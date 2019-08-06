Merchants Foodservice Experiences More Than 25% Reduction in Claims as a Result of SmartDrive Program Adoption

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartDrive Systems, a leader in video-based safety and transportation intelligence, today announced Merchants Foodservice, the 12th largest foodservice distributor in the United States, is deploying the SmartDrive® video-based safety program across its entire fleet following a competitive review and head-to-head pilot program. Having reduced the number of insurance claims by more than a quarter following initial program rollout, Merchants' leadership cited the key factors influencing the decision were the value of the SmartDrive fully managed service, intuitive coaching tools, professionalism of the customer success team, and the flexibility to customize the program to align with the company's specific needs.

"Selecting SmartDrive as our video-based safety partner was an easy decision, once we experienced first-hand the benefits of a managed service approach," commented William Dowden, safety manager, Merchants Foodservice. "Only SmartDrive offers the flexibility of an open platform architecture, best-in-class video analysis and actionable insights, giving our supervisors what they need to take a proactive approach to safety."

With more than 6,000 customers, Merchants Foodservice must deliver its perishable and non-perishable goods in a timely and safe manner. The company works proactively and aggressively to protect the safety of its products, drivers and the general public. To achieve this goal, Merchants closely monitors every link in the supply chain from the grower and manufacturer through delivery to its customers.

"With a 25% reduction in claims already, thanks to our drivers being more careful, our insurance company loves that we have SmartDrive. In fact, our carrier is so impressed with the results we've achieved, they've asked me to contact other companies to recommend they install SmartDrive," added Dowden. "For any claims that do occur, we're now able to quickly know what happened and speed time to resolution, eliminating time wasted on frivolous claims."

Dowden was impressed with the SmartDrive program's ISO-certified review and scoring process, which ensures information the fleet receives is both actionable, measurable, and delivers the insight and guidance necessary to identify and address risky behavior. The SmartDrive review and prioritization of all events allows Merchants' managers to focus their time and energy on what is most important. Company leadership also appreciated the ability to customize the program to meet the fleet's needs, as well as the speed and ease of installation.

"SmartDrive is not a one-size-fits-all solution," added Dowden. "We have unique operational requirements and the SmartDrive system allows us to tailor the program to focus on specific areas of risk, correct them and move on to another area, while monitoring the work we've done previously."

The fleet opted to install road- and cab-facing video. This two-camera configuration captures risky driving behavior and collisions, as well as great driving habits, ensuring protection for the fleet and enabling driver exoneration when they are not at fault in a collision.

"Merchants is one of the growing number of fleets that has realized the financial and operational benefits to the bottom-line from the SmartDrive program," noted Steve Mitgang, SmartDrive CEO. "We applaud the fleet's commitment to safety and its decision to select a platform that provides proven capabilities today with the ability to deliver future innovations within the same footprint—protecting their investment over the long-term."

Like many fleet safety managers today, Dowden considers video-based safety as a "must have" element of Merchants' comprehensive approach to safety, adding, "You're playing Russian Roulette if you don't have cameras in your truck."

Learn from other SmartDrive customers how deploying the SmartDrive platform has materially improved safety, exonerated their drivers and saved lives: https://www.smartdrive.net/why-smartdrive/customer-success.

About SmartDrive Systems

SmartDrive Systems gives fleets and drivers unprecedented driving performance insight and analysis, helping save fuel, expenses and lives. Its video safety, predictive analytics, telematics, compliance and personalized performance program help fleets improve driving skills, lower operating costs and deliver significant ROI. With an easy-to-use managed service, fleets and drivers can access and self-manage driving performance anytime, anywhere. The company, which is ranked as one of the fastest growing companies by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ for five consecutive years, has compiled the world's largest storehouse of more than 250 million analyzed risky-driving events. SmartDrive Systems is based in San Diego, Calif., and employs over 725 people worldwide.

For more information on SmartDrive Systems, please visit www.smartdrive.net.

Contact or Follow SmartDrive on:

Email – tryuson@smartdrive.net

Facebook – http://www.facebook.com/smartdrivesystemsinc

Twitter – http://www.twitter.com/smartdriveinc

YouTube – http://www.youtube.com/smartdrivesystemsinc

LinkedIn – http://www.linkedin.com/company/smartdrive-systems

SOURCE SmartDrive Systems

Related Links

http://www.smartdrive.net

