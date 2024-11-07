Merck Manuals: Addressing Common Questions Around Preeclampsia

RAHWAY, N.J., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One condition many expecting parents have questions about is preeclampsia, a dangerous form of high blood pressure that can occur during pregnancy - or in some cases - after childbirth.

In a new editorial from MerckManuals.com, Antonette T. Dulay, MD at Main Line Health System in Wynnewood Pa, tackles some of the most common questions about preeclampsia.

1. What is the difference between preeclampsia and high blood pressure?

The difference between preeclampsia and chronic hypertension (high blood pressure) ultimately comes down to timing, says Dulay. After the 20th week of pregnancy, either new-onset high blood pressure or worsening of existing high blood pressure accompanied by protein in the urine is defined as preeclampsia. Before 20 weeks, an individual with high blood pressure readings would be diagnosed with chronic hypertension.

2. Who is at risk for preeclampsia?

Preeclampsia can occur in any pregnant person. Even expecting mothers who have no prior health problems can be at risk, says Dulay.

3. What are the signs and symptoms of preeclampsia?

Watching for common signs of preeclampsia is vital to ensuring a healthy pregnancy, delivery and postpartum period. One classic symptom after 20 weeks is often a headache that does not go away, says Dulay. Patients should also report changes in vision or increased sensitivity to light. Any new nausea or vomiting after 20 weeks could also be a sign of preeclampsia. Dulay says other things to watch for include pain in the upper-right quadrant of the midsection and swelling of the face, hands, fingers, neck and/or feet.

4. Can preeclampsia ever be caused by "white coat" hypertension?

"White coat hypertension" is a phrase sometimes used for individuals who experience high blood pressure in clinical settings, but not during their day-to-day activities. Dulay says if blood pressure readings are consistently high, this should be addressed and taken seriously, especially during pregnancy.

5. How is preeclampsia treated?

Treating preeclampsia isn't like treating chronic high blood pressure, says Dulay. Patients with severe preeclampsia or eclampsia are often admitted to a special care unit or in some cases, an intensive care unit (ICU). At 37 weeks and beyond, delivery is most often the "treatment" for preeclampsia.

6. Can preeclampsia be prevented?

There are a few common myths that should be cleared up surrounding preeclampsia, says Dulay. A salt-restricted diet and bed rest will not prevent or treat preeclampsia. Nor will reducing physical and mental stress (though those are good pursuits at any time and especially during pregnancy).

7. Will preeclampsia result in a c-section?

Many individuals with preeclampsia can have a normal vaginal delivery, says Dulay. Having preeclampsia does not necessarily mean a woman has to deliver via Cesarean section. Doctors will weigh a wide range of factors in deciding the recommended birthing process, says Dulay. Ultimately, it will depend on the severity of the preeclampsia and the health of both the mother and baby.

8. What is the follow-up for preeclampsia after childbirth?

After delivery, patients who have experienced preeclampsia should see their healthcare professional for blood pressure checks at least every 1 to 2 weeks, says Dulay. It's also important to note that preeclampsia can occur during the postpartum period. Individuals experiencing signs of preeclampsia after delivery should seek care immediately.

To read more of Dulay's editorial on preeclampsia, visit MerckManuals.com.

About The Merck Manuals and MSD Manuals

First published in 1899 as a small reference book for physicians and pharmacists, The Merck Manual grew in size and scope to become one of the world's most widely used comprehensive medical resources for professionals and consumers.

