Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Announces Retirement of Luciano Rossetti, Global Head of R&D for Healthcare

"Throughout his six-year tenure as Global Head of R&D, Luciano Rossetti has had a significant impact on our Healthcare organization and on the lives of patients," said Belén Garijo, Vice Chair of the Executive Board and Deputy CEO of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, as well as CEO Healthcare. "He has led the R&D organization through a strategic transformation that has delivered multiple tangible regulatory successes and most importantly, built a durable foundation for the future of scientific and medical innovation at our company."

Since joining Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany in 2014, Rossetti has led the rigorous prioritization of the Healthcare pipeline of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, delivering global approvals and launches for the Neurology & Immunology and Oncology portfolios, and playing an integral role in establishing and leading global strategic alliances.

"My time at Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany - working with a talented team and having the opportunity to advance truly novel science for patients in need - has been some of the most rewarding of my career," said Rossetti. "I'd like to thank Belén Garijo for her unwavering support in helping to build a science-driven, high performing R&D organization."

Bar-Zohar, as the new Global Head of Development, will be responsible for the strategic leadership of the Healthcare portfolio of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, across all phases of Clinical Development, as well as Global Patient Safety, Global Regulatory Affairs and Development Operations. He will also oversee Global Medical Affairs and Global Evidence and Value Development.

Bar-Zohar is a seasoned pharmaceutical executive, with more than 15 years of experience successfully leading mid- and late-stage clinical development in neuroscience, immunology, oncology and ophthalmology at Teva Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, and most recently at the venture capital firm Syncona Investment Management. His visionary and courageous leadership has helped to deliver multiple new global therapeutic approvals at both Teva Pharmaceuticals and Novartis. He also brings to Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a strong track record of leading complex M&As, partnerships and due-diligence efforts for cutting-edge technologies in R&D. In addition, he has a deep knowledge of the international regulatory environment and its requirements with broad experience in dealing with major health authorities. Prior to joining the pharmaceutical industry, Bar-Zohar spent several years as a general surgeon at the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center in Israel.

Halle will continue in his capacity as Global Head of Research for the Healthcare business sector of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. He joined Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, in 2005 in Corporate Development, working in positions of increasing responsibilities in Business Development & Licensing, Oncology Program Leadership, Business Operations, Strategy Implementation, and External Innovation. Most recently, he was responsible for the Translational Innovation Platform in Immuno-Oncology. Before joining Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, he founded a successful bioinformatic start-up and co-founded a functional genomics biotech company in the area of dermatology where he served as the Chief Technology and Chief Business Officer.

"Peter's proven track-record and leadership in discovery, advanced analytics and translational approaches, together with Danny's depth of experience in the healthcare industry along with his patient-centric approach to clinical development, different therapeutic platforms and new methodologies, create the perfect combination to continue to advance our R&D strategy and potential for future innovation," said Garijo.

