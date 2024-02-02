Merck & Co Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Merck & Co., Inc. - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Merck & Co., Inc. (Merck) is a multinational healthcare company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines, biological therapies, vaccines, and animal health products. The company has two operating segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health.

Scope

Merck is applying 3D printing technology across its business to drive innovation, lower operational cost, shorten turn-around times and ensure seamless operation of production facilities.

Merck is applying AI to simplify workflows and improve employee retention. The company uses AI assistants to help scientists accurately and efficiently annotate medical images.

Merck embarked on a cloud transformation journey to improve the delivery and innovation of life-saving products. The company partnered with HCL Tech to establish an application migration and modernization foundation on the AWS Cloud with DevSecOps model and continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines.

Merck uses IoT to track a shipment's position, and its ambient environment, including light and temperature levels.

