Merciv Emerges from Stealth to Bring Autonomous Consumer Intelligence to Every Brand

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly half of CPG executives believe their current business models won't survive the decade, and the companies falling behind aren't short on data. They're short on the analysts who can make sense of it fast enough.

Today, Merciv emerges from stealth with $14 million in seed funding and a client roster of Fortune 500 brands to change that.

Merciv: Helping brands understand consumers Speed Speed

Merciv is an AI-native consumer intelligence platform that functions as an autonomous research partner - not a dashboard, not a chatbot, but a system that continuously synthesizes consumer signals, surfaces unexpected patterns, and delivers insights at the speed the market actually moves.

The company spent two years in stealth validating its platform with some of the most demanding Fortune 500 brands. That unusual enterprise traction at the seed stage drove a $14 million round, which closed in late 2025 and was led by AI x IA, a joint venture between Off Road Capital and Commonwealth Asset Management.

"Our hope when we funded this team was that we would have a ringside seat to the development and deployment of a transformative agentic business intelligence suite," said Gideon King, Co-Founder at AI x IA. "Now, as Merciv emerges from stealth, it is immensely gratifying to watch the company routinely sign contracts with household-name firms embracing artificial intelligence to advance well beyond the constraints of incumbent software. The Merciv team may be the future of business intelligence in the consumer space, but the oxygen they breathe remains old-fashioned customer satisfaction."

Merciv works by continuously ingesting and synthesizing signals across social, search, reviews, and proprietary data sources - then proactively surfacing insights tailored to each client's strategic questions. Unlike traditional research tools that require users to know what to ask, Merciv identifies what brands should be paying attention to before they think to look.

"Research shouldn't be something brands do quarterly - it should be something that happens continuously, invisibly, and at the speed of the market," said Shaia Erlbaum, Co-Founder and CEO of Merciv. "We spent two years iterating and staying close to our customers. Now we're ready to bring it to everyone else."

With its public launch, Merciv is expanding beyond enterprise. The company plans to introduce new product tiers later this quarter - including a self-serve offering - designed to democratize capabilities that have historically required massive research budgets and entire insights departments to access.

SOURCE Merciv