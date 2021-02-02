Merchants Fleet Slated to be BrightDrop's First Fleet Management Customer, Second Major Customer Overall

HOOKSETT, N.H., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Fleet, the nation's fastest-growing fleet management company, announced today its plans to further electrify its portfolio with BrightDrop , the new business backed by General Motors, offering electric first-to-last-mile products and software services. Merchants is working with BrightDrop to procure 12,600 BrightDrop EV600s, an all-new, electric light commercial vehicle purpose-built for the delivery of goods and services over long ranges. The EV600 is powered by the Ultium battery system and combines zero-emissions driving with segment-leading safety features. Merchants Fleet expects BrightDrop EV600s to enter its clients' fleets starting in early 2023.

"We are proud to be the first fleet management company to work with BrightDrop, the innovative and vital new solution from GM," said Brendan P. Keegan, CEO of Merchants Fleet. "Merchants Fleet is fully committed to the future of electrification, and working to add BrightDrop EV600s to our clients' fleets is an exciting part of our broader strategy. We look forward to continuing to expand our EV fleet capabilities to provide our clients with a range of electric vehicle services and solutions to meet their evolving needs."

"Merchants Fleet's move to add such a large number of BrightDrop EV600s to their portfolio signals their strong commitment to accelerate the electric fleet movement, and their belief that BrightDrop solutions will help them and their clients achieve a greener and more efficient future," said BrightDrop President and CEO Travis Katz.

Merchants Fleet aims to have 50% of its mobility fleet portfolio electric by 2025, and 50% of its managed fleet portfolio fully electric by 2030. The company has officially launched Electrify Fleet, an innovative vehicle electrification initiative designed to rapidly deploy new electric commercial vehicles into the market with OEM partners. In addition to increasing EV availability, the initiative is also focused on educating clients about the advantages, applications, and options available to them and providing tools and insights to help them make a seamless and cost-effective entry into EV. In December 2020, Merchants hired industry-leading electrification expert Hari Nayar as Director of Electrification and Sustainability to lead its program.

About Merchants Fleet

Merchants Fleet is the nation's fastest growing fleet management company, providing flexible funding and service options for organizations that leverage vehicles to run their operations, serving as a single source for all vehicle needs, including electric vehicles. Merchants Fleet is headquartered in Hooksett, New Hampshire, and its Innovation Center is located in the Chicago, Illinois, area. For more information, please visit merchantsfleet.com.

About BrightDrop

BrightDrop is building a smarter way to deliver goods and services. Its ecosystem of electric first-to-last-mile products, software and services are designed to help businesses deliver goods and services more efficiently, while improving overall sustainability. For more information, visit gobrightdrop.com .

