Agentic CRM with deep industry-specific capabilities provides commercial foundation for the future

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, has committed globally to Veeva Vault CRM.

"We continue to work with Veeva as part of our ongoing digital initiatives," said Michael Motz, CIO Healthcare at Merck KGaA. "Veeva Vault integrates into our broader data‑driven ecosystem, supporting consistent processes and data connectivity across functions while allowing flexibility as our operating model evolves."

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Selects Veeva Vault CRM Worldwide

"Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany is a leading science and technology company engaged in research and development of therapies for complex medical conditions, with a goal to make a difference to millions of patients," said Chris Moore, president of Veeva Europe. "We are honored to continue our close collaboration with the Healthcare Business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, with Vault CRM enabling customer centricity and agentic AI directly embedded in workflows."

Vault CRM is part of the Veeva Vault CRM Suite of applications that provide the foundation for commercial execution. Vault AI for CRM delivers multiple AI agents to drive commercial efficiency and effectiveness.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with software, AI, data, and consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2026, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 13 and 14), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:

Maria Scurry

Veeva Systems

[email protected]

SOURCE Veeva Systems