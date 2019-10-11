Merchology Ranked #3 Fastest-Growing Private Company In The Twin Cities Metro By Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchology announced on Friday that it was ranked third by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal at its Fast 50 Awards reception in downtown Minneapolis.

This is Merchology's second appearance on the Fast 50 list, earning a ranking of #1 in last year's edition. Merchology is a Minnetonka-based B2B ecommerce retailer of custom logo apparel and gifts that was founded in 2013.

The Fast 50 Awards rank independently owned, privately held Twin Cities businesses on the fastest two-year revenue growth between 2016 and 2018. To be eligible for the Fast 50, companies must have consistent revenue growth for the last three consecutive years — and they had to start out with revenue of at least $1M.

Merchology's rank of #3 was earned through revenue growth of 193% during the period of 2016 to 2018. The company continues to scale up its workforce too. The company ended 2016 with 78 employees. Now there are over 150 employees plus subcontractors that customize apparel and accessories using a variety of different decoration methods including embroidery, screen printing, heat transfer, and laser engraving.

Merchology also opened its second location in Reno, Nevada this past January. Reno was chosen as a geographically strategic location that allows the company to deliver personalized merchandise to the West coast more quickly.

The Fast 50 news comes on the heels of the launch of Zusa, Merchology's new proprietary clothing brand. Merchology released Zusa on Thursday, October 3. Comfort, quality, and sustainability are the primary areas of focus for the Zusa brand, which is made from recycled materials.

Looking ahead, Merchology co-founders Dick Ward, Andrew Ward, and Ally Delgado are excited to continue the company's growth trajectory while maintaining an outstanding customer experience.

