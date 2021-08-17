Merchology Named an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company for 4th Consecutive Year

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchology, an online retailer of custom logo gifts and apparel, has landed at #4141 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies. The list offers a deep dive into the most important segment of the economy – America's independent entrepreneurs. This is Merchology's fourth consecutive appearance on the competitive list. Less than 10% of companies make it on the Inc. 5000 list four times.

Merchology emerged from the challenges of 2020 stronger than ever, as they continued to launch new services and brand partnerships, as well as expand their sustainable lifestyle brand Zusa. Merchology's quick adaptation to customer's needs, such as the debut of the MerchBox, which ships gifts directly to recipients' doorsteps, propelled the company to new heights. With the development of new tools and a rapidly growing team, Merchology is working hard to continue their success and expand their capabilities.

"Making this list for the fourth time is an honor and a little bit unbelievable after the volatility of 2020," said Merchology CEO, Dick Ward. "We are so proud of how our team pivoted to create new product offerings and services to serve our customers during the pandemic. With all of the uncertainty in the world, there has never been a more important time to recognize your clients and employees, and Merchology is here to help our customers do that. Most of all we are incredibly grateful for our own employees and customers, who are the reason we are on this great list."

Merchology employs nearly 200 people between their Minnetonka, Minnesota office, Reno, Nevada facility and newly opened Harrisburg, Pennsylvania facility. The company partners with over 300 brands, including Under Armour, Patagonia, YETI, S'well, Moleskine, Helly Hansen, Apple and more. Merchology applies custom company logos using a variety of techniques, including embroidery, screen print, digital print, embossing, laser engraving, and more.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

