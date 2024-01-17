Merchants Fleet Expands EV Lineup with 250 New 2024 Chevrolet Silverado Electric Pick Up Trucks

Merchants Fleet

17 Jan, 2024

 Broadens EV Portfolio with Flexible Leasing & Rental Solutions for Diverse Business Needs

HOOKSETT, N.H., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Fleet, a top-rated industry leading fleet management company, is pleased to announce the addition of 250 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV Work Trucks to its ever-growing lineup of electric vehicles (EVs). The Silverado EVs are available from Merchants for lease and rental.

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV Work Truck is now part of Merchants Fleet's next generation of work trucks.
The Chevrolet Silverado EV is purpose-built on the GM EV Ultium platform to meet the rigorous demands needed for hard work and is nicely equipped for use by business operators and managers on the job site, as well as stylish enough for a business executive. This significant acquisition underscores Merchants' commitment to providing a comprehensive range of vehicles, ensuring that businesses of all types can readily transition to an electric fleet solution tailored to their unique needs.

"Given the unique requirements of each fleet, we are committed to delivering flexibility and top-tier solutions across the board," said Hari Nayar, VP of Electrification and Sustainability at Merchants Fleet. "We are proud to offer the Silverado EV as yet another way Merchants is meeting the diverse electrification needs of our clients, and driving forward this transformative shift."

The Chevrolet Silverado EV 4WT offers an EPA-estimated range of up to 450 miles which significantly reduces range anxiety for work truck drivers. With towing capability of up to 10,000 pounds and payload of over 1,400 pounds, the vehicle is capable of meeting diverse commercial needs. Merchants' Electrification and Consulting team will work closely with clients to optimize TCO, charging infrastructure deployment, and assist with securing available grants, incentives, and tax rebates for the Silverado EV and other zero emissions vehicles in their portfolio.

Merchants offers a range of flexible leasing and rental options for the Chevrolet Silverado EV, catering to various business needs. From traditional leases to long-term rentals, our programs are designed to provide the perfect balance of flexibility and stability. Options such as 'Rent-to-Lease' and 'EV Choice Lease' offer solutions for short-term needs with possibilities for long-term commitment or low-risk trials, respectively. 'Open-End Leasing,' and 'Rentals & Short-Term Leasing' provide flexibility in lease structure, cost control, and solutions for needs as brief as three months.

In addition to numerous leasing and rental options for new EVs, Merchants' ClearCharge program helps fleets organize, implement, and manage electric vehicle charging infrastructure. ClearCharge enables commercial fleets to plan, develop, and implement Level 2 and 3 charging to meet the evolving needs of their business. This program is available for any size fleet and is designed as a full-service solution for customers across the nation.

For more information about Merchants Fleet and their services, please visit https://www.merchantsfleet.com/. To reserve your Chevrolet Silverado EV and learn more about leasing options, please visit https://evshowcase.merchantsfleet.com/.

Merchants Fleet 
Merchants Fleet is North America's fastest-growing fleet management company, enabling the movement of people, goods and services freely and responsibly. From flexible funding, fleet acquisition and fleet management to vehicle remarketing, fleet consulting, fleet electrification, and the power of cloud-based fleet management platform TotalView®, Merchants serves as a single source for all fleet and mobility needs across more than 20 unique industries. Merchants is headquartered in New England, has its Innovation Center in the Chicago area, and serves fleet clients of all sizes throughout North America. Learn more at www.MerchantsFleet.com.

