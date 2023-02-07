Merchants Capital New York Sets Office Record with $1.3BB+ Financed in 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (Nasdaq: MBIN) The New York office of leading financial services provider Merchants Capital announces the firm has set a record-breaking year with its debt production, totaling approximately $1.3 billion during 2022. The total production numbers served to finance and preserve a variety of properties across the nation, including affordable, multifamily and senior housing.

This significant year-end milestone serves to highlight Merchants Capital New York's notable top-tier status as a financier for a diverse portfolio of clients. To achieve this year's groundbreaking success, the firm serviced a variety of loan structures including balance sheet, Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Federal Housing Administration (FHA) products, among others.

"The continued success of our New York office is a testament to the stamina and dedication of our employees and their persistence in crafting invaluable deal structures for our clients both locally and nationally," said Mathew Wambua, Merchants Capital's Vice Chairman, Head of Agency Production. "Over the years, our New York production hub has served as the gateway to properties and developers along the East Coast, and we saw many of those relationships flourish in 2022. We hope to continue to be a resource for affordable housing development and preservation in 2023 and look forward to another year of great growth and success for our team and company."

As part of its commitment to increasing accessibility and affordability for housing in the United States, Merchants Capital takes great strides to extend its lending volume to numerous affordable project types including preservation and new construction loans for 4%, 9%, Section 8, public, supportive and mixed-income housing properties.

Merchants Capital New York is one of Merchants' six production hubs nationwide, in addition to Chicago, Indianapolis, Saint Paul, Washington, D.C. and Boston, which opened in 2022. Nationally, Merchants Capital provided over $8.9 billion in financing for a variety of multifamily projects during 2022.

ABOUT MERCHANTS BANCORP

Ranked as a top performing U.S. public bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple segments, including Multi-family Mortgage Banking that offers multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; Mortgage Warehousing that offers mortgage warehouse financing; and Banking that offers retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending, and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $12.6 billion in assets and $10.1 billion in deposits as of December 31, 2022, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Merchants Capital Investments, LLC, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, Merchants Asset Management, LLC, Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.

ABOUT MERCHANTS CAPITAL

Established in 1990, Merchants Capital is one of the nation's top lenders for the refinance, acquisition, new construction and substantial rehabilitation of multifamily, affordable, and senior housing. Whether you are considering tax credit syndication, Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, HUD/FHA insured or balance sheet financing, let our personalized services help you meet your financing objectives. Experience the creativity of a small lender, with all the capabilities of a large institution. To learn more about Merchants Capital, visit www.merchantscapital.com.

