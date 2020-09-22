Merchology Wins Second Appearance In Newsweek Top Online Shop Awards

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchology is excited to announce their second consecutive appearance on Newsweek's Top Online Shops list for 2021. Merchology is a Minneapolis, MN B2B e-commerce company that specializes in customizable merchandise and high quality corporate gifts. Their easy to use product search, mockup tools and accessible customer service are just a few aspects that make the site an exceptional place to shop.

Merchology was ranked in the Multi-Brand Fashion category, landing among other retail powerhouses. Merchology offers a wide array of products , from drinkware to apparel. Popular brand offerings include Patagonia, Under Armour, YETI and Carhartt. Customers are allowed to effortlessly browse over 275 brands, and can then add their custom logo to nearly any product, choosing between multiple logo decoration methods. Merchology offers endless options to promote your brand. In 2019, Merchology also launched its own sustainability brand, Zusa, which provides eco-friendly, logo-friendly apparel and accessories options.

Ally Delgado, Merchology's CMO and Co-Founder, commented on the award. "Our goal is to be the premier online destination in our industry of corporate-branded gifts and apparel. People are busier than ever at work right now, trying to do more with less. In this day and age, we have to make it EASY and FAST to place an order for custom merchandise for your company, and a well-designed, clean, and functional website will facilitate that. We have invested significantly in our website in response to customer feedback; in fact, we have overhauled our website twice since launching our company just six years ago! We're grateful to Newsweek for this recognition. It's an honor to be on a list with other best-in-class ecommerce companies."

Newsweek states that online shopping has increased by nearly 75% in 2020. Despite the huge boost in popularity, online shoppers are still critiquing a site on the same qualities; responsive customer service, comparable prices, accessible reviews and seamless design. These characteristics are boldly visible on Merchology's customer-friendly site.

By continually adding new brands, highlighting customer case studies and elevating product selection (such as their newly launched MerchBox™ service), Merchology is maintaining their innovative status. MerchBox™ allows customers to build a completely customized gift box, and have the gift shipped directly to the recipient's doorstep. With the addition of new features and interactive opportunities, Merchology hopes to continue to improve the user experience of their site and maintain their Top Online Shop reputation.

