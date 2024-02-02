Merck & Co Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

News provided by

Research and Markets

02 Feb, 2024, 17:45 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Merck & Co., Inc. - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Merck & Co., Inc. (Merck) is a multinational healthcare company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines, biological therapies, vaccines, and animal health products. The company has two operating segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health.

The report offers comprehensive information and valuable insights into Merck's technology activities, making it a valuable resource for those interested in the company's digital transformation efforts. It provides a deep understanding of Merck's digital transformation strategies and innovation programs, shedding light on the company's approach to harnessing technology for business growth and enhancement.

Furthermore, the report provides an overview of Merck's technology initiatives, encompassing details about partnerships, product launches, and acquisitions. This allows readers to gain a comprehensive understanding of the company's technology-driven endeavors and its efforts to remain at the forefront of innovation in its industry.

The report delves into each of Merck's technology initiatives, offering insights into the specific technology themes they focus on, their objectives, and the benefits they aim to achieve. This detailed analysis helps readers grasp the rationale behind Merck's technology investments and how these initiatives align with its broader business strategy.

Moreover, the report provides information about estimated ICT (Information and Communications Technology) budgets, giving readers an idea of the financial resources Merck allocates to its technology-related activities. Additionally, it highlights major ICT contracts that the company has entered into, providing transparency into its significant technology partnerships and collaborations.

Scope

  • Merck is applying 3D printing technology across its business to drive innovation, lower operational cost, shorten turn-around times and ensure seamless operation of production facilities.
  • Merck is applying AI to simplify workflows and improve employee retention. The company uses AI assistants to help scientists accurately and efficiently annotate medical images.
  • Merck embarked on a cloud transformation journey to improve the delivery and innovation of life-saving products. The company partnered with HCL Tech to establish an application migration and modernization foundation on the AWS Cloud with DevSecOps model and continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines.
  • Merck uses IoT to track a shipment's position, and its ambient environment, including light and temperature levels.

Reasons to Buy

  • Gain insights into Merck's tech operations.
  • Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.
  • Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.
  • Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships and acquisition strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Overview
  • Digital Transformation Strategy
  • Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs
  • Technology Focus
  • Technology Initiatives
  • Venture Arm: Merck Global Health Innovation Fund (GHI)
  • Investment
  • Acquisitions
  • Partnership, Investment Network Map
  • ICT Budget and Contracts
  • Key Executives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • AWS
  • Veeva
  • Philips
  • Geisinger
  • Saama
  • IBM
  • KPMG
  • Walmart
  • SAP
  • Accenture

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/if35yj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Fonterra Co-operative Group Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Fonterra Co-operative Group Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

The "Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd. - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering....
General Motors Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Technology Initiatives, Investments, Acquisitions, Partnership, ICT Budget and Contracts

General Motors Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Technology Initiatives, Investments, Acquisitions, Partnership, ICT Budget and Contracts

The "General Motors Company - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. General Motors...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.