarily driven by salaries and employee benefits that reflected higher commissions on higher production volume, increases in deposit insurance expenses, and ongoing premium expense associated with the credit default swap,

, or 43%, increase in noninterest expense, primarily driven by salaries and employee benefits that reflected higher commissions on higher production volume, increases in deposit insurance expenses, and ongoing premium expense associated with the credit default swap, a $5.6 million decrease in other income, reflecting negative fair market value adjustments to derivatives, and

decrease in other income, reflecting negative fair market value adjustments to derivatives, and a $2.9 million , or 72%, increase in the provision for credit losses primarily related to increased specific reserves.

Net income of $61.3 million for the third quarter 2024 decreased by $15.1 million, or 20%, compared to the second quarter of 2024, primarily driven by:

a $5.6 million , or 50%, increase in gain on sale of loans,

, or 50%, increase in gain on sale of loans, a $4.7 million , or 4%, increase in net interest income,

, or 4%, increase in net interest income, a $3.1 million , or 31%, decrease in the provision for credit losses,

, or 31%, decrease in the provision for credit losses, a $2.7 million , or 12%, decrease in provision for income taxes,

, or 12%, decrease in provision for income taxes, a $12.3 million , or 114%, decrease in loan servicing fees, primarily due to negative fair market value adjustments to servicing rights,

, or 114%, decrease in loan servicing fees, primarily due to negative fair market value adjustments to servicing rights, a $10.9 million , or 22%, increase in noninterest expense, primarily driven by salaries and employee benefits that reflected higher commissions on higher production volume and increases in deposit insurance expenses, and

, or 22%, increase in noninterest expense, primarily driven by salaries and employee benefits that reflected higher commissions on higher production volume and increases in deposit insurance expenses, and a $6.5 million decrease in other income, reflecting negative fair market value adjustments to derivatives.

Total Assets

Total assets of $18.7 billion at September 30, 2024 increased $440.6 million, or 2%, compared to June 30, 2024, and increased $1.7 billion, or 10%, compared to December 31, 2023. The increase compared to December 31, 2023 was primarily due to growth in loans held for sale and in the warehouse, and multi-family loan portfolios. There was also an increase in securities held to maturity compared to December 31, 2023, primarily due to the purchase of a security representing healthcare loans sold into a securitization in the third quarter of 2024 that was offset by a decline in loans in the healthcare portfolio that were sold into the securitization.

Return on average assets was 1.34% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 2.03% for the third quarter of 2023 and 1.72% for the second quarter of 2024.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses on loans of $84.5 million, as of September 30, 2024, increased $3.5 million, or 4%, compared to June 30, 2024, and increased $12.8 million, or 18%, compared to December 31, 2023. The increase compared to June 30, 2024 was primarily due to an $8.0 million increase in specific reserves, primarily related to two customers, that was partially offset by lower loan balances due to the securitization of healthcare loans, which reduced the allowance by approximately $4.4 million.

The $84.5 million allowance for credit losses on loans as of September 30, 2024, compared to the net charge-offs of $6.7 million over the last twelve months ended September 30, 2024, could absorb 13 years of losses if recent loss levels continued into the future.

The Company recorded charge-offs for three customers, primarily in the multi-family loan portfolio, for $2.1 million, and recorded $7,000 of recoveries during the third quarter 2024. This compares to $21,000 in charge-offs and $31,000 in recoveries during the third quarter of 2023 and to $3.5 million in charge-offs and $15,000 of recoveries in the second quarter of 2024.

As of September 30, 2024, non-performing loans were $210.9 million, or 2.04% of gross loans receivable, compared to $143.5 million, or 1.30%, as of June 30, 2024, and $82.0 million, or 0.80%, as of December 31, 2023. The increase in non-performing loans compared to both periods was primarily driven by multi-family and healthcare customers with delinquent payments on variable rate loans that have required higher payments largely due to elevated interest rates. The increase was also attributable to the financial deterioration of a few sponsors. Credit quality is expected to improve with recent reductions in interest rates. After six months of consecutive loan performance, the loans are placed back on accrual status.

All substandard loans as of September 30, 2024 have been evaluated for impairment and these loans have specific reserves of $19.2 million, including $8.0 million added during the third quarter of 2024. Although there has been an increase in adversely classified loans, asset values remain strong overall and loans are well-collateralized.

In addition to elevated reserves for credit losses on loans, the Company has been making additional efforts to minimize its credit risk through loan sale and securitization activities since 2019. In April 2023 and March 2024, the Company strategically entered into credit protection arrangements through a credit linked note and credit default swap, respectively, for $1.7 billion in loans to reduce our risk of losses with incremental coverage of approximately 14% on those covered loans. The balance of loans in those covered portfolios as of September 30, 2024 was $1.3 billion.

Securities Available for Sale

Total securities available for sale of $953.1 million as of September 30, 2024 decreased $64.0 million, or 6%, compared to June 30, 2024, and decreased $160.6 million, or 14%, compared to December 31, 2023. The decreases were primarily due to maturities, sales, and repayments, as well as fair value adjustments that were partially offset by purchases. As of September 30, 2024, Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income ("AOCI") of $0.1 million, related to securities available for sale, increased $0.6 million, or 119%, compared to June 30, 2024, and increased $2.6 million, or 104%, compared to December 31, 2023.

Securities Held to Maturity

Total securities held to maturity of $1.8 billion as of September 30, 2024 increased $463.9 million, or 36%, compared to June 30, 2024, and increased $550.8 million, or 46%, compared to December 31, 2023. The increases were primarily due to purchases of senior investment securities backed by residential and healthcare loans purchased as part of credit risk transfer securitization transactions originated by the Company.

Total Deposits

Total deposits of $12.9 billion at September 30, 2024 decreased $2.0 billion, or 14%, compared to June 30, 2024, and decreased $1.2 billion, or 8%, compared to December 31, 2023. The change compared to both periods was driven by decreases in certificates of deposit accounts. The changes reflected decreases in brokered deposits that were partially offset by growth in core deposits.

Core deposits of $10.1 billion at September 30, 2024 increased $1.3 billion, or 15%, from June 30, 2024 and increased $2.0 billion, or 25%, from December 31, 2023. Core deposits represented 78% of total deposits at September 30, 2024, 59% of total deposits at June 30, 2024, and 58% of total deposits at December 31, 2023.

Total brokered deposits of $2.8 billion at September 30, 2024 decreased $3.3 billion, or 54%, from June 30, 2024 and decreased $3.2 billion, or 53%, from December 31, 2023. As of September 30, 2024, brokered certificates of deposit had a weighted average remaining duration of 56 days.

Liquidity

Cash balances of $601.9 million as of September 30, 2024 increased by $61.0 million compared to June 30, 2024 and increased by $17.5 million compared to December 31, 2023. The Company continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit totaling $5.1 billion as of September 30, 2024 compared to $7.0 billion at June 30, 2024 and $6.0 billion at December 31, 2023. Furthermore, its $3.2 billion line of credit with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago alone could fund 120% of its uninsured deposits, which represented approximately 20% of total deposits as of September 30, 2024.

This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and asset levels in the future. Additionally, the Company's business model is designed to continuously sell or securitize a significant portion of its loans, which provides flexibility in managing its liquidity.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 and 2023

Net Interest Income of $132.8 million increased $15.4 million, or 13%, compared to $117.4 million, primarily reflecting an increase in average balances on loans and loans held for sale, which were partially offset by higher average balances on borrowings.

Net interest margin of 2.99% remained unchanged. The margin was negatively impacted by 6 basis points in the third quarter of 2024 from the net reversal of $2.9 million in accrued interest income associated with the movement of loans into nonaccrual status.

in accrued interest income associated with the movement of loans into nonaccrual status. Interest rate spread of 2.43% decreased 1 basis point compared to 2.44%.

Interest Income of $338.9 million increased $42.3 million, or 14%, primarily reflecting an increase in average balances of loans and loans held for sale, as well as increased average yields and balances on securities available for sale.

Average balances of $14.6 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased 9% compared to $13.4 billion .

for loans and loans held for sale increased 9% compared to . Average yields on securities available for sale of 5.84% increased 210 basis points compared to 3.74%.

Average balances of $1.0 billion for securities available for sale increased $354.6 million , or 54%, compared to $656.6 million .

Interest Expense of $206.1 million increased $26.9 million, or 15%, compared to $179.2 million. The increase reflected higher average balances on borrowings and interest-bearing checking accounts, partially offset by lower average rates on borrowings and lower average balances on certificates of deposit.

Average balances of $2.5 billion for borrowings increased $1.8 billion , or 254%, compared to $711.9 million .

for borrowings increased , or 254%, compared to . Average balances of $5.3 billion for interest-bearing checking increased 9% compared to $4.9 billion .

for interest-bearing checking increased 9% compared to . Average interest rates of 6.39% for borrowings decreased 271 basis points compared to 9.10%.

Average interest rates of 5.47% for certificates of deposit increased 13 basis points compared to 5.34%.

Noninterest Income of $16.7 million decreased $19.3 million, or 54%, compared to $36.1 million, primarily due to a $18.9 million, or 109%, decrease in net loan servicing fees and a $5.6 million, or 152%, decrease in other income, partially offset by a $6.0 million, or 56%, increase in gain on sale of loans.

Loan servicing fees included a $6.7 million negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a $1.6 million negative adjustment in the Banking segment and a $5.1 million negative adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $11.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights in the prior period with a $1.2 million positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a $10.4 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. The value of servicing rights generally increases in rising interest rate environments and declines in falling interest rate environments due to expected prepayments and earning rates on escrow deposits.

negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a negative adjustment in the Banking segment and a negative adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights in the prior period with a positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. The value of servicing rights generally increases in rising interest rate environments and declines in falling interest rate environments due to expected prepayments and earning rates on escrow deposits. Other income included a $7.7 million negative fair market value adjustment to derivatives that didn't occur in the prior comparative period.

negative fair market value adjustment to derivatives that didn't occur in the prior comparative period. Gain on sale of loans increased $6.0 million , reflecting higher volume in the multi-family loan portfolio.

Noninterest Expense of $61.3 million increased $18.4 million, or 43%, compared to $42.9 million, primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits that reflected higher commissions on higher production volume, as well as a $5.4 million, or 152%, increase in deposit insurance expenses. The higher noninterest expense also reflected a $3.4 million increase in other expenses primarily associated with ongoing premium expense for the credit default swap that was executed in March 2024.

The efficiency ratio of 41.00% increased 1,303 basis points compared to 27.97%.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024

Net Interest Income of $132.8 million increased $4.7 million, or 4%, compared to $128.1 million, primarily due to higher average balances on borrowings at lower average interest rates that were partially offset by lower average balances on certificates of deposit at higher average interest rates. Higher average balances on loans and loans held for sale also contributed to the higher net interest income.

Net interest margin of 2.99% remain unchanged. The margin was negatively impacted by 6 basis points in the third quarter of 2024 from the net reversal of $2.9 million in accrued interest income associated with the movement of loans into nonaccrual status. This compared to 6 basis points, or $2.5 million in accrued interest income in the second quarter of 2024.

in accrued interest income associated with the movement of loans into nonaccrual status. This compared to 6 basis points, or in accrued interest income in the second quarter of 2024. Interest rate spread of 2.43% decreased 2 basis points compared to 2.45%.

Interest Income of $338.9 million increased $10.7 million, or 3%, reflecting an increase in average balances on loans and loans held for sale and securities held to maturity, as well as increased average yields in interest earning deposits and other interest or dividends.

Average balances of $14.6 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased 2% compared to $14.3 billion .

for loans and loans held for sale increased 2% compared to . Average balances of $1.3 billion for securities held to maturity increased 11% compared to $1.2 billion .

for securities held to maturity increased 11% compared to . Average yields on interest earning deposits and other interest or dividends of 6.30% increased 59 basis points compared to 5.71%.

Interest Expense of $206.1 million increased 3% compared to $200.2 million. The increase was primarily driven by higher average balances on borrowings at lower average rates, as well as higher average balances of interest-bearing checking accounts. These were partially offset by lower average balances on certificates of deposits.

Average balances of $2.5 billion for borrowings increased $1.5 billion , or 144%, compared to $1.0 billion .

for borrowings increased , or 144%, compared to . Average interest rates of 6.39% for borrowings decreased 161 basis points compared to 8.00%.

Average balances of $5.3 billion for interest-bearing checking accounts increased $363.8 million , or 7%, compared to $4.9 billion .

for interest-bearing checking accounts increased , or 7%, compared to . Average balances of $5.0 billion for certificate of deposit accounts decreased $1.5 billion , or 23%, compared to $6.5 billion .

Noninterest Income of $16.7 million decreased 47%, compared $31.4 million, primarily due to a $12.3 million, or 114%, decrease in net loan servicing fees, a $6.5 million, or 142%, decrease in other income that was partially offset by an increase of $5.6 million in gain on sale of loans.

Loan servicing fees included a $6.7 million negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a $1.6 million negative adjustment in the Banking segment and a $5.1 million negative adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $5.1 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights in the prior period, with a $0.6 million positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a $4.5 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. The value of servicing rights generally increases in rising interest rate environments and declines in falling interest rate environments due to expected prepayments and earning rates on escrow deposits.

negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a negative adjustment in the Banking segment and a negative adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights in the prior period, with a positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. The value of servicing rights generally increases in rising interest rate environments and declines in falling interest rate environments due to expected prepayments and earning rates on escrow deposits. Other income included a $7.7 million negative fair market value adjustment to derivatives compared to a $0.2 million positive fair market value adjustment to derivatives in the second quarter of 2024.

negative fair market value adjustment to derivatives compared to a positive fair market value adjustment to derivatives in the second quarter of 2024. Gain on sale of loans increased $5.6 million reflecting higher volume in the multi-family loan portfolio.

Noninterest Expense of $61.3 million increased $10.9 million, or 22%, compared to $50.4 million, primarily driven by a $6.8 million, or 24%, increase in salaries and employee benefits reflecting higher commissions on higher production volume, and a $3.4 million increase in deposit insurance expenses.

The efficiency ratio of 41.00% increased 941 basis points compared to 31.59%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Forward-Looking Statements

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)

























September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,



2024

2024

2024

2023

2023 Assets



















Cash and due from banks

$ 12,214

$ 10,242

$ 17,924

$ 15,592

$ 10,633 Interest-earning demand accounts

589,692

530,640

490,831

568,830

396,605 Cash and cash equivalents

601,906

540,882

508,755

584,422

407,238 Securities purchased under agreements to resell

3,279

3,304

3,329

3,349

3,385 Mortgage loans in process of securitization

430,966

209,244

142,629

110,599

476,047 Securities available for sale ($682,975, $682,774, $700,640 and $722,497 utilizing fair value option at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023)

953,063

1,017,019

1,061,288

1,113,687

624,586 Securities held to maturity ($1,756,203, $1,291,960, $1,176,178, $1,203,535 and $1,010,745 at fair value, respectively)

1,755,047

1,291,110

1,175,167

1,204,217

1,012,801 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock and other equity securities

184,050

67,499

64,215

48,578

48,219 Loans held for sale (includes $91,084, $102,873, $84,513, $86,663 and $90,875 at fair value, respectively)

3,808,234

3,483,076

3,503,131

3,144,756

3,477,036 Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses on loans of $84,549, $81,028, $75,712, $71,752 and $66,864, respectively

10,261,890

10,933,189

10,690,513

10,127,801

9,910,681 Premises and equipment, net

53,161

46,833

42,450

42,342

36,730 Servicing rights

177,327

178,776

172,200

158,457

162,141 Interest receivable

86,612

90,360

90,303

91,346

78,401 Goodwill

8,014

8,014

8,014

15,845

15,845 Other assets and receivables

329,427

343,116

360,582

307,117

242,126 Total assets

$ 18,652,976

$ 18,212,422

$ 17,822,576

$ 16,952,516

$ 16,495,236 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Liabilities



















Deposits



















Noninterest-bearing

$ 311,386

$ 383,260

$ 319,872

$ 520,070

$ 287,846 Interest-bearing

12,580,501

14,533,807

13,655,789

13,541,390

12,719,492 Total deposits

12,891,887

14,917,067

13,975,661

14,061,460

13,007,338 Borrowings

3,568,721

1,159,206

1,835,985

964,127

1,654,075 Deferred and current tax liabilities, net

19,530

25,098

43,935

19,923

18,006 Other liabilities

233,731

222,904

190,527

205,922

183,102 Total liabilities

16,713,869

16,324,275

16,046,108

15,251,432

14,862,521 Commitments and Contingencies



















Shareholders' Equity



















Common stock, without par value



















Authorized - 75,000,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 45,764,023 shares, 45,757,567 shares, 43,354,718 shares, 43,242,928 shares and 43,240,212 shares

239,448

238,492

139,950

140,365

139,609 Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares authorized



















7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - no shares at September 30, 2024 or June 30, 2024 and 3,500,000 shares at March 31, 2024 and all prior periods presented



















Issued and outstanding - no shares at September 30, 2024 or June 30, 2024 and 2,081,800 shares at March 31, 2024 and all prior periods presented

—

—

50,221

50,221

50,221 6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 125,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares (equivalent to 5,000,000 depositary shares)

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844 6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 200,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares (equivalent to 7,847,233 depositary shares)

191,084

191,084

191,084

191,084

191,084 8.25% Series D Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 300,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 142,500 shares (equivalent to 5,700,000 depositary shares)

137,459

137,459

137,459

137,459

137,459 Retained earnings

1,250,176

1,200,778

1,138,083

1,063,599

998,252 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

96

(510)

(1,173)

(2,488)

(4,754) Total shareholders' equity

1,939,107

1,888,147

1,776,468

1,701,084

1,632,715 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 18,652,976

$ 18,212,422

$ 17,822,576

$ 16,952,516

$ 16,495,236

Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)































Three Months Ended

Change



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

3Q24

3Q24



2024

2024

2023

vs. 2Q24

vs. 3Q23 Interest Income

























Loans

$ 290,259

$ 284,421

$ 266,561

2 %

9 % Mortgage loans in process of securitization



4,062



3,044



2,583

33 %

57 % Investment securities:

























Available for sale



14,855



14,784



6,182

—

140 % Held to maturity



22,081



19,799



17,427

12 %

27 % FHLB stock and other equity securities (dividends)



3,128



1,277



572

145 %

447 % Other



4,543



4,948



3,351

-8 %

36 % Total interest income



338,928



328,273



296,676

3 %

14 % Interest Expense

























Deposits



165,675



179,651



162,906

-8 %

2 % Borrowed funds



40,432



20,503



16,334

97 %

148 % Total interest expense



206,107



200,154



179,240

3 %

15 % Net Interest Income



132,821



128,119



117,436

4 %

13 % Provision for credit losses



6,898



9,965



4,014

-31 %

72 % Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



125,923



118,154



113,422

7 %

11 % Noninterest Income

























Gain on sale of loans



16,731



11,168



10,758

50 %

56 % Loan servicing fees, net



(1,509)



10,827



17,384

-114 %

-109 % Mortgage warehouse fees



1,620



1,524



1,858

6 %

-13 % Syndication and asset management fees



1,834



3,233



2,368

-43 %

-23 % Other income



(1,934)



4,599



3,700

-142 %

-152 % Total noninterest income



16,742



31,351



36,068

-47 %

-54 % Noninterest Expense

























Salaries and employee benefits



35,218



28,373



27,052

24 %

30 % Loan expense



1,114



993



1,038

12 %

7 % Occupancy and equipment



2,231



2,239



2,196

—

2 % Professional fees



3,439



3,556



2,555

-3 %

35 % Deposit insurance expense



8,981



5,579



3,568

61 %

152 % Technology expense



2,068



1,859



1,609

11 %

29 % Other expense



8,267



7,781



4,912

6 %

68 % Total noninterest expense



61,318



50,380



42,930

22 %

43 % Income Before Income Taxes



81,347



99,125



106,560

-18 %

-24 % Provision for income taxes



20,074



22,732



25,056

-12 %

-20 % Net Income

$ 61,273

$ 76,393

$ 81,504

-20 %

-25 % Dividends on preferred stock



(7,757)



(7,757)



(8,668)

—

-11 % Impact of preferred stock redemption



—



(1,823)



—

100 %

— Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$ 53,516

$ 66,813

$ 72,836

-20 %

-27 % Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 1.17

$ 1.50

$ 1.68

-22 %

-30 % Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 1.17

$ 1.49

$ 1.68

-21 %

-30 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding

























Basic



45,759,667



44,569,345



43,238,724







Diluted



45,910,052



44,698,324



43,351,208









Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)





















Nine Months Ended







September 30,

September 30,







2024

2023

Change Interest Income















Loans

$ 846,678

$ 684,743

24 % Mortgage loans in process of securitization



8,826



7,358

20 % Investment securities:















Available for sale



44,027



14,012

214 % Held to maturity



62,402



50,492

24 % FHLB stock and other equity securities (dividends)



5,249



1,470

257 % Other



14,192



7,964

78 % Total interest income



981,374



766,039

28 % Interest Expense















Deposits



516,348



405,149

27 % Borrowed funds



77,030



37,144

107 % Total interest expense



593,378



442,293

34 % Net Interest Income



387,996



323,746

20 % Provision for credit losses



21,589



33,484

-36 % Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



366,407



290,262

26 % Noninterest Income















Gain on sale of loans



37,255



28,841

29 % Loan servicing fees, net



28,720



28,360

1 % Mortgage warehouse fees



4,126



5,751

-28 % Loss on sale of investments available for sale (1)



(108)



—

-100 % Syndication and asset management fees



10,370



7,476

39 % Other income



8,604



9,786

-12 % Total noninterest income



88,967



80,214

11 % Noninterest Expense















Salaries and employee benefits



93,187



74,922

24 % Loan expense



3,063



2,749

11 % Occupancy and equipment



6,707



6,884

-3 % Professional fees



11,094



8,547

30 % Deposit insurance expense



19,685



9,552

106 % Technology expense



5,781



4,757

22 % Other expense



21,093



14,611

44 % Total noninterest expense



160,610



122,022

32 % Income Before Income Taxes



294,764



248,454

19 % Provision for income taxes (2)



70,044



46,693

50 % Net Income

$ 224,720

$ 201,761

11 % Dividends on preferred stock



(24,181)



(26,003)

-7 % Impact of preferred stock redemption



(1,823)



—

-100 % Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$ 198,716

$ 175,758

13 % Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 4.46

$ 4.07

10 % Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 4.45

$ 4.06

10 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding















Basic



44,549,432



43,218,125



Diluted



44,696,107



43,317,343





















(1) Includes $(108) and $0 respectively, related to accumulated other comprehensive earnings reclassifications.



(2) Includes $26 and $0 respectively, related to income tax benefit for reclassification items.











Key Operating Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share data)































Three Months Ended

Change







September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

3Q24

3Q24







2024

2024

2023

vs. 2Q24

vs. 3Q23



























Noninterest expense



$ 61,318

$ 50,380

$ 42,930

22 %

43 %



























Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)



132,821

128,119

117,436

4 %

13 %

Noninterest income



16,742

31,351

36,068

-47 %

-54 %

Total income



$ 149,563

$ 159,470

$ 153,504

-6 %

-3 %



























Efficiency ratio



41.00 %

31.59 %

27.97 %

941 bps 1,303 bps



















































Average assets



$ 18,311,393

$ 17,814,191

$ 16,031,015

3 %

14 %

Net income



61,273

76,393

81,504

-20 %

-25 %

Return on average assets before annualizing



0.33 %

0.43 %

0.51 %









Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00









Return on average assets



1.34 %

1.72 %

2.03 %

(38) bps (69) bps

























Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)



14.43 %

19.55 %

26.69 %

(512) bps (1,226) bps

























Tangible book value per common share (1)



$ 32.38

$ 31.27

$ 25.82

4 %

25 %



























Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)



7.95 %

7.86 %

6.78 %

9 bps 117 bps

























Consolidated ratios























Total capital/risk-weighted assets(2)



12.4 % 12.0 % 11.5 %





Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets(2)



11.7 % 11.4 % 10.9 %





Common Equity Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets(2)



9.0 % 8.7 % 7.6 %





Tier I capital/average assets(2)



10.5 % 10.6 % 10.1 %































(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:











































(2) As defined by regulatory agencies; September 30, 2024 shown as estimates and prior periods shown as reported.







































Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock. Tangible common shareholders' equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total equity. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common shareholders' equity by the number of shares outstanding.



























































Three Months Ended

Change







September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

3Q24

3Q24







2024

2024

2023

vs. 2Q24

vs. 3Q23



























Net income



$ 61,273

$ 76,393

$ 81,504

-20 %

-25 %

Less: preferred stock dividends



(7,757)

(7,757)

(8,668)

—

-11 %

Less: preferred stock redemption



-

(1,823)

-

-100 %

—

Net income available to common shareholders



$ 53,516

$ 66,813

$ 72,836

-20 %

-27 %



























Average shareholders' equity



$ 1,941,026

$ 1,824,730

$ 1,607,779

6 %

21 %

Less: average goodwill & intangibles



(8,092)

(8,140)

(16,742)

-1 %

-52 %

Less: average preferred stock



(449,387)

(449,387)

(499,608)

—

-10 %

Average tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 1,483,547

$ 1,367,203

$ 1,091,429

9 %

36 %



























Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00









Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity



14.43 %

19.55 %

26.69 %

(512) bps (1,226) bps

























Total equity



$ 1,939,107

$ 1,888,147

$ 1,632,715

3 %

19 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(8,079)

(8,108)

(16,676)

—

-52 %

Less: preferred stock



(449,387)

(449,387)

(499,608)

—

-10 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 1,481,641

$ 1,430,652

$ 1,116,431

4 %

33 %



























Assets



$ 18,652,976

$ 18,212,422

$ 16,495,236

2 %

13 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(8,079)

(8,108)

(16,676)

—

-52 %

Tangible assets



$ 18,644,897

$ 18,204,314

$ 16,478,560

2 %

13 %



























Ending common shares



45,764,023

45,757,567

43,240,212



































Tangible book value per common share



$ 32.38

$ 31.27

$ 25.82

4 %

25 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets



7.95 %

7.86 %

6.78 %

9 bps 117 bps

Key Operating Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share data)























Nine Months Ended











September 30,

September 30,











2024

2023

Change



















Noninterest expense



$ 160,610

$ 122,022

32 %



















Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)



387,996

323,746

20 %

Noninterest income



88,967

80,214

11 %

Total income



$ 476,963

$ 403,960

18 %



















Efficiency ratio



33.67 %

30.21 %

346 bps



































Average assets



$ 17,642,004

$ 14,541,523

21 %

Net income



224,720

201,761

11 %

Return on average assets before annualizing



1.27 %

1.39 %





Annualization factor



1.33

1.33





Return on average assets



1.69 %

1.85 %

(16) bps

















Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)



19.39 %

22.61 %

(322) bps

















Tangible book value per common share (1)



$ 32.38

$ 25.82

25 %



















Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)



7.95 %

6.78 %

117 bps

















(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:





























Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.

























Nine Months Ended











September 30,

September 30,











2024

2023

Change



















Net income



$ 224,720

$ 201,761

11 %

Less: preferred stock dividends



(24,181)

(26,003)

-7 %

Less: preferred stock redemption



(1,823)

-

-100 %

Net income available to common shareholders



$ 198,716

$ 175,758

13 %



















Average shareholders' equity



$ 1,838,182

$ 1,550,196

19 %

Less: average goodwill & intangibles



(8,906)

(16,859)

-47 %

Less: average preferred stock



(466,066)

(499,608)

-7 %

Average tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 1,363,210

$ 1,033,729

32 %



















Annualization factor



1.33

1.33





Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity



19.39 %

22.61 %

(322) bps

















Total equity



$ 1,939,107

$ 1,632,715

19 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(8,079)

(16,676)

-52 %

Less: preferred stock



(449,387)

(499,608)

-10 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 1,481,641

$ 1,116,431

33 %



















Assets



$ 18,652,976

$ 16,495,236

13 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(8,079)

(16,676)

-52 %

Tangible assets



$ 18,644,897

$ 16,478,560

13 %



















Ending common shares



45,764,023

43,240,212























Tangible book value per common share



$ 32.38

$ 25.82

25 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets



7.95 %

6.78 %

117 bps



Merchants Bancorp

Average Balance Analysis

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023



Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/



Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate

Assets:

















































Interest-earning deposits, and other interest or dividends $ 484,712 $ 7,671 6.30 %

$ 438,445 $ 6,225 5.71 %

$ 259,630 $ 3,923 5.99 %

Securities available for sale 1,011,146 14,855 5.84 %

1,039,388 14,784 5.72 %

656,561 6,182 3.74 %

Securities held to maturity 1,288,466 22,081 6.82 %

1,160,170 19,799 6.86 %

1,040,070 17,427 6.65 %

Mortgage loans in process of securitization 308,362 4,062 5.24 %

234,706 3,044 5.22 %

208,767 2,583 4.91 %

Loans and loans held for sale 14,603,750 290,259 7.91 %

14,347,165 284,421 7.97 %

13,399,854 266,561 7.89 %

Total interest-earning assets 17,696,436 338,928 7.62 %

17,219,874 328,273 7.67 %

15,564,882 296,676 7.56 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans (81,178)





(76,456)





(63,449)





Noninterest-earning assets 696,135





670,773





529,582































Total assets $ 18,311,393





$ 17,814,191





$ 16,031,015

























































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:

















































Interest-bearing checking $ 5,297,908 62,603 4.70 %

$ 4,935,123 58,128 4.74 %

$ 4,882,727 58,642 4.76 %

Savings deposits 145,305 17 0.05 % # 145,262 19 0.05 %

241,861 340 0.56 %

Money market 2,816,906 33,858 4.78 % # 2,788,335 33,207 4.79 %

2,798,325 33,235 4.71 %

Certificates of deposit 5,032,159 69,197 5.47 % # 6,535,651 88,297 5.43 %

5,255,573 70,689 5.34 %

Total interest-bearing deposits 13,292,278 165,675 4.96 %

14,404,371 179,651 5.02 %

13,178,486 162,906 4.90 %



























Borrowings 2,518,405 40,432 6.39 %

1,031,180 20,503 8.00 %

711,948 16,334 9.10 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities 15,810,683 206,107 5.19 %

15,435,551 200,154 5.22 %

13,890,434 179,240 5.12 %



























Noninterest-bearing deposits 327,930





331,246





333,155





Noninterest-bearing liabilities 231,754





222,664





199,647































Total liabilities 16,370,367





15,989,461





14,423,236































Shareholders' equity 1,941,026





1,824,730





1,607,779































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 18,311,393





$ 17,814,191





$ 16,031,015































Net interest income

$ 132,821





$ 128,119





$ 117,436





























Net interest spread



2.43 %





2.45 %





2.44 %



























Net interest-earning assets $ 1,885,753





$ 1,784,323





$ 1,674,448































Net interest margin



2.99 %





2.99 %





2.99 %



























Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities



111.93 %





111.56 %





112.05 %

Supplemental Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)









































Net Income



Net Income









Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended









September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,









2024



2024



2023



2024

2023

Segment































Multi-family Mortgage Banking





$ 8,068



$ 9,037



$ 14,685



$ 33,714

$ 27,893

Mortgage Warehousing





15,940



22,270



19,926



58,400

47,163

Banking





44,983



52,378



52,445



153,786

144,402

Other





(7,718)



(7,292)



(5,552)



(21,180)

(17,697)

Total





$ 61,273



$ 76,393



$ 81,504



$ 224,720

$ 201,761













































































Total Assets



















September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

















Amount %

Amount %

Amount %









Segment































Multi-family Mortgage Banking





$ 453,281 2 %

$ 428,299 2 %

$ 411,097 2 %









Mortgage Warehousing





5,842,489 31 %

5,626,055 31 %

4,522,175 27 %









Banking





12,035,581 65 %

11,885,484 65 %

11,760,943 69 %









Other





321,625 2 %

272,584 2 %

258,301 2 %









Total





$ 18,652,976 100 %

$ 18,212,422 100 %

$ 16,952,516 100 %





















































































Gain on Sale of Loans



Gain on Sale of Loans









Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended









September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,









2024



2024



2023



2024

2023

Loan Type































Multi-family





$ 15,302



$ 9,083



$ 8,616



$ 32,808

$ 23,897

Single-family





690



524



951



1,494

1,430

Small Business Association (SBA)





739



1,561



1,191



2,953

3,514

Total





$ 16,731



$ 11,168



$ 10,758



$ 37,255

$ 28,841



Supplemental Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)









































Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale



















September 30,



June 30,



December 31,



















2024



2024



2023













































Mortgage warehouse repurchase agreements





$ 1,213,429



$ 1,369,965



$ 752,468











Residential real estate (1)





1,317,234



1,345,656



1,324,305











Multi-family financing





4,456,129



4,160,420



4,006,160











Healthcare financing





1,733,674



2,495,910



2,356,689











Commercial and commercial real estate (2)(3)





1,548,689



1,566,809



1,643,081











Agricultural production and real estate





71,391



70,244



103,150











Consumer and margin loans





5,893



5,213



13,700



















10,346,439



11,014,217



10,199,553











Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans





84,549



81,028



71,752











Loans receivable





$ 10,261,890



$ 10,933,189



$ 10,127,801













































Loans held for sale





3,808,234



3,483,076



3,144,756











Total loans, net of allowance





$ 14,070,124



$ 14,416,265



$ 13,272,557













































(1) Includes $1.2 billion, $1.2 billion and $1.2 billion of All-In-One © first-lien home equity lines of credit as of September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.











(2) Includes $0.9 billion, $1.0 billion and $1.1 billion of revolving lines of credit collateralized primarily by mortgage servicing rights as of September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.











(3) Includes only $19.3 million, $6.8 million and $8.4 million of non-owner occupied commercial real estate as of September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.





















































Loan Credit Risk Profile

















September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

















Amount %

Amount %

Amount %











































Pass





$ 9,707,205 93.8 %

$ 10,523,378 95.6 %

$ 9,879,659 96.9 %









Special mention





351,407 3.4 %

244,000 2.2 %

191,267 1.9 %









Substandard





287,827 2.8 %

246,839 2.2 %

128,577 1.2 %









Doubtful





— —

— —

50 —









Loans receivable





$ 10,346,439 100.0 %

$ 11,014,217 100.0 %

$ 10,199,553 100.0 %









Charge-offs (year-to-date)





$ 6,437



$ 4,377



$ 9,791











Recoveries (year-to-date)





$ 23



$ 16



$ 41





















































Nonperforming Loans



















September 30,



June 30,



December 31,



















2024



2024



2023













































Nonaccrual loans





$ 210,811



$ 143,319



$ 73,847











90 days past due and still accruing





91



133



8,168











Total nonperforming loans





$ 210,902



$ 143,452



$ 82,015











Other real estate owned





$ 896



—



—











Total nonperforming assets





$ 211,798



$ 143,452



$ 82,015











Nonperforming loans to total loans





2.04 %



1.30 %



0.80 %











Nonperforming assets to total assets





1.14 %



0.79 %



0.48 %













