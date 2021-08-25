Merchants Fleet Expands EV Charging Infrastructure Offering with Global Charging Leader Enel X

According to Bloomberg NEF , 100% of the world's road fleet will need to run on electricity by the year 2050 to meet its Net Zero Scenario, requiring additional infrastructure to support the industry's transition. Through the agreement, Merchants Fleet clients will have access to Enel X's portfolio of turnkey fleet electrification solutions including JuiceBox smart charging stations and JuiceNet IoT software to manage electric fleets through optimized charging times, and remote access. By electrifying fleets, corporations reduce emissions and fleet operating costs, and help balance the grid by utilizing off-peak charging, which generates bill savings and reduces strain on the grid during peak periods.

"Every day, the Merchants Fleet team works to develop and improve upon the fleet electrification solutions we can offer to our clients — solutions that not only elevate their brands environmentally, but integrate the latest innovations to reduce costs," says Brendan P. Keegan, CEO of Merchants Fleet. "Bringing Enel X into our ecosystem expands the scale and capabilities of what we can offer to our clients, and supports us in our journey to over 50% electrification by 2030."

"Across the country, we're seeing enormous interest in EV adoption as businesses look to achieve corporate sustainability goals and get ahead of new or future regulations. Many of the world's largest companies are electrifying their fleets, and relying on our smart charging infrastructure and services to reduce costs and emissions," said Giovanni Bertolino, Head of e-Mobility, Enel X North America. "Our partnership with Merchants Fleet makes the transition to EVs more efficient and more cost effective for Merchants' clients."

The partnership with Merchants Fleet continues to expand Enel X's fleet electrification portfolio, including partnerships with Biogen, Uber, Vestas, Novartis and more. Enel X is also working with transit agencies, including the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) to support the electrification of public bus fleets and Martha's Vineyard on a microgrid that will power an all-electric public transportation bus.

In early 2021, Merchants launched its innovative Adopt EV program, which is designed to help clients make a seamless and cost-effective entry into EVs. The tool educates and guides clients throughout the EV and EVSE purchase process from concept to execution. The addition of Enel X to the ecosystem will give Merchants Fleet clients access to specialized engineers and advisors who will help plan, provide, and install custom fit EVSE, enabling the adoption of infrastructure and services that align with their needs and electrification goals.

In 2020, Merchants Fleet set a goal to achieve 50% electrification of its mobility fleet portfolio by 2025, and 50% electrification of its managed fleet portfolio by 2030. Even before the first all-electric truck rolled off the production line, Merchants understood that infrastructure would emerge as the all-important factor for success within the industry. To optimize operations while achieving sustainability goals for all clients, Merchants has implemented an ecosystem approach to provide highly customized and innovative solutions to integrate EVs into its clients' fleets. Merchants continues to partner with companies that provide best-in-class solutions, including GM's new company, Bright Drop, MOTORQ, and more.

Enel, the parent company of Enel X, is committed to achieving complete decarbonization by 2050 and under the company's new 10-year vision plans triple its renewable capacity by 2030 to around 145 GW. Enel has outlined clear objectives certified by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) around occupational health, sustainable supply chain, governance structure and environmental management.

About Merchants Fleet

Merchants Fleet is the nation's fastest growing fleet management company, providing flexible funding and service options for organizations that leverage vehicles to run their operations, serving as a single source for all vehicle needs, including electric vehicles. From financing and charging to maintenance and remarketing, Merchants has collaborated with dozens of OEMs, charging, data and upfit partners to ensure every client is connected to the service, technology platforms, and products that will support their fleet in making the transition to EV. Merchants Fleet is headquartered in Hooksett, New Hampshire, and its Innovation Center is located in the Chicago, Illinois area. www.MerchantsFleet.com

About Enel X

Enel X is Enel Group's global business line offering services that accelerate innovation and drive the energy transition. A global leader in the advanced energy solution sector, Enel X manages services such as demand response for around 7.4 GW of total capacity at global level and 137 MW of storage capacity installed worldwide, as well as 232,000 electric vehicle charging ports made available around the globe1. Through its advanced solutions, including energy management, financial services and electric mobility, Enel X provides each partner with an intuitive, personalized ecosystem of tech platforms and consulting services, focusing on sustainability and circular economy principles in order to provide people, communities, institutions and companies with an alternative model that respects the environment and integrates technological innovation into daily life. Each solution has the power to turn decarbonization, electrification and digitalization goals into sustainable actions for everyone, in order to build a more sustainable and efficient world together.

1Public and private charging points. It includes interoperability points.

In North America, Enel X has around 4,500 business customers, spanning more than 35,000 sites and representing approximately $10.5B in energy spend under management. Enel X North America has approximately 4.7 GW of demand response capacity, over 70 battery storage projects that are operational and under contract, and more than 70,000 smart EV charging stations. Enel X advises large energy users on energy procurement, sustainability, and risk management, and has completed 65,000 energy procurement events including 3,000 MW of long-term renewable energy contracts. The company's intelligent DER Optimization Software is designed to analyze real-time energy and utility bill data, improve performance, and manage distributed energy assets across a number of different value streams and applications. JuiceNet, Enel X's smart EV charging platform, delivers energy services to utilities, businesses, drivers and automotive manufacturers.

