Merchants Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Third quarter 2025 net income of $54.7 million, decreased $6.6 million compared to third quarter of 2024 and increased $16.7 million compared to the second quarter 2025.

Third quarter 2025 diluted earnings per common share of $0.97 decreased 17% compared to the third quarter of 2024 and increased 62% compared to the second quarter of 2025.

The total provision for credit losses decreased 45%, or $23.8 million, and loans receivable classified as special mention decreased by 9%, to $155.7 million, compared to June 30, 2025.

Gain on sale of loans increased $7.9 million, or 47%, compared to the third quarter of 2024 and $1.3 million, or 6%, compared to the second quarter of 2025, highlighting the strength of underlying earnings and resilience in core businesses.

Tangible book value per common share reached a record-high of $36.31 and increased 12% compared to $32.38 in the third quarter of 2024 and increased 3% compared to $35.42 in the second quarter of 2025.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had $5.9 billion in unused borrowing capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Discount window, representing 30% of total assets.

Total assets of $19.4 billion reached the highest level ever reported by the Company and increased $213.4 million, or 1%, compared to June 30, 2025 and increased $548.9 million, or 3%, compared to December 31, 2024.

Loans receivable of $10.5 billion, net of allowance for credit losses on loans, increased $83.1 million, or 1%, compared to June 30, 2025, and increased $161.2 million, or 2%, compared to December 31, 2024.

Core deposits of $12.8 billion increased $1.4 billion, or 12%, compared to June 30, 2025 and increased $3.4 billion, or 36%, compared to December 31, 2024. Core deposits now represent 92% of total deposits, reaching the highest level the Company has reported since March 2022.

Brokered deposits of $1.1 billion decreased $110.4 million, or 9%, compared to June 30, 2025, and decreased $1.4 billion, or 55%, compared to December 31, 2024.

On September 17, 2025, the Company executed a credit default swap on a $557.1 million pool of healthcare mortgage loans, to provide credit protection for the loan pool and reduce risk-based capital requirements.

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank, today reported third quarter 2025 net income of $54.7 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $0.97. This compared to $61.3 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.17 in the third quarter of 2024, and compared to $38.0 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $0.60 in the second quarter of 2025.

"We are pleased with the strong rebound in earnings this quarter, driven by improved credit quality and disciplined execution. We also continued our successful track record of implementing credit risk transfers, including a $557 million healthcare loan pool, which enhances capital efficiency and reduces risk exposure. In addition, the strong activity in gain on sale of loans this quarter underscores the resilience and strength of our core businesses," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.

Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "Asset quality trends improved, with lower provision expenses and reduced criticized assets during the quarter. Combined with strong liquidity, core deposit growth, and effective capital management, we are confident in our ability to deliver sustainable performance and capitalize on additional market opportunities. These actions reinforce our commitment to long-term stability and shareholder value."

Net income of $54.7 million for the third quarter of 2025 increased by $16.7 million, or 44%, compared to the second quarter of 2025. The improvement was primarily driven by a $23.1 million, or 31%, increase in net interest income after provision for credit losses, reflecting lower provision expenses. The increase was partially offset by a $7.5 million, or 15%, decrease in noninterest income driven by lower other income as well as syndication and asset management fees.

Net income of $54.7 million for the third quarter of 2025 decreased by $6.6 million, or 11%, compared to the third quarter of 2024. The decline was primarily driven by a $27.1 million, or 22%, decrease in net interest income after provision for credit losses, reflecting higher provision expenses. This decline was nearly offset by a $26.3 million, or 157%, increase in noninterest income, driven by growth in gains on loan sales and loan servicing fees. Results also reflected a $15.9 million, or 26%, increase in noninterest expense, largely attributable to higher salaries and employee benefits, and a $10.2 million, or 51%, decrease in the provision for income taxes, which benefited from the utilization of tax credits.

Total Assets

Total assets of $19.4 billion at September 30, 2025 increased by $213.4 million, or 1%, compared to June 30, 2025, and $548.9 million, or 3%, compared to December 31, 2024. The increase compared to December 31, 2024 was primarily due to higher balances in the warehouse portfolios, which were partially offset by lower balances in the residential loan portfolio. The warehouse portfolio is exclusively made up of loans to residential and multi-family mortgage bankers that are funding agency-eligible mortgages and commercial loans, which represent all of the Company's loans to non-depository financial institutions.

Return on average assets was 1.16% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 1.34% for the third quarter of 2024 and 0.80% for the second quarter of 2025.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses on loans of $93.3 million, as of September 30, 2025, increased by $1.5 million, or 2%, compared to June 30, 2025, and increased by $8.9 million, or 11%, compared to December 31, 2024. The $1.5 million increase compared to June 30, 2025 was driven by $31.0 million in provision for credit losses on loans, which was partially offset by $29.5 million in loan charge-offs. The $31.0 million provision for credit losses on loans for the third quarter of 2025 declined 43% compared to $54.5 million during the second quarter of 2025.

The provision expense and charge-offs for both periods were primarily associated with declines on multi-family property values after receiving new appraisals and the ongoing investigation of borrowers involved in mortgage fraud or suspected fraud. The increases were also attributable to certain types of subordinated loans that the Company no longer offers to borrowers. These underperforming loans have been largely identified and evaluated for potential losses that have either been included in the provision for credit losses as specific reserves or charged off.

The Company recorded charge-offs for nine relationships, primarily in the multi-family loan portfolio, totaling $29.5 million, and $23,000 in recoveries during the third quarter of 2025. This compares to $2.1 million in charge-offs and $7,000 in recoveries during the third quarter of 2024 and $46.1 million in charge-offs and no recoveries in the second quarter of 2025.

Loans receivable classified as special mention declined by 9% compared to June 30, 2025, falling to $155.7 million. This decline reinforces the view that the frequency of migration to criticized status would subside, driven by favorable market conditions and the Company's efforts with proactive portfolio management. Overall, criticized loans receivable of $582.2 million declined by 1% compared to June 30, 2025.

As of September 30, 2025, all substandard loans have been evaluated for impairment and these loans have specific reserves of $31.1 million, of which $0.3 million was added during the third quarter of 2025, net of charge-offs. The Company believes that the remaining loan portfolio remains well collateralized.

Non-performing loans increased during the quarter, primarily attributable to one multi-family relationship that was partially offset by charge-offs. As of September 30, 2025, non-performing loans were $298.3 million, or 2.81% of loans receivable, compared to $251.5 million, or 2.39%, as of June 30, 2025, and $279.7 million, or 2.68%, as of December 31, 2024. This same relationship drove the $57.2 million increase in total delinquent loans from $279.0 million as of June 30, 2025, to $336.2 as of September 30, 2025. Of the $336.2 million in delinquent loans, $45.7 million are partially protected under credit risk transfer transactions.

The Company has been making additional efforts to reduce its credit risk through loan sale and securitization activities since 2019. Since 2023, the Company has strategically executed credit protection arrangements through a credit linked note and credit default swaps. At their inception, these credit protection arrangements addressed $4.2 billion in loans to reduce risk of losses, with coverage ranging from 13-15% of the unpaid principal balances for each arrangement. Despite having credit protection on these loans, the Company also continues to carry an allowance for credit losses on loans held for investment. As of September 30, 2025, the balance of loans subject to credit protection arrangements was $2.4 billion.

Total Deposits

Total deposits of $13.9 billion at September 30, 2025 increased by $1.2 billion, or 10%, compared to June 30, 2025, and increased by $2.0 billion, or 17%, compared to December 31, 2024. The increase compared to both periods was primarily due to growth in core demand deposits.

Core deposits of $12.8 billion at September 30, 2025 increased by $1.4 billion, or 12%, from June 30, 2025 and increased by $3.4 billion, or 36%, from December 31, 2024. The increases were attributable primarily to growth in custodial deposits from warehouse customers as well as strategic initiatives focused on delivering innovative liquidity solutions in expanded markets. Core deposits represented 92% of total deposits at September 30, 2025, 90% of total deposits at June 30, 2025, and 79% of total deposits at December 31, 2024.

Total brokered deposits of $1.1 billion at September 30, 2025 decreased $110.4 million, or 9%, from June 30, 2025 and decreased $1.4 billion, or 55%, from December 31, 2024. As of September 30, 2025, brokered certificates of deposit had a weighted average remaining duration of 49 days.

Liquidity

Cash balances of $598.0 million as of September 30, 2025 decreased by $49.1 million, or 8%, compared to June 30, 2025 and increased by $121.4 million, or 25%, compared to December 31, 2024. The Company continues to have significant borrowing capacity available, with unused lines of credit totaling $5.9 billion as of September 30, 2025 compared to $5.0 billion at June 30, 2025 and $4.3 billion at December 31, 2024. The Company's most liquid assets are in cash, short-term investments, including interest-earning demand deposits, mortgage loans in process of securitization, loans held for sale, and warehouse lines of credit included in loans receivable. Taken together with its unused borrowing capacity of $5.9 billion described above, these totaled $12.6 billion, or 65%, of its $19.4 billion total assets at September 30, 2025.

This liquidity enhances the Company's ability to effectively manage interest expense and asset levels in the future. Additionally, the Company's business model is designed to continuously sell or securitize a significant portion of its loans, which provides flexibility in managing its liquidity.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025 and 2024

Net Interest Income of $128.1 million decreased 4% compared to $132.8 million, reflecting lower interest income partially offset by lower interest expense on deposits and borrowings.

Net interest margin of 2.82% decreased 17 basis points compared to 2.99%. The margin was negatively impacted by a significant shift in business mix, as highly profitable but lower-margin loans held for sale balances, consisting of primarily warehouse loans, grew by $321.1 million, or 8%, and warehouse repurchase agreements grew by $432.5 million, or 36%, while other higher-margin loans receivable balances contracted by a net of $170.3 million.

Interest rate spread of 2.33% decreased 10 basis points compared to 2.43%.

Interest Income of $301.8 million decreased $37.1 million, or 11%, compared to $338.9 million. The decrease primarily reflected lower average yields on loans and loans held for sale, primarily in the warehouse portfolios.

Average yields on loans and loans held for sale of 6.88% decreased 103 basis points compared to 7.91%.

Interest Expense of $173.7 million decreased $32.4 million, or 16%, compared to $206.1 million. The decrease reflected lower average balances at lower average rates on certificates of deposit, which were partially offset by higher average balances at lower average rates on interest-bearing checking accounts.

Average balances of $2.2 billion for certificates of deposit decreased by $2.8 billion, or 56%, compared to $5.0 billion.

Average interest rates of 4.57% for certificates of deposit decreased by 90 basis points compared to 5.47%.

Average balances on interest-bearing checking accounts of $7.5 billion increased by $2.2 billion, or 41%, compared to $5.3 billion.

Average interest rates on interest-bearing checking accounts of 4.02% decreased by 68 basis points compared to 4.70%.

Noninterest Income of $43.0 million increased $26.3 million, or 157%, compared to $16.7 million. The $26.3 million increase reflected a $9.5 million, or 629%, increase in loan servicing fees, a $7.9 million, or 47%, increase in gain on sale of loans, a $5.7 million, or 294%, increase in other income, and a $3.0 million, or 165%, increase in syndication and asset management fees.

Loan servicing fees included a $2.1 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a $394,000 negative adjustment in the Banking segment and a $2.5 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $6.7 million negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights in the prior period with a $1.6 million negative adjustment in the Banking segment and a $5.1 million negative adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. The value of servicing rights generally increases in rising 10-year interest rate environments and declines in falling interest rate environments due to expected prepayments and earning rates that are influenced by projected future interest rates on escrow deposits.

Gain on sale of loans increased $7.9 million, or 47%, reflecting higher secondary market sales in the multi-family loan portfolio, including a securitization through a Freddie Mac-sponsored Q-Series transaction.

Other income included a $770,000 negative fair market value adjustment to the floor derivatives compared to a $7.7 million negative fair market value adjustment in the prior period.

Noninterest Expense of $77.3 million increased 26% compared to $61.3 million, primarily due to a $8.9 million, or 25%, increase in salaries and employee benefits that primarily reflected higher commissions on higher production volume and noninterest income, as well as $2.0 million for expenses associated with the addition of production staff, which is expected to continue to elevate production, gain on sale, and expenses in future quarters. Also contributing to the higher expenses during the quarter was a $3.6 million increase in other expenses primarily associated with taxes, insurance, property expenses, and legal fees for collateral preservation of nonperforming loans and a $2.1 million increase in credit risk transfer premium expense associated with credit default swaps.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025

Net Interest Income of $128.1 million remained essentially unchanged.

Net interest margin of 2.82% decreased 1 basis points compared to 2.83%.

Interest rate spread of 2.33% was unchanged.

Interest Income of $301.8 million decreased $2.6 million, or 1%, compared to $304.4 million, primarily reflecting a decrease in average balances on loans and loans held for sale, as well as lower average balances on securities held to maturity.

Average balances of $14.7 billion for loans and loans held for sale decreased $171.6 million, or 1% compared to $14.8 billion.

Average balances of $1.5 billion for securities held to maturity decreased $61.3 million, or 4%, compared to $1.6 billion.

Interest Expense of $173.7 million decreased $2.0 million, or 1% compared to $175.7 million. The decrease was primarily driven by lower average balances on borrowings and certificates of deposit, partially offset by higher average balances on interest-bearing checking accounts.

Average balances of $2.5 billion for borrowings decreased $977.6 million, or 28%, compared to $3.5 billion.

Average balances of $2.2 billion for certificates of deposit decreased $851.8 million, or 28%, compared to $3.1 billion.

Average balances of $7.5 billion for interest-bearing checking accounts increased $1.3 billion, or 21%, compared to $6.2 billion.

Noninterest Income of $43.0 million decreased $7.5 million, or 15%, compared to $50.5 million. The decrease was primarily due to a $5.5 million, or 59%, decrease other income and a $4.8 million, or 50%, decrease in syndication and asset management fees, partially offset by a $1.8 million, or 30%, increase in loan servicing fees and a $1.3 million, or 6%, increase in gain on sale of loans.

Other income included a $770,000 negative fair market value adjustment to floor derivatives compared to a $4.3 million positive fair market value adjustment to derivatives in the prior period.

Loan servicing fees included a $2.1 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a $394,000 negative adjustment in the Banking segment and a $2.5 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $258,000 positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights in the prior period, with a $487,000 negative adjustment in the Banking segment and a $745,000 positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. The value of servicing rights generally increases in rising 10-year interest rate environments and declines in falling interest rate environments due to expected prepayments and earning rates that are influenced by projected future interest rates on escrow deposits.

Gain on sale of loans increased $1.3 million, or 6%, reflecting higher secondary market sales in the multi-family loan portfolio, including a securitization through a Freddie Mac-sponsored Q-Series transaction.

Noninterest Expense of $77.3 million remained essentially unchanged, primarily reflecting a $2.8 million decrease in other expenses primarily associated with taxes, insurance, receiver expenses, and legal fees for the collateral preservation of nonperforming loans, partially offset by a $2.2 million increase in deposit insurance expenses due to elevated levels of criticized and underperforming assets.

About Merchants Bancorp

Ranked as a top performing U.S. public bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple segments, including Multi-family Mortgage Banking that primarily offers multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing (through this segment it also serves as a syndicator of low-income housing tax credit and debt funds); Mortgage Warehousing that offers mortgage warehouse financing, commercial loans, and deposit services; and Banking that offers retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending, and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $19.4 billion in assets and $13.9 billion in deposits as of September 30, 2025, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Merchants Capital Investments, LLC, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, Merchants Asset Management, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)

























September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,



2025

2025

2025

2024

2024 Assets



















Cash and due from banks

$ 11,566

$ 15,419

$ 15,609

$ 10,989

$ 12,214 Interest-earning demand accounts

586,470

631,746

505,687

465,621

589,692 Cash and cash equivalents

598,036

647,165

521,296

476,610

601,906 Securities purchased under agreements to resell

1,529

1,539

1,550

1,559

3,279 Mortgage loans in process of securitization

414,786

402,427

389,797

428,206

430,966 Securities available for sale ($591,379, $602,962, $626,271, $635,946 and $682,975 utilizing fair value option, respectively)

885,070

936,343

961,183

980,050

953,063 Securities held to maturity (fair value of $1,670,306, $1,547,525, $1,605,151, $1,664,674 and $1,756,203, respectively)

1,670,555

1,548,211

1,606,286

1,664,686

1,755,047 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock and other equity securities 217,850

217,850

217,850

217,804

184,050 Loans held for sale (includes $112,832, $91,930, $75,920, $78,170 and $91,084 at fair value, respectively)

4,129,329

4,105,765

3,983,452

3,771,510

3,808,234 Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses on loans of $93,330, $91,811, $83,413, $84,386 and $84,549, respectively

10,515,221

10,432,117

10,343,724

10,354,002

10,261,890 Premises and equipment, net

75,148

71,050

67,787

58,617

53,161 Servicing rights

213,156

193,037

189,711

189,935

177,327 Interest receivable

82,445

82,391

82,811

83,409

86,612 Goodwill

8,014

8,014

8,014

8,014

8,014 Other assets and receivables

543,508

495,295

424,339

571,330

329,427 Total assets

$ 19,354,647

$ 19,141,204

$ 18,797,800

$ 18,805,732

$ 18,652,976 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Liabilities



















Deposits



















Noninterest-bearing

$ 399,814

$ 315,523

$ 313,296

$ 239,005

$ 311,386 Interest-bearing

13,534,891

12,371,312

12,092,869

11,680,971

12,580,501 Total deposits

13,934,705

12,686,835

12,406,165

11,919,976

12,891,887 Borrowings

2,902,631

4,009,474

4,001,744

4,386,122

3,568,721 Deferred tax liabilities

28,973

29,228

35,740

25,289

19,530 Other liabilities

262,904

231,035

193,416

231,035

233,731 Total liabilities

17,129,213

16,956,572

16,637,065

16,562,422

16,713,869 Commitments and Contingencies



















Shareholders' Equity



















Common stock, without par value



















Authorized - 75,000,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 45,889,238 shares, 45,885,458 shares, 45,881,706 shares, 45,767,166 shares and 45,764,023 shares

242,371

241,452

240,512

240,313

239,448 Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares authorized



















6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - no shares at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, and 125,000 shares for all prior periods



















Issued and outstanding - no shares at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, and 125,000 shares for all prior periods presented (equivalent to 5,000,000 depositary shares)

—

—

—

120,844

120,844 6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 200,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares (equivalent to 7,847,233 depositary shares)

191,084

191,084

191,084

191,084

191,084 8.25% Series D Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 300,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 142,500 shares (equivalent to 5,700,000 depositary shares)

137,459

137,459

137,459

137,459

137,459 7.625% Series E Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 230,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 230,000 shares (equivalent to 9,200,000 depositary shares) at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, and no shares for September 30, 2024.

222,748

222,748

222,748

222,748

— Retained earnings

1,431,983

1,392,136

1,369,009

1,330,995

1,250,176 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(211)

(247)

(77)

(133)

96 Total shareholders' equity

2,225,434

2,184,632

2,160,735

2,243,310

1,939,107 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 19,354,647

$ 19,141,204

$ 18,797,800

$ 18,805,732

$ 18,652,976

Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)































Three Months Ended

Change



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

3Q25

3Q25



2025

2025

2024

vs. 2Q25

vs. 3Q24 Interest Income























Loans

$ 254,101

$ 255,641

$ 290,259

-1 %

-12 % Mortgage loans in process of securitization



5,308



5,304



4,062

—

31 % Investment securities:

























Available for sale



11,880



12,095



14,855

-2 %

-20 % Held to maturity



22,427



23,166



22,081

-3 %

2 % FHLB stock and other equity securities (dividends)



4,265



4,641



3,128

-8 %

36 % Other



3,798



3,552



4,543

7 %

-16 % Total interest income



301,779



304,399



338,928

-1 %

-11 % Interest Expense

























Deposits



139,744



131,375



165,675

6 %

-16 % Short-term borrowings



25,926



36,981



31,601

-30 %

-18 % Long-term borrowings



8,051



7,324



8,831

10 %

-9 % Total interest expense



173,721



175,680



206,107

-1 %

-16 % Net Interest Income



128,058



128,719



132,821

-1 %

-4 % Provision for credit losses



29,239



53,027



6,898

-45 %

324 % Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



98,819



75,692



125,923

31 %

-22 % Noninterest Income

























Gain on sale of loans



24,671



23,342



16,731

6 %

47 % Loan servicing fees, net



7,986



6,138



(1,509)

30 %

629 % Mortgage warehouse fees



1,736



2,039



1,620

-15 %

7 % Syndication and asset management fees



4,864



9,707



1,834

-50 %

165 % Other income



3,757



9,254



(1,934)

-59 %

294 % Total noninterest income



43,014



50,480



16,742

-15 %

157 % Noninterest Expense

























Salaries and employee benefits



44,152



43,566



35,218

1 %

25 % Loan expense



1,263



1,142



1,114

11 %

13 % Occupancy and equipment



2,453



2,494



2,231

-2 %

10 % Professional fees



3,371



3,159



3,439

7 %

-2 % Deposit insurance expense



9,376



7,152



8,981

31 %

4 % Technology expense



2,608



2,446



2,068

7 %

26 % Credit risk transfer premium expense



4,194



4,767



2,079

-12 %

102 % Other expense



9,833



12,611



6,188

-22 %

59 % Total noninterest expense



77,250



77,337



61,318

—

26 % Income Before Income Taxes



64,583



48,835



81,347

32 %

-21 % Provision for income taxes



9,882



10,854



20,074

-9 %

-51 % Net Income

$ 54,701

$ 37,981

$ 61,273

44 %

-11 % Dividends on preferred stock



(10,265)



(10,266)



(7,757)

—

32 % Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$ 44,436

$ 27,715

$ 53,516

60 %

-17 % Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 0.97

$ 0.60

$ 1.17

62 %

-17 % Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 0.97

$ 0.60

$ 1.17

62 %

-17 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding

























Basic



45,887,143



45,883,644



45,759,667







Diluted



45,950,216



45,929,563



45,910,052









Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)





















Nine Months Ended







September 30,

September 30,







2025

2024

Change Interest Income















Loans

$ 749,022

$ 846,678

-12 % Mortgage loans in process of securitization



14,355



8,826

63 % Investment securities:















Available for sale



36,333



44,027

-17 % Held to maturity



69,951



62,402

12 % FHLB stock and other equity securities (dividends)



13,278



5,249

153 % Other



10,443



14,192

-26 % Total interest income



893,382



981,374

-9 % Interest Expense















Deposits



395,060



516,348

-23 % Short-term borrowings



96,271



50,435

91 % Long-term borrowings



23,078



26,595

-13 % Total interest expense



514,409



593,378

-13 % Net Interest Income



378,973



387,996

-2 % Provision for credit losses



89,993



21,589

317 % Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



288,980



366,407

-21 % Noninterest Income















Gain on sale of loans



59,632



37,255

60 % Loan servicing fees, net



18,134



28,720

-37 % Mortgage warehouse fees



5,288



4,126

28 % Loss on sale of investments available for sale (1)



—



(108)

100 % Syndication and asset management fees



17,960



10,370

73 % Other income



16,173



8,604

88 % Total noninterest income



117,187



88,967

32 % Noninterest Expense















Salaries and employee benefits



124,137



93,187

33 % Loan expense



3,203



3,063

5 % Occupancy and equipment



7,298



6,707

9 % Professional fees



9,424



11,094

-15 % Deposit insurance expense



23,756



19,685

21 % Technology expense



7,428



5,781

28 % Credit risk transfer premium expense



12,823



4,373

193 % Other expense



28,182



16,720

69 % Total noninterest expense



216,251



160,610

35 % Income Before Income Taxes



189,916



294,764

-36 % Provision for income taxes (2)



38,995



70,044

-44 % Net Income

$ 150,921

$ 224,720

-33 % Dividends on preferred stock



(30,796)



(24,181)

27 % Impact of preferred stock redemption



(5,371)



(1,823)

195 % Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$ 114,754

$ 198,716

-42 % Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 2.50

$ 4.46

-44 % Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 2.50

$ 4.45

-44 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding















Basic



45,865,167



44,549,432



Diluted



45,931,518



44,696,107





















(1) Includes $0 and $(108) respectively, related to accumulated other comprehensive earnings reclassifications. (2) Includes $0 and $26 respectively, related to income tax benefit for reclassification items.





Key Operating Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share data)































Three Months Ended

Change







September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

3Q25

3Q25







2025

2025

2024

vs. 2Q25

vs. 3Q24



























Noninterest expense



$ 77,250

$ 77,337

$ 61,318

—

26 %



























Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)

128,058

128,719

132,821

-1 %

-4 %

Noninterest income



43,014

50,480

16,742

-15 %

157 %

Total income



$ 171,072

$ 179,199

$ 149,563

-5 %

14 %



























Efficiency ratio



45.16 %

43.16 %

41.00 %

200 bps 416 bps



















































Average assets



$ 18,813,165

$ 18,984,925

$ 18,311,393

-1 %

3 %

Net income



54,701

37,981

61,273

44 %

-11 %

Return on average assets before annualizing



0.29 %

0.20 %

0.33 %









Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00









Return on average assets



1.16 %

0.80 %

1.34 %

36 bps (18) bps

























Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1) 10.69 %

6.75 %

14.43 %

394 bps (374) bps

























Tangible book value per common share (1)



$ 36.31

$ 35.42

$ 32.38

3 %

12 %



























Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1) 8.61 %

8.49 %

7.95 %

12 bps 66 bps

























Consolidated ratios























Total capital/risk-weighted assets(2)



13.6 % 13.4 % 12.2 %





Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets(2)



13.0 % 12.8 % 11.6 %





Common Equity Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets(2)



9.8 % 9.5 % 8.9 %





Tier I capital/average assets(2)



11.8 % 11.5 % 10.5 %































(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:







































(2) As defined by regulatory agencies; September 30, 2025 shown as estimates and prior periods shown as reported.

































Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock dividends. Tangible common shareholders' equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total equity. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common shareholders' equity by the number of shares outstanding.



























































Three Months Ended

Change







September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

3Q25

3Q25







2025

2025

2024

vs. 2Q25

vs. 3Q24



























Average shareholders' equity



$ 2,221,677

$ 2,201,836

$ 1,941,026

1 %

14 %

Less: average goodwill & intangibles



(8,059)

(8,065)

(8,092)

—

—

Less: average preferred stock



(551,291)

(551,290)

(449,387)

0 %

23 %

Average tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 1,662,327

$ 1,642,481

$ 1,483,547

1 %

12 %



























Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00









Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity 10.69 %

6.75 %

14.43 %

394 bps (374) bps

























Total equity



$ 2,225,434

$ 2,184,632

$ 1,939,107

2 %

15 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(8,056)

(8,062)

(8,079)

—

—

Less: preferred stock



(551,291)

(551,291)

(449,387)

—

23 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 1,666,087

$ 1,625,279

$ 1,481,641

3 %

12 %



























Assets



$ 19,354,647

$ 19,141,204

$ 18,652,976

1 %

4 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(8,056)

(8,062)

(8,079)

—

—

Tangible assets



$ 19,346,591

$ 19,133,142

$ 18,644,897

1 %

4 %



























Ending common shares



45,889,238

45,885,458

45,764,023



































Tangible book value per common share



$ 36.31

$ 35.42

$ 32.38

3 %

12 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets



8.61 %

8.49 %

7.95 %

12 bps 66 bps

Key Operating Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share data)























Nine Months Ended











September 30,

September 30,











2025

2024

Change



















Noninterest expense



$ 216,251

$ 160,610

35 %



















Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)



378,973

387,996

-2 %

Noninterest income



117,187

88,967

32 %

Total income



$ 496,160

$ 476,963

4 %



















Efficiency ratio



43.58 %

33.67 %

991 bps



































Average assets



$ 18,546,941

$ 17,642,004

5 %

Net income



150,921

224,720

-33 %

Return on average assets before annualizing



0.81 %

1.27 %





Annualization factor



1.33

1.33





Return on average assets



1.08 %

1.69 %

(61) bps

















Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)



9.33 %

19.39 %

(1,006) bps

















Tangible book value per common share (1)



$ 36.31

$ 32.38

12 %



















Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)



8.61 %

7.95 %

66 bps

















(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:

























Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock dividends. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.

























Nine Months Ended











September 30,

September 30,











2025

2024

Change



















Average shareholders' equity



$ 2,194,786

$ 1,838,182

19 %

Less: average goodwill & intangibles



(8,065)

(8,906)

-9 %

Less: average preferred stock



(551,733)

(466,066)

18 %

Average tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 1,634,988

$ 1,363,210

20 %



















Annualization factor



1.33

1.33





Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity



9.33 %

19.39 %

(1,006) bps

















Total equity



$ 2,225,434

$ 1,939,107

15 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(8,056)

(8,079)

—

Less: preferred stock



(551,291)

(449,387)

23 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 1,666,087

$ 1,481,641

12 %



















Assets



$ 19,354,647

$ 18,652,976

4 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(8,056)

(8,079)

—

Tangible assets



$ 19,346,591

$ 18,644,897

4 %



















Ending common shares



45,889,238

45,764,023























Tangible book value per common share



$ 36.31

$ 32.38

12 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets



8.61 %

7.95 %

66 bps

Merchants Bancorp Average Balance Analysis ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate Assets:













































Interest-earning deposits, and other interest or dividends $ 556,894 $ 8,063 5.74 %

$ 539,357 $ 8,193 6.09 %

$ 484,712 $ 7,671 6.30 % Securities available for sale 923,603 11,880 5.10 %

955,186 12,095 5.08 %

1,011,146 14,855 5.84 % Securities held to maturity 1,510,857 22,427 5.89 %

1,572,186 23,166 5.91 %

1,288,466 22,081 6.82 % Mortgage loans in process of securitization 395,388 5,308 5.33 %

376,904 5,304 5.64 %

308,362 4,062 5.24 % Loans and loans held for sale 14,654,535 254,101 6.88 %

14,826,151 255,641 6.92 %

14,603,750 290,259 7.91 % Total interest-earning assets 18,041,277 301,779 6.64 %

18,269,784 304,399 6.68 %

17,696,436 338,928 7.62 % Allowance for credit losses on loans (105,347)





(90,860)





(81,178)



Noninterest-earning assets 877,235





806,001





696,135



























Total assets $ 18,813,165





$ 18,984,925





$ 18,311,393



















































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:













































Interest-bearing checking $ 7,451,868 75,415 4.02 %

$ 6,161,736 60,845 3.96 %

$ 5,297,908 62,603 4.70 % Savings deposits 145,086 5 0.01 %

145,162 8 0.02 %

145,305 17 0.05 % Money market 3,661,645 38,542 4.18 %

3,354,820 35,137 4.20 %

2,816,906 33,858 4.78 % Certificates of deposit 2,238,401 25,782 4.57 %

3,090,250 35,385 4.59 %

5,032,159 69,197 5.47 % Total interest-bearing deposits 13,497,000 139,744 4.11 %

12,751,968 131,375 4.13 %

13,292,278 165,675 4.96 %























Borrowings 2,476,365 33,977 5.44 %

3,453,960 44,305 5.15 %

2,518,405 40,432 6.39 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 15,973,365 173,721 4.31 %

16,205,928 175,680 4.35 %

15,810,683 206,107 5.19 %























Noninterest-bearing deposits 392,569





376,217





327,930



Noninterest-bearing liabilities 225,554





200,944





231,754



























Total liabilities 16,591,488





16,783,089





16,370,367



























Shareholders' equity 2,221,677





2,201,836





1,941,026



























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 18,813,165





$ 18,984,925





$ 18,311,393



























Net interest income

$ 128,058





$ 128,719





$ 132,821

























Net interest spread



2.33 %





2.33 %





2.43 %























Net interest-earning assets $ 2,067,912





$ 2,063,856





$ 1,885,753



























Net interest margin



2.82 %





2.83 %





2.99 %























Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities



112.95 %





112.74 %





111.93 %

Supplemental Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)









































Net Income



Net Income









Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended









September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,









2025



2025



2024



2025

2024

Segment































Multi-family Mortgage Banking

$ 12,076



$ 9,269



$ 8,068



$ 24,758

$ 33,714

Mortgage Warehousing





23,564



22,986



15,940



61,948

58,400

Banking





29,551



14,574



44,983



91,232

153,786

Other





(10,490)



(8,848)



(7,718)



(27,017)

(21,180)

Total





$ 54,701



$ 37,981



$ 61,273



$ 150,921

$ 224,720













































































Total Assets



















September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

















Amount %

Amount %

Amount %









Segment































Multi-family Mortgage Banking

$ 513,039 2 %

$ 487,853 2 %

$ 479,099 2 %









Mortgage Warehousing





6,993,817 36 %

6,999,701 37 %

6,000,624 32 %









Banking





11,522,375 60 %

11,404,488 60 %

11,761,202 63 %









Other





325,416 2 %

249,162 1 %

564,807 3 %









Total





$ 19,354,647 100 %

$ 19,141,204 100 %

$ 18,805,732 100 %





















































































Gain on Sale of Loans



Gain on Sale of Loans









Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended









September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,









2025



2025



2024



2025

2024

Loan Type































Multi-family





$ 22,458



$ 19,815



$ 15,302



$ 52,398

$ 32,808

Single-family





775



2,428



690



3,409

1,494

Small Business Association (SBA) 1,438



1,099



739



3,825

2,953

Total





$ 24,671



$ 23,342



$ 16,731



$ 59,632

$ 37,255













































































Servicing Rights



Servicing Rights









Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended









September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,









2025



2025



2024



2025

2024



































Balance, beginning of period





$ 193,037



$ 189,711



$ 178,776



$ 189,935

$ 158,457

Additions































Purchased servicing





12,858



70



—



12,928

—

Originated servicing





7,588



5,244



7,370



16,170

13,297

Subtractions































Paydowns





(2,450)



(2,246)



(2,090)



(7,504)

(6,729)

Changes in fair value





2,123



258



(6,729)



1,627

12,302

Balance, end of period





$ 213,156



$ 193,037



$ 177,327



$ 213,156

$ 177,327



Supplemental Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)































Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale









September 30,



June 30,



December 31,









2025



2025



2024

























Mortgage warehouse repurchase agreements (4)



$ 1,645,884



$ 1,843,742



$ 1,446,068

Residential real estate (1)





1,008,979



988,783



1,322,853

Multi-family financing





4,877,477



4,833,548



4,624,299

Healthcare financing





1,476,046



1,442,095



1,484,483

Commercial and commercial real estate (2)(3)(4)



1,514,445



1,328,765



1,476,211

Agricultural production and real estate





84,824



82,425



77,631

Consumer and margin loans





896



4,570



6,843

Loans receivable





10,608,551



10,523,928



10,438,388

Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans



93,330



91,811



84,386

Loans receivable, net





$ 10,515,221



$ 10,432,117



$ 10,354,002

























Loans held for sale (4)





4,129,329



4,105,765



3,771,510

Total loans, net of allowance





$ 14,644,550



$ 14,537,882



$ 14,125,512

























(1) Includes $0.8 billion, $0.8 billion and $1.2 billion of All-In-One © first-lien home equity lines of credit as of September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

(2) Includes $0.9 billion, $0.8 billion and $0.9 billion of revolving lines of credit collateralized primarily by mortgage servicing rights as of September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

(3) Includes only $19.6 million, $19.8 million and $18.7 million of non-owner occupied commercial real estate as of September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

(4) The warehouse portfolio is exclusively made up of loans to residential and multi-family mortgage bankers that are funding agency-eligible mortgages and commercial loans, which represent all of the Company's loans to non-depository institutions.

































Loan Credit Risk Profile







September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024







Amount %

Amount %

Amount %























Pass





$ 10,026,354 94.5 %

$ 9,934,759 94.4 %

$ 9,741,087 93.4 %























Special mention





155,716 1.5 %

171,512 1.6 %

379,969 3.6 % Substandard





426,481 4.0 %

417,657 4.0 %

317,332 3.0 % Critcized loans





582,197 5.5 %

589,169 5.6 %

697,301 6.6 % Total loans receivable





$ 10,608,551 100.0 %

$ 10,523,928 100.0 %

$ 10,438,388 100.0 % Charge-offs (year-to-date)





$ 86,070



$ 56,570



$ 10,587

Recoveries (year-to-date)





$ 51



$ 28



$ 136

































Nonperforming Loans









September 30,



June 30,



December 31,









2025



2025



2024

























Nonaccrual loans





$ 282,168



$ 250,818



$ 279,716

90 days past due and still accruing





16,100



714



6

Total nonperforming loans





$ 298,268



$ 251,532



$ 279,722

Other real estate owned





4,347



7,049



8,209

Total nonperforming assets





$ 302,615



$ 258,581



$ 287,931

Nonperforming loans to total loans receivable



2.81 %



2.39 %



2.68 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets





1.56 %



1.35 %



1.53 %

































Delinquent Loans









September 30,



June 30,



December 31,









2025



2025



2024

























Delinquent loans:





















Loans receivable





$ 324,580



$ 279,009



$ 292,263

Loans held for sale





11,665



—



32,343

Total delinquent loans





$ 336,245



$ 279,009



$ 324,606

Total loans receivable and loans held for sale



$ 14,737,880



$ 14,629,693



$ 14,209,898

Delinquent loans to total loans





2.28 %



1.91 %



2.28 %



Supplemental Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)





























Deposits







September 30,



June 30,



December 31,







2025



2025



2024





















Noninterest-bearing deposits



















Core demand deposits





$ 399,814



$ 315,523



$ 239,005





















Interest-bearing deposits



















Demand deposits:



















Core demand deposits





$ 7,681,422



$ 6,066,933



$ 4,319,512 Brokered demand deposits





—



250,000



— Total interest-bearing demand deposits 7,681,422



6,316,933



4,319,512 Savings deposits:



















Core savings deposits





3,788,707



3,703,270



3,442,111 Brokered savings deposits





660



358



859 Total savings deposits





3,789,367



3,703,628



3,442,970 Certificates of deposit:



















Core certificates of deposits





920,689



1,346,630



1,385,270 Brokered certificates of deposits



1,143,413



1,004,121



2,533,219 Total certificates of deposits





2,064,102



2,350,751



3,918,489





















Total interest-bearing deposits





13,534,891



12,371,312



11,680,971





















Total deposits





$ 13,934,705



$ 12,686,835



$ 11,919,976





















Total core deposits





$ 12,790,632



$ 11,432,356



$ 9,385,898 Total brokered deposits





$ 1,144,073



$ 1,254,479



$ 2,534,078 Total deposits





$ 13,934,705



$ 12,686,835



$ 11,919,976

SOURCE Merchants Bancorp