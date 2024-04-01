Merchynt Introduces Paige: The First Fully Autonomous & Self Learning AI Marketer

LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchynt, the visionary behind the acclaimed SEO tool, ProfilePro, today announces the launch of its latest innovation, Paige. This AI-powered marketing assistant redefines the landscape of local SEO by offering a fully automated solution for optimizing Google Business Profiles, which is something Merchynt has been manually performing for years through its Google Business Profile management service. By studying the connected business and its ongoing performance data, Paige can self-improve through machine learning to deliver truly unmatched SEO results.

Paige represents a significant leap forward in marketing automation, making advanced SEO tools accessible and affordable for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and marketing agencies. With its intuitive design and powerful automation capabilities, Paige eliminates the complexity and cost barriers traditionally associated with SEO services, doing the work of a graphic designer, keyword researcher, content writer, report builder, and project manager.

Paige can self-improve through machine learning to deliver truly unmatched SEO results. Post this

Strategic Advantage for SMBs and Marketing Agencies

Over 90% of people use Google to find local businesses, so SMBs must appear in those results if they want to grow. Now, for just $99 per month, SMBs can improve their odds of doing exactly that. Furthermore, Paige offers a white-label solution for marketing agencies, enabling them to enhance their service offerings and deliver exceptional value to their clients. "Paige is not designed to replace marketers or marketing agencies, but rather to empower them to spend more time doing strategic work like growing their agency, and less time clicking buttons," says Merchynt Founder & CEO Justin Silverman.

Exclusive Access Through Beta Waitlist

Paige is currently in a closed beta phase. Those interested in gaining early access to this groundbreaking AI marketing platform are encouraged to join the waitlist at www.merchynt.com/paige .

About Merchynt

Based in Los Angeles, California, Merchynt is a leader in developing innovative digital marketing solutions that empower SMBs to thrive in the digital landscape. With over 10,000 users, hundreds of five-star reviews, and an 'Excellent' rating on Trustpilot, Merchynt is committed to delivering tools that drive actual results for businesses worldwide. Following the success of ProfilePro, Paige is the latest testament to Merchynt's dedication to innovation, accessibility, and its clients' success.

Contact Information

Public Relations: [email protected]

Website: www.merchynt.com

Meet Paige: www.merchynt.com/paige

SOURCE Merchynt