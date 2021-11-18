Merchants Fleet Accelerates Electrification Leadership With Intent to Buy 5,400 New BrightDrop EV410s

"We are dedicated to meeting our fleet clients' EV needs, from top to bottom," said Merchants Fleet CEO Brendan P. Keegan . "Every fleet has different requirements, so we need to provide flexibility and offer best-in-class solutions, at every level. The electrification of fleet is no longer in the future—It is here, and we are proud to work with BrightDrop to reach diverse segments and drive this transformation forward."

With an estimated range of up to 250 miles on a full charge*, the mid-size EV410 offers exceptional curb management and maneuverability, and is well-suited for faster, smaller payload deliveries, or as a last mile and traditional service vehicle. The EV410's gross vehicle weight rating [GVWR] of less than 10,000 pounds also limits the need for additional operating licenses. By providing many of the same features as the larger BrightDrop EV600 in a lighter weight package, the EV410 is making zero-emissions driving a possibility for new segments.

"Merchants Fleet's plan to purchase such a large order of our electric commercial vehicles shows they are serious about leading the fleet industry's transformation to an all-electric future, and confident in BrightDrop's ability to bring that vision to life," said Travis Katz, BrightDrop president and CEO. "The collaboration with Merchants Fleet opens the door for other companies that want to electrify their fleets by providing access to our portfolio of electric vehicles, which is a critical step toward decreasing vehicle-related emissions in the communities where we live."

Earlier this year, Merchants released an exclusive AdoptEV program that guides businesses through every step of the fleet electrification process — from assessing needs to purchasing the right vehicles to charging options and infrastructure. For Merchants clients like Staples, guidance and support are key to making the transition to EV. Staples currently operates a fleet of 1500 throughout North America and has recently begun introducing EVs into their current delivery fleet.

"This is a really exciting step forward as we explore opportunities to implement more EVs into our fleet and meeting the goals of our EV strategy," says Paul Tarpey Director of Fleet Procurement at Staples. "By Merchants investing in EVs they are making it possible for Staples to take tangible steps toward electrification, with innovative options like the EV410 that will allow us to transition some of our smaller fleet vehicles to EV as well."

To learn more about how Merchants plans to electrify the fleet management industry or to make a reservation of the EV410, visit https://www.merchantsfleet.com.

About Merchants Fleet

Merchants Fleet is the nation's fastest growing fleet management company, providing flexible funding and service options for organizations that leverage vehicles to run their operations, serving as a single source for all vehicle needs, including electric vehicles. From financing and charging to maintenance and remarketing, Merchants has collaborated with dozens of OEMs, charging, data and upfit partners to ensure every client is connected to the service, technology platforms, and products that will support their fleet in making the transition to EV. Merchants Fleet is headquartered in Hooksett, New Hampshire, and its Innovation Center is located in the Chicago, Illinois area. www.MerchantsFleet.com

About BrightDrop

BrightDrop is a new business, from General Motors, reimagining the commercial delivery and logistics industry for an all-electric future. Its portfolio of products, software, and services are designed to decarbonize last-mile deliveries and reduce congestion for a smarter, more sustainable future. For more information, visit gobrightdrop.com.

*GM estimated range of up to 250 miles is based on a full charge and subject to change prior to production. GM estimated range based on current capability of analytical projection consistent with SAE J1634 revision 2017 - MCT. Actual range may vary based on several factors, including temperature, terrain, battery age, loading, and how the vehicle is used and maintained.

Merchants Fleet Contact:

Matt Conroy

[email protected]

646-502-3563

BrightDrop Contact:

Maria Violette

[email protected]

SOURCE Merchants Fleet

Related Links

https://www.merchantsfleet.com/

