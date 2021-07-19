Merck Manuals Details What Patients and Parents Should Know as Lyme Disease Diagnoses Increase Nationwide

KENILWORTH, N.J., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of people in the United States diagnosed with Lyme disease has increased in recent years. Doctors believe there are multiple reasons for this increase in the most common tick-borne illness in the United States. It's important for patients – and physicians – to consider Lyme disease when they're experiencing symptoms, even if they don't live in areas where it's traditionally been found in the past.

In a recent editorial, Larry Bush, MD, FACP, Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine, Florida Atlantic University, outlines why the illness is spreading. He details what people in areas where the deer, mice, and ticks carrying the bacteria responsible for the disease are found should know as they look to prevent, identify, and treat it.

1. Lyme Disease is Increasing in the United States

Some of the increase can be attributed to a rise in awareness and testing, but public health experts say development in wooded areas where the animals carrying Lyme disease, as well as shifting weather patterns, are also playing a role. The vast majority of Lyme disease cases today occur on the northeastern coast from Maine to Virginia and in the Midwest in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. On the West Coast, most cases occur in northern California and Oregon.

2. Not Everyone With Lyme Disease Gets the Bull's Eye Rash

Most people associate Lyme disease with the tell-tale bull's eye rash that appears at the site of the tick bite. In reality, only about three out of four people ever develop or spot the rash, depending on the location of the bite. In addition to watching for the rash to appear, people should also be alert for symptoms suggestive of Lyme disease that appear within the first few days or weeks after being bitten -- fatigue, chills, fever, headaches, stiff neck, muscle aches, and painful, swollen joints.

3. Early Treatment of Lyme Disease is Critical

If you suspect you might have Lyme disease, the earlier you see a doctor, the better. Often, if a patient lives in a Lyme disease-prone area, has recently spent time outdoors, and has that typical bull's eye rash, a doctor will assume it's Lyme disease and begin treatment. Treatment consists of antibiotics and starting the course of medication early enough after the bite has been shown to actually prevent people from contracting Lyme disease at all. Make it a habit to check yourself and children for bites after spending time in wooded areas or where deer tick are prevalent.

4. Lyme Disease is Preventable

The best way to avoid contracting Lyme disease is to avoid being bitten by a deer tick. If you plan to be outdoors in an area where Lyme disease is common, take some commonsense steps to protect yourself:

Stay on paths and trails when walking in wooded areas

Wear long-sleeved shirts

Wear long pants and tuck them into boots or socks

Wear light-colored clothing to make ticks easier to see

Apply an insect repellent containing diethyltoluamide (DEET) to the skin

