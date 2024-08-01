Merchants Capital Executes Credit Risk Transfer on $543+ Million Multifamily Bridge Loans

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Nasdaq: MBIN) Leading financial services provider Merchants Capital today announced the execution of a $543.5 million Credit Risk Transfer (CRT), secured by 41 performing multifamily bridge loans. This is the second multifamily CRT and the third overall completed by Merchants' Capital Markets platform, which has executed nearly $4 billion in securitizations.

The transaction, which closed in March, was structured as a Credit Default Swap (CDS), with $76 million in credit protection purchased from a large institutional investor as a first-loss risk transfer. Bridge loans from 53 properties are included in the portfolio, with a total of 7,040 units from 14 states, the largest concentrations located in Indiana, South Carolina and Illinois.

"The Capital Markets team continues to add value, demonstrate innovation and fuel lending across Merchants Capital," said Evan Gibson, Executive Vice President, Capital Markets at Merchants Capital. "We are very pleased with the growth of our platform and efficiency in providing capital relief, which provides Merchants Capital with capacity for additional loan growth."

The transactions led by Merchants' Capital Markets platform, including this CRT, support Merchants Capital's production, which totaled nearly $7 billion in 2023.

ABOUT MERCHANTS BANCORP

Ranked as a top performing U.S. public bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple segments, including Multifamily Mortgage Banking that primarily offers multifamily housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing (through this segment it also serves as a syndicator of low-income housing tax credit and debt funds); Mortgage Warehousing that offers mortgage warehouse financing, commercial loans, and deposit services; and Banking that offers retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending, and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $18.2 billion in assets and $14.9 billion in deposits as of June 30, 2024, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Merchants Capital Investments, LLC, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, Merchants Asset Management, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.

ABOUT MERCHANTS CAPITAL

With more than 30 years of success built on putting people first, Merchants Capital is a proven leader in financing for multifamily housing nationwide. Our licenses with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and HUD/FHA, in addition to our bank's balance sheet products, allow us to offer custom solutions with agility and ease of execution, expanding access to housing in meaningful and impactful ways. Recognized as a top five affordable lender, Merchants Capital pairs our comprehensive debt offerings with in-house tax credit equity to provide a one-stop-shop for developers and owners. To learn more about Merchants Capital, visit www.merchantscapital.com.

