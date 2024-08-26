Merck Manuals: Clearing Up Autism Myths and Misconceptions

RAHWAY, N.J., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite increased public awareness of autism spectrum disorder (ASD), misinformation about the condition still persists, say some ASD providers. In a new editorial from MerckManuals.com, Stephen Brian Sulkes, MD, of Golisano Children's Hospital at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, separates myths – from facts.

Myth #1: Only boys get autism

ASD occurs in about 1 in 36 people in the United States, and it's four times more common among boys than girls. But girls can also have ASD, says Sulkes.

Myth #2: All People with ASD have intellectual disabilities

Intellectual disabilities and ASD are not the same, says Sulkes. Intellectual disabilities are more common in individuals with ASD, but not everyone with ASD has an intellectual disability.

Myth #3: Social awkwardness equals ASD

The phrase "on the spectrum" has become shorthand for some in describing an individual who may be shy, socially awkward or intensely interested in certain topics. But that doesn't necessarily equal ASD, says Sulkes. Pop culture can also portray autistic individuals as savants – including musical prodigies or math geniuses. But while some individuals with ASD may have unique skills, they don't possess superpowers, says Sulkes.

At the same time,

Myth #4: Only children have ASD

ASD stays with a person throughout their life, and the impact of the condition may change as a person gets older.

This is one reason why an ASD diagnosis can be a powerful tool for parents of younger patients, as they seek out the appropriate services and interventions, says Sulkes.

In entering adulthood, it's equally as important for young people with ASD to have support in navigating periods of transition, says Sulkes. This may include things like medication changes or the progression from pediatrician to psychiatrist.

Myth #5: There is no treatment for ASD

Doctors don't yet know what exactly causes ASD, Sulkes explains. It is true that for individuals diagnosed with ASD, there are no specific recommended medical treatments. Still, there are behavioral therapies and medications that may help a person with ASD with impulse control or anxiety, thereby improving quality of life.

Myth #6: Vaccines cause ASD

Immunizations do not cause ASDs. There is an abundance of high-quality research to support the lack of connection between the two. One likely reason this myth still persists is that many parents start to notice the signs of ASD around the same time their children begin getting routine immunizations, says Sulkes.

Myth #7: ASD is caused by bad parenting

"For decades, we've known that 'bad parenting' does not contribute to or cause ASD," says Sulkes. Parents and caretakers may play a role in how children interact with the world, but their actions do not cause ASD.

To read more of Sulkes' explanations of common misconceptions around ASD, visit this editorial on MerckManuals.com.

