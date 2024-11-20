Merchants Fleet Survey Reveals AI to Have a Huge Role in 2024 Holiday Deliveries

HOOKSETT, N.H., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As holiday season demand ramps up, a recent survey commissioned by Merchants Fleet found more than half of fleet decision-makers citing supply chain disruptions as a top concern. However, the results showed that AI technology can have a significant impact on this holiday delivery season as 88% of respondents agree that AI will help alleviate pressure on their overall business as this technology emerges as a valuable ally for busy fleets.

The online survey, conducted by Atomik Research, targeted more than 250 decision-makers in shipping, trucking or logistics organizations that typically transport freights of consumer-packaged goods throughout the United States.

"With this year's holiday season presenting unprecedented logistics challenges, AI is poised to play an indispensable role in reducing operational friction and enhancing fleet performance," said Dr. Suzannah Hicks, AI Strategist at Merchants Fleet. "The insights from our survey confirm that fleet leaders are increasingly confident in AI's ability to ease stress on both their resources and workforce, making it a potential game-changer for holiday logistics."

The survey found that AI's data-driven capabilities are expected to streamline operations and decision-making, with 67% of leaders identifying supply chain optimization as a primary benefit. Additionally, over half of respondents (53%) noted AI's role in scheduling and route planning, further underscoring its importance in effective resource allocation.

Over half of fleet decision-makers (56%) believe that AI could be pivotal in mitigating supply chain disruptions during the holiday season. AI's power to improve route optimization (65%) and enhance inventory management (62%) stands out as key advantages, supporting seamless and efficient holiday shipping workflows.

With safety and vehicle maintenance as a top priority, 100% of decision-makers believe AI technology will be helpful in reducing downtime by identifying maintenance issues with fleet vehicles.

Notably, 91% of respondents believe AI will improve driver safety, and most (88%) agree that AI will significantly reduce holiday-related stress in their workforce. Along with this insight, AI will dramatically help (90% agree) allocate resources (i.e., drivers, vehicles, etc.) more effectively ensuring the right assets are in place to meet the seasonal spike in demand.

