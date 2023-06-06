Merchants Fleet Appoints Kirk Hoffman as New CFO

News provided by

Merchants Fleet

06 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

Seasoned financing executive joins Merchants amid industry expansion

HOOKSETT, N.H., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Fleet, the nation's fastest growing fleet management company, is pleased to announce the hire of Kirk Hoffman as the company's new Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer.

Continue Reading
Kirk Hoffman, Chief Financial Officer; Merchants Fleet
Kirk Hoffman, Chief Financial Officer; Merchants Fleet
Merchants Fleet (PRNewsfoto/Merchants Fleet)
Merchants Fleet (PRNewsfoto/Merchants Fleet)

"I am thrilled to welcome Kirk to our executive team as Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer," said Merchants Chairman, CEO & President, Brendan P. Keegan. "Over the last three years I have had the pleasure to work with Kirk as our lead financial partner, and now look forward to working side-by-side with him to fulfill our company's vision. Kirk's vast expertise positions us for enduring success in the ever-evolving fleet landscape, and we are truly fortunate to have someone of his caliber as an integral part of our executive team."

Throughout his distinguished career as a financial executive with deep industry and capital markets knowledge, Hoffman has held leadership positions at some of the world's most prestigious financial institutions, most recently at BNP Paribas as Managing Director and Head of Capital Goods and Fleet Coverage. Hoffman's wealth of experience spans over 20 years, equipping him with invaluable expertise to make significant contributions to the Merchants team.

"This is an exciting opportunity to be part of a visionary organization," said Hoffman. "Merchants has established itself as a trailblazer in the fleet industry and is widely recognized for setting new benchmarks in fleet innovation. Having worked extensively in fleet from a financial perspective, I look forward to continuing this remarkable momentum from the brand side, as we redefine industry standards, provide unparalleled service to our clients, and help shape the future of our nation's fleet industry."

Hoffman assumes the position at Merchants as the company prepares for the retirement of Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Jerry Pavelich. "Jerry's exceptional leadership, innovation, and camaraderie during his six-year tenure have left an indelible mark on Merchants," said Keegan. "On behalf of the Merchants board, executive leadership team, and the entire Merchants family, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Jerry, and we wish him a joyful and healthy retirement."

About Merchants Fleet

Merchants Fleet is North America's fastest growing fleet management company, enabling the movement of people, goods and services freely and responsibly. From flexible funding, fleet acquisition and fleet management to vehicle remarketing, fleet consulting, fleet electrification, and the power of cloud-based fleet management platform TotalView®, Merchants serves as a single source for all fleet and mobility needs across more than 20 unique industries. Merchants is headquartered in New England, has its Innovation Center in the Chicago area, and serves fleet clients of all sizes throughout North America. Learn more at www.MerchantsFleet.com.

SOURCE Merchants Fleet

Also from this source

Merchants Fleet Names Brad Burgess Senior Vice President of Fleet Sales and Strategic Solutions

Merchants Fleet Releases its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.