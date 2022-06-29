Merchology Celebrates 3rd Newsweek Award Appearance

MINNEAPOLIS, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchology is excited to announce its appearance on Newsweek's America's Fastest Growing Online Shops list for 2022. Merchology is a US-based e-commerce retailer that specializes in customizable merchandise and high-quality corporate gifts. Their advanced, self-service website offers tech-forward tools and resources allowing customers to have an excellent shopping experience. Merchology was previously recognized as one of Newsweek's Best Online Shops in both 2020 and 2021.

Merchology was ranked in the Multi-Brand Fashion category among other large retail powerhouses, such as Nordstrom, Anthropologie, and Bloomingdale's. Merchology is placed in the "very high" category based on its calculated growth rate. Merchology offers over 300 premium retail brands , such as Under Armour, YETI, S'well, and more. Their impressive selection of over 100,000 products allows customers to add their logo to anything from drinkware, to apparel, electronics, and more! The site features expansive product information, a mockup tool, and live chat, among many other resources in a vie to be the favorite branded gifting partner of businesses everywhere. Merchology also launched a sustainably-made brand, Zusa , in 2019, which provides eco-friendly and logo-friendly apparel, drinkware, and accessories.